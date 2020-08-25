Court Report 8-26-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wed., August 26, 2020
Derek Stephen Baird
46Gs1-2020-Cr-174
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird
Atty: Public Defender Dui: First Offense
Violation: 03/16/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 03/16/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 03/16/2020
Bond(S) Signature $5,500.00
Jackie Edward Boyd
46Gs1-2020-Tr-266
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jackie Edward Boyd
Speeding Violation: 05/28/2020 Speed: 45 / 64
Jerrod Raynie Boyd
46Gs1-2018-Cr-977
St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd
Probation Violation
Violation: 02/27/2019
Jerrod Raynie Boyd
46Gs1-2019-Cr-171
St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd
Probation Violation
Violation: 02/27/2019
Donald Malaki Canter
46Gs1-2019-Cr-839
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 11/04/2019
Eugene Gurney Canter
46Gs1-2007-Cr-3194 67345
St. Of Tn Vs Eugene Gurney Canter
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/25/2014
Eugene Gurney Canter
46Gs1-2013-Cr-1585
St. Of Tn Vs Eugene Gurney Canter
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/25/2014
John Clemens III
46Gs1-2018-Cr-226
St. Of Tn Vs John Clemens III
Atty: T Craig Smith Probation Violation
Violation: 11/27/2019
Kayla Maria Crowder
46Gs1-2020-Tr-307
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kayla Maria Crowder
Improper Lane Change Violation: 07/04/2020
Stacey E. Daley
46Gs1-2019-Cr-936
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stacey E. Daley
Atty: Julie Canter
Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent Violation: 12/20/2019
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 12/20/2019
Stacey E. Daley
46Gs1-2019-Tr-800
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stacey E. Daley
Muffler Law
Violation: 12/20/2019
Jennifer R Fletcher
6Gs1-2020-Cr-357
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jennifer R Fletcher
Atty: Public Defender Cruelty To Animals
Violation: 06/24/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 06/24/2020
Violation Of Rabies Laws
Violation: 06/24/2020
Charlie Daniel Forrester
46Gs1-2020-Tr-267
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charlie Daniel Forrester
Speeding Violation: 05/29/2020 Speed: 55 / 78
Kristen Garland
46Gs1-2020-Cr-131
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kristen Garland
Driving While License Suspended – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/01/2020
Jason Earl Glover
46Gs1-2020-Cr-475
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Earl Glover
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 07/11/2020 Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 07/11/2020
Gregory Clinton Hayworth
46Gs1-2020-Cr-335
St. Of Tn Vs Gregory Clinton Hayworth
Atty: Public Defender
Assault – Bodily Injury
Violation: 05/02/2020
Matthew Dalton Helton
46Gs1-2020-Cr-99
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/24/2020
Hunter Hicks
46Gs1-2019-Cr-299
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Hicks
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 03/30/2019
Angela Johnson Hood
46Gs1-2020-Cr-496
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Angela Johnson Hood
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 08/24/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 08/24/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 08/24/2020
Alton Jacobs
46Gs1-2020-Cr-306
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alton Jacobs
Theft (Up To $1000) Violation: 05/27/2020
Stillman Curtis Kellum IV
46Gs1-2020-Cr-367
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stillman Curtis Kellum IV
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 07/01/2020
Tiffany Nichole Lawler
46Gs1-2020-Cr-426
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler
Burglary – Other Than Habitation Violation: 07/25/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 07/25/2020 Bond(S) Signature
$6,500.00
Todd W. Leffel
46Gs1-2020-Cr-148
Shawn Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Todd W. Leffel
Atty: Public Defender Theft Of Merchandise – Shoplifting Violation: 02/27/2020
Alvaro Gabriel Martinez
46Gs1-2020-Cr-493
Carl Hatley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alvaro Gabriel Martinez
Aggravated Assault
Violation: 08/11/2020
Stalking – Misd
Violation: 08/11/2020
Thomas Jackson Mast
46Gs1-2020-Tr-265
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Jackson Mast
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 06/03/2020
Driving While License Canceled Violation: 06/03/2020
46Gs1-2020-Tr-201
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mariah K Mcmillan Mariah K Mcmillan
Driving Without License Violation: 05/03/2020
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 05/03/2020
