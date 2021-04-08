This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 4-7-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Brianna Miracle Bays
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑475
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brianna Miracle Bays
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/12/2020
Charles Edward Belcher
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑720
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Belcher
Dui: Third Offense
Violation: 11/27/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/27/2020
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Kevin Mark Buchanan
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑584
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kevin Mark Buchanan
Atty: Perry Stout
Aggravated Criminal Trespass
Violation: 09/17/2020
Burglary ‑ Auto ‑ Attempt
Violation: 09/17/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Volunteer Bonding Co
David H. Bunten
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑103
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David H. Bunten
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/21/2021
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
American Bonding
Danny Ray Burton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑700
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Burton
Danny Ray Burton Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 08/08/2020
Bond(S) Signature $7,500.00
Donald Malaki Canter
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑470
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/16/2020
Open Container
Violation: 10/16/2020
Donald Malaki Canter
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑29
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter
Public Intoxication
Violation: 12/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Robert Jerome Cobb
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑710
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Jerome Cobb
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 11/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Tn Bonding
Robert Jerome Cobb
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑560
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Jerome Cobb
Speeding Violation: 11/21/2020
Speed: 20 / 40
Michael L. Dugger
46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑665
St. Of Tn Vs Michael L. Dugger
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/10/2020
Nancy Matheson Eller
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑411
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nancy Matheson Eller
Atty: Misty Buck
Domestic Assault
Violation: 07/17/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Tommy Jack Eller
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑536
St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Jack Eller
Domestic Assault
Violation: 08/14/2020
Kamista Briann Gibson
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑182
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kamista Briann Gibson
Public Intoxication
Violation: 04/02/2021
Shonae Rae Graybeal
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑67
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shonae Rae Graybeal
Domestic Assault
Violation: 12/13/2020
Marty Brandon Greenwell
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑602
St. Of Tn Vs Marty Brandon Greenwell
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 01/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑745
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 12/14/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 12/14/2020
Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑746
Brad Sutherland Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 12/14/2020
Nora Halsey
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑148
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nora Halsey
Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Illeg Poss
Violation: 03/04/2021
Tampering W/ Evidence
Violation: 03/04/2021
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 03/04/2021
Bond(S)Surety $20,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Donnie Hampton
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑48
St. Of Tn Vs Donnie Hampton
Assault ‑ Threat Of Bodily Injury
Violation: 06/22/2020
Tommy Eugene Hartley
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑617
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Eugene Hartley
Atty: Cameron Hyder
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 10/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Aaa Bonding
William Paul Hawkins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑732
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs William Paul Hawkins
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/04/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 12/04/2020
Open Container
Violation: 12/04/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Heather Dawn Johnson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑211
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson
Atty: Cameron Hyder
Improper Lane Change
Violation: 04/13/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation: 04/13/2020
Heather Dawn Johnson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑217
Matt Mullins Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson
Atty: Cameron Hyder
Reckless Driving
Violation: 04/14/2020
Amy E Lashlee
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑120
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amy E Lashlee
Domestic Assault
Violation: 02/26/2021
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑256
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr
Atty: Public Defender
Criminal Impersonation
Violation: 05/07/2020
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 05/07/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/07/2020
Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony
Violation: 05/07/2020
Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon
Violation: 05/07/2020
Robert Leroy Littleton Iii
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑178
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Leroy Littleton Iii
Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee
Violation: 03/30/2021
Steven Dewayne Long
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑1
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Steven Dewayne Long
Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder
Violation: 01/03/2021
Public Intoxication
Violation: 01/03/2021
Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved
Violation: 01/03/2021
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Shawn Adrian Marsh
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑156
St. Of Tn Vs Shawn Adrian Marsh
Brad Sutherland Off:
Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Illeg Poss
Violation: 03/04/2021
Mary Shea Mckinnis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑412
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mary Shea Mckinnis
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Up To $1000 ‑ Att
Violation: 07/09/2020
Jerry Lashawn Messer
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑181
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Lashawn Messer
Criminal Impersonation
Violation: 04/02/2021
Driving Without License
Violation: 04/02/2021
Speeding
Violation: 04/02/2021 Speed: 30 / 50
Fritz Michael Milam
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑742
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Fritz Michael Milam
Domestic Assault
Violation: 12/13/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 12/13/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 12/13/2020
Bond(S) Signature $11,500.00
Aimee Nichole Nelson
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑108
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Aimee Nichole Nelson
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 02/21/2021
Gavin Lynn Patterson
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑574
Robert Wills Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gavin Lynn Patterson
Speeding Violation: 11/29/2020
Speed: 45 / 59
Jamie Sierra
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑588
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jamie Sierra
Driving Without License
Violation: 12/03/2020
Richard Brent Snyder
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑417
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Richard Brent Snyder
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 07/21/2020
Rachel Lynn Stevans
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑741
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Rachel Lynn Stevans
Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Up To $1000
Violation: 11/15/2020
Identity Theft
Violation: 11/15/2020
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 11/15/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Carl Jeremy Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑627
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Carl Jeremy Stout
Domestic Assault
Violation: 10/15/2020
Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00
Tn Bonding
Edward Ralph Taylor
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑632
Robert Wills Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Edward Ralph Taylor
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/06/2020
Edward Ralph Taylor
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑459
Robert Wills Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Edward Ralph Taylor
Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)
Violation: 10/06/2020
Jonathan Andrew Trivett
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑689
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Andrew Trivett
Domestic Assault
Violation: 11/04/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Tn Bonding
Brandon Lee Weaver
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑109
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brandon Lee Weaver
Reckless Driving
Violation: 02/05/2021
Caleb Seth Whaley
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑248
St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Seth Whaley
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 05/08/2020
Steven Ryan Widener
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑180
St. Of Tn Vs Steven Ryan Widener
Bradley Sexton Off:
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 04/02/2021
Matthew Lee Widner
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑31
Matt Mullins Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Lee Widner
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/04/2019
Dui: Third Offense
Violation: 01/04/2019
03/26/2021 Matthew Isaacs, Dotson Ln, Burglary, Vandalism, Possession Of Burglary Tools
03/26/2021 Jason P Johnson, Moretz Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
03/27/2021 Brandon H Yates, Hays Va, Criminal Impersonation, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Escape
03/27/2021 Courtney S Wilson, Clarence Stout Ln, Violation Of Probation
03/27/2021 Jessie C Estep, Boone Nc, Violation Of Probation
03/29/2021 Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Violation Of Probation
03/30/2021 Sharona L Lunceford, Hospital Hill Rd, Violation Of Probation
03/31/2021 Anita K Cook, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Driving Under The Influence
03/31/2021 Karen E Fletcher, Stout Branch Rd, Criminal Trespassing