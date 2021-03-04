This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 3-3-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Adam Ray Deyton
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑110
Caleb Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Adam Ray Deyton
Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation
Violation: 02/24/2021
False Reports To Officer
Violation:02/24/2021
Thurman S Dowell
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑116
St. Of Tn Vs Thurman S Dowell
Allowing Dog To Run At Large
Violation: 11/21/2020
Thurman S Dowell
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑117
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thurman S Dowell
Aggravated Assault ‑ Domestic
Violation:02/07/2021
Thurman S Dowell
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑118
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thurman S Dowell
Domestic Assault
Violation: 02/26/2021
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 02/26/2021
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 02/26/2021
Lance James Mahala
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑106
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Lance James Mahala
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 02/23/2021
Joseph Paul Mains
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑112
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Mains
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 02/25/2021
Possession Without Prescription Unlawful
Violation: 02/25/2021
Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 02/25/2021
Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting
Violation: 02/25/2021
James Randy Lee Reece
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑115
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James Randy Lee Reece
Aggravated Assault ‑ Use Or Display Deadly Weapon
Violation:02/25/2021
02/19/2021 Todd R Garland, Piercetown Rd, Aggravated Assault X 2
02/19/2021 Michael L Dugger, Bunton Town Rd, Violation Of Probation
02/20/2021 Steven M Harper, Hwy 421 N, Assault On An Officer, Reckless Endangerment, Child And Abuse And Neglect, Evading Arrest By Foot, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation, Child Restraint Law, Reckless Driving, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
02/21/2021 Robert Main Jr, Lily Ln, Driving On Revoked Drivers License, Misuse Of Evidences Of Registration, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest On Foot, No Insurance
02/21/2021 David H Bunton, Campbell Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
02/22/2021 Roxanne Hodge, Highway 91N, Aggravated Child Abuse
02/22/2021 Jerry W Roberts, Hancock Rd, Violation Of Probation
02/22/2021 Trinity Tester, Cold Springs Rd, Stalking
02/22/2021 Joseph D Widener, Abingdon Va, Assault As Domestic Violence
02/22/2021 Natalie D Wilson, Johnson City, Driving Under Th Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Violation Of Open Container Law
02/23/2021 Benjamin T Morefield, Hwy 67W, Violation Of Probation
02/24/2021 Jimmy R Eggers, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation
02/24/2021 Adam R Deyton, Gentry Creek Rd, Burglary, False Report To Authorities
02/25/2021 Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Theft Of Property, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Legend Drugs
02/25/2021 Melodie M Bunton, Cross Mountain Rd, Violation Of Probation
02/25/2021 Billy J Moretz, Grindstaff Rd, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
02/25/2021 Tiffany A Williams, Chestnut Dr, Hit & Run/Leaving The Scene Of An Accident With Property Damage, Driving On Suspended
Drivers License