This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 12-2-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020

Caleb Issac Barker

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑849

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Issac Barker

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 11/03/2019

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑736

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑424

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Atty: T Craig Smith

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/24/2020

Morgan Church

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑688

Johnny Roberts Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Morgan Church

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 11/06/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Southeastern Bonding

Micah Dana Crotts

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑683

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Micah Dana Crotts

Atty: Public Defender

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Kidnapping

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Robbery

Violation: 11/05/2020

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 11/05/2020

Ronnie Darrell Curd

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑706

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ronnie Darrell Curd

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 11/21/2020

Bond(S) Signature $1,500.00

Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑269

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

Driving Without License

Violation: 06/10/2020

Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑337

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 07/25/2020

Speeding Violation: 07/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 90

Acey A Dixon

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑683

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Acey A Dixon

Evading Arrest

Violation: 08/25/2019

Christopher Roy Dugger

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑630

Mark Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Roy Dugger

Atty: Public Defender

Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 10/16/2020

Randy Alan Ferguson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑623

Matthew Cress Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Randy Alan Ferguson

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 10/14/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Tn Bonding

Karen E Fletcher

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑724

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Karen E Fletcher

Public Intoxication

Violation: 11/29/2020

Michael Ivan Guinn

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑450

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ivan Guinn

Atty: Public Defender

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 08/03/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Michael Ivan Guinn

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑359

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ivan Guinn

Michael Ivan Guinn Atty: Public Defender

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 08/03/2020

Jeremy Tyler Hall

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑658

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/29/2020

Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved

Violation: 10/29/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 10/29/2020

Underage Driving While Impaired (18‑20)

Violation: 10/29/2020

Bond(S) Surety $13,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Jeremy Tyler Hall

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑94

Matt Mullins Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall

Driving Without License

Violation: 01/11/2020

Bridgette D. Harry

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑509

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Bridgette D. Harry

Registration Expired

Violation: 10/31/2020

Cora J Hayworth

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑514

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cora J Hayworth

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder

Violation: 07/26/2020

Assault ‑ Threat Of Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/26/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 07/26/2020

Thurman Everett Icenhour

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑409

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thurman Everett Icenhour

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/21/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 07/21/2020

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 07/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety $34,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Walter Bernard Jones

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑682

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Walter Bernard Jones

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/07/2020

Daniel Lee Lester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑557

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lee Lester

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 09/20/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc

Daniel Lee Lester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑558

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lee Lester

Kidnapping

Violation: 09/21/2020

Clinton Edward Mahala

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑697

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Clinton Edward Mahala

Atty: Public Defender

Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder

Violation: 12/30/2019

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 12/30/2019

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 12/30/2019

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 12/30/2019

Reckless Driving

Violation: 12/30/2019

Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved

Violation: 12/30/2019

Raphael T Mathis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑678

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis

Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Raphael T Mathis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑679

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/08/2020

Nancy Kay Mills

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑574

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nancy Kay Mills

Atty: T Craig Smith

False Reports To Officer

Violation: 09/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Haley Danielle Myers

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑216

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Haley Danielle Myers

Atty: T Craig Smith

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Megan Nicole Osborne

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑214

St. Of Tn Vs Megan Nicole Osborne

Cole Gladden Off:

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Timmy Blaine Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑637

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Timmy Blaine Potter

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 10/19/2020

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 10/19/2020

Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 10/19/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 10/19/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00

Tn Bonding

Michael Ray Rice

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑100

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ray Rice

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/15/2020

Michael Ray Rice

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑506

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ray Rice

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/11/2020

Charles Allen Slemp

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑575

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Allen Slemp

Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Up To $1,000

Violation: 08/26/2020

Richard Brent Snyder

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑417

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Richard Brent Snyder

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 07/21/2020

Jacqueline Shiann Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑669

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Shiann Stout

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 10/30/2020

Jason Edward Strimel

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑633

Edward Tester Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Edward Strimel

Jason Edward Strimel

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 10/13/2020

Jason Edward Strimel

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑477

Edward Tester Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Edward Strimel

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 10/13/2020

Don Daniel Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑659

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Don Daniel Williams

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/29/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/29/2020

Ashley Nicole Wright

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑642

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ashley Nicole Wright

Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 10/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Kristina Marie Wright

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑872

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kristina Marie Wright

Maintain Dwelling For Drug Use

Violation: 11/15/2019

Poss & Dist Intox Liq By Pers U/21

Violation: 11/15/2019

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 11/15/2019

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

David Lee Albright

Arraignment $189,00 Bond- Jail

20-Cr-124/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ First Degree Murder

Ct-2/ Tampering With Evidence

Ct-3/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Ct-4/ Abuse Of Corpse

Ct-5/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-6/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-7/ Dorl

Michael Anthony Arnett

Arraignment $10,000 Blanket Bond- Jail

20-Cr-128/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch I With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2-3/ Unlawful Poss Of Weapon By Convicted Felon

20-Cr-129/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $10,000 Or More, Less Than $60,000

Brittany Michelle Arnold

Arraignment $10,000- Jail

20-Cr-145/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth

Ct-2/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Sch Iv

Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Introduce Contraband

William Blair Aschenback

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St

$5,000- Tn Bonding Pd

Probation Viol 2Nd

No Bond- Jail

18-Cr-118/ Jcsd

Judgment 11-2-18

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

New Charge/ No True Bill

22,500- A-Hood Bonding

20-Cr-127/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-3/ Dorl

Ct-4/ Improper Passing

Ct-5/ Left Of Center

Ct-6/ Improper Turn

Butch Allen Bradford

Arraignment $4,000- Aaa Bonding

20-Cr-109

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-3/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-5/ Evading Arrest

