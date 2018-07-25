By Marlana Ward

Freelance Writer

Since 1914, the Mountain City Fire Department has answered the call when emergencies arise in the area. Its central location in town makes the department quickly available when calls of various types are received.

The MCFD has 21 members who each go through extensive training to answer the approximately 75 calls received each year. The department’s training covers many different aspects of emergency response and community service. “We do vehicle extractions as well as assist the town when the need for traffic control arises,” MCFD Chief Gary Stout explained.

When it comes to fire safety, Stout expressed how everyone in the community has a role to play. “The community can help by taking care when they burn brush or have other fires,” Stout added. “By checking weather conditions and established burn laws everyone can help.”