This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 10-28-2020
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020
Thomas F Agent
46Gs1-2020-Cr-479
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas F Agent
Atty: Public Defender Driving Without License
Violation: 08/10/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/10/2020
Implied Consent – Misd
Violation: 08/10/2020
Theft Of Property – $10,000-$60,000 Violation: 08/10/2020
Misty Nicole Arnold
46Gs1-2017-Tr-1279
St. Of Tn Vs Misty Nicole Arnold
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 12/29/2017
Speeding Violation: 12/29/2017 Speed: 55 / 73
Misty Nicole Arnold
46Gs1-2018-Cr-30
Matt Mullins Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Misty Nicole Arnold
Probation Violation
Violation: 05/23/2018 Buy/Dispose/Poss Vehicle W/O Serial Number
Violation: 12/18/2017
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 12/18/2017
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 12/18/2017
Rocky Allan Arthur
46Gs1-2020-Cr-368
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Rocky Allan Arthur
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 07/04/2020
Amanda Bays
46Gs1-2020-Cr-583
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Bays
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 09/27/2020
Amanda Bays
46Gs1-2020-Cr-631
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Bays
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/16/2020
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 10/16/2020
Amanda Bays
46Gs1-2020-Tr-447
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Bays
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 09/27/2020
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1-2019-Cr-736
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1-2020-Cr-424
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Atty: T Craig Smith
Assault – Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/24/2020
Christopher Ray Berardi
46Gs1-2020-Cr-577
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Ray Berardi
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/26/2020
Pamela V. Blackburn
46Gs1-2020-Cr-640
Johnny Roberts Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela V. Blackburn
Domestic Assault
Violation: 10/21/2020
Joseph Bright
46Gs1-2020-Cr-622
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Bright
Criminal Trespass Violation: 10/14/2020 Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 10/14/2020
Jesse R. Brown
46Gs1-2020-Cr-526
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jesse R. Brown
Theft Of Merchandise – Shoplifting Violation: 08/31/2020
Darien Keith Bryant
46Gs1-2020-Tr-380
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Darien Keith Bryant
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 08/22/2020
Registration Law Violation: 08/22/2020
John Clemens III
46Gs1-2018-Cr-226
St. Of Tn Vs John Clemens III
Atty: T Craig Smith Probation Violation
Violation: 11/27/2019
Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.
46Gs1-2020-Cr-554
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.
Fugitive From Justice -Misd
Violation: 09/17/2020
Robbie Dewayne Cox
46Gs1-2020-Cr-229
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robbie Dewayne Cox
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 04/26/2020
Debra Trimble Dillard
46Gs1-2020-Cr-647
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Debra Trimble Dillard
Domestic Assault
Violation: 10/22/2020
Stephanie Elizabeth Dixon
46Gs1-2020-Cr-615
Mandy Neylon Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stephanie Elizabeth Dixon
Allowing Dog To Run At Large Violation: 09/09/2020
Christopher Roy Dugger
46Gs1-2020-Cr-630
Mark Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Roy Dugger
Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/ Endangerment
Violation: 10/16/2020
Heather Michelle Eller
46Gs1-2020-Cr-272
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Heather Michelle Eller
Atty: Public Defender
Drivers To Exercise Due Care Violation: 05/19/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 05/19/2020
Improper Lane Change
Violation: 05/19/2020
John Erickson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-604
St. Of Tn Vs John Erickson
Aggravated Assault Violation: 09/15/2020
46Gs1-2020-Cr-623
Matthew Cress Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Randy Alan Ferguson Randy Alan Ferguson
Assault – Bodily Injury
Violation: 10/14/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Tn Bonding
Kristen Garland
46Gs1-2020-Cr-131
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kristen Garland
Driving While License Suspended – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/01/2020
Nicholas James Gentile
46Gs1-2020-Cr-491
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nicholas James Gentile
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 08/22/2020
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 08/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $50,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Nicky Robert Gentry
46Gs1-2020-Cr-638
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nicky Robert Gentry
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road Violation: 10/19/2020
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/19/2020
Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle Violation: 10/19/2020
Following Too Closely
Violation: 10/19/2020
Gracie Rose Gorsline
46Gs1-2020-Cr-459
Chris Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gracie Rose Gorsline Gracie Rose Gorsline
Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors Violation: 07/30/2020
Shevin Richard Greene
46Gs1-2020-Cr-346
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 06/16/2020
Marty Guy Greenwell
46Gs1-2020-Cr-117
Chris Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/30/2020
Probation Violation
Violation: 03/04/2020
Marty Guy Greenwell
46Gs1-2020-Cr-279
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell
Aggravated Burglary
Violation: 05/23/2020
Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) – Due To Conviction Of Dui Violation: 05/23/2020
Evading Arrest
Violation: 05/23/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 05/23/2020
Theft Of Property – $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 05/23/2020
Nikkie Leigh Griffin
46Gs1-2020-Cr-618
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nikkie Leigh Griffin
Fugitive From Justice –
Misd Violation: 10/13/2020
Dalton Jade Hall
46Gs1-2020-Cr-629
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dalton Jade Hall
Aggravated Assault Violation: 10/16/2020
Aggravated Burglary Violation: 10/16/2020
Domestic Assault Violation: 10/16/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 10/16/2020
Jeremy Tyler Hall
46Gs1-2020-Tr-94
Matt Mullins Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall
Driving Without License Violation: 01/11/2020
Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.
