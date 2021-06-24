This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 6-23-2021

6/11/2021

06/12/2021 Jerry G Grindstaff, Stout Branch Rd, Aggravated Assault, False Reports To Authorities

06/13/2021 William J Thomas, Troy Pa, Failure To Appear

06/13/2021 Casey R Adkins, Stout Rd, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Evading While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Violation Of Probation, Improper/Unsafe Lane Change, Failure To Exercise Due Care, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident With Death Or Injury, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident With Property Damage, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

06/14/2021 Derek S Eggers, Trivette Rd, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

06/15/2021 Travis G Hayden, Abingdon Va, Registration Violation , Violation Of Probation, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Failure To Exercise Due Care, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

06/15/2021 Blu N Key, Cold Springs Rd, Violation Of Probation

06/15/2021 Ricky Oliver, Dye Leaf Rd, Criminal Trespassing

06/15/2021 Clara J Veit, Dye Leaf Rd, Criminal Trespassing

06/15/2021 Karen E Fletcher, Baker St, Attempted Theft, Failure To Appear For Booking And Processing

06/17/2021 Michael N Canter, Hubert Taylor Rd, Disorderly Conduct

06/17/2021 Scotty J Johnson, Corner Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence

06/17/2021 Tammy L Sutherland, Village Square Ln, No Insurance