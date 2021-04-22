This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 4-21-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
James A Adams
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑79
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James A Adams
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 02/07/2021
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 02/07/2021
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
B & F Bonding
William Jay Allen Jr.
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑270
Chris Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs William Jay Allen Jr.
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent ‑ < 1/2 Gram
Violation: 05/15/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/15/2020
Possession Without Prescription Unlawful
Violation: 05/15/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 05/15/2020
Bond(S) Surety $96,500.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
William Jay Allen Jr.
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑212
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs William Jay Allen Jr.
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 05/15/2020
Antonio Juan Alvarez
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑27
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Antonio Juan Alvarez
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 12/28/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/28/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 12/28/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 12/28/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 12/28/2020
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Linda Louise Campbell
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑51
Shawn Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Linda Louise Campbell
Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500
Violation: 01/08/2021
Billy Lee Combs
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑211
Joey Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Billy Lee Combs
Public Intoxication
Violation: 04/17/2021
Douglas Preston Forrester Jr
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑727
St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Preston Forrester Jr
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/03/2020
Douglas Preston Forrester Jr
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑331
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Preston Forrester Jr
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Shevin Richard Greene
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑346
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 06/16/2020
Shevin Richard Greene
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑677
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 11/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Tn Bonding
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑203
Brad Sutherland Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Burglary ‑ Auto
Violation: 04/14/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 04/14/2021
Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon
Violation: 04/14/2021
Tampering W/ Evidence
Violation: 04/14/2021
Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000
Violation: 04/14/2021
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑204
Shawn Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Burglary ‑ Auto
Violation: 04/14/2021
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 04/14/2021
Mark Griffin
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑114
Clifford Tressler Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mark Griffin
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 02/10/2021
Wendy Hansen
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑157
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 03/13/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 03/13/2021
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 03/13/2021
Bond(S) Signature 6,500.00
Guyla Masey Hess
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑571
St. Of Tn Vs Guyla Masey Hess
Harassment
Violation: 09/17/2020
Guyla Masey Hess
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑572
St. Of Tn Vs Guyla Masey Hess
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 09/15/2020
Ronnie Dale Hess
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑573
St. Of Tn Vs Ronnie Dale Hess
Harassment
Violation: 09/17/2020
Alexander Logan Hughes
46Gs1‑2017‑Cr‑246
St. Of Tn Vs Alexander Logan Hughes
Probation Violation
Violation: 09/13/2017
Robert W Isaacs
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑747
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert W Isaacs
Domestic Assault
Violation: 12/16/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Aaron Heath Jenkins
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑611
Caleb Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Aaron Heath Jenkins
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 12/17/2020
Donavon Tyler Langenderfer
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑205
St. Of Tn Vs Donavon Tyler Langenderfer
Robert Norris Off:
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 04/14/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 04/14/2021
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 04/14/2021
Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑256
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr
Atty: Cj Roberts
Criminal Impersonation
Violation: 05/07/2020
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 05/07/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/07/2020
Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony
Violation: 05/07/2020
Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon
Violation: 05/07/2020
Kristen Nicole Main
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑119
St. Of Tn Vs Kristen Nicole Main
Harassment
Violation: 02/19/2021
Robert James Main
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑743
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert James Main
Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 12/11/2020
Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Miguel Esteban Marcos
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑740
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/12/2020
Miguel Esteban Marcos
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑598
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos
Speeding Violation: 12/12/2020 Speed: 40 / 58
Raphael T Mathis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑678
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Anthony Joseph Mcdaniel
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑440
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Anthony Joseph Mcdaniel
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 09/07/2020
Speeding Violation: 09/07/2020 Speed: 45 / 69
Johnny Ray Mclean
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑206
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Johnny Ray Mclean
Public Intoxication
Violation: 04/14/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 04/14/2021
Zara Lynn Mcneal
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑541
Joey Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Zara Lynn Mcneal
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 11/12/2020
Austin Paul Mills
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑546
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 09/09/2020
Austin Paul Mills
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑643
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/18/2020
Alfred Ross Moretz Jr.
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑57
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alfred Ross Moretz Jr.
