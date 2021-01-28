Skip to content Skip to left sidebar Skip to right sidebar Skip to footer

Friday, January 29, 2021

This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 1-27-2021

01/15/2021 John E Hampton, Hwy 91N, Violation Of Probation

01/15/2021 Billy Combs, Mountain Site Dr, Possession Of Methamphetamines For Resale

01/16/2021 Randy B White, Berry Branch Rd, Public Intoxication, Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Drugs

01/18/2021 Leon Johnson, Silver City Nc, Assault As Domestic Violence

01/18/2021 Linda Campbell, Hospital Rd, Theft Of Property Over $1,000

01/18/2021 Jacob L Chambers, Hwy 91 N, Criminal Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest By Foot

01/19/2021 Logan Gavaghan, Lumberton Tn, Aggravated Rape

01/19/2021 Michael A Arnett, Hubert Taylor Rd, Fugitive From Justice

01/21/2021 Christy Pearson, Elizabethton, Violation Of Probation