This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 12-2-2020
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Caleb Issac Barker
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑849
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Issac Barker
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 11/03/2019
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑736
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑424
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Atty: T Craig Smith
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/24/2020
Morgan Church
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑688
Johnny Roberts Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Morgan Church
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 11/06/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Southeastern Bonding
Micah Dana Crotts
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑683
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Micah Dana Crotts
Atty: Public Defender
Aggravated Burglary
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Kidnapping
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Robbery
Violation: 11/05/2020
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 11/05/2020
Ronnie Darrell Curd
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑706
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ronnie Darrell Curd
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 11/21/2020
Bond(S) Signature $1,500.00
Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑269
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
Driving Without License
Violation: 06/10/2020
Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑337
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 07/25/2020
Speeding Violation: 07/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 90
Acey A Dixon
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑683
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Acey A Dixon
Evading Arrest
Violation: 08/25/2019
Christopher Roy Dugger
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑630
Mark Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Roy Dugger
Atty: Public Defender
Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 10/16/2020
Randy Alan Ferguson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑623
Matthew Cress Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Randy Alan Ferguson
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 10/14/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Tn Bonding
Karen E Fletcher
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑724
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Karen E Fletcher
Public Intoxication
Violation: 11/29/2020
Michael Ivan Guinn
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑450
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ivan Guinn
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 08/03/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Michael Ivan Guinn
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑359
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ivan Guinn
Michael Ivan Guinn Atty: Public Defender
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 08/03/2020
Jeremy Tyler Hall
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑658
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/29/2020
Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved
Violation: 10/29/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 10/29/2020
Underage Driving While Impaired (18‑20)
Violation: 10/29/2020
Bond(S) Surety $13,000.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Jeremy Tyler Hall
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑94
Matt Mullins Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall
Driving Without License
Violation: 01/11/2020
Bridgette D. Harry
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑509
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Bridgette D. Harry
Registration Expired
Violation: 10/31/2020
Cora J Hayworth
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑514
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Cora J Hayworth
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder
Violation: 07/26/2020
Assault ‑ Threat Of Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/26/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 07/26/2020
Thurman Everett Icenhour
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑409
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thurman Everett Icenhour
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/21/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 07/21/2020
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 07/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety $34,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Walter Bernard Jones
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑682
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Walter Bernard Jones
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/07/2020
Daniel Lee Lester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑557
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lee Lester
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 09/20/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc
Daniel Lee Lester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑558
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lee Lester
Kidnapping
Violation: 09/21/2020
Clinton Edward Mahala
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑697
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Clinton Edward Mahala
Atty: Public Defender
Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder
Violation: 12/30/2019
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 12/30/2019
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 12/30/2019
Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle
Violation: 12/30/2019
Reckless Driving
Violation: 12/30/2019
Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved
Violation: 12/30/2019
Raphael T Mathis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑678
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis
Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Raphael T Mathis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑679
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/08/2020
Nancy Kay Mills
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑574
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nancy Kay Mills
Atty: T Craig Smith
False Reports To Officer
Violation: 09/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Haley Danielle Myers
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑216
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Haley Danielle Myers
Atty: T Craig Smith
Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation
Violation: 04/13/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Tn Bonding
Megan Nicole Osborne
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑214
St. Of Tn Vs Megan Nicole Osborne
Cole Gladden Off:
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp
Violation: 04/13/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Timmy Blaine Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑637
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Timmy Blaine Potter
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 10/19/2020
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 10/19/2020
Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 10/19/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 10/19/2020
Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00
Tn Bonding
Michael Ray Rice
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑100
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ray Rice
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/15/2020
Michael Ray Rice
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑506
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ray Rice
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/11/2020
Charles Allen Slemp
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑575
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Allen Slemp
Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Up To $1,000
Violation: 08/26/2020
Richard Brent Snyder
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑417
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Richard Brent Snyder
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 07/21/2020
Jacqueline Shiann Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑669
