Court Reports

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
General Sessions Court Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
William B. Hawkins,
Presiding
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Joseph B Allen
Gs-19-Cr-337/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Criminal Impersonation
Ct-2/Resisting Arrest
Patrick J Arnold
Gs-19-Cr-348/Domestic Assault/Dep R Mink
Clinton Tyler Bown
Gs-18-Cr-616/Vop/Cci
Michael Logan Browning Agreed Order Holly
Gs-18-Cr-502/Dep C Lipford
Ct-1/Domestic Assault
Ct-2/False Imprisonment
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Phillip D Buttry
Gs-19-Cr-338/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Dui 1St
Ct-2/Poss Sch Iv
Ct-3/Tampering W/Evidence
Morgan Matthew Church
Gs-19-Cr-156/Dorl/Dep B Sexton
Brandy M Dugger
Gs-17-Cr-457/Vop/Cci
Barry Wayne Dutton
Gs-19-Cr-335/Dep C Roark
Ct-1/Agg Burglary
Cts 2-3/Theft Over $1000
Gs-19-Cr-336/Dep R Norris
Ct-1/Simple Assault
Ct-2/Criminal Impersonation
Ct-3/Dosl 5Th
James Edward Garr
Gs-19-Tr-100/Expired Registration/Lt M Cress
Ashley Guy
Gs-18-Cr-531,713/Vop/Cci
Howard Wayne Hicks Preliminary Hearing Canter
Gs-18-Cr-822/Dep A Worley
Ct-1/Agg Domestic Assault
Ct-2/Resisting Arrest
Gs-18-Cr-836/Violation Bond Conditions/Dep B Sexton
Gary Edward Hilton Viol Date 11-16-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-880/Dep T Brown
Ct-1/Resisting Arrest
Ct-2/Telephone Harassment
Michael Paul Himes
Gs-19-Cr-31/Light Law/Dep B Sexton
Gs-19-Cr-43/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii Resale
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/Poss Weapon During Commission Of Felony
Ct-5/Poss Legend Drug
Larry Kenneth Hyatt
Gs-19-Tr-61/Left Of Center/Dep B Sexton
Jeannie Carol Johnson Tbi Cert & Div Viol Date 1-23-19 Pd
Gs-19-Cr-91/Prohibited Sale To Minor/Inv J Norman
Angela Kay Jones Status On Carter Co Case Fallin
Gs-17-Cr-589/Vop/Cci
Autumn R Jordan
Gs-19-Cr-250/Poss Drug Para/Dep B Sexton
Alexander H Justice
Gs-19-Cr-332/Dep J Ferguson
Cts 1-2/Violation Order Protection
Sandra M Kent
Gs-19-Cr-350/Dep T Brown
Ct-1/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/Simple Poss Sch Iv
Joshua Dean Lipford To Have Atty
Gs-18-Cr-679,712,722/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Tr-68/Thp C Dunn
Ct-1/Unlawful Removal Of Tag
Ct-2/Driving Unreg Vehicle
Gs-19-Cr-264/Vandalism/Nathan Bolin
Gs-19-Cr-265/Poss Stolen Property/Dep E Martin
Elder Rodriquez Lopez
Gs-19-Cr-310/Domestic Assault/Nancy Ramirez
Trevor Robert Luckett Hearing/Stnaw Stout
Gs-19-Cr-315/Dep T Brown
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Sasha Kay Main
Gs-19-Cr-347/Public Intoxication/Lt M Mullins
Melissa Scruggs Newman
Gs-19-Tr-30/Traffic Control Device/Dep B Sexton
Ira Marshall Oaks Jr Smith
Gs-19-Cr-203/Simple Assault/Dep A Worley
Alfred William Pauley
34449/Capias
Gs-19-Cr-333/Att 2Nd Degree Murder/Inv B Sutherland
Teresa Pleasant
Gs-19-Tr-215/Speeding-Construction Zone Workers Present/Thp M Brown
Tracy Shannon Proffitt Hyder
Gs-19-Cr-106/Felony False Report/Depa Worley
Austin E Roark
Gs-19-Cr-351/Poss Drug Para/Lt M Mullins
Roy Phillip Salmons Compliance Pro Se
Gs-19-Tr-5/Traffic Control Device/Dep B Sexton
Kenneth Clark Sherman To Have Atty
Gs-19-Cr-49/Domestic Assault/Dep A Worley
Christopher Shawn Simmons
Gs-19-Cr-146/Dep T Brown
Ct-1/Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/Poss Drug Para
Amanda Kay Sluder Tbi Cert & Div Viol Date 3-31-18 Pd
Gs-18-Cr-233/Poss Drug Para/Ptl T Brown
Jessica A Smith Preliminary Hearing Viol Date 3-24-19 Pd
Gs-19-Cr-260/Dep B Sexton
Ct-1/Agg Criminal Trespassing
Ct-2/Auto Burglary
Nevin Wayne Snyder Hyder
Gs-18-Cr-768/Dep T Brown
Ct-1/Felony Evading By Mv
Ct-2/Simple Poss Sch Ii
Terry W Snyder
Gs-19-Cr-233/Criminal Trespassing/Michelle Swafford
Carroll Gene South
Gs-19-Cr-323/Poss Weapon-Convicted Felon/Dep T Brown
Danielle Rae Sutherland
Gs-18-Cr-212/Vop/Cci
Robert Trivette
Gs-19-Cr-339/Dep J Ferguson
Ct-1/Public Intoxication
Ct-2/Poss Sch Ii
Ct-3/Poss Drug Para
John Carl Wallace
81349/81350/81352/81359/81360/Vop/Cci
Gs-19-Cr-340/Theft Over $1000/Dep T Brown
Gs-19-Cr-341/Criminal Impersonation/Dep A Worley
Donald G Wilson
Gs-19-Cr-349/Poss Drug Para/Dep T Brown
Criminal Court
Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
STACY L. STREET,
Presiding
Friday, April 26, 2019
Jeffrey Chance Byrd Status Of Rehab Probation Viol $7,500 Bond-Jail
Judgment 12/11/17
17-Cr-150/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Over $2,500
17-Cr-124/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
John Dillon Church Arraignment $2,500 Tn Bonding
Transport From Prison Sent 1-25-19
18-Cr-193/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
Reagan Amanda Click Arraignment Probation Viol 3-27-19 No Bond-Jail Judgment 2-25-19
17-Cr-135/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii For Resale
17-Cr-41/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Jeffrey Ray Denney Arraignment Probation Viol $3,000 Bond Judgment 4-4-16
16-Cr-9/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Dui
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Iii