Atty: Joseph Matherly
Domestic Assault
Violation: 01/24/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 01/24/2021
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
Tn Bonding
Gloria Johnson Newsome
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑164
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gloria Johnson Newsome
False Reports ‑ Solicitation
Violation: 11/25/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 11/25/2020
Registration Expired
Violation: 11/25/2020
Tampering W/ Evidence
Violation: 11/25/2020
Preston D. Orndorff
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑532
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Preston D. Orndorff
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 09/07/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Preston D. Orndorff
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑584
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Preston D. Orndorff
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 12/05/2020
Amanda Lou Paramore
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑89
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Lou Paramore
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/08/2021
Amanda Lou Paramore
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑54
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Lou Paramore
Speeding Violation: 02/01/2021 Speed: 55 / 71
Matthew Vance Pennington
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑614
Caleb Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Vance Pennington
Atty: Public Defender
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 10/09/2020
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 10/09/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 10/09/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/09/2020
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 10/09/2020
Bond(S) Surety $11,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Eric I Perdue
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑684
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Eric I Perdue
Aggravated Burglary
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Kidnapping
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony
Violation: 11/05/2020
Robbery
Violation: 11/05/2020
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 11/05/2020
Bond(S) Surety $142,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Edwin Blake Phillippi
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑207
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Edwin Blake Phillippi
Aggravated Assault ‑ Domestic
Violation: 04/15/2021
Aggravated Kidnapping
Violation: 04/15/2021
Edwin Blake Phillippi
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑208
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Edwin Blake Phillippi
Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 04/15/2021
Aggravated Kidnapping
Violation: 04/15/2021
Joseph E Phipps
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑82
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph E Phipps
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 02/10/2021
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Lakota S Price
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑72
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Lakota S Price
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/02/2021
Stephen Russell Riser
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑5
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stephen Russell Riser
Speeding Violation: 12/27/2020 Speed: 40 / 67
Donnie Michael Robinson
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑88
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donnie Michael Robinson
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/08/2021
John H. Shakula
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑59
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs John H. Shakula
Domestic Assault
Violation: 01/24/2021
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Jesse R Smith
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑602
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jesse R Smith
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 12/10/2020
Registration Law
Violation: 12/10/2020
Billie Jo Stout
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑212
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Billie Jo Stout
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 04/19/2021
Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 04/19/2021
Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 04/19/2021
Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting
Violation: 04/19/2021
Jacqueline Shiann Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑669
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Shiann Stout
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 10/30/2020
Trinity Isabella Tester
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑102
St. Of Tn Vs Trinity Isabella Tester
Stalking ‑ Misd
Violation: 02/19/2021
William Thomas
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑294
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs William Thomas
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 05/30/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Richard Steven Webb
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑79
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Richard Steven Webb
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 02/18/2021
Speeding Violation: 02/18/2021 Speed: 55 / 69
Caleb Seth Whaley
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑66
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Seth Whaley
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 01/31/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 01/31/2021
Open Container
Violation: 01/31/2021
Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00
Volunteer Bonding Co
Joshua Williams
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑113
Clifford Tressler Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Williams
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 02/10/2021
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑328
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑392
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑78
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 02/05/2021
Bond(S) Surety $30,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Natalie D Wilson
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑105
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Natalie D Wilson
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 02/22/2021
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 02/22/2021
Open Container
Violation: 02/22/2021
Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Ethan Woody
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑739
St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Woody
Probation Violation
Violation: 12/16/2020
Ethan Woody
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑71
Bruce Bolton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Woody
False Reports To Officer
Violation: 02/01/2021
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Ethan Woody
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑200
Codty Newman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Woody
Evading Arrest
Violation: 02/14/2021
Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle
Violation: 02/14/2021
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Tn Bonding
Keith Mcquown Wright
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑213
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Keith Mcquown Wright
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 04/19/2021
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 04/19/2021
Open Container
Violation: 04/19/2021
Possession Without Prescription Unlawful
Violation: 04/19/2021
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 04/19/2021
Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 04/19/2021
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 04/19/2021
4/16/2021
04/09/2021 Michael F Milam, Moretz Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
04/09/2021 Kerri Heaton, Winters Ln, False Report To Authorities, Resisting Arrest, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
04/10/2021 Ethan Woody, Locust Gap Rd, Evading Arrest Bt Foot, Violation Of Probation, Light Law
04/10/2021 Jasmine S Smith, Columbia Tn, Failure To Appear
04/10/2021 Bobby S Morefield, Dogwood Ln, Failure To Obey Traffic Control Signals, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
04/12/2021 Donnie M Robinson, Cross Mountain Rd, Unlawful Possession Of A Weapon, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
04/12/2021 Danny R Burton, Hwy 321, Capias
04/12/2021 Steven M Phipps, Mill Creek Rd, Theft Of Property $10,000 < $60,000
04/12/2021 Jamie L Reece, Bulldog Rd, Violation Of Probation
04/13/2021 Michael L Greever, Lumpkins Branch Rd, Theft O/$2,500.00, Theft Of Property O/$10,000.00, Burglary, Tampering Or Fabricating Evidence,
Possession Of Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
04/14/2021 Donavon T Langerderfer, Browns Mill Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug
Paraphernalia
04/14/2021 Johnny R Mclean, Dotson Ln, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication
04/14/2021 David Stockton, Piney Flats, Arson X 2, Aggravated Arson
04/15/2021 Clifford A Lunceford, Hwy 91, Violation Of Probation
04/15/2021 Kevin A Phillips, Locust Gap Rd, Attachment
04/15/2021 Blake E Phillippi, Cross Mountain Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Aggravated Kidnapping As Domestic Violence, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Child Abuse