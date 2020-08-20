Court Report 8-19-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wed., August 19, 2020

David Albright

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑485

Shawn Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David Albright

Abuse Of Corpse

Violation: 08/14/2020

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 08/14/2020

First Degree Murder

Violation: 08/14/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia ‑ Attempt

Violation: 08/14/2020

Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon

Violation: 08/14/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 08/14/2020

Tampering W/ Evidence

Violation: 08/14/2020

Jerrod Raynie Boyd

‑2020‑Cr‑486

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd

Domestic Assault

Violation: 08/16/2020

Lesa Rena Burus

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑337

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Lesa Rena Burus

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 06/18/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 06/18/2020

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Brian Keith Busler

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑211

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Keith Busler

Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)

Violation: 05/18/2020

Jeffery Chance Byrd

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑442

Johnny Roberts Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Chance Byrd

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 07/29/2020

Elizabeth Lee Donnelly

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑320

St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Lee Donnelly

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/24/2020

Bobby Ray Dowell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑296

St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Ray Dowell

Atty: Public Defender

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 04/28/2020

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 04/28/2020

Rex Arlen Farley

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑232

St. Of Tn Vs Rex Arlen Farley

Harassment

Violation: 02/11/2019

Karen E Fletcher

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑883

St. Of Tn Vs Karen E Fletcher

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 02/26/2020

Karen E Fletcher

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑108

St. Of Tn Vs Karen E Fletcher

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 02/26/2020

Karen E Fletcher

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑480

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Karen E Fletcher

Atty: Public Defender

Public Intoxication

Violation: 08/09/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 08/09/2020

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑483

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester

Charles Edward Forrester

Violation Of Conditional Release

Violation: 08/12/2020

Todd Ray Garland

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑947

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Todd Ray Garland

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/23/2019

Todd Ray Garland

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑948

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Todd Ray Garland

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 12/23/2019

Reckless Endangerment ‑ Deadly Weapon Involved

Violation: 12/23/2019

Dean Dwayne Gentry

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑160

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dean Dwayne Gentry

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 03/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Tn Bonding

Dean Dwayne Gentry

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑148

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dean Dwayne Gentry

Dean Dwayne Gentry

Speeding Violation: 03/08/2020 Speed: 45 / 60

Kerri Marie Heaton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑203

St. Of Tn Vs Kerri Marie Heaton

Probation Violation

Violation: 04/22/2020

Kerri Marie Heaton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑384

St. Of Tn Vs Kerri Marie Heaton

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Matthew Dalton Helton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑191

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton

Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/26/2020

Brian Eugene Hicks

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑239

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Eugene Hicks

Atty: Public Defender

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/02/2020

Open Container

Violation: 05/02/2020

Bond(S) Signature $4,000.00

Brian Eugene Hicks

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑93

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Eugene Hicks

Registration Expired

Violation: 02/10/2020

Thurman Everett Icenhour

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑312

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thurman Everett Icenhour

Speeding Violation: 07/12/2020 Speed: 55 / 88

Heather Dawn Johnson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑211

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson

Atty: Cameron Hyder

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 04/13/2020

Improper Lane Change

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Heather Dawn Johnson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑217

Matt Mullins Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson

Atty: Cameron Hyder

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 04/14/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Addie Elizabeth Mahala

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑110

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Addie Elizabeth Mahala

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 01/31/2019

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 01/31/2019

Joseph Paul Mains

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑395

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Mains

Atty: T Craig Smith

Aggravated Criminal Trespass

Violation: 06/08/2020

Domestic Assault

Violation: 06/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

David Marion Mcmicken

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑315

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David Marion Mcmicken

Atty: Public Defender

Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500

Violation: 06/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00

Southeastern Bonding

Alvaro Linares Ramos

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑358

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alvaro Linares Ramos

Driving Without License

Violation: 07/06/2020

Ann R. Rhymer

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑382

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ann R. Rhymer

Domestic Assault

Violation: 07/09/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Alex Cole Roark

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑164

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alex Cole Roark

Display Of Registration Plates

Violation: 03/14/2020

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 03/14/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 03/14/2020

Speeding Violation: 03/14/2020 Speed: 40 / 60

Wiilis J Roark

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑413

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wiilis J Roark

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Brett N Schneider

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑340

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brett N Schneider

Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage

Violation: 06/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

B & F Bonding

Mike Shepard

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑630

St. Of Tn Vs Mike Shepard

Harassment

Violation: 07/09/2019

Ethan Nathaniel Snyder

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑306

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Nathaniel Snyder

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 07/05/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 07/05/2020

Bronson Randy Triplett

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑242

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Bronson Randy Triplett

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 05/01/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00

Tn Bonding

Jerry Lee Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑482

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Lee Williams

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 08/13/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/13/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 08/13/2020

Tiffany Woods

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑407

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Woods

Atty: Public Defender

Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange

Violation: 05/12/2019

Nicholas Jay Wortman

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑338

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nicholas Jay Wortman

Underage Driving While Impaired (18‑20)

Violation: 06/17/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

A‑Hood Bonding