46Gs1-2020-Cr-339
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.
Driving Without License
Violation: 04/28/2020
Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle Violation: 04/28/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation: 04/28/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 04/28/2020
Bond(S) Surety $11,500.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Matthew Dalton Helton
46Gs1-2020-Cr-191
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton
Domestic Assault
Violation: 03/26/2020
Chris Lovette Henson
46Gs1-2019-Cr-881
St. Of Tn Vs Chris Lovette Henson
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/29/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Amanda Dawn Hyatt
46Gs1-2020-Cr-620
Mandy Neylon Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Dawn Hyatt
Cruelty To Animals
Violation: 07/31/2020
Thurman Everett Icenhour
46Gs1-2020-Cr-409
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thurman Everett Icenhour
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/21/2020
Implied Consent – Misd
Violation: 07/21/2020
Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 07/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety $34,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Christopher Anthony Johnson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-561
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Anthony Johnson
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/16/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 09/16/2020
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Kathy Elizabeth Jordan
46Gs1-2020-Cr-537
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kathy Elizabeth Jordan
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 09/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Patrick L Kelly
46Gs1-2020-Cr-570
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Patrick L Kelly
Violation Of Order Of Protection/ Restraining Order
Violation: 09/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
Southeastern Bonding
Tanya Gail Lewis
46Gs1-2020-Cr-556
J Gregory Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tanya Gail Lewis
Driving On The Right Violation: 09/20/2020
Implied Consent – Misd Violation: 09/20/2020 Vehicular Assault
Violation: 09/20/2020 Bond(S) Surety $14,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Kayla M. Lowe
46Gs1-2020-Cr-560
St. Of Tn Vs Kayla M. Lowe
Theft (Up To $1000) Violation: 04/17/2020
Carmella Blanche Linnie Main
46Gs1-2020-Cr-169
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Carmella Blanche Linnie Main
Carmella Blanche Linnie Main Atty: Public Defender
Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 03/14/2020
Carmella Blanche Linnie Main
46Gs1-2020-Cr-625
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Carmella Blanche Linnie Main
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/16/2020
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 10/16/2020
Bond(S) Surety $21,500.00
Southeastern Bonding
Joseph Paul Mains
46Gs1-2020-Cr-645
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Mains
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/22/2020
Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 10/22/2020
Erica Suzanne Mann
46Gs1-2020-Cr-644
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Erica Suzanne Mann
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 10/25/2020
Stephen Dale Meredith
46Gs1-2020-Cr-555
Harkleroad,Matthew Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stephen Dale Meredith
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 01/15/2020
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 01/15/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 01/15/2020
Michael Frank Miller
46Gs1-2020-Cr-538
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller
Atty: Misty Buck
Assault – Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/27/2020
Michael Frank Miller
46Gs1-2020-Cr-539
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 08/12/2020
Billy Crane Newsome
46Gs1-2012-Cr-1554 81827
St. Of Tn Vs Billy Crane Newsome
Converted Charge
Violation: 05/19/2012
Billy Crane Newsome
46Gs1-2012-Cr-1564 81829
St. Of Tn Vs Billy Crane Newsome
Converted Charge
Violation: 05/19/2012
Billy Crane Newsome
46Gs1-2020-Cr-639
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Billy Crane Newsome
Failure To Appear
Violation: 08/20/2012
Matthew Jesse James Osborne
46Gs1-2020-Cr-641
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Jesse James Osborne
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 10/22/2020
Escape (Misd Or Civil Offense) – Att
Violation: 10/22/2020
Christy Dawn Potter
46Gs1-2020-Tr-476
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter
Driving Without License Violation: 10/12/2020
Christy Dawn Potter
46Gs1-2020-Tr-478
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 10/12/2020
Eddie Ray Rabon
46Gs1-2020-Cr-619
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Eddie Ray Rabon
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Possession Without Prescription Unlawful
Violation: 10/13/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 10/13/2020
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 10/13/2020
Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 10/13/2020
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell,
Poss Violation: 10/13/2020
Charles Allen Slemp
46Gs1-2020-Cr-575
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Allen Slemp
Theft Of Merchandise – Up To $1,000 Violation: 08/26/2020
Jessica Smith
46Gs1-2020-Cr-634
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jessica Smith
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 10/12/2020
Ethan Nathaniel Snyder
46Gs1-2020-Tr-306
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Nathaniel Snyder
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/05/2020
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/05/2020
Roy Charles Stephens
46Gs1-2020-Cr-528
Codty Newman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Roy Charles Stephens
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 09/06/2020
Roy Charles Stephens
46Gs1-2020-Cr-530
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Roy Charles Stephens
Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder
Violation: 09/06/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 09/06/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 09/06/2020
James Allen Stout
46Gs1-2017-Cr-536
St. Of Tn Vs James Allen Stout
Probation Violation
Violation: 08/23/2017
Joshua M Stout
46Gs1-2020-Cr-646
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joshua M Stout
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 10/23/2020
Evading Arrest
Violation: 10/23/2020
Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle Violation: 10/23/2020
Improper Lane Change
Violation: 10/23/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/23/2020
Reckless Endangerment – No Weapon Involved
Violation: 10/23/2020
Brian Allen Swayne
46Gs1-2020-Cr-445
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Allen Swayne
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Domestic Assault – Aggravated Violation: 07/26/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 07/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety $20,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Tait Patrick Tracy
46Gs1-2020-Cr-636
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tait Patrick Tracy
Public Intoxication
Violation: 10/20/2020
Brandon Lee Tressler
46Gs1-2020-Cr-38
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brandon Lee Tressler
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 01/18/2020
Brandon Lee Tressler
46Gs1-2020-Tr-38
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brandon Lee Tressler
Registration Expired
Violation: 01/18/2020
Justin M Trivette
46Gs1-2020-Cr-624
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Justin M Trivette
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/15/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/15/2020
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 10/15/2020
Caleb Seth Whaley
46Gs1-2020-Cr-248
St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Seth Whaley
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 05/08/2020
Toby Brandon Wilson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-452
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Toby Brandon Wilson
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/01/2020
Implied Consent -Misd
Violation: 08/01/2020
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
10/23/2020
10/16/2020 Dalton J Hall, Brickyard Branch, Assault As Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism
10/16/2020 Amanda L Bays, Hancock Rd, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
10/16/2020 Christopher R Dugger, Campbell Rd, Aggravated Child Abuse X 4
10/16/2020 Robert S Stout, Chestnut Dr, Violation Of Probation
10/16/2020 Carmella B Main, Eastridge Ln, Failure To Appear, Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
10/16/2020 Nathan P Donovan, Columbia Tn, Violation Of Probation, Driving An Unregistered Vehicle, Violation Of Open Container Law, Financial Responsibility, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
10/17/2020 Chelsea S Perkins, Sandy Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs
10/18/2020 Carl J Stout, Forge Creek Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
10/18/2020 Kayla M Lowe, Village Square Ln, Failure To Appear, Failure To Pay Child Support
10/18/2020 Dylan Davis, Elizabethton, Violation Of Probation
10/18/2020 Robbie Cox, Butler, Failure To Appear
10/19/2020 Daniel B Watson, Fox Hollow Rd, Public Intoxication
10/19/2020 Timmy B Potter, Hwy 91n, Driving Left Of Center, Driving An Unregistered Vehicle, Financial Responsibility, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
10/19/2020 Nickey R Gentry, Gentry Cemetery Rd, Driving Left Of Center, Following Too Closely, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
10/20/2020 Tait P Tracy, Hwy 67w, Public Intoxication
10/21/2020 Pamela V Blackburn, Spear Branch Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
10/22/2020 Matthew J Osborne, Gate Hollow Rd, Attempted Escape, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
10/22/2020 Ashley N Wright, Pleasant Valley Rd, Child Abuse And Neglect X 2
10/22/2020 Deborah T Dillard, D Payne Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence