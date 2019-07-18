Court Reports

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court Johnson County,

Tennessee

The Honorable

William B. Hawkins,

Presiding

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Joseph B Allen

Gs-19-Cr-337/Dep J Ferguson

Ct-1/Criminal Impersonation

Ct-2/Resisting Arrest

Patrick J Arnold

Gs-19-Cr-348/Domestic Assault/Dep R Mink

Clinton Tyler Bown

Gs-18-Cr-616/Vop/Cci

Michael Logan Browning Agreed Order Holly

Gs-18-Cr-502/Dep C Lipford

Ct-1/Domestic Assault

Ct-2/False Imprisonment

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Phillip D Buttry

Gs-19-Cr-338/Dep J Ferguson

Ct-1/Dui 1St

Ct-2/Poss Sch Iv

Ct-3/Tampering W/Evidence

Morgan Matthew Church

Gs-19-Cr-156/Dorl/Dep B Sexton

Brandy M Dugger

Gs-17-Cr-457/Vop/Cci

Barry Wayne Dutton

Gs-19-Cr-335/Dep C Roark

Ct-1/Agg Burglary

Cts 2-3/Theft Over $1000

Gs-19-Cr-336/Dep R Norris

Ct-1/Simple Assault

Ct-2/Criminal Impersonation

Ct-3/Dosl 5Th

James Edward Garr

Gs-19-Tr-100/Expired Registration/Lt M Cress

Ashley Guy

Gs-18-Cr-531,713/Vop/Cci

Howard Wayne Hicks Preliminary Hearing Canter

Gs-18-Cr-822/Dep A Worley

Ct-1/Agg Domestic Assault

Ct-2/Resisting Arrest

Gs-18-Cr-836/Violation Bond Conditions/Dep B Sexton

Gary Edward Hilton Viol Date 11-16-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-880/Dep T Brown

Ct-1/Resisting Arrest

Ct-2/Telephone Harassment

Michael Paul Himes

Gs-19-Cr-31/Light Law/Dep B Sexton

Gs-19-Cr-43/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii Resale

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

Ct-4/Poss Weapon During Commission Of Felony

Ct-5/Poss Legend Drug

Larry Kenneth Hyatt

Gs-19-Tr-61/Left Of Center/Dep B Sexton

Jeannie Carol Johnson Tbi Cert & Div Viol Date 1-23-19 Pd

Gs-19-Cr-91/Prohibited Sale To Minor/Inv J Norman

Angela Kay Jones Status On Carter Co Case Fallin

Gs-17-Cr-589/Vop/Cci

Autumn R Jordan

Gs-19-Cr-250/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton

Alexander H Justice

Gs-19-Cr-332/Dep J Ferguson

Cts 1-2/Violation Order Protection

Sandra M Kent

Gs-19-Cr-350/Dep T Brown

Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/Simple Poss Sch Iv

Joshua Dean Lipford To Have Atty

Gs-18-Cr-679,712,722/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Tr-68/Thp C Dunn

Ct-1/Unlawful Removal Of Tag

Ct-2/Driving Unreg Vehicle

Gs-19-Cr-264/Vandalism/Nathan Bolin

Gs-19-Cr-265/Poss Stolen Property/Dep E Martin

Elder Rodriquez Lopez

Gs-19-Cr-310/Domestic Assault/Nancy Ramirez

Trevor Robert Luckett Hearing/Stnaw Stout

Gs-19-Cr-315/Dep T Brown

Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Sasha Kay Main

Gs-19-Cr-347/Public Intoxication/Lt M Mullins

Melissa Scruggs Newman

Gs-19-Tr-30/Traffic Control Device/Dep B Sexton

Ira Marshall Oaks Jr Smith

Gs-19-Cr-203/Simple Assault/Dep A Worley

Alfred William Pauley

34449/Capias

Gs-19-Cr-333/Att 2Nd Degree Murder/Inv B Sutherland

Teresa Pleasant

Gs-19-Tr-215/Speeding-Construction Zone Workers Present/Thp M Brown

Tracy Shannon Proffitt Hyder

Gs-19-Cr-106/Felony False Report/Depa Worley

Austin E Roark

Gs-19-Cr-351/Poss Drug Para/Lt M Mullins

Roy Phillip Salmons Compliance Pro Se

Gs-19-Tr-5/Traffic Control Device/Dep B Sexton

Kenneth Clark Sherman To Have Atty

Gs-19-Cr-49/Domestic Assault/Dep A Worley

Christopher Shawn Simmons

Gs-19-Cr-146/Dep T Brown

Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/Poss Drug Para

Amanda Kay Sluder Tbi Cert & Div Viol Date 3-31-18 Pd

Gs-18-Cr-233/Poss Drug Para/Ptl T Brown

Jessica A Smith Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 3-24-19 Pd

Gs-19-Cr-260/Dep B Sexton

Ct-1/Agg Criminal Trespassing

Ct-2/Auto Burglary

Nevin Wayne Snyder Hyder

Gs-18-Cr-768/Dep T Brown

Ct-1/Felony Evading By Mv

Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Ii

Terry W Snyder

Gs-19-Cr-233/Criminal Trespassing/Michelle Swafford

Carroll Gene South

Gs-19-Cr-323/Poss Weapon-Convicted Felon/Dep T Brown

Danielle Rae Sutherland

Gs-18-Cr-212/Vop/Cci

Robert Trivette

Gs-19-Cr-339/Dep J Ferguson

Ct-1/Public Intoxication

Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii

Ct-3/Poss Drug Para

John Carl Wallace

81349/81350/81352/81359/81360/Vop/Cci

Gs-19-Cr-340/Theft Over $1000/Dep T Brown

Gs-19-Cr-341/Criminal Impersonation/Dep A Worley

Donald G Wilson

Gs-19-Cr-349/Poss Drug Para/Dep T Brown

Criminal Court

Johnson County,

Tennessee

The Honorable

STACY L. STREET,

Presiding

Friday, April 26, 2019

Jeffrey Chance Byrd Status Of Rehab Probation Viol $7,500 Bond-Jail

Judgment 12/11/17

17-Cr-150/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Over $2,500

17-Cr-124/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

John Dillon Church Arraignment $2,500 Tn Bonding

Transport From Prison Sent 1-25-19

18-Cr-193/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

Reagan Amanda Click Arraignment Probation Viol 3-27-19 No Bond-Jail Judgment 2-25-19

