Doe Elementary Leaders of the Week

A group of Doe Elementary School students smile big for a photo after a chance to be in the spotlight as leaders of the week. This year at Doe has implemented “Leader in Me”! that selects leaders from each homeroom and recognizing them throughout the week. Back Row (Left to Right) Josh Dugger, Hailey Branch, Christian Stout, Jaida Garland, Landon Searls, Audrey Decker. Front Row (Left to Right) Taylor Dillard, Aubree Dugger, Evangelina Furches, Jayce Dugger, Bryson Porter, Sophia Tidwell, Kenny Ford. Photo submitted