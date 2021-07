This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 7-7-2021

06/25/2021 Richard D Bryant, Fall Branch Rd, Criminal Impersonation, Possession Of A Prohibited Weapon, Carrying/Possession Of A Weapon, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

06/25/2021 Kevin M Buchanan, Fire Tower Rd, Carrying/Possession Of A Weapon, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs, Possession Of Legend Drugs

06/25/2021 Rebekah M Cook, Johnson City, Violation Of Probation

06/25/2021 Tyler D Taylor, Little Dry Run Rd, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct

06/25/2021 Austin Mills, D Curd Ln, Violation Of Probation

06/25/2021 Danny R Buchanan, Johnson Ln, Use Of 911 In Non-Emergency Case, Assault As Domestic Violence

06/26/2021 Sherry A Vanover, Ed Vanover Rd, Assault As Domestic Violation

06/28/2021 Charles D Scott Jr, Shoun St, Theft Of Property

06/28/2021 James D Duncan, Highway 133, Failure To Exercise Due Care, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, No Drivers License

06/30/2021 Rebecca M Humphrey, Rainbow Rd, Criminal Trespassing, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

06/30/2021 Bradley A Lipford, Forge Creek Rd, Criminal Trespassing

06/30/2021 Steven M Phipps, Mill Creek Rd, Alleging Possession Of Counterfeit Money, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Evading Arrest, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

06/30/2021 Jerry F Owens, Maple Rd, Violation Of Community Corrections

06/30/2021 Jerry W Roberts, Hancock Rd, No Seat Belt, Possession Of Schedule II Drugs, Tampering Or Fabricating Evidence, Driving Under Influence