Doe Valley Fire Department

For over 42 years, the Doe Valley Volunteer Fire Department has been serving the Doe community. The department seeks out various ways to serve community members and offers aid to not only Doe but surrounding areas as well. The work of the Doe Valley VFD goes beyond answering calls for fires and involves assisting in other emergencies as well as community outreach.

“We are a emergency shelter in case of severe weather,” Doe VFD member Jonathan Lunceford explained. “We set up landing zones for wings air rescue and every year we go to doe elementary to do fire safety with the kids.”

For the Doe VFD, it is the relationships with the community that drive the members as they answer 80-100 calls each year. “We strive to make the community safer and provide aid during a emergency,” Lunceford added. “We are there for the people of Doe Valley and Johnson County when they are going through their worst times.”

Community outreach and various emergency response is a major part of the Doe Valley VFD. Ensuring a safer community through educating the youth and being prepared to assist in helicopter landings for Wings Air Rescue is part of the job for the volunteers at the department