Johnson County’s Chicks with Sticks create items for students in need

Johnson County’s Chicks with Sticks showcase their recent project of hats and scarfs to keep children warm this winter. Photo submitted

Submitted by

Meg Dickens

The Chicks with Sticks is a group within the Johnson County Senior Center. The group often knits and crochets items as part of a hobby.

This year, these members are putting these skills

to charitable use by providing hats and scarfs to keep local children warm this winter.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Laurel Elementary Principal Brenda Eggers sent a thank you card from the school along with piles of letters from grateful students thanking the Chicks with Sticks for their contribution.

Students mentioned the hard work the group put into the items and how much

they loved the contributions.

So far, the group has

provided 57 hats and scarves and continues to make more for school children within

the county. Anyone with

new or like-new yarn they would like to donate can drop it off at the Johnson County Senior Center. Call (423) 772-8883 for more information.

The Johnson County

Senior Center is a nonprofit group that provides services to seniors age 60 and older with exceptions, including these types of outreach

projects.

For more information on projects, events, and trips at the center, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com.