This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 4-21-2021

James A Adams

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑79

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James A Adams

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 02/07/2021

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 02/07/2021

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

B & F Bonding

William Jay Allen Jr.

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑270

Chris Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Jay Allen Jr.

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent ‑ < 1/2 Gram

Violation: 05/15/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/15/2020

Possession Without Prescription Unlawful

Violation: 05/15/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 05/15/2020

Bond(S) Surety $96,500.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

William Jay Allen Jr.

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑212

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Jay Allen Jr.

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 05/15/2020

Antonio Juan Alvarez

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑27

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Antonio Juan Alvarez

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 12/28/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/28/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 12/28/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 12/28/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 12/28/2020

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Linda Louise Campbell

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑51

Shawn Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Linda Louise Campbell

Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500

Violation: 01/08/2021

Billy Lee Combs

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑211

Joey Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Lee Combs

Public Intoxication

Violation: 04/17/2021

Douglas Preston Forrester Jr

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑727

St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Preston Forrester Jr

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/03/2020

Douglas Preston Forrester Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑331

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Preston Forrester Jr

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Shevin Richard Greene

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑346

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 06/16/2020

Shevin Richard Greene

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑677

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 11/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Tn Bonding

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑203

Brad Sutherland Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Burglary ‑ Auto

Violation: 04/14/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 04/14/2021

Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon

Violation: 04/14/2021

Tampering W/ Evidence

Violation: 04/14/2021

Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000

Violation: 04/14/2021

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑204

Shawn Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Burglary ‑ Auto

Violation: 04/14/2021

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 04/14/2021

Mark Griffin

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑114

Clifford Tressler Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mark Griffin

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 02/10/2021

Wendy Hansen

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑157

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 03/13/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 03/13/2021

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 03/13/2021

Bond(S) Signature 6,500.00

Guyla Masey Hess

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑571

St. Of Tn Vs Guyla Masey Hess

Harassment

Violation: 09/17/2020

Guyla Masey Hess

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑572

St. Of Tn Vs Guyla Masey Hess

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 09/15/2020

Ronnie Dale Hess

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑573

St. Of Tn Vs Ronnie Dale Hess

Harassment

Violation: 09/17/2020

Alexander Logan Hughes

46Gs1‑2017‑Cr‑246

St. Of Tn Vs Alexander Logan Hughes

Probation Violation

Violation: 09/13/2017

Robert W Isaacs

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑747

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert W Isaacs

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/16/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Aaron Heath Jenkins

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑611

Caleb Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Aaron Heath Jenkins

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 12/17/2020

Donavon Tyler Langenderfer

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑205

St. Of Tn Vs Donavon Tyler Langenderfer

Robert Norris Off:

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 04/14/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 04/14/2021

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 04/14/2021

Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑256

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr

Atty: Cj Roberts

Criminal Impersonation

Violation: 05/07/2020

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 05/07/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/07/2020

Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony

Violation: 05/07/2020

Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon

Violation: 05/07/2020

Kristen Nicole Main

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑119

St. Of Tn Vs Kristen Nicole Main

Harassment

Violation: 02/19/2021

Robert James Main

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑743

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert James Main

Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 12/11/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Miguel Esteban Marcos

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑740

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/12/2020

Miguel Esteban Marcos

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑598

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos

Speeding Violation: 12/12/2020 Speed: 40 / 58

Raphael T Mathis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑678

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Anthony Joseph Mcdaniel

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑440

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Anthony Joseph Mcdaniel

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 09/07/2020

Speeding Violation: 09/07/2020 Speed: 45 / 69

Johnny Ray Mclean

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑206

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Johnny Ray Mclean

Public Intoxication

Violation: 04/14/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 04/14/2021

Zara Lynn Mcneal

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑541

Joey Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Zara Lynn Mcneal

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 11/12/2020

Austin Paul Mills

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑546

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 09/09/2020

Austin Paul Mills

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑643

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/18/2020

Alfred Ross Moretz Jr.

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑57

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alfred Ross Moretz Jr.

Atty: Joseph Matherly

Domestic Assault

Violation: 01/24/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 01/24/2021

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

Tn Bonding

Gloria Johnson Newsome

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑164

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gloria Johnson Newsome

False Reports ‑ Solicitation

Violation: 11/25/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 11/25/2020

Registration Expired

Violation: 11/25/2020

Tampering W/ Evidence

Violation: 11/25/2020

Preston D. Orndorff

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑532

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Preston D. Orndorff

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 09/07/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Preston D. Orndorff

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑584

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Preston D. Orndorff

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 12/05/2020

Amanda Lou Paramore

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑89

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Lou Paramore

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/08/2021

Amanda Lou Paramore

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑54

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Lou Paramore

Speeding Violation: 02/01/2021 Speed: 55 / 71

Matthew Vance Pennington

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑614

Caleb Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Vance Pennington

Atty: Public Defender

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 10/09/2020

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 10/09/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 10/09/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/09/2020

