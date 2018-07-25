Remembering first responder Joseph R. Barlow

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

As part of this years’ first responders edition The Tomahawk Newspaper wanted to remember Mountain City resident Joseph R. Barlow, 55, who died in the line of duty nine years ago at the Johnson City Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash.

According to law enforcement officials, the wreck happened on Highway 67 at mile marker 2, about a mile north of Butler in Johnson County.

According to THP an oncoming vehicle crossed the center lane of Highway 67, and hit the Johnson County Rescue Squad ambulance driven by Barlow pushing the ambulance off the road, flipping it over an embankment. Rescue squad worker Kevin Colson of Laurel Bloomery was also in the ambulance at the time.

Since the tragic accident, annual memorial rides are scheduled to remember Barlow.The upcoming memorials including a car show and the memorial ride are now scheduled for Friday, August 3, and Saturday, August 4 respectively.