Ct-4/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
16-Cr-10/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
16-Cr-11/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dui
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para
Roby Bradford Dunn
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Fallin
Judgment 11-18-16
16-Cr-130/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Reckless Endangerment
Ct-2/ Assault
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para
Amos Lee Earp Hearing On Motion To Set Aside Plea Stout
19-Cr-11/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Assault As Domestic Violence
Jonathan Wyatt Gwinn
Pdl/Motions Probation ViolmNo Bond-Jail Hyder
Judgment 6/18/18
16-Cr-98/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Reckless Endangerment
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Iv
Joey Lee Hamm Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 1-22-10
5132/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Vehicular Assault By Intoxication
Stephen Mark Harper Jr
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 9-5-18 No Bond-Jail Pd
Probation Viol 1-31-19
Probation Viol 2-22-19
Judgment 7-30-18
18-Cr-66/ Jcsd
Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct 3-4/ Child Endangerment
Justin David Jacobs Sentencing Hearing $57,500 Tn Bonding Stout
18-Cr-91/ Jcsd
Ct-1-3/ Solicitation Of Minor
Ct-4-7/ Soliciting Sexual Exploitation Of Minor
Heather B Maze
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1-15-19 No Bond-Jail Pd
Probation Viol 2-27-19
Judgment 6/3/16
16-Cr-16/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Contraband Into Penal Facility
Jeffrey Wayne Norris
Arraignment
Probation Viol $2,000 Tn Bonding
Judgment 5-7-18
17-Cr-160/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Over $1,000
Ira Oaks Jr
Arraignment Probation Viol $3,000 Tn Bonding
Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail
14-Cr-120/ Jcsd Judgment 3-23-15
Ct-1/ Att. To Obtain Narcotics By Fraud
Leandra Lane Owens
Arraignment Probation Viol 3-20-19 No Bond-Jail
Judgment 4-13-18
17-Cr-164/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Of $1,000
Buffy Bower Cornett Pendergraft Disposition Hearing Probation Viol $5,000 Or Bond Pd Judgment 5-17-12
6007/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Initation Process Manf Meth
Ct-2/ Maintaining Dwelling
Ct-3-4/ Promotion Manf Meth
Durrell Marquis Price Arraignment $50,000-Jail
Transport Order Sent 3-26-19
19-Cr-49/Jcsd
Ct-1/ Att. Second Degree Murder
Ct-2/ Agg Assault
Christopher David Reid Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 2/1/18
17-Cr-169/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Assault
Ct-2/ Evading Arrest
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/ Resisting Arrest
17-Cr-170/ Jcsd
Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-3/ Child Endangerment
18-Cr-62/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000
Ct-2/ Agg Burglary
18-Cr-199/ Jcsd $3,000-Jail
Ct-1/ Intro Contraband Into Penal Institution
Joshua Dean Roach Arraignment Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Judgment 10-28-13
6223/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Consp. To Introduce Contraband
Destiny Dawn Roark Arraignment $25,000 Bond-Jail
17-Cr-128/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Janie Danielle Sisk Arraignment Probation Viol
No Bond-Jail Judgment 2-25-19
18-Cr-88/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth Intent Resale
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Mary Natasha Stanley Arraignment Probation Viol No Bond-Jail
Judgment 6-19-17
17-Cr-10/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
17-Cr-73/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Forgery
Ct-2/ Conspiracy To Commit Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
New Charge
19-Cr-52/ Mcpd $3,000 Tn Bonding
Ct-1-2/ Forgery
Ct-3/ Attempted Forgery
Ct-4/ Theft Or Property $1,000 Or Less
Deanna Rae Taylor Arraignment $50,000- Jail
19-Cr-55/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Taylor Drew Taylor Arraignment
Probation Viol $3,000 Tn Bonding
18-Cr-151/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000
Ct-3/ Dosl
19-Cr-6/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
April Dawn Wilcox
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 4/23/18
16-Cr-125/ Jcsd
Ct-2-3/ Casual Exchange Sch Ii
18-Cr-184/ Jcsd Pdl/Motions $5,000- Jail
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Poss Firearm/Commission Dangerous Felony
Ct-3/ Maintaining Dwelling/Narcotics Sold
Ct-4/ Forgery ($2,500 Or More, But Less Than $10,000)
Ct-5/ Poss Sch Iv With To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-6/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-7/ Theft Or Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500
Ct-8/ Poss Drug Para
Nancy Roselee Young
Pdl/Motions $55,000 Bond-Jail
Pd
18-Cr-159/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Intro Of Weapon Where Prisioners Are Quartered
Ct-2/ Manf Sch Ii
Criminal Court
Johnson County,
Tennessee
The Honorable
Lisa N. Rice,
Presiding
Monday, April 29, 2019