46Gs1-2020-Tr-214
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mariah K Mcmillan Mariah K Mcmillan
Driving Without License Violation: 05/15/2020
Ryan Alexander Miller
46Gs1-2020-Cr-322
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ryan Alexander Miller
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 06/05/2020
Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle Violation: 06/05/2020
Implied Consent – Misd
Violation: 06/05/2020
Open Container
Violation: 06/05/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation: 06/05/2020
Bond(S) Surety $17,000.00
Tn Bonding
Christopher Corey Nicholson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-86
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Corey Nicholson
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/30/2020
Christopher Corey Nicholson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-347
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Corey Nicholson
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/17/2020
Elizabeth Norris
46Gs1-2020-Cr-345
St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Norris Jason Arnold Off:
Driving Without License Violation: 06/23/2020
Elizabeth Norris
46Gs1-2020-Tr-293
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Norris Elizabeth Norris
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 06/23/2020
Noah Michael Pennington
46Gs1-2019-Cr-462
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Noah Michael Pennington
Atty: Public Defender
Reckless Endangerment – No Weapon Involved
Violation: 06/03/2019
Michael Shawn Roberts
46Gs1-2020-Cr-197
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Shawn Roberts
Atty: Public Defender
Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent Violation: 04/05/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 04/05/2020
Bond(S) Signature $31,500.00
Amanda Kay Sluder
46Gs1-2018-Cr-233
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Kay Sluder
Atty: Public Defender Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 03/31/2018
Bond(S) Signature 1,500.00
Brian Christian Snyder
46Gs1-2019-Cr-702
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder
Atty: Public Defender Probation Violation
Violation: 09/04/2019
Brian Christian Snyder
46Gs1-2020-Cr-495
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder
Fugitive From Justice – Misd
Violation: 08/24/2020
Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent Violation: 08/24/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/24/2020
Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 08/24/2020
Laura Catherine Visser
46Gs1-2019-Cr-950
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Laura Catherine Visser
Driving While License Suspended – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 12/25/2019
Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00
Tn Bonding
Daniel Walter Volz
46Gs1-2020-Cr-462
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Walter Volz
Harassment
Violation: 07/31/2020
Stalking – Misd
Violation: 07/31/2020
Daniel Benjamin Watson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-166
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/03/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Daniel Benjamin Watson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-373
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson
Domestic Assault
Violation: 07/04/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Miles Edward Wilson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-330
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Miles Edward Wilson
Driving Without License Violation: 05/23/2020
Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
William Blair Aschenback
Status Probation Viol
$5,000- Tn Bonding
Judgment 11-2-18 18-Cr-118/
JcsdCt-1/ Failure To Appear
Jerry Dean Bailey
Pdl/Motions
$10,000- Aaa Bonding
Pd 19-Cr-215/
Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Meth With To Sell Or Deliver,
Ct-2/ Tampering With Evidence,
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para Barry
Lawrence Bishop
For Reset Date $15,000-Tn Bonding Mcdaniel
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000
19-Cr-1/ Tbi
Chadwick Brooks
Arraignment
Probation Viol
2,500- Tn Bonding
Judgment 7-21-16
To Have Atty
16-Cr-49/ Jcsd, Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Joyriding
Melodie Mariene Bunton
Arraignment
Capias No Bond-Jail
Motion For Relief From Bond Filed 8-5-20
19-Cr-203/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Of Meth W/School Zone Enhancement
Ct-2/ Sale Of Meth .5 Or More
Crystal Nicole Coffey
Pdl/Motions
$25,000- A Angel Bonding Stout
19-Cr-206/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth .5 Or More
Ct-2/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para
19-Cr-230/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para
20-Cr-54 / Jcsd
Arraignment $1,500- Tn Bonding
