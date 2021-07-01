This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 6-30-2021

6/25/2021

06/18/2021 Mavis C Collins, Crossroads Drive, Criminal Trespassing

06/18/2021 Robert A Olen, Mcewen Rd, Interference With Emergency Calls, Assault As Domestic Violence, Child Abuse

06/19/2021 Shonae Graybeal, Red Hill Rd, Attempted Aggravated Arson

06/19/2021 Cindy B Moretz, Grindstaff Rd, Violation Of Probation

06/19/2021 Andrew S Little, Rainbow Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

06/19/2021 Johnny Alvarez, Lenoir Nc, Public Intoxication

06/20/2021 Harold D Townsend, Eller Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

06/20/2021 Michael R Stanley, Bart Stanley Ln, Parole Violation

06/21/2021 Carlos W Lowe, Sink Valley Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs

06/21/2021 Michael W Matherly, Sink Valley Rd, Possession Of Schedule II Drugs

06/22/2021 Richard T Grindstaff, Deer Creek Crossing, Failure To Appear

06/24/2021 Jacob N Isaacs, Poga Rd, Theft O/$1,000 < $10,000, Forgery

06/24/2021 Jacqueline M Neatherly, Spear Branch Rd, Failure To Appear, No Insurance, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

06/24/2021 Courtney B Pleasant, Ashtyn Private Lane, Sexual Contact With Inmates