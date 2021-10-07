Honor Flight Of The Appalachian Highlands joins the National Honor Flight Network

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial completed in 1982 is located Washington, D.C. and honors the service members of the U.S. armed forces who fought in the Vietnam War. The 2-acre site is dominated by a black granite wall engraved with the names of those service members who died as a result of their service in Vietnam and South East Asia. The wall has since been supplemented with the statue The Three Soldiers and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial. Submitted photo

Staff Report

Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands was officially recognized as a new hub by the National Honor Flight Network in September 2021. The new hub serves veterans of all eras but prioritizes WWII, Korean, Vietnam era and terminally ill veterans for an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor. Veterans will visit a variety of sites including Arlington National Cemetery, the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial and Vietnam Memorial.

Each Honor Flight hub creates their own board, recruits their own veterans, and sources their own funding. The Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands has also applied for 501(c)(3) status as a non-profit

organization. Honor Flight of

the Appalachian Highlands is now taking applications from Veterans who want

to participate in Honor

Flight and applications

can be found at www.honorflightah.org. Veterans participating with Honor Flight

of the Appalachian Highlands will travel by charter bus and spend a couple of nights in a Washington, D.C hotel.

An honor flight tour is a small token of our appreciation for our veteran’s service and sacrifice and shows

them that it is as important today, as when they served. Your support can help to positively impact the lives of our local heroes. These Honor Flights would not be possible if not for the generous support of our community by volunteering and through donations by business, corporations, & individuals. Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands will be conducting fundraising events in the community.

The Board of Directors Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands are working on its inaugural trip in April, 2022. Its commitment is strong for our veterans that have served our country. It’s now time for us to give our veterans a final mission with honors.

Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands is proud

to be a part of the Honor Flight Network and is ready to take this exciting step in honoring our Heroes.

About Honor Flight

of the Appalachian

Highlands:

Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands is a volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization honoring veterans of all service eras that gives priority to World War II, Korean War, Vietnam Era Veterans, and terminally ill veterans of all service eras providing them with an all-expense paid Washington, D.C. trip to visit their memorials. Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands is the East Tennessee hub of the national Honor Flight Network. To learn more about taking a trip with Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands, visit us at www.honorflightah.org. or email us at [email protected] For more information on volunteering or donating, visit our website or social media