Ct-1/ Simple Poss Meth
Joseph Michael Courtner
Pdl/Motions
$2,500- Jail Pd
20-Cr-2/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Joseph Landon Davis
Arraignment
Capias No Bond- Jail
19-Cr-217/ Jcsd,
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
19-Cr-218/ Jcsd, Ct-1/ Domestic Assault
20-Cr-71/ Jcsd, Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Jason Ray Dugger
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail Pd Judgment 2-15-18
17-Cr-120/ Jcsd,
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-3/ Dorl
Samuel Wells Groome
Pdl/Motions Rogers
19-Cr-166/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Worthless Check $10,00 0R More, Less Than $60,000
Samantha Norma Hall
Status Probation Viol 7-3-19
No Bond-Jail Stout
Judgment 8-19-17 16-Cr-95/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Joyriding
16-Cr-129/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch VI
Donald Ray Henson
Pdl/Motions $10,000-Tn Bonding Seeley
19-Cr-124/ Tdoc
Ct-1-2/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-3-4/ Official Misconduct
Patrick Jamiz Howard
Final Forfeiture
$15,000- Tn Bonding 19-Cr-80/ Jcsd,
Ct-1/ Rape
Stacy Ted Leonard
Arraignment
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail
Judgment 6-3-19
19-Cr-21/ Jcsd,
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2-3/ Theft $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000,
Ct-4/ Theft Under $1,000
Tammy Michelle Lewis
Pdl/Motions Viol Comm Corrections
No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 2-8-19
18-Cr-132/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Thomas Rea Lowe
Pdl/Motions
No Bond Fallin
16-Cr-138/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Solicitation Of A Minor
19-Cr-56/ Jcsd, Ct-1/Failure To Appear
Tyler Dale Lunceford
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $15,000
Blanket Bond Stout
Judgment 6-27-16
15-Cr-106/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Fac. Of Tamp With Evidence
Ct-2/ Fac Of Theft Of $1,000
18-Cr-5/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Reckless Endangerment
Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
New Charge
20-Cr-8/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Meth .5 Or More In Drug Free School Zone
Ct-2/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Joshua Ray Morefield
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol 1St No Bond Stout
Probation Viol 2Nd
18-Cr-109/ Jcsd
Probation Viol 3Rd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault Probation Viol 4Th
Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Judgement 04-29-2019
Jacob Daniel Norris
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol $5000.00 Or Bond
Stout Judgment
6-11-20 19-Cr-38/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sexual Battery
Ct-2/ False Imprisonment
Ct-3/ Domestic Assault
Joshua C Oliver
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 10-1-19
19-Cr-75/ Jcsd,
Ct-1/ Att Buglary
Brandon Kyler Osborne
Arraignment
Probation Viol No Bond-Jail
Judgment 3-3-16
15-Cr-173/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Gary Lee Robinson
Pdl/Motions
$6,000- Sanford And Son Bail Bonding
Stout 19-Cr-225/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver,
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More
Jonathan Mitchell Shelton
Pdl/Motions Viol Probation 1St
No Bond-Jail Pd
Viol Probation 2Nd
No Bond-Jail
16-Cr-173/ Jcsd
Judgment 9-18-17,
Ct-1-2/ Sale Sch Ii
Walker Franklin South
Status Viol Comm Corrections $1,000 Or Bond
Judgment 4-18-16
15-Cr-109/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Sale Sch Ii Over .5 Grams
Ronald Duane Thomas
Pdl/MotionsViol
Comm Corrections No Bond-Jail
Pd, 18-Cr-48/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
18-Cr-49/ Jcsd,
Ct-1/ Dui 3Rd
8/21/2020
08/14/2020 Chance L Church, Lebanon Va, Violation Of Probation
08/14/2020 James C Osborne, Pedro Shoun Ln, Violation Of Probation
08/15/2020 David L Albright, Norman Dugger Rd, First Degree Murder, Tampering With Or Fabricating Evidence, Possession Of A Firearm By A Felon, Abuse Of A Corpse, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
08/16/2020 Jerrod Boyd, Piercetown Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
08/17/2020 Jancy E Edwards, Hixson Tn, Misuse Of Evidences Of Registration, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Altering, Falsifying Or Forging Evidence Of Plates, Violation Of Open Container Law, Financial Responsibility, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
08/19/2020 Dana Buchanan, Spear Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation
08/19/2020 Thomas E Walker, Reece Hill Rd, Violation Of Probation
08/20/2020 Jancy E Edwards, Hixson Tn, Theft Of Property O/$10,000
08/20/2020 Matthew Helton, Forge Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation
08/20/2020 Joshua W Price, Hwy 67W, Manufacture/Deliver/Sell A Controlled Substance X 2