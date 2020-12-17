This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 12-16-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020
Casey Ray Adkins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑717
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 11/22/2020
Casey Ray Adkins
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑562
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 11/22/2020
Brianna Miricale Bays
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑475
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brianna Miricale Bays
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/12/2020
Jeffry D. Brinker
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑698
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffry D. Brinker
Atty: Joseph Matherly
Domestic Assault
Violation: 11/12/2020
Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Darien Keith Bryant
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑495
St. Of Tn Vs Darien Keith Bryant
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 10/26/2020
Brian Keith Busler
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑535
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Keith Busler
Reckless Driving
Violation: 11/13/2020
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑550
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Timothy R Cameron
Timothy R Cameron
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 10/23/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 10/23/2020
Registration Law
Violation: 10/23/2020
Derek Matthew Carr
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑505
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Derek Matthew Carr
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 10/24/2020
Robert Jerome Cobb
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑710
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Jerome Cobb
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 11/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Tn Bonding
Robert Jerome Cobb
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑560
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Jerome Cobb
Speeding Violation: 11/21/2020 Speed: 20 / 40
Johncarlos Efrain
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑536
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Johncarlos Efrain
Speeding Violation: 11/15/2020 Speed: 40 / 71
Johncarlos Efrain
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑537
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Johncarlos Efrain
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/15/2020
Randy Lynn Elmore
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑333
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/10/2020
Randy Lynn Elmore
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑251
St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore
Atty: Public Defender
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 06/10/2020
William Scott Fleenor
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑675
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs William Scott Fleenor
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 10/25/2020
William Scott Fleenor
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑490
St. Of Tn Vs William Scott Fleenor
Registration Expired
Violation: 10/25/2020
Speeding Violation: 10/25/2020 Speed: 45 / 64
Charles Edward Forrester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑212
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Charles Edward Forrester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑356
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Charles Edward Forrester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑728
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester
Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order
Violation: 11/23/2020
Douglas Forrester
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑727
St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Forrester
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/03/2020
Douglas Preston Forrester Jr
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑331
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Preston Forrester Jr
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/08/2020
Pamela Nicole Graham
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑692
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Nicole Graham
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 11/10/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Southeastern Bonding
Shevin Richard Greene
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑346
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 06/16/2020
Shevin Richard Greene
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑677
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 11/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Tn Bonding
Amanda Jo Greer
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑607
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Jo Greer
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 10/06/2020
Dui: Third Offense
Violation: 10/06/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/06/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 10/06/2020
Amanda Jo Greer
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑463
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Jo Greer
Improper Lane Change
Violation: 10/06/2020
Speeding Violation: 10/06/2020 Speed: 40 / 57
Harleah N Grogan
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑210
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Harleah N Grogan
Atty: T Craig Smith
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 03/06/2019
Joey Danielle Guinn
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑736
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joey Danielle Guinn
Atty: Joseph Matherly
Domestic Assault
Violation: 12/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Jeremy Tyler Hall
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑658
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/29/2020
Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved
Violation: 10/29/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 10/29/2020
Underage Driving While Impaired (18‑20)
Violation: 10/29/2020
Bond(S) Surety $13,000.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Jeremy Tyler Hall
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑94
Matt Mullins Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall
Atty: Public Defender
Driving Without License
Violation: 01/11/2020
Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑611
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley
Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 10/08/2020
Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 10/08/2020
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 10/08/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 10/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $14,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑466
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley
Failure To Use Turn Signal
Violation: 10/08/2020
Muffler Law
Violation: 10/08/2020
Anthony Hayton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑609
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Anthony Hayton
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 09/27/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Volunteer Bonding Co
Garet W. Howard
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑613
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Garet W. Howard
Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 10/09/2020
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
Tn Bonding
Tommy Hutchinson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑727
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Hutchinson
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 11/30/2020
Amanda Dawn Hyatt
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑511
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Dawn Hyatt
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 11/02/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 11/02/2020
John Robert Isaacs
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑470
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 07/27/2020
John Robert Isaacs
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑345
St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 07/27/2020
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 07/27/2020
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 07/27/2020
Gary Lee Johnson
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑491
St. Of Tn Vs Gary Lee Johnson
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 10/25/2020
Manpreet Singh Kohli
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑485
St. Of Tn Vs Manpreet Singh Kohli
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 10/19/2020
Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)
Violation: 10/19/2020
Daniel Lee Lester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑557
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lee Lester
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 09/20/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc
Daniel Lee Lester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑558
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lee Lester
Kidnapping
Violation: 09/21/2020
Kayla M. Lowe
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑560
St. Of Tn Vs Kayla M. Lowe
Atty: Public Defender
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 04/17/2020
Bond(S) Signature $1,000.00
Kayla M. Lowe
Christopher Allen Lunceford
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑472
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Allen Lunceford
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/14/2020
Addie Elizabeth Mahala
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑110
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Addie Elizabeth Mahala
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 01/31/2019
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 01/31/2019
Miguel Esteban Marcos
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑740
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/12/2020
Miguel Esteban Marcos
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑598
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos
Speeding Violation: 12/12/2020 Speed: 40 / 58
Raphael T Mathis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑678
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Raphael T Mathis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑679
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis
Raphael T Mathis
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/08/2020
Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑336
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/15/2020
Fritz Michael Milam
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑742
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Fritz Michael Milam
Domestic Assault
Violation: 12/13/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 12/13/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 12/13/2020
Donna Miller
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑664
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donna Miller
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 10/19/2020
Billy Crane Newsome
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑711
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Billy Crane Newsome
Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 11/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Tn Bonding
Eric I Perdue
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑684
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Eric I Perdue
Aggravated Burglary
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Kidnapping
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony
Violation: 11/05/2020
Robbery
Violation: 11/05/2020
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 11/05/2020
Bond(S) Surety $142,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Tim J. Pereasda
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑605
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tim J. Pereasda
Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle
Violation: 09/28/2020
Speeding
Violation: 09/28/2020 Speed: 45 / 82
Dennis Delbert Price Jr.
