Court Report 8-19-2020
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wed., August 19, 2020
David Albright
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑485
Shawn Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David Albright
Abuse Of Corpse
Violation: 08/14/2020
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 08/14/2020
First Degree Murder
Violation: 08/14/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia ‑ Attempt
Violation: 08/14/2020
Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon
Violation: 08/14/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 08/14/2020
Tampering W/ Evidence
Violation: 08/14/2020
Jerrod Raynie Boyd
‑2020‑Cr‑486
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd
Domestic Assault
Violation: 08/16/2020
Lesa Rena Burus
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑337
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Lesa Rena Burus
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 06/18/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 06/18/2020
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Brian Keith Busler
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑211
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Keith Busler
Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)
Violation: 05/18/2020
Jeffery Chance Byrd
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑442
Johnny Roberts Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Chance Byrd
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 07/29/2020
Elizabeth Lee Donnelly
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑320
St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Lee Donnelly
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/24/2020
Bobby Ray Dowell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑296
St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Ray Dowell
Atty: Public Defender
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 04/28/2020
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 04/28/2020
Rex Arlen Farley
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑232
St. Of Tn Vs Rex Arlen Farley
Harassment
Violation: 02/11/2019
Karen E Fletcher
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑883
St. Of Tn Vs Karen E Fletcher
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 02/26/2020
Karen E Fletcher
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑108
St. Of Tn Vs Karen E Fletcher
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 02/26/2020
Karen E Fletcher
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑480
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Karen E Fletcher
Atty: Public Defender
Public Intoxication
Violation: 08/09/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 08/09/2020
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑483
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester
Charles Edward Forrester
Violation Of Conditional Release
Violation: 08/12/2020
Todd Ray Garland
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑947
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Todd Ray Garland
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/23/2019
Todd Ray Garland
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑948
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Todd Ray Garland
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 12/23/2019
Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved
Violation: 12/23/2019
Dean Dwayne Gentry
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑160
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dean Dwayne Gentry
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 03/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Tn Bonding
Dean Dwayne Gentry
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑148
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dean Dwayne Gentry
Dean Dwayne Gentry
Speeding Violation: 03/08/2020 Speed: 45 / 60
Kerri Marie Heaton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑203
St. Of Tn Vs Kerri Marie Heaton
Probation Violation
Violation: 04/22/2020
Kerri Marie Heaton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑384
St. Of Tn Vs Kerri Marie Heaton
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Matthew Dalton Helton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑191
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton
Domestic Assault
Violation: 03/26/2020
Brian Eugene Hicks
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑239
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Eugene Hicks
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 05/02/2020
Open Container
Violation: 05/02/2020
Bond(S) Signature $4,000.00
Brian Eugene Hicks
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑93
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Eugene Hicks
Registration Expired
Violation: 02/10/2020
Thurman Everett Icenhour
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑312
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thurman Everett Icenhour
Speeding Violation: 07/12/2020 Speed: 55 / 88
Heather Dawn Johnson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑211
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson
Atty: Cameron Hyder
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 04/13/2020
Improper Lane Change
Violation: 04/13/2020
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Heather Dawn Johnson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑217
Matt Mullins Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson
Atty: Cameron Hyder
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 04/14/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Addie Elizabeth Mahala
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑110
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Addie Elizabeth Mahala
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 01/31/2019
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 01/31/2019
Joseph Paul Mains
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑395
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Mains
Atty: T Craig Smith
Aggravated Criminal Trespass
Violation: 06/08/2020
Domestic Assault
Violation: 06/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
David Marion Mcmicken
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑315
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David Marion Mcmicken
Atty: Public Defender
Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500
Violation: 06/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00
Southeastern Bonding
Alvaro Linares Ramos
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑358
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alvaro Linares Ramos
Driving Without License
Violation: 07/06/2020
Ann R. Rhymer
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑382
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ann R. Rhymer
Domestic Assault
Violation: 07/09/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Alex Cole Roark
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑164
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alex Cole Roark
Display Of Registration Plates
Violation: 03/14/2020
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 03/14/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 03/14/2020
Speeding Violation: 03/14/2020 Speed: 40 / 60
Wiilis J Roark
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑413
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Wiilis J Roark
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Brett N Schneider
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑340
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brett N Schneider
Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage
Violation: 06/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
B & F Bonding
Mike Shepard
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑630
St. Of Tn Vs Mike Shepard
Harassment
Violation: 07/09/2019
Ethan Nathaniel Snyder
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑306
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Nathaniel Snyder
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 07/05/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 07/05/2020
Bronson Randy Triplett
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑242
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Bronson Randy Triplett
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 05/01/2020
Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00
Tn Bonding
Jerry Lee Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑482
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Lee Williams
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 08/13/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/13/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 08/13/2020
Tiffany Woods
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑407
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Woods
Atty: Public Defender
Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange
Violation: 05/12/2019
Nicholas Jay Wortman
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑338
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nicholas Jay Wortman
Underage Driving While Impaired (18‑20)
Violation: 06/17/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
A‑Hood Bonding