This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 3-3-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Adam Ray Deyton

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑110

Caleb Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Adam Ray Deyton

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation

Violation: 02/24/2021

False Reports To Officer

Violation:02/24/2021

Thurman S Dowell

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑116

St. Of Tn Vs Thurman S Dowell

Allowing Dog To Run At Large

Violation: 11/21/2020

Thurman S Dowell

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑117

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thurman S Dowell

Aggravated Assault ‑ Domestic

Violation:02/07/2021

Thurman S Dowell

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑118

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thurman S Dowell

Domestic Assault

Violation: 02/26/2021

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 02/26/2021

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 02/26/2021

Lance James Mahala

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑106

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Lance James Mahala

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 02/23/2021

Joseph Paul Mains

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑112

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Mains

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 02/25/2021

Possession Without Prescription Unlawful

Violation: 02/25/2021

Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 02/25/2021

Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting

Violation: 02/25/2021

James Randy Lee Reece

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑115

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James Randy Lee Reece

Aggravated Assault ‑ Use Or Display Deadly Weapon

Violation:02/25/2021



02/19/2021 Todd R Garland, Piercetown Rd, Aggravated Assault X 2

02/19/2021 Michael L Dugger, Bunton Town Rd, Violation Of Probation

02/20/2021 Steven M Harper, Hwy 421 N, Assault On An Officer, Reckless Endangerment, Child And Abuse And Neglect, Evading Arrest By Foot, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation, Child Restraint Law, Reckless Driving, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

02/21/2021 Robert Main Jr, Lily Ln, Driving On Revoked Drivers License, Misuse Of Evidences Of Registration, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest On Foot, No Insurance

02/21/2021 David H Bunton, Campbell Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

02/22/2021 Roxanne Hodge, Highway 91N, Aggravated Child Abuse

02/22/2021 Jerry W Roberts, Hancock Rd, Violation Of Probation

02/22/2021 Trinity Tester, Cold Springs Rd, Stalking

02/22/2021 Joseph D Widener, Abingdon Va, Assault As Domestic Violence

02/22/2021 Natalie D Wilson, Johnson City, Driving Under Th Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Violation Of Open Container Law

02/23/2021 Benjamin T Morefield, Hwy 67W, Violation Of Probation

02/24/2021 Jimmy R Eggers, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation

02/24/2021 Adam R Deyton, Gentry Creek Rd, Burglary, False Report To Authorities

02/25/2021 Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Theft Of Property, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Legend Drugs

02/25/2021 Melodie M Bunton, Cross Mountain Rd, Violation Of Probation

02/25/2021 Billy J Moretz, Grindstaff Rd, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

02/25/2021 Tiffany A Williams, Chestnut Dr, Hit & Run/Leaving The Scene Of An Accident With Property Damage, Driving On Suspended

Drivers License