Court Report 8-26-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wed., August 26, 2020

Derek Stephen Baird

46Gs1-2020-Cr-174

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird

Atty: Public Defender Dui: First Offense

Violation: 03/16/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/16/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 03/16/2020

Bond(S) Signature $5,500.00

Jackie Edward Boyd

46Gs1-2020-Tr-266

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jackie Edward Boyd

Speeding Violation: 05/28/2020 Speed: 45 / 64

Jerrod Raynie Boyd

46Gs1-2018-Cr-977

St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd

Probation Violation

Violation: 02/27/2019

Jerrod Raynie Boyd

46Gs1-2019-Cr-171

St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd

Probation Violation

Violation: 02/27/2019

Donald Malaki Canter

46Gs1-2019-Cr-839

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 11/04/2019

Eugene Gurney Canter

46Gs1-2007-Cr-3194 67345

St. Of Tn Vs Eugene Gurney Canter

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/25/2014

Eugene Gurney Canter

46Gs1-2013-Cr-1585

St. Of Tn Vs Eugene Gurney Canter

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/25/2014

John Clemens III

46Gs1-2018-Cr-226

St. Of Tn Vs John Clemens III

Atty: T Craig Smith Probation Violation

Violation: 11/27/2019

Kayla Maria Crowder

46Gs1-2020-Tr-307

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kayla Maria Crowder

Improper Lane Change Violation: 07/04/2020

Stacey E. Daley

46Gs1-2019-Cr-936

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stacey E. Daley

Atty: Julie Canter

Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent Violation: 12/20/2019

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 12/20/2019

Stacey E. Daley

46Gs1-2019-Tr-800

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stacey E. Daley

Muffler Law

Violation: 12/20/2019

Jennifer R Fletcher

6Gs1-2020-Cr-357

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jennifer R Fletcher

Atty: Public Defender Cruelty To Animals

Violation: 06/24/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 06/24/2020

Violation Of Rabies Laws

Violation: 06/24/2020

Charlie Daniel Forrester

46Gs1-2020-Tr-267

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charlie Daniel Forrester

Speeding Violation: 05/29/2020 Speed: 55 / 78

Kristen Garland

46Gs1-2020-Cr-131

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kristen Garland

Driving While License Suspended – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/01/2020

Jason Earl Glover

46Gs1-2020-Cr-475

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Earl Glover

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 07/11/2020 Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 07/11/2020

Gregory Clinton Hayworth

46Gs1-2020-Cr-335

St. Of Tn Vs Gregory Clinton Hayworth

Atty: Public Defender

Assault – Bodily Injury

Violation: 05/02/2020

Matthew Dalton Helton

46Gs1-2020-Cr-99

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/24/2020

Hunter Hicks

46Gs1-2019-Cr-299

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Hicks

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 03/30/2019

Angela Johnson Hood

46Gs1-2020-Cr-496

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Angela Johnson Hood

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 08/24/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 08/24/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 08/24/2020

Alton Jacobs

46Gs1-2020-Cr-306

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alton Jacobs

Theft (Up To $1000) Violation: 05/27/2020

Stillman Curtis Kellum IV

46Gs1-2020-Cr-367

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stillman Curtis Kellum IV

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 07/01/2020

Tiffany Nichole Lawler

46Gs1-2020-Cr-426

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler

Burglary – Other Than Habitation Violation: 07/25/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 07/25/2020 Bond(S) Signature

$6,500.00

Todd W. Leffel

46Gs1-2020-Cr-148

Shawn Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Todd W. Leffel

Atty: Public Defender Theft Of Merchandise – Shoplifting Violation: 02/27/2020

Alvaro Gabriel Martinez

46Gs1-2020-Cr-493

Carl Hatley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alvaro Gabriel Martinez

Aggravated Assault

Violation: 08/11/2020

Stalking – Misd

Violation: 08/11/2020

Thomas Jackson Mast

46Gs1-2020-Tr-265

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Jackson Mast

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 06/03/2020

Driving While License Canceled Violation: 06/03/2020

46Gs1-2020-Tr-201

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mariah K Mcmillan Mariah K Mcmillan

Driving Without License Violation: 05/03/2020

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 05/03/2020

46Gs1-2020-Tr-214

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mariah K Mcmillan Mariah K Mcmillan