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Shiann Stout
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 10/30/2020
Jason Edward Strimel
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑633
Edward Tester Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Edward Strimel
Jason Edward Strimel
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 10/13/2020
Jason Edward Strimel
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑477
Edward Tester Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Edward Strimel
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 10/13/2020
Don Daniel Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑659
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Don Daniel Williams
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/29/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/29/2020
Ashley Nicole Wright
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑642
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ashley Nicole Wright
Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 10/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Kristina Marie Wright
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑872
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kristina Marie Wright
Maintain Dwelling For Drug Use
Violation: 11/15/2019
Poss & Dist Intox Liq By Pers U/21
Violation: 11/15/2019
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 11/15/2019
Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
David Lee Albright
Arraignment $189,00 Bond- Jail
20-Cr-124/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ First Degree Murder
Ct-2/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-3/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Ct-4/ Abuse Of Corpse
Ct-5/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-6/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-7/ Dorl
Michael Anthony Arnett
Arraignment $10,000 Blanket Bond- Jail
20-Cr-128/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch I With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2-3/ Unlawful Poss Of Weapon By Convicted Felon
20-Cr-129/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $10,000 Or More, Less Than $60,000
Brittany Michelle Arnold
Arraignment $10,000- Jail
20-Cr-145/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth
Ct-2/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Sch Iv
Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Introduce Contraband
William Blair Aschenback
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St
$5,000- Tn Bonding Pd
Probation Viol 2Nd
No Bond- Jail
18-Cr-118/ Jcsd
Judgment 11-2-18
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
New Charge/ No True Bill
22,500- A-Hood Bonding
20-Cr-127/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-3/ Dorl
Ct-4/ Improper Passing
Ct-5/ Left Of Center
Ct-6/ Improper Turn
Butch Allen Bradford
Arraignment $4,000- Aaa Bonding
20-Cr-109
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-3/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-5/ Evading Arrest
Ct-6/ Resisting Arrest
Thurman Shawn Dowell
Arraignment $34,000- Tn Bonding
20-Cr-123
Ct-1/ Simple Poss Meth
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-3/ Dorl
Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para
Jancy Elaine Edwards
Arraignment $2,500- Ann Marie Bonding
20-Cr-125/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More Less Than $10,000
Ct-2/ Criminal Impersonation
20-Cr-126/ Jcsd $14,500- Ann Marie Bonding
Ct-1/ Altering, Falsifying, Forging Plates
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/ Dosl
Ct-4/ Reg Viol
Ct-5/ Fin Resp
Ct-6/ Misuse Of Evidence Of Registration
Ct-7/ Public Intox
Ct-8/ Disorderly Conduct
Ct-9/ Viol Open Container Law
Alicia Cheyenne Forrester
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol
No Bond- Jail Pd
Judgment 6-3-19
19-Cr-53/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Forgery
New Charge Pdl/Motions
$50,000- Jail
20-Cr-76/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Meth .5 Or More With School Zone Enhancement
Todd Ray Garland
Arraignment $2,500- Sanford And Sons
20-Cr-119/ Thp
Ct-1/ Dui
Not Indited
20-Cr-120/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-2/ Poss Weapon Under The Influence
James Edward Greer
Reset From 07-24-2020 Docket
19-Cr-108 / Jcsd
Ct-1/ Resisting Arrest
Samantha Norma Hall
Status Probation Viol 7-3-19 $5,000 Or Stout
Judgment 8-19-17
16-Cr-95/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Joyriding
16-Cr-129/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Arraignment $4,000- Jail
20-Cr-114/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Autumn Renae Jordan
Arraignment $10,000- Aaa Bonding
To Have Atty
20-Cr-77/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Property $2,500 Or More Less Than $10,000
Taylor Dawn Jordan
Arraignment $10,000- Aaa Bonding
To Have Atty
20-Cr-78/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Property $2,500 Or More Less Than $10,000
Charles Edward Keith
Payment Status
$3,000- Aaa Bonding Stout
19-Cr-131/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500
David Glenn Lunceford
Arraignment $5,000- Aaa Bonding
20-Cr-111/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Of More, Less Than $10,000
Dylan Matthew Lunceford
Pdl/Motions Capias No Bond Pd
20-Cr-19/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500
20-Cr-139/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Lance James Mahala
Arraignment $24,000- Jail
20-Cr-122/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-3/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-4/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-5/ Evading Arrest
Ct-6/ Driving Without License
Christopher Wade Mullins
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
Capias No Bond Pd Judgement 5-11-17
17-Cr-7/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Intro Contraband
New Charge $2,500- Jail
19-Cr-168/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Dale Edward Phillips
Arraignment 5,000- Tn Bonding
20-Cr-117/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dui
Ct-2/ Alternate Dui 1St
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest
Kevin Brock Potter
Arraignment $3,000- Volunteer Bonding
20-Cr-121/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon
Ct-2/ Manf Sch Vi
Ct-3/ Theft Property $1,000 Or Less
Robert Trivette
Pdl/Motions
Viol Comm Corrections
No Bond- Jail Pd
Judgment 3-29-19
18-Cr-197/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
18-Cr-198/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth
Ct-3/ Maintaining Dwelling
Ct-4/ Criminal Simulation
New Charges
Pdl/Motions $35,500 Bond- Jail
20-Cr-118
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle
Ct-2/ Dorl
Ct-3/ Reckless Driving
Ct-4/ Fin Resp
Ct-5/ Due Care
Ct-6/ Speeding
Ct-7/ Seatbelt
11/27/20
11/20/2020 Shelabell Tester, Granite Falls Nc, Aggravated Assault On An Officer, Driving Under The Influence
11/20/2020 James R Barnwell, Lenoir Nc, Violation Of Order Of Protection, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Arrest, Or Search, Public Intoxication
11/20/2020 Travis S Courtner, Crackers Neck Rd, Capias X 2
11/20/2020 Joshua J Snyder, Ackerson Creek Rd, Presentment
11/20/2020 Bradley A Lipford, Forge Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation
11/20/2020 Jerry L Williams, Chestnut Dr, Capias, Failure To Appear X 2, Violation Of Probation
11/21/2020 Michael W Oxentine, Hwy 421 N, Capias
11/21/2020 Robert H Cobb, Oakland Park Fl, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
11/21/2020 Billy C Newsome, Hall Hill Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
11/21/2020Ronnie Curd, D Curd Ln, Vandalism
11/22/2020 James L Cogar, Maple Rd, Capias, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
11/22/2020 Lynze M Snyder, Seahorn Ln, Violation Of Probation, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
11/22/2020 Michael F Miller, Sugar Creek Rd, Resisting Arrest, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident With Property Damage, Immediate Notice Of An Accident, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law
11/23/2020 Elizabeth L Donnelly, Hwy 91 N, Presentment
11/24/2020 Karen L Bokern, Sink Valley Rd, Theft Of Property
11/24/2020 Manuel Marcos-Ambrocio, Hillcrest Dr, Driving Without A Drivers License
11/24/2020 Jerri B Wilson, Rhea Rd, Domestic Violence
11/24/2020 David L Shortridge, Abingdon Va, Presentment
11/24/2020 Heather M Eller, Blountville Tn, Capias
11/25/2020 Tabitha A Price, Clyde Lewis Ln, Violation Of Probation