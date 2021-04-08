This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 4-7-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.



General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Brianna Miracle Bays

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑475

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brianna Miracle Bays

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/12/2020

Charles Edward Belcher

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑720

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Belcher

Dui: Third Offense

Violation: 11/27/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/27/2020

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Kevin Mark Buchanan

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑584

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kevin Mark Buchanan

Atty: Perry Stout

Aggravated Criminal Trespass

Violation: 09/17/2020

Burglary ‑ Auto ‑ Attempt

Violation: 09/17/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Volunteer Bonding Co

David H. Bunten

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑103

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David H. Bunten

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/21/2021

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

American Bonding

Danny Ray Burton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑700

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Burton

Danny Ray Burton Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 08/08/2020

Bond(S) Signature $7,500.00

Donald Malaki Canter

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑470

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/16/2020

Open Container

Violation: 10/16/2020

Donald Malaki Canter

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑29

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter

Public Intoxication

Violation: 12/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Robert Jerome Cobb

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑710

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Jerome Cobb

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 11/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Tn Bonding

Robert Jerome Cobb

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑560

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Jerome Cobb

Speeding Violation: 11/21/2020

Speed: 20 / 40

Michael L. Dugger

46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑665

St. Of Tn Vs Michael L. Dugger

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/10/2020

Nancy Matheson Eller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑411

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nancy Matheson Eller

Atty: Misty Buck

Domestic Assault

Violation: 07/17/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Tommy Jack Eller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑536

St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Jack Eller

Domestic Assault

Violation: 08/14/2020

Kamista Briann Gibson

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑182

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kamista Briann Gibson

Public Intoxication

Violation: 04/02/2021

Shonae Rae Graybeal

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑67

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shonae Rae Graybeal

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/13/2020

Marty Brandon Greenwell

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑602

St. Of Tn Vs Marty Brandon Greenwell

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑745

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 12/14/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 12/14/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑746

Brad Sutherland Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 12/14/2020

Nora Halsey

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑148

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nora Halsey

Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Illeg Poss

Violation: 03/04/2021

Tampering W/ Evidence

Violation: 03/04/2021

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 03/04/2021

Bond(S)Surety $20,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Donnie Hampton

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑48

St. Of Tn Vs Donnie Hampton

Assault ‑ Threat Of Bodily Injury

Violation: 06/22/2020

Tommy Eugene Hartley

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑617

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Eugene Hartley

Atty: Cameron Hyder

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 10/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Aaa Bonding

William Paul Hawkins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑732

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Paul Hawkins

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/04/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 12/04/2020

Open Container

Violation: 12/04/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Heather Dawn Johnson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑211

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson

Atty: Cameron Hyder

Improper Lane Change

Violation: 04/13/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation: 04/13/2020

Heather Dawn Johnson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑217

Matt Mullins Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson

Atty: Cameron Hyder

Reckless Driving

Violation: 04/14/2020

Amy E Lashlee

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑120

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amy E Lashlee

Domestic Assault

Violation: 02/26/2021

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑256

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr

Atty: Public Defender

Criminal Impersonation

Violation: 05/07/2020

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 05/07/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/07/2020

Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony

Violation: 05/07/2020

Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon

Violation: 05/07/2020

Robert Leroy Littleton Iii

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑178

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Leroy Littleton Iii

Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee

Violation: 03/30/2021

Steven Dewayne Long

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑1

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Steven Dewayne Long

Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder

Violation: 01/03/2021

Public Intoxication

Violation: 01/03/2021

Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved

Violation: 01/03/2021

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Shawn Adrian Marsh

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑156

St. Of Tn Vs Shawn Adrian Marsh

Brad Sutherland Off:

Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Illeg Poss

Violation: 03/04/2021

Mary Shea Mckinnis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑412

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mary Shea Mckinnis

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Up To $1000 ‑ Att

Violation: 07/09/2020

Jerry Lashawn Messer

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑181

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Lashawn Messer

Criminal Impersonation

Violation: 04/02/2021

Driving Without License

Violation: 04/02/2021

Speeding

Violation: 04/02/2021 Speed: 30 / 50

Fritz Michael Milam

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑742

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Fritz Michael Milam

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/13/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 12/13/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 12/13/2020

Bond(S) Signature $11,500.00

Aimee Nichole Nelson

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑108

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Aimee Nichole Nelson

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 02/21/2021

Gavin Lynn Patterson

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑574

Robert Wills Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gavin Lynn Patterson

Speeding Violation: 11/29/2020

Speed: 45 / 59

Jamie Sierra

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑588

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jamie Sierra

Driving Without License

Violation: 12/03/2020

Richard Brent Snyder

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑417

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Richard Brent Snyder

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 07/21/2020

Rachel Lynn Stevans

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑741

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Rachel Lynn Stevans

Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Up To $1000

Violation: 11/15/2020

Identity Theft

Violation: 11/15/2020

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 11/15/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Carl Jeremy Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑627

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Carl Jeremy Stout

Domestic Assault

Violation: 10/15/2020

Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00

Tn Bonding

Edward Ralph Taylor

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑632

Robert Wills Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Edward Ralph Taylor

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/06/2020

Edward Ralph Taylor

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑459

Robert Wills Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Edward Ralph Taylor

Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)

Violation: 10/06/2020

Jonathan Andrew Trivett

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑689

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Andrew Trivett

Domestic Assault

Violation: 11/04/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Tn Bonding

Brandon Lee Weaver

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑109

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brandon Lee Weaver

Reckless Driving

Violation: 02/05/2021

Caleb Seth Whaley

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑248

St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Seth Whaley

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/08/2020

Steven Ryan Widener

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑180

St. Of Tn Vs Steven Ryan Widener

Bradley Sexton Off:

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 04/02/2021

Matthew Lee Widner

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑31

Matt Mullins Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Lee Widner

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 01/04/2019

Dui: Third Offense

Violation: 01/04/2019



03/26/2021 Matthew Isaacs, Dotson Ln, Burglary, Vandalism, Possession Of Burglary Tools

03/26/2021 Jason P Johnson, Moretz Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

03/27/2021 Brandon H Yates, Hays Va, Criminal Impersonation, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Escape

03/27/2021 Courtney S Wilson, Clarence Stout Ln, Violation Of Probation

03/27/2021 Jessie C Estep, Boone Nc, Violation Of Probation

03/29/2021 Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Violation Of Probation

03/30/2021 Sharona L Lunceford, Hospital Hill Rd, Violation Of Probation

03/31/2021 Anita K Cook, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Driving Under The Influence

03/31/2021 Karen E Fletcher, Stout Branch Rd, Criminal Trespassing