17-Cr-135/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii For Resale

17-Cr-41/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Jeffrey Ray Denney Arraignment Probation Viol $3,000 Bond Judgment 4-4-16

16-Cr-9/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Dui

Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Iii

Ct-4/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

16-Cr-10/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

16-Cr-11/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dui

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Roby Bradford Dunn

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Fallin

Judgment 11-18-16

16-Cr-130/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Reckless Endangerment

Ct-2/ Assault

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Amos Lee Earp Hearing On Motion To Set Aside Plea Stout

19-Cr-11/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Assault As Domestic Violence

Jonathan Wyatt Gwinn

Pdl/Motions Probation ViolmNo Bond-Jail Hyder

Judgment 6/18/18

16-Cr-98/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Reckless Endangerment

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Iv

Joey Lee Hamm Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 1-22-10

5132/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Vehicular Assault By Intoxication

Stephen Mark Harper Jr

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 9-5-18 No Bond-Jail Pd

Probation Viol 1-31-19

Probation Viol 2-22-19

Judgment 7-30-18

18-Cr-66/ Jcsd

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct 3-4/ Child Endangerment

Justin David Jacobs Sentencing Hearing $57,500 Tn Bonding Stout

18-Cr-91/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Solicitation Of Minor

Ct-4-7/ Soliciting Sexual Exploitation Of Minor

Heather B Maze

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1-15-19 No Bond-Jail Pd

Probation Viol 2-27-19

Judgment 6/3/16

16-Cr-16/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Contraband Into Penal Facility

Jeffrey Wayne Norris

Arraignment

Probation Viol $2,000 Tn Bonding

Judgment 5-7-18

17-Cr-160/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Over $1,000

Ira Oaks Jr

Arraignment Probation Viol $3,000 Tn Bonding

Probation Viol

No Bond-Jail

14-Cr-120/ Jcsd Judgment 3-23-15

Ct-1/ Att. To Obtain Narcotics By Fraud

Leandra Lane Owens

Arraignment Probation Viol 3-20-19 No Bond-Jail

Judgment 4-13-18

17-Cr-164/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Of $1,000

Buffy Bower Cornett Pendergraft Disposition Hearing Probation Viol $5,000 Or Bond Pd Judgment 5-17-12

6007/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Initation Process Manf Meth

Ct-2/ Maintaining Dwelling

Ct-3-4/ Promotion Manf Meth

Durrell Marquis Price Arraignment $50,000-Jail

Transport Order Sent 3-26-19

19-Cr-49/Jcsd

Ct-1/ Att. Second Degree Murder

Ct-2/ Agg Assault

Christopher David Reid Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 2/1/18

17-Cr-169/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Assault

Ct-2/ Evading Arrest

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-4/ Resisting Arrest

17-Cr-170/ Jcsd

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-3/ Child Endangerment

18-Cr-62/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000

Ct-2/ Agg Burglary

18-Cr-199/ Jcsd $3,000-Jail

Ct-1/ Intro Contraband Into Penal Institution

Joshua Dean Roach Arraignment Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Judgment 10-28-13

6223/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Consp. To Introduce Contraband

Destiny Dawn Roark Arraignment $25,000 Bond-Jail

17-Cr-128/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Janie Danielle Sisk Arraignment Probation Viol

No Bond-Jail Judgment 2-25-19

18-Cr-88/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth Intent Resale

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Mary Natasha Stanley Arraignment Probation Viol No Bond-Jail

Judgment 6-19-17

17-Cr-10/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

17-Cr-73/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Forgery

Ct-2/ Conspiracy To Commit Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

New Charge

19-Cr-52/ Mcpd $3,000 Tn Bonding

Ct-1-2/ Forgery

Ct-3/ Attempted Forgery

Ct-4/ Theft Or Property $1,000 Or Less

Deanna Rae Taylor Arraignment $50,000- Jail

19-Cr-55/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Taylor Drew Taylor Arraignment

Probation Viol $3,000 Tn Bonding

18-Cr-151/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000

Ct-3/ Dosl

19-Cr-6/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

April Dawn Wilcox

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 4/23/18

16-Cr-125/ Jcsd

Ct-2-3/ Casual Exchange Sch Ii

18-Cr-184/ Jcsd Pdl/Motions $5,000- Jail

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Poss Firearm/Commission Dangerous Felony

Ct-3/ Maintaining Dwelling/Narcotics Sold

Ct-4/ Forgery ($2,500 Or More, But Less Than $10,000)

Ct-5/ Poss Sch Iv With To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-6/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-7/ Theft Or Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

Ct-8/ Poss Drug Para

Nancy Roselee Young

Pdl/Motions $55,000 Bond-Jail

Pd

18-Cr-159/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Intro Of Weapon Where Prisioners Are Quartered

Ct-2/ Manf Sch Ii

Criminal Court

Johnson County,

Tennessee

The Honorable

Lisa N. Rice,

Presiding

Monday, April 29, 2019