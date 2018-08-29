Johnson County 4-H Poultry Show and Auction coming Sept. 1

By Rick Thomason

UT/TSU Ext. Director

The Johnson County 4-H Poultry Show and Auction is scheduled for Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the Longhorn Auction Company located on Hwy. 167 near the Shouns crossroads. Thirty-eight (38) 4-H’ers started their project in April when they each received 16 baby chicks and a rooster to raise over the summer. Each of these 4-H’ers are expected to bring 4 of their best pullets to the show and auction where the money raised will be returned to the Johnson County 4-H program to continue with the chick chain project again next year.

The show will begin at 12:00 noon and the pullets will be on display for inspection until 1:00 p.m. at which time the auction will begin. These will be Black Sexlink pullets which is a crossbred chicken between a Plymouth Barred Rock and Rhode Island Red. They make excellent brown egg producers. The pullets will be 20 weeks old and should be about ready to start laying.

The Johnson County 4-H program offers the chick chain project to youth in grades 4-12 each January. The students must complete an order form and have their parent or legal guardian sign giving them permission to participate in the project. They then return the form to the Extension office by the first of February. We order the baby chicks and distribute them to the 4-H’ers and their families in early April. Prior to that we have a class to go over how to care for and raise the baby chicks. The 4-H members are responsible to provide housing, equipment, feed and water for the chicks all summer. Tri-State Growers Coop provide each student with their first 25# bag of chick starter free. The agreement between the students, parents and 4-H club is in return for giving them the baby chicks free of charge that they would return 4 of their best pullets for the show and auction. The money raised at the auction is then used to purchase the baby chicks again the following year.

Each 4-H’er will receive ribbons and prize money for the show. The overall winner will be awarded a trophy and have their name placed on the Bill Brookshire Poultry Champion plaque that is displayed in the Extension office.

Anyone who is interested in supporting the Johnson County 4-H program and purchasing some good laying hens should make plans to come out this Saturday to the Longhorn Auction Company around 12:00 noon. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Rick Thomason or Danielle Pleasant at the Extension office 727-5013.