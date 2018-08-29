FSA releases signup information for TAP

USDA’s Farm Service Agency recently released signup information for the Tree Assistance Program, a nationwide program that provides orchardists and nursery tree growers with cost share assistance to replant eligible trees, bushes, and vines following a natural disaster.

The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 prescribed several changes to the program, including the removal of the $125,000 per person and legal entity payment limitation and increasing the annual payment acreage limitation from 500 to 1,000 acres. The notice outlined when producers should file applications for any recent losses, given the changes to the program.

Eligible producers should file for TAP assistance by the later of these two dates:

• 90 days of the disaster or when damages from the disaster are noticed; or

• 60 days after the regulation is published on the Federal Register.

The following producers can file applications:

• Producers who did not previously apply for TAP for 2017 or 2018 losses; and

• Producers who had applied and received an adverse determination that their 2017 or 2018 TAP application was filed late.

Additionally, producers with 2017 losses can also file an application or revise an original application because of the changes made through the Act. For more information on TAP, please visit the Johnson County Farm Service Agency at 119 S Murphey Street, Mountain City, TN, or call the office at (423) 727-9744.