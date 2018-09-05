Johnson County Farmers Market News: Jo. Co. Farmers Market Gala Crafts vendor spotlight

Jana Jones

Gala Crafts has been a favorite of young and old at the Johnson County Farmers Market (JCFM) since the 2016 season. The stained glass originals created by Gina Williams bring a special beauty to any home. The JCFM vendor spotlight for September is Gala Crafts.

Gina Williams grew up in the Appalachian Mountains, in western Pennsylvania, surrounded by a family of craftsmen. She often asked for craft kits as birthday and Christmas presents, everything from wood burning to leatherworking. It was over twenty years ago that Gina received a stained-glass kit and fell in love with that medium. Her primary source of income is from her work as a theatre props artisan. Gina has worked in theatres on the east coast from Florida to New Jersey including several years at the Barter Theatre in Abington, Virginia.

Gina married Joel Williams, a theatre professor at Appalachian State, in 2016 and has been upgrading their basement into a first-rate stained glass studio. Gina most enjoys creating original stain glass designs from her own imagination, sometimes with a little creative input from Joel. She especially enjoys incorporating antique spoons, glass plates, and other special items into her designs. Gala Crafts will also create custom pieces and are now taking orders for Christmas.

During the summer months when Gina is working theatre gigs away from home, you will find Joel manning their booth. Gina and Joel have enjoyed being a part of the Johnson County Farmer’s Market and look forward to participating for years to come. We at the JCFM are especially fortunate to have such quality crafters as regular vendors. If you have never been by the William’s booth, be sure to visit the next time you are at the Market.

The JCFM is now taking new vendor applications for our annual “Holiday Fair” the last Saturday of October where we have many additional craft vendors for shoppers to choose from before the holidays. Crafters can find the Holiday Fair applications at the Johnson County Welcome Center or under the Vendor Information tab on our website JohnsonCountyFM.org. Simply fill out the application and liability form and mail it in with the $10 application fee to 110 Court Street, Mountain City, TN.

If you haven’t visited the Johnson County Farmers Market this year, we are located at Ralph Stout Park in the parking area near the children’s playground. Come enjoy the live music, farm fresh produce, eggs, meat, dairy, and local handmade baked goods and craft items each Saturday morning from 9 until noon. Check out our new “Breakfast at the Market” tent and come by the manager’s table to find your “Fresh is Best” t-shirt and other items and information. We offer the Fre$h Savings Program which doubles the dollars for EBT customers. Bring the kids by our GoJoCo Kids tent to make healthy snacks, participate in fun activities and earn tokens to spend at the market. We invite you to like us on Facebook to see all of the current news or visit our webpage at JohnsonCountyFM.org to learn more.