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑562
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dennis Delbert Price Jr.
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 09/19/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 09/19/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 09/19/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Michael Ray Rice
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑100
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ray Rice
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/15/2020
Michael Ray Rice
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑506
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ray Rice
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/11/2020
Marshall Anthony Rigole
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑199
St. Of Tn Vs Marshall Anthony Rigole
Chris Roark Off:
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 05/02/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/02/2020
Destiny Dawn Roark
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑510
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Destiny Dawn Roark
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/03/2020
Improper Lane Change
Violation: 11/03/2020
Gwendolyn Joann Robbins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑519
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gwendolyn Joann Robbins
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 08/30/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/30/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/30/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Ginger Faye Shoemaker
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑274
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ginger Faye Shoemaker
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 05/18/2020
Bond(S) Surety $30,000.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Brian Christian Snyder
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑735
Matthew Cress Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 12/08/2020
Lynze Marie Snyder
46Gs1‑2017‑Cr‑740
St. Of Tn Vs Lynze Marie Snyder
Probation Violation
Violation: 11/15/2017
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Tn Bonding
Lynze Marie Snyder
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑709
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Lynze Marie Snyder
Lynze Marie Snyder
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 11/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
Tn Bonding
Carl Jeremy Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑627
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Carl Jeremy Stout
Domestic Assault
Violation: 10/15/2020
Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00
Tn Bonding
Edward Ralph Taylor
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑632
Robert Wills Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Edward Ralph Taylor
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/06/2020
Edward Ralph Taylor
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑459
Robert Wills Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Edward Ralph Taylor
Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)
Violation: 10/06/2020
Ethan W Tester
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑493
St. Of Tn Vs Ethan W Tester
Registration Expired
Violation: 10/25/2020
Speeding Violation: 10/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 71
Shelabell Tester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑705
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shelabell Tester
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 11/19/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Tn Bonding
Shelabell Tester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑713
Brad Sutherland Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shelabell Tester
Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder
Violation: 11/20/2020
Jonathan Andrew Trivett
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑689
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Andrew Trivett
Domestic Assault
Violation: 11/04/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Tn Bonding
Robert Trivette
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑339
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Trivette
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 11/06/2019
Jennifer Rebecca Walker
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑621
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jennifer Rebecca Walker
Atty: Joseph Matherly
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 10/14/2020
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 10/14/2020
Cortney Sabrina Wilson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑653
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Cortney Sabrina Wilson
Atty: Joseph Matherly
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 09/29/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Zachary Houston Winebarger
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑481
St. Of Tn Vs Zachary Houston Winebarger
Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)
Violation: 10/19/2020
Tony Gale Woodie
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑457
St. Of Tn Vs Tony Gale Woodie
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 10/06/2020
Speeding Violation: 10/06/2020 Speed: 55 / 82
Ethan Woody
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑739
Ryan Rosier Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Woody
Hunt From Across Road Or W/In 100 Yds Of House
Violation: 11/24/2020
Hunt From Aircraft/Watercraft/Mv Prohibited
Violation: 11/24/2020
Hunt/Fish/Trap/No License Or Stamp
Violation: 11/24/2020
Illegal Taking/Possess/ Destruct Of Wildlife
Violation: 11/24/2020
Viol Deer/Bear/Wildlife Boar/Turkey Hunt Regulatn
Violation: 11/24/2020
Violation Of Big Game Harvest Tags
Violation: 11/24/2020
James Thomas Yates
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑473
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James Thomas Yates
Speeding Violation: 10/14/2020 Speed: 45 / 85
Ricky Dean Yelton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑568
St. Of Tn Vs Ricky Dean Yelton
Bradley Sexton Off:
Burning Personal Property/Land ‑ Fac
Violation: 09/23/2020
Ricky Dean Yelton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑691
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ricky Dean Yelton
Setting Fire At Certain Time W/O Permit
Violation: 11/09/2020
12/11/2020
12/04/2020 Jonathan S Ray, Watauga Tn, Capias, Failure To Appear
12/05/2020 Don D Williams, Antioch Rd, Capias
12/05/2020 William P Hawkins, Old Noah Snyder Rd, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, No Insurance
12/05/2020 Rebecca D Hayworth, Morley Rd, Criminal Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct
12/06/2020 Steve Endick, Pedro Shoun Ln, Failure To Appear
12/06/2020 Charles E Forrester, Chestnut Dr, Violation Of Probation, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order
12/07/2020 Hunter D Atwood, Sugar Creek Rd, Theft Of Property
12/07/2020 Tammy S Robbins, Church Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence
12/08/2020 Ronnie Curd, D Curd Ln, Failure To Appear
12/08/2020 James Stout, Fred Price Rd, Violation Of Sex Offender Registry
12/08/2020 Danielle J Guinn, Campbell Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
12/08/2020 Dalton L Phillippi, Hwy 421S, Violation Of Probation
12/08/2020 Jeremy T Hall, Cobb Creek Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
12/09/2020 Jacqueline M Neatherly, Adams Rd, Violation Of Probation
12/10/2020 Dana H Cornett, Stage Rd, Violation Of Probation
12/10/2020 John K Nelson, Slabtown Rd, Violation Of Probation