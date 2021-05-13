This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 5-12-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

5/07/2021

04/30/2021 Pamela V Blackburn, Spear Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation

04/30/2021 Nicholas C Dugger, Joe Dugger Ln, Theft O/$1,000 < $10,000

04/30/2021 Courtney S Wilson, Clarence Stout Ln, Violation Of Probation

04/30/2021 Tiffany A Williams, Chestnut Dr, Capias

05/01/2021 Morgan M Church, Hancock Rd, Disorderly Conduct

05/01/2021 Thomas H Mccauley Iii, West Main St, Disorderly Conduct

05/02/2021 Juan C Rodriguez, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Violation Of Open Container Law, No Drivers License

05/02/2021 Casey R Adkins, Stout Rd, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident With Property Damage, Prohibited Weapons, Capias, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

05/03/2021 Timothy R Osborne, Ww Vaught Ln, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest, Violation Of Bond Condition

05/03/2021 Scott L Ingersoll, Creston Nc, Driving Under The Influence

05/04/2021 Sherman Kenneth, Highway 133, Simple Assault As Domestic Violence

05/05/2021 Haley D Myers, Main Ln, Failure To Appear

05/05/2021 Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Failure To Appear, Violation Of Probation

05/06/2021 Kerri Heaton, Winters Ln, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

05/06/2021 Derek S Baird, Forge Creek Rd, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Violation Of Bond Condition, Violation Or Probation