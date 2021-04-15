This Week’s Sheriff’s Reports 4-14-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.





04/01/2021 Bobby J Campbell, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

04/01/2021 Travis A Mink, Dwyane Ln, Violation Of Probation

04/02/2021 Jackie S Wilson, Waters Rd, Violation Of Probation

04/02/2021 Steven R Widener, Glade Springs Va, Theft Of Property

04/02/2021 Kamista B Gibson, Kokomo In, Public Intoxication

04/02/2021 Joseph P Ballard, Hospital Hill Rd, Violation Of Probation

04/03/2021 Jeffery L Messer, Perry In, Criminal Impersonation, Speeding, No Drivers License

04/03/2021 Jacqueline M Neatherly, Spear Branch Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

04/04/2021 Billy C Newsome, Hall Hill Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest

04/04/2021 Marissa E Burns, Hwy 421N, Assault As Domestic Violence

04/06/2021 Jason E Strimel, Stout Branch Rd, Failure To Appear, Violation Of Probation

04/06/2021 Joshua E Humphrey, Gentry Creek Rd, Public Intoxication

04/07/2021 Stephen T Hampton, Sugar Creek Rd, Parole Violation, Violation Of Seat Belt Law, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Capias, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Light Law

04/07/2021 Joshua E Humphrey, Gentry Creek Rd, Aggravated Assault On A Law Enforcement Officer, Evading Arrest By Foot, Disorderly Conduct

04/08/2021 Samuel Arnold, Waddell Rd, Violation Of Probation

04/08/2021 Joshua K Davis, Daisy Dr, Theft Of Property

04/08/2021 Marty B Greenwell, J Cress Rd, Capias

04/08/2021 Nora D Halsey, Hwy 67W, Assault As Domestic Violence

04/08/2021 Mary S Mckinnis, Chestnut Dr, Failure To Appear

04/08/2021 Scott L Ozenne, Jimmy Hollow Rd, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia