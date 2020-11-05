This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 11-4-2020

10/23/2020 Joshua M Stout, Butler, Reckless Endangerment X 2, Evading Arrest, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Improper/Unsafe Lane Change, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

10/23/2020 Freddie J Arnold, Mcqueen St, Criminal Trespassing

10/24/2020 Courtney S Wilson, Clearance Stout Ln, Theft

10/25/2020 James A Stout, Rine St, Capias

10/25/2020 Erica S Mann, California, Resisting Arrest

10/25/2020 Christopher W Mullins, Elizabethton, Failure To Appear, Presentment, Violation Of Probation

10/26/2020 Brandon L Tressler, Boone Nc, Failure To Appear, Possession Of Methamphetamine

10/26/2020 Tyler D Taylor, Little Dry Run Rd, Financial Responsibility, Capias X 2, Driving On Suspended Drivers License, Violation Of Probation, Driving Under The Influence

10/26/2020 Alicia C Forrester, Furnace Creek Rd, Capias, School Zone Enhancement, Violation Of Probation

10/27/2020 John W Clemmons, Slabtown Rd, Criminal Impersonation, Criminal Trespassing, Violation Or Probation X 2

10/27/2020 Holly R Johnson, Main St, Trespassing

10/27/2020 Larry K Hyatt, Stout Branch Rd, Cruelty To Animals

10/28/2020 Jeffery R Denny, Draft Rd, Misuse Of 911 System

10/28/2020 Elizabeth Rogers, Campbell Rd, Aggravated Child Abuse X 4

10/29/2020 Tammy L Stanley, Lacy Rd, Driving Under The Influence

10/29/2020 Don D Williams, Antioch Rd, Failure To Appear, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspeded Drivers License