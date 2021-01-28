This Week’s Sheriff’s Report 1-27-2021
01/15/2021 John E Hampton, Hwy 91N, Violation Of Probation
01/15/2021 Billy Combs, Mountain Site Dr, Possession Of Methamphetamines For Resale
01/16/2021 Randy B White, Berry Branch Rd, Public Intoxication, Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Drugs
01/18/2021 Leon Johnson, Silver City Nc, Assault As Domestic Violence
01/18/2021 Linda Campbell, Hospital Rd, Theft Of Property Over $1,000
01/18/2021 Jacob L Chambers, Hwy 91 N, Criminal Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest By Foot
01/19/2021 Logan Gavaghan, Lumberton Tn, Aggravated Rape
01/19/2021 Michael A Arnett, Hubert Taylor Rd, Fugitive From Justice
01/21/2021 Christy Pearson, Elizabethton, Violation Of Probation