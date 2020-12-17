This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 12-16-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020

Casey Ray Adkins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑717

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 11/22/2020

Casey Ray Adkins

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑562

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 11/22/2020

Brianna Miricale Bays

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑475

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brianna Miricale Bays

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/12/2020

Jeffry D. Brinker

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑698

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffry D. Brinker

Atty: Joseph Matherly

Domestic Assault

Violation: 11/12/2020

Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Darien Keith Bryant

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑495

St. Of Tn Vs Darien Keith Bryant

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 10/26/2020

Brian Keith Busler

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑535

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Keith Busler

Reckless Driving

Violation: 11/13/2020

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑550

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Timothy R Cameron

Timothy R Cameron

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 10/23/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 10/23/2020

Registration Law

Violation: 10/23/2020

Derek Matthew Carr

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑505

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Derek Matthew Carr

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 10/24/2020

Robert Jerome Cobb

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑710

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Jerome Cobb

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 11/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Tn Bonding

Robert Jerome Cobb

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑560

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Jerome Cobb

Speeding Violation: 11/21/2020 Speed: 20 / 40

Johncarlos Efrain

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑536

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Johncarlos Efrain

Speeding Violation: 11/15/2020 Speed: 40 / 71

Johncarlos Efrain

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑537

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Johncarlos Efrain

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/15/2020

Randy Lynn Elmore

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑333

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/10/2020

Randy Lynn Elmore

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑251

St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore

Atty: Public Defender

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 06/10/2020

William Scott Fleenor

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑675

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Scott Fleenor

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 10/25/2020

William Scott Fleenor

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑490

St. Of Tn Vs William Scott Fleenor

Registration Expired

Violation: 10/25/2020

Speeding Violation: 10/25/2020 Speed: 45 / 64

Charles Edward Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑212

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Charles Edward Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑356

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Charles Edward Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑728

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester

Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order

Violation: 11/23/2020

Douglas Forrester

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑727

St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Forrester

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/03/2020

Douglas Preston Forrester Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑331

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Preston Forrester Jr

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/08/2020

Pamela Nicole Graham

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑692

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Nicole Graham

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 11/10/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Southeastern Bonding

Shevin Richard Greene

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑346

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 06/16/2020

Shevin Richard Greene

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑677

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 11/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Tn Bonding

Amanda Jo Greer

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑607

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Jo Greer

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 10/06/2020

Dui: Third Offense

Violation: 10/06/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/06/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 10/06/2020

Amanda Jo Greer

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑463

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Jo Greer

Improper Lane Change

Violation: 10/06/2020

Speeding Violation: 10/06/2020 Speed: 40 / 57

Harleah N Grogan

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑210

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Harleah N Grogan

Atty: T Craig Smith

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/06/2019

Joey Danielle Guinn

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑736

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joey Danielle Guinn

Atty: Joseph Matherly

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Jeremy Tyler Hall

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑658

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/29/2020

Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved

Violation: 10/29/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 10/29/2020

Underage Driving While Impaired (18‑20)

Violation: 10/29/2020

Bond(S) Surety $13,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Jeremy Tyler Hall

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑94

Matt Mullins Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall

Atty: Public Defender

Driving Without License

Violation: 01/11/2020

Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑611

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley

Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 10/08/2020

Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 10/08/2020

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 10/08/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 10/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $14,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑466

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley

Failure To Use Turn Signal

Violation: 10/08/2020

Muffler Law

Violation: 10/08/2020

Anthony Hayton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑609

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Anthony Hayton

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 09/27/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Volunteer Bonding Co

Garet W. Howard

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑613

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Garet W. Howard

Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 10/09/2020

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

Tn Bonding

Tommy Hutchinson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑727

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Hutchinson

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 11/30/2020

Amanda Dawn Hyatt

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑511

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Dawn Hyatt

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 11/02/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 11/02/2020

John Robert Isaacs

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑470

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 07/27/2020

John Robert Isaacs

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑345

St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 07/27/2020

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 07/27/2020

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 07/27/2020

Gary Lee Johnson

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑491

St. Of Tn Vs Gary Lee Johnson

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 10/25/2020

Manpreet Singh Kohli

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑485

St. Of Tn Vs Manpreet Singh Kohli

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 10/19/2020

Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)

Violation: 10/19/2020

Daniel Lee Lester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑557

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lee Lester

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 09/20/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc

Daniel Lee Lester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑558

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lee Lester

Kidnapping

Violation: 09/21/2020

Kayla M. Lowe

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑560

St. Of Tn Vs Kayla M. Lowe

Atty: Public Defender

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 04/17/2020

Bond(S) Signature $1,000.00

Kayla M. Lowe

Christopher Allen Lunceford

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑472

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Allen Lunceford

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/14/2020

Addie Elizabeth Mahala

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑110

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Addie Elizabeth Mahala

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 01/31/2019

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 01/31/2019

Miguel Esteban Marcos

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑740

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/12/2020

Miguel Esteban Marcos

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑598

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos

Speeding Violation: 12/12/2020 Speed: 40 / 58

Raphael T Mathis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑678

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Raphael T Mathis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑679

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis

Raphael T Mathis

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/08/2020

Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑336

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/15/2020

Fritz Michael Milam

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑742

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Fritz Michael Milam

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/13/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 12/13/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 12/13/2020

Donna Miller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑664

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donna Miller

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 10/19/2020

Billy Crane Newsome

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑711

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Crane Newsome

Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 11/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Tn Bonding

Eric I Perdue

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑684

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Eric I Perdue

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Kidnapping

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony

Violation: 11/05/2020

Robbery

Violation: 11/05/2020

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 11/05/2020

Bond(S) Surety $142,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Tim J. Pereasda

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑605

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tim J. Pereasda

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 09/28/2020

Speeding

Violation: 09/28/2020 Speed: 45 / 82

Dennis Delbert Price Jr.

