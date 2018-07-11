Johnson County FSA holds election meeting

Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Jo Ann Reece in Johnson County reminds farmers and landowners that FSA is hosting an informational meeting regarding the 2018 County Committee Election process on July 18, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.at the Johnson County FSA Office located at 119 S Murphey Street in Mountain City, TN . Producers, including minority, women and new farmers, are encouraged to attend the meeting and participate in the 2018 election.

The county committee nomination period began on June 15, 2018. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Johnson County FSA office by close of business on Aug. 1, 2018.For election purposes, counties are divided into local administrative areas (LAA). Each LAA nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA county committee.

Each year, an election is held in an LAA where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2018, an election will be held in LAA 2, which includes the communities of Trade, Shouns, Neva and Dry Run.

To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the LAA in which the person is a candidate.

Farmers and ranchers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations representing minorities and women also may nominate candidates. To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local USDA service center by close of business on Aug. 1, 2018.

COC members make decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs and other agricultural issues.

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Jo Ann Reece at 423-727-9744, ext. 5003, or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, by July 17, 2018.