Driving Without License Violation: 05/15/2020

Ryan Alexander Miller

46Gs1-2020-Cr-322

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ryan Alexander Miller

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 06/05/2020

Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle Violation: 06/05/2020

Implied Consent – Misd

Violation: 06/05/2020

Open Container

Violation: 06/05/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation: 06/05/2020

Bond(S) Surety $17,000.00

Tn Bonding

Christopher Corey Nicholson

46Gs1-2020-Cr-86

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Corey Nicholson

Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 01/30/2020

Christopher Corey Nicholson

46Gs1-2020-Cr-347

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Corey Nicholson

Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/17/2020

Elizabeth Norris

46Gs1-2020-Cr-345

St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Norris Jason Arnold Off:

Driving Without License Violation: 06/23/2020

Elizabeth Norris

46Gs1-2020-Tr-293

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Norris Elizabeth Norris

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 06/23/2020

Noah Michael Pennington

46Gs1-2019-Cr-462

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Noah Michael Pennington

Atty: Public Defender

Reckless Endangerment – No Weapon Involved

Violation: 06/03/2019

Michael Shawn Roberts

46Gs1-2020-Cr-197

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Shawn Roberts

Atty: Public Defender

Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent Violation: 04/05/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 04/05/2020

Bond(S) Signature $31,500.00

Amanda Kay Sluder

46Gs1-2018-Cr-233

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Kay Sluder

Atty: Public Defender Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/31/2018

Bond(S) Signature 1,500.00

Brian Christian Snyder

46Gs1-2019-Cr-702

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder

Atty: Public Defender Probation Violation

Violation: 09/04/2019

Brian Christian Snyder

46Gs1-2020-Cr-495

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder

Fugitive From Justice – Misd

Violation: 08/24/2020

Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent Violation: 08/24/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/24/2020

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 08/24/2020

Laura Catherine Visser

46Gs1-2019-Cr-950

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Laura Catherine Visser

Driving While License Suspended – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 12/25/2019

Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00

Tn Bonding

Daniel Walter Volz

46Gs1-2020-Cr-462

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Walter Volz

Harassment

Violation: 07/31/2020

Stalking – Misd

Violation: 07/31/2020

Daniel Benjamin Watson

46Gs1-2020-Cr-166

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/03/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Daniel Benjamin Watson

46Gs1-2020-Cr-373

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson

Domestic Assault

Violation: 07/04/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Miles Edward Wilson

46Gs1-2020-Cr-330

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Miles Edward Wilson

Driving Without License Violation: 05/23/2020

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

William Blair Aschenback

Status Probation Viol

$5,000- Tn Bonding

Judgment 11-2-18 18-Cr-118/

JcsdCt-1/ Failure To Appear

Jerry Dean Bailey

Pdl/Motions

$10,000- Aaa Bonding

Pd 19-Cr-215/

Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Meth With To Sell Or Deliver,

Ct-2/ Tampering With Evidence,

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para Barry

Lawrence Bishop

For Reset Date $15,000-Tn Bonding Mcdaniel

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000

19-Cr-1/ Tbi

Chadwick Brooks

Arraignment

Probation Viol

2,500- Tn Bonding

Judgment 7-21-16

To Have Atty

16-Cr-49/ Jcsd, Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Joyriding

Melodie Mariene Bunton

Arraignment

Capias No Bond-Jail

Motion For Relief From Bond Filed 8-5-20

19-Cr-203/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Of Meth W/School Zone Enhancement

Ct-2/ Sale Of Meth .5 Or More

Crystal Nicole Coffey

Pdl/Motions

$25,000- A Angel Bonding Stout

19-Cr-206/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 Or More

Ct-2/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale

Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para

19-Cr-230/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

20-Cr-54 / Jcsd

Arraignment $1,500- Tn Bonding

Ct-1/ Simple Poss Meth

Joseph Michael Courtner

Pdl/Motions

$2,500- Jail Pd

20-Cr-2/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Joseph Landon Davis

Arraignment

Capias No Bond- Jail

19-Cr-217/ Jcsd,

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

19-Cr-218/ Jcsd, Ct-1/ Domestic Assault

20-Cr-71/ Jcsd, Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Jason Ray Dugger

