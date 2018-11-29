Producers now have a new online option

November 28, 2018

Farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers have new online options to access US Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs. Through USDA’s new streamlines process, producers doing business as an individual can now register, track and manage their applications for the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) and 2017 Wildfires Hurricanes Indemnity Program (2017Whip) on the secure and convenient www.farmers.gov. Producers doing business as an individual firest need to sign up for the Level 2 eAuthentication access.

Currently USDA eAuthentication does not have the mechanism to issue accounts to businesses, corporations, other entities or for anyone action on behalf of another individual or entity.

Step 1: Create an online account at www.eauth.usda.gov.

Step 2: Complete identity berification by either using the online self-service identity verification method or by completing the identity verification in-person at your USDA Service Center.

Step 3: You are enrolled.

Step 4: Contact your local USDA Service Center to have your new level 2 account linked with your USDA customer record.

Step 5: You are ready to Log in.

Or go to your local USDA Service Center and our supportive staff will help you sign up for Level 2 Access right in the office! They will get you online so you can create an online account at https://www.farmers.gov/sign-in.

You’ll complete identity verification right on the spot. Enrolled Users with a secure Level 2 eAuthentication ID linked to their USDA customer record can apply for select USDA programs, view and print farm maps and farm records data. Enrolling is easy. Visit the site listed above to learn more.

To locate a service center near you or use online services not requiring eAuthentication access, visit www.farmers.gov. For technical assistance, call the eAuthentication help desk at 1-800-457-3642. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.