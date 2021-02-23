This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 2-24-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Steven Mark Harper Jr
46Gs1-2021-Cr-99
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Steven Mark Harper JR
Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 02/11/2021
Child Restraint – Under 4
Violation: 02/11/2021
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/11/2021
Evading Arrest
Violation: 02/11/2021
Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle
Violation: 02/11/2021
Reckless Driving
Violation: 02/11/2021
Reckless Endangerment – Vehicle / Felony
Violation: 02/11/2021
Steven Mark Harper Jr
46Gs1-2021-Cr-100
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Steven Mark Harper Jr
Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee
Violation: 02/20/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 02/20/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 02/20/2021
Roxanne Roark Hodge
46Gs1-2021-Cr-97
Codty Newman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Roxanne Roark Hodge
Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/ Endangerment
Violation: 02/21/2021
Charles Mack Jones II
46Gs1-2021-Cr-44
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Mack Jones II
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 01/12/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 01/12/2021
Prohibited Weapons – Attempt
Violation: 01/12/2021
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 01/12/2021
Robert James Main
46Gs1-2021-Cr-98
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert James Main
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/21/2021
Evading Arrest
Violation: 02/21/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 02/21/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 02/21/2021
Vehicle Registration – Improper Use
Violation: 02/21/2021
Joshua Thomas Smith
46Gs1-2021-Cr-93
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Thomas Smith
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/15/2021
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 02/15/2021
Implied Consent – Misd
Violation: 02/15/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 02/15/2021
Schedule VI Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 02/15/2021
Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00
Tn Bonding
02/19/2021
02/12/2021 Deborah T. Dillard, W D Payne Rd, Misuse of 911 System
02/13/2021 David B. Tripplett, Pinecrest St, Violation of Probation
02/14/2021 Kerri Heaton, Hwy 421 S, Criminal Trespassing
02/15/2021 Joshua T. Smith, South Carolina, Possession of Schedule IV Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent Law, Driving on Suspended Driver’s License
02/15/2021 James Rhymer, Cold Springs Rd, Harassment
02/15/2021 Tyler J. Patterson, Jackson Ln, Public Intoxication
02/16/2021 Shelabell Tester, North Carolina, Failure to Appear
02/18/2021 Robert C. Gwinn, Old Butler Rd, Theft O/$500 < $,1000