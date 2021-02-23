This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 2-24-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Steven Mark Harper Jr

46Gs1-2021-Cr-99

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Steven Mark Harper JR

Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 02/11/2021

Child Restraint – Under 4

Violation: 02/11/2021

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/11/2021

Evading Arrest

Violation: 02/11/2021

Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle

Violation: 02/11/2021

Reckless Driving

Violation: 02/11/2021

Reckless Endangerment – Vehicle / Felony

Violation: 02/11/2021

Steven Mark Harper Jr

46Gs1-2021-Cr-100

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Steven Mark Harper Jr

Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee

Violation: 02/20/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 02/20/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 02/20/2021

Roxanne Roark Hodge

46Gs1-2021-Cr-97

Codty Newman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Roxanne Roark Hodge

Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/ Endangerment

Violation: 02/21/2021

Charles Mack Jones II

46Gs1-2021-Cr-44

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Mack Jones II

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 01/12/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 01/12/2021

Prohibited Weapons – Attempt

Violation: 01/12/2021

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 01/12/2021

Robert James Main

46Gs1-2021-Cr-98

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert James Main

Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/21/2021

Evading Arrest

Violation: 02/21/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 02/21/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 02/21/2021

Vehicle Registration – Improper Use

Violation: 02/21/2021

Joshua Thomas Smith

46Gs1-2021-Cr-93

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Thomas Smith

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/15/2021

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 02/15/2021

Implied Consent – Misd

Violation: 02/15/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 02/15/2021

Schedule VI Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 02/15/2021

Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00

Tn Bonding

02/19/2021

02/12/2021 Deborah T. Dillard, W D Payne Rd, Misuse of 911 System

02/13/2021 David B. Tripplett, Pinecrest St, Violation of Probation

02/14/2021 Kerri Heaton, Hwy 421 S, Criminal Trespassing

02/15/2021 Joshua T. Smith, South Carolina, Possession of Schedule IV Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent Law, Driving on Suspended Driver’s License

02/15/2021 James Rhymer, Cold Springs Rd, Harassment

02/15/2021 Tyler J. Patterson, Jackson Ln, Public Intoxication

02/16/2021 Shelabell Tester, North Carolina, Failure to Appear

02/18/2021 Robert C. Gwinn, Old Butler Rd, Theft O/$500 < $,1000