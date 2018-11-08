LaunchTN to engage high school students in entrepreneurship

November 7, 2018

Launch Tennessee (LaunchTN) last week announced a new program that will introduce high school students across Tennessee to the startup community and skills essential to success in today’s marketplace. Through the Discover Entrepreneurship Program, high schools can apply to incorporate one of three of LaunchTN’s partner programs into their curriculum, all designed to help students gain entrepreneurial knowledge that can be used to build lasting businesses.

“A critical component of LaunchTN’s mission is to create a robust talent pipeline to fill existing and future needs of Tennessee companies.” said Morgan Dent, talent manager at LaunchTN. “The Discover Entrepreneurship Program provides an opportunity for high school students to gain insight into the entrepreneurial process, meet with mentors and broaden their business skill sets, in hopes of preparing them for successful careers in the future.”

Applications are now open through Dec. 3, 2018 to Tennessee high schools interested in hosting one of the three partner programs below to its students:

• DevCatalyst – Dev- Catalyst improves technology education and growing technology talent through education in website development, physical computing, user experience (UX) and data management.

• LAUNCHing BrightIdeas – This program engages interested and motivated students with a simulated entrepreneurship experience, providing real-world lessons needed to start a business. Over the course of a semester, the program immerses students in business fundamentals like market opportunities, innovation, viability, feasibility and business plan development.

• Fathom – Fathom is a social enterprise to inspire and equip young people as architects for the 21st century and leaders for sustainable and equitable communities,

companies and commodities. Fathom’s Change Agents curriculum and project-based learning framework prepares young people to develop transferable skills for work life success and spanning student learning from the classroom to their local communities and workplaces.

Each high school selected will receive curriculum for teaching students entrepreneurial and computing skills, as well as training for facilitators implementing the course. LaunchTN will announce the names of high schools selected to participate in the Discover Entrepreneurship Program on Dec. 10. Host school applicants should be able to provide a facilitator to be trained by LaunchTN, space and time for the course, laptops for participants, and volunteers to act as mentors and judges.

For more information about the Discover Entrepreneurship Program or to apply visit https://launchtn.org/ student-programs/discoverentrepreneurship- program/.