Ct-6/ Resisting Arrest

Thurman Shawn Dowell

Arraignment $34,000- Tn Bonding

20-Cr-123

Ct-1/ Simple Poss Meth

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-3/ Dorl

Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para

Jancy Elaine Edwards

Arraignment $2,500- Ann Marie Bonding

20-Cr-125/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More Less Than $10,000

Ct-2/ Criminal Impersonation

20-Cr-126/ Jcsd $14,500- Ann Marie Bonding

Ct-1/ Altering, Falsifying, Forging Plates

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/ Dosl

Ct-4/ Reg Viol

Ct-5/ Fin Resp

Ct-6/ Misuse Of Evidence Of Registration

Ct-7/ Public Intox

Ct-8/ Disorderly Conduct

Ct-9/ Viol Open Container Law

Alicia Cheyenne Forrester

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol

No Bond- Jail Pd

Judgment 6-3-19

19-Cr-53/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Forgery

New Charge Pdl/Motions

$50,000- Jail

20-Cr-76/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Meth .5 Or More With School Zone Enhancement

Todd Ray Garland

Arraignment $2,500- Sanford And Sons

20-Cr-119/ Thp

Ct-1/ Dui

Not Indited

20-Cr-120/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-2/ Poss Weapon Under The Influence

James Edward Greer

Reset From 07-24-2020 Docket

19-Cr-108 / Jcsd

Ct-1/ Resisting Arrest

Samantha Norma Hall

Status Probation Viol 7-3-19 $5,000 Or Stout

Judgment 8-19-17

16-Cr-95/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Joyriding

16-Cr-129/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Arraignment $4,000- Jail

20-Cr-114/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Autumn Renae Jordan

Arraignment $10,000- Aaa Bonding

To Have Atty

20-Cr-77/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Property $2,500 Or More Less Than $10,000

Taylor Dawn Jordan

Arraignment $10,000- Aaa Bonding

To Have Atty

20-Cr-78/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Property $2,500 Or More Less Than $10,000

Charles Edward Keith

Payment Status

$3,000- Aaa Bonding Stout

19-Cr-131/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

David Glenn Lunceford

Arraignment $5,000- Aaa Bonding

20-Cr-111/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Of More, Less Than $10,000

Dylan Matthew Lunceford

Pdl/Motions Capias No Bond Pd

20-Cr-19/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

20-Cr-139/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Lance James Mahala

Arraignment $24,000- Jail

20-Cr-122/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-3/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-4/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-5/ Evading Arrest

Ct-6/ Driving Without License

Christopher Wade Mullins

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol

Capias No Bond Pd Judgement 5-11-17

17-Cr-7/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Intro Contraband

New Charge $2,500- Jail

19-Cr-168/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Dale Edward Phillips

Arraignment 5,000- Tn Bonding

20-Cr-117/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dui

Ct-2/ Alternate Dui 1St

Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

Kevin Brock Potter

Arraignment $3,000- Volunteer Bonding

20-Cr-121/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon

Ct-2/ Manf Sch Vi

Ct-3/ Theft Property $1,000 Or Less

Robert Trivette

Pdl/Motions

Viol Comm Corrections

No Bond- Jail Pd

Judgment 3-29-19

18-Cr-197/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

18-Cr-198/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth

Ct-3/ Maintaining Dwelling

Ct-4/ Criminal Simulation

New Charges

Pdl/Motions $35,500 Bond- Jail

20-Cr-118

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle

Ct-2/ Dorl

Ct-3/ Reckless Driving

Ct-4/ Fin Resp

Ct-5/ Due Care

Ct-6/ Speeding

Ct-7/ Seatbelt

11/27/20

11/20/2020 Shelabell Tester, Granite Falls Nc, Aggravated Assault On An Officer, Driving Under The Influence

11/20/2020 James R Barnwell, Lenoir Nc, Violation Of Order Of Protection, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Arrest, Or Search, Public Intoxication

11/20/2020 Travis S Courtner, Crackers Neck Rd, Capias X 2

11/20/2020 Joshua J Snyder, Ackerson Creek Rd, Presentment

11/20/2020 Bradley A Lipford, Forge Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation

11/20/2020 Jerry L Williams, Chestnut Dr, Capias, Failure To Appear X 2, Violation Of Probation

11/21/2020 Michael W Oxentine, Hwy 421 N, Capias

11/21/2020 Robert H Cobb, Oakland Park Fl, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

11/21/2020 Billy C Newsome, Hall Hill Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

11/21/2020Ronnie Curd, D Curd Ln, Vandalism

11/22/2020 James L Cogar, Maple Rd, Capias, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

11/22/2020 Lynze M Snyder, Seahorn Ln, Violation Of Probation, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

11/22/2020 Michael F Miller, Sugar Creek Rd, Resisting Arrest, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident With Property Damage, Immediate Notice Of An Accident, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

11/23/2020 Elizabeth L Donnelly, Hwy 91 N, Presentment

11/24/2020 Karen L Bokern, Sink Valley Rd, Theft Of Property

11/24/2020 Manuel Marcos-Ambrocio, Hillcrest Dr, Driving Without A Drivers License

11/24/2020 Jerri B Wilson, Rhea Rd, Domestic Violence

11/24/2020 David L Shortridge, Abingdon Va, Presentment

11/24/2020 Heather M Eller, Blountville Tn, Capias

11/25/2020 Tabitha A Price, Clyde Lewis Ln, Violation Of Probation