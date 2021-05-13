Tri-county chase results in arrest

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

After the recent police tragedy across state lines, it seems more important than ever that law enforcement officers work together. Members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and West Jefferson and Jefferson Police Departments joined forces pursuing a 2001 Subaru Forester through three counties and two states. Johnson County was at the forefront of the chase, alerting other authorities at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, which then joined the chase. The pursuit eventually ended with the arrest of West Jefferson resident Jeremy Arlee Scism, 32.

Ashe County officers took the lead and deployed spike strips, deflating both of his front tires, and eventually resorted to using a vehicle push bar when Scism continued to flee. At the time of this article, there are no reported injuries related to this incident.Scism was arrested and charged with a plethora of charges, including Fleeing/Eluding Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Failing to Heed Light and Siren, Aggressive Driving, Driving While License Revoked, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana up to a half-ounce.

Because he fled, Scism lost possession of his vehicle due to the state of North Carolina’s “Run and You’re Done” policy. Proceeds from the sale will go towards the Ashe County School System in the same way that Johnson County auctions off confiscated motor vehicles.

The Tomahawk reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for a statement on the event but has yet to receive a reply. Any future comments authorities may provide will be included in the digital version of this article.