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 10/09/2020

Bond(S) Surety $11,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Eric I Perdue

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑684

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Eric I Perdue

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Kidnapping

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony

Violation: 11/05/2020

Robbery

Violation: 11/05/2020

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 11/05/2020

Bond(S) Surety $142,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Edwin Blake Phillippi

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑207

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Edwin Blake Phillippi

Aggravated Assault ‑ Domestic

Violation: 04/15/2021

Aggravated Kidnapping

Violation: 04/15/2021

Edwin Blake Phillippi

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑208

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Edwin Blake Phillippi

Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 04/15/2021

Aggravated Kidnapping

Violation: 04/15/2021

Joseph E Phipps

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑82

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph E Phipps

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 02/10/2021

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Lakota S Price

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑72

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Lakota S Price

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/02/2021

Stephen Russell Riser

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑5

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stephen Russell Riser

Speeding Violation: 12/27/2020 Speed: 40 / 67

Donnie Michael Robinson

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑88

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donnie Michael Robinson

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/08/2021

John H. Shakula

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑59

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs John H. Shakula

Domestic Assault

Violation: 01/24/2021

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Jesse R Smith

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑602

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jesse R Smith

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 12/10/2020

Registration Law

Violation: 12/10/2020

Billie Jo Stout

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑212

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billie Jo Stout

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 04/19/2021

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 04/19/2021

Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 04/19/2021

Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting

Violation: 04/19/2021

Jacqueline Shiann Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑669

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Shiann Stout

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 10/30/2020

Trinity Isabella Tester

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑102

St. Of Tn Vs Trinity Isabella Tester

Stalking ‑ Misd

Violation: 02/19/2021

William Thomas

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑294

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Thomas

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 05/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Richard Steven Webb

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑79

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Richard Steven Webb

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 02/18/2021

Speeding Violation: 02/18/2021 Speed: 55 / 69

Caleb Seth Whaley

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑66

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Seth Whaley

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 01/31/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 01/31/2021

Open Container

Violation: 01/31/2021

Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00

Volunteer Bonding Co

Joshua Williams

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑113

Clifford Tressler Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Williams

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 02/10/2021

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑328

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑392

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑78

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 02/05/2021

Bond(S) Surety $30,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Natalie D Wilson

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑105

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Natalie D Wilson

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 02/22/2021

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 02/22/2021

Open Container

Violation: 02/22/2021

Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Ethan Woody

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑739

St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Woody

Probation Violation

Violation: 12/16/2020

Ethan Woody

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑71

Bruce Bolton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Woody

False Reports To Officer

Violation: 02/01/2021

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Ethan Woody

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑200

Codty Newman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Woody

Evading Arrest

Violation: 02/14/2021

Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle

Violation: 02/14/2021

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Tn Bonding

Keith Mcquown Wright

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑213

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Keith Mcquown Wright

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 04/19/2021

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 04/19/2021

Open Container

Violation: 04/19/2021

Possession Without Prescription Unlawful

Violation: 04/19/2021

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 04/19/2021

Schedule Iv Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 04/19/2021

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 04/19/2021

4/16/2021

04/09/2021 Michael F Milam, Moretz Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

04/09/2021 Kerri Heaton, Winters Ln, False Report To Authorities, Resisting Arrest, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

04/10/2021 Ethan Woody, Locust Gap Rd, Evading Arrest Bt Foot, Violation Of Probation, Light Law

04/10/2021 Jasmine S Smith, Columbia Tn, Failure To Appear

04/10/2021 Bobby S Morefield, Dogwood Ln, Failure To Obey Traffic Control Signals, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

04/12/2021 Donnie M Robinson, Cross Mountain Rd, Unlawful Possession Of A Weapon, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

04/12/2021 Danny R Burton, Hwy 321, Capias

04/12/2021 Steven M Phipps, Mill Creek Rd, Theft Of Property $10,000 < $60,000

04/12/2021 Jamie L Reece, Bulldog Rd, Violation Of Probation

04/13/2021 Michael L Greever, Lumpkins Branch Rd, Theft O/$2,500.00, Theft Of Property O/$10,000.00, Burglary, Tampering Or Fabricating Evidence,

Possession Of Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

04/14/2021 Donavon T Langerderfer, Browns Mill Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug

Paraphernalia

04/14/2021 Johnny R Mclean, Dotson Ln, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication

04/14/2021 David Stockton, Piney Flats, Arson X 2, Aggravated Arson

04/15/2021 Clifford A Lunceford, Hwy 91, Violation Of Probation

04/15/2021 Kevin A Phillips, Locust Gap Rd, Attachment

04/15/2021 Blake E Phillippi, Cross Mountain Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence, Aggravated Kidnapping As Domestic Violence, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Child Abuse