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol

No Bond-Jail Pd Judgment 2-15-18

17-Cr-120/ Jcsd,

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-3/ Dorl

Samuel Wells Groome

Pdl/Motions Rogers

19-Cr-166/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Worthless Check $10,00 0R More, Less Than $60,000

Samantha Norma Hall

Status Probation Viol 7-3-19

No Bond-Jail Stout

Judgment 8-19-17 16-Cr-95/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Joyriding

16-Cr-129/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch VI

Donald Ray Henson

Pdl/Motions $10,000-Tn Bonding Seeley

19-Cr-124/ Tdoc

Ct-1-2/ Tampering With Evidence

Ct-3-4/ Official Misconduct

Patrick Jamiz Howard

Final Forfeiture

$15,000- Tn Bonding 19-Cr-80/ Jcsd,

Ct-1/ Rape

Stacy Ted Leonard

Arraignment

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Judgment 6-3-19

19-Cr-21/ Jcsd,

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2-3/ Theft $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000,

Ct-4/ Theft Under $1,000

Tammy Michelle Lewis

Pdl/Motions Viol Comm Corrections

No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 2-8-19

18-Cr-132/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Thomas Rea Lowe

Pdl/Motions

No Bond Fallin

16-Cr-138/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Solicitation Of A Minor

19-Cr-56/ Jcsd, Ct-1/Failure To Appear

Tyler Dale Lunceford

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $15,000

Blanket Bond Stout

Judgment 6-27-16

15-Cr-106/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Fac. Of Tamp With Evidence

Ct-2/ Fac Of Theft Of $1,000

18-Cr-5/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Reckless Endangerment

Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

New Charge

20-Cr-8/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Meth .5 Or More In Drug Free School Zone

Ct-2/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Joshua Ray Morefield

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol 1St No Bond Stout

Probation Viol 2Nd

18-Cr-109/ Jcsd

Probation Viol 3Rd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault Probation Viol 4Th

Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Judgement 04-29-2019

Jacob Daniel Norris

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $5000.00 Or Bond

Stout Judgment

6-11-20 19-Cr-38/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sexual Battery

Ct-2/ False Imprisonment

Ct-3/ Domestic Assault

Joshua C Oliver

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol

No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 10-1-19

19-Cr-75/ Jcsd,

Ct-1/ Att Buglary

Brandon Kyler Osborne

Arraignment

Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Judgment 3-3-16

15-Cr-173/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Gary Lee Robinson

Pdl/Motions

$6,000- Sanford And Son Bail Bonding

Stout 19-Cr-225/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver,

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More

Jonathan Mitchell Shelton

Pdl/Motions Viol Probation 1St

No Bond-Jail Pd

Viol Probation 2Nd

No Bond-Jail

16-Cr-173/ Jcsd

Judgment 9-18-17,

Ct-1-2/ Sale Sch Ii

Walker Franklin South

Status Viol Comm Corrections $1,000 Or Bond

Judgment 4-18-16

15-Cr-109/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Sale Sch Ii Over .5 Grams

Ronald Duane Thomas

Pdl/MotionsViol

Comm Corrections No Bond-Jail

Pd, 18-Cr-48/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

18-Cr-49/ Jcsd,

Ct-1/ Dui 3Rd

8/21/2020

08/14/2020 Chance L Church, Lebanon Va, Violation Of Probation

08/14/2020 James C Osborne, Pedro Shoun Ln, Violation Of Probation

08/15/2020 David L Albright, Norman Dugger Rd, First Degree Murder, Tampering With Or Fabricating Evidence, Possession Of A Firearm By A Felon, Abuse Of A Corpse, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

08/16/2020 Jerrod Boyd, Piercetown Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

08/17/2020 Jancy E Edwards, Hixson Tn, Misuse Of Evidences Of Registration, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Altering, Falsifying Or Forging Evidence Of Plates, Violation Of Open Container Law, Financial Responsibility, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

08/19/2020 Dana Buchanan, Spear Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation

08/19/2020 Thomas E Walker, Reece Hill Rd, Violation Of Probation

08/20/2020 Jancy E Edwards, Hixson Tn, Theft Of Property O/$10,000

08/20/2020 Matthew Helton, Forge Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation

08/20/2020 Joshua W Price, Hwy 67W, Manufacture/Deliver/Sell A Controlled Substance X 2