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑562

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dennis Delbert Price Jr.

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 09/19/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 09/19/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 09/19/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Michael Ray Rice

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑100

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ray Rice

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/15/2020

Michael Ray Rice

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑506

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ray Rice

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/11/2020

Marshall Anthony Rigole

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑199

St. Of Tn Vs Marshall Anthony Rigole

Chris Roark Off:

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 05/02/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/02/2020

Destiny Dawn Roark

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑510

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Destiny Dawn Roark

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/03/2020

Improper Lane Change

Violation: 11/03/2020

Gwendolyn Joann Robbins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑519

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gwendolyn Joann Robbins

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 08/30/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/30/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Ginger Faye Shoemaker

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑274

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ginger Faye Shoemaker

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 05/18/2020

Bond(S) Surety $30,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Brian Christian Snyder

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑735

Matthew Cress Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 12/08/2020

Lynze Marie Snyder

46Gs1‑2017‑Cr‑740

St. Of Tn Vs Lynze Marie Snyder

Probation Violation

Violation: 11/15/2017

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Lynze Marie Snyder

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑709

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Lynze Marie Snyder

Lynze Marie Snyder

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 11/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

Tn Bonding

Carl Jeremy Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑627

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Carl Jeremy Stout

Domestic Assault

Violation: 10/15/2020

Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00

Tn Bonding

Edward Ralph Taylor

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑632

Robert Wills Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Edward Ralph Taylor

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/06/2020

Edward Ralph Taylor

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑459

Robert Wills Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Edward Ralph Taylor

Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)

Violation: 10/06/2020

Ethan W Tester

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑493

St. Of Tn Vs Ethan W Tester

Registration Expired

Violation: 10/25/2020

Speeding Violation: 10/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 71

Shelabell Tester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑705

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shelabell Tester

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 11/19/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Tn Bonding

Shelabell Tester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑713

Brad Sutherland Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shelabell Tester

Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder

Violation: 11/20/2020

Jonathan Andrew Trivett

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑689

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Andrew Trivett

Domestic Assault

Violation: 11/04/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Tn Bonding

Robert Trivette

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑339

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Trivette

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 11/06/2019

Jennifer Rebecca Walker

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑621

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jennifer Rebecca Walker

Atty: Joseph Matherly

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 10/14/2020

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 10/14/2020

Cortney Sabrina Wilson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑653

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cortney Sabrina Wilson

Atty: Joseph Matherly

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 09/29/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Zachary Houston Winebarger

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑481

St. Of Tn Vs Zachary Houston Winebarger

Improper Passing (No Passing Zone)

Violation: 10/19/2020

Tony Gale Woodie

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑457

St. Of Tn Vs Tony Gale Woodie

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 10/06/2020

Speeding Violation: 10/06/2020 Speed: 55 / 82

Ethan Woody

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑739

Ryan Rosier Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Woody

Hunt From Across Road Or W/In 100 Yds Of House

Violation: 11/24/2020

Hunt From Aircraft/Watercraft/Mv Prohibited

Violation: 11/24/2020

Hunt/Fish/Trap/No License Or Stamp

Violation: 11/24/2020

Illegal Taking/Possess/ Destruct Of Wildlife

Violation: 11/24/2020

Viol Deer/Bear/Wildlife Boar/Turkey Hunt Regulatn

Violation: 11/24/2020

Violation Of Big Game Harvest Tags

Violation: 11/24/2020

James Thomas Yates

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑473

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James Thomas Yates

Speeding Violation: 10/14/2020 Speed: 45 / 85

Ricky Dean Yelton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑568

St. Of Tn Vs Ricky Dean Yelton

Bradley Sexton Off:

Burning Personal Property/Land ‑ Fac

Violation: 09/23/2020

Ricky Dean Yelton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑691

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ricky Dean Yelton

Setting Fire At Certain Time W/O Permit

Violation: 11/09/2020

12/11/2020

12/04/2020 Jonathan S Ray, Watauga Tn, Capias, Failure To Appear

12/05/2020 Don D Williams, Antioch Rd, Capias

12/05/2020 William P Hawkins, Old Noah Snyder Rd, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, No Insurance

12/05/2020 Rebecca D Hayworth, Morley Rd, Criminal Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct

12/06/2020 Steve Endick, Pedro Shoun Ln, Failure To Appear

12/06/2020 Charles E Forrester, Chestnut Dr, Violation Of Probation, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order

12/07/2020 Hunter D Atwood, Sugar Creek Rd, Theft Of Property

12/07/2020 Tammy S Robbins, Church Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence

12/08/2020 Ronnie Curd, D Curd Ln, Failure To Appear

12/08/2020 James Stout, Fred Price Rd, Violation Of Sex Offender Registry

12/08/2020 Danielle J Guinn, Campbell Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

12/08/2020 Dalton L Phillippi, Hwy 421S, Violation Of Probation

12/08/2020 Jeremy T Hall, Cobb Creek Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

12/09/2020 Jacqueline M Neatherly, Adams Rd, Violation Of Probation

12/10/2020 Dana H Cornett, Stage Rd, Violation Of Probation

12/10/2020 John K Nelson, Slabtown Rd, Violation Of Probation