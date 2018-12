November 28, 2018

Johnson County High School students Alexis Allen, 16, is joined by Taylor and Olivia Cox, during a Longhorns home football game earlier this season. The girls were always ready to supply the needed water for the players. The happy and positive- spirited trio, has managed to encourage and serve the program with a smile, and was a valuable part of the Longhorns exceptional winning fall football

season. Go Longhorns!