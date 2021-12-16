Holiday door decor contest at the Johnson Courthouse

Submitted

by Terri Morris

This year, the Christmas spirit overflowed at the Johnson County Courthouse as every office participated in a door-decorating contest.

Entries were supposed to relate to a favorite Christmas movie or book and were judged on several categories: creativity,

neatness, festivity, and

relevance to the theme. The winning entry, created by the office of the Chancery Court, focused on the movie Elf

and included well-known quotes from

the film, a picture of Buddy the Elf, and various items representing famous scenes.

Coming in second was the Trustees office, whose door dedicated to How

the Grinch Stole Christmas, highlighted

by the line: “In a world full of Grinches,

be a Cindy Lou Who.”

The County Clerk’s office received honorable mention.

The contest was judged by Evelyn Cook and Terri Morris. Both expressed appreciation for the work that had gone into all the decorations at the courthouse.

“It was much harder to judge than we expected,” said Cook. “All the entries were so creative.”