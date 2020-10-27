This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 10-28-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020

Thomas F Agent

46Gs1-2020-Cr-479

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas F Agent

Atty: Public Defender Driving Without License

Violation: 08/10/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/10/2020

Implied Consent – Misd

Violation: 08/10/2020

Theft Of Property – $10,000-$60,000 Violation: 08/10/2020

Misty Nicole Arnold

46Gs1-2017-Tr-1279

St. Of Tn Vs Misty Nicole Arnold

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 12/29/2017

Speeding Violation: 12/29/2017 Speed: 55 / 73

Misty Nicole Arnold

46Gs1-2018-Cr-30

Matt Mullins Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Misty Nicole Arnold

Probation Violation

Violation: 05/23/2018 Buy/Dispose/Poss Vehicle W/O Serial Number

Violation: 12/18/2017

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 12/18/2017

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 12/18/2017

Rocky Allan Arthur

46Gs1-2020-Cr-368

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Rocky Allan Arthur

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 07/04/2020

Amanda Bays

46Gs1-2020-Cr-583

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Bays

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 09/27/2020

Amanda Bays

46Gs1-2020-Cr-631

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Bays

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/16/2020

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 10/16/2020

Amanda Bays

46Gs1-2020-Tr-447

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Bays

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 09/27/2020

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1-2019-Cr-736

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1-2020-Cr-424

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Atty: T Craig Smith

Assault – Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/24/2020

Christopher Ray Berardi

46Gs1-2020-Cr-577

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Ray Berardi

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/26/2020

Pamela V. Blackburn

46Gs1-2020-Cr-640

Johnny Roberts Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela V. Blackburn

Domestic Assault

Violation: 10/21/2020

Joseph Bright

46Gs1-2020-Cr-622

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Bright

Criminal Trespass Violation: 10/14/2020 Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 10/14/2020

Jesse R. Brown

46Gs1-2020-Cr-526

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jesse R. Brown

Theft Of Merchandise – Shoplifting Violation: 08/31/2020

Darien Keith Bryant

46Gs1-2020-Tr-380

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Darien Keith Bryant

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 08/22/2020

Registration Law Violation: 08/22/2020

John Clemens III

46Gs1-2018-Cr-226

St. Of Tn Vs John Clemens III

Atty: T Craig Smith Probation Violation

Violation: 11/27/2019

Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.

46Gs1-2020-Cr-554

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.

Fugitive From Justice -Misd

Violation: 09/17/2020

Robbie Dewayne Cox

46Gs1-2020-Cr-229

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robbie Dewayne Cox

Atty: Public Defender

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 04/26/2020

Debra Trimble Dillard

46Gs1-2020-Cr-647

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Debra Trimble Dillard

Domestic Assault

Violation: 10/22/2020

Stephanie Elizabeth Dixon

46Gs1-2020-Cr-615

Mandy Neylon Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stephanie Elizabeth Dixon

Allowing Dog To Run At Large Violation: 09/09/2020

Christopher Roy Dugger

46Gs1-2020-Cr-630

Mark Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Roy Dugger

Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/ Endangerment

Violation: 10/16/2020

Heather Michelle Eller

46Gs1-2020-Cr-272

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Heather Michelle Eller

Atty: Public Defender

Drivers To Exercise Due Care Violation: 05/19/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/19/2020

Improper Lane Change

Violation: 05/19/2020

John Erickson

46Gs1-2020-Cr-604

St. Of Tn Vs John Erickson

Aggravated Assault Violation: 09/15/2020

46Gs1-2020-Cr-623

Matthew Cress Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Randy Alan Ferguson Randy Alan Ferguson

Assault – Bodily Injury

Violation: 10/14/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Tn Bonding

Kristen Garland

46Gs1-2020-Cr-131

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kristen Garland

Driving While License Suspended – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/01/2020

Nicholas James Gentile

46Gs1-2020-Cr-491

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nicholas James Gentile

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 08/22/2020

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 08/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $50,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Nicky Robert Gentry

46Gs1-2020-Cr-638

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nicky Robert Gentry

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road Violation: 10/19/2020

Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/19/2020

Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle Violation: 10/19/2020

Following Too Closely

Violation: 10/19/2020

Gracie Rose Gorsline

46Gs1-2020-Cr-459

Chris Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gracie Rose Gorsline Gracie Rose Gorsline

Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors Violation: 07/30/2020

Shevin Richard Greene

46Gs1-2020-Cr-346

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 06/16/2020

Marty Guy Greenwell

46Gs1-2020-Cr-117

Chris Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell

Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 01/30/2020

Probation Violation

Violation: 03/04/2020

Marty Guy Greenwell

46Gs1-2020-Cr-279

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 05/23/2020

Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) – Due To Conviction Of Dui Violation: 05/23/2020

Evading Arrest

Violation: 05/23/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 05/23/2020

Theft Of Property – $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 05/23/2020

Nikkie Leigh Griffin

46Gs1-2020-Cr-618

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nikkie Leigh Griffin

Fugitive From Justice –

Misd Violation: 10/13/2020

Dalton Jade Hall

46Gs1-2020-Cr-629

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dalton Jade Hall

Aggravated Assault Violation: 10/16/2020

Aggravated Burglary Violation: 10/16/2020

Domestic Assault Violation: 10/16/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 10/16/2020

Jeremy Tyler Hall

46Gs1-2020-Tr-94

Matt Mullins Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall

Driving Without License Violation: 01/11/2020

Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.

46Gs1-2020-Cr-339

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.

Driving Without License

Violation: 04/28/2020

Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle Violation: 04/28/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation: 04/28/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 04/28/2020

Bond(S) Surety $11,500.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Matthew Dalton Helton

46Gs1-2020-Cr-191

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton

Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/26/2020

Chris Lovette Henson

46Gs1-2019-Cr-881

St. Of Tn Vs Chris Lovette Henson

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/29/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Amanda Dawn Hyatt

46Gs1-2020-Cr-620

Mandy Neylon Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Dawn Hyatt

Cruelty To Animals

Violation: 07/31/2020

Thurman Everett Icenhour

46Gs1-2020-Cr-409

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thurman Everett Icenhour

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/21/2020

Implied Consent – Misd

Violation: 07/21/2020

Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 07/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety $34,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Christopher Anthony Johnson

46Gs1-2020-Cr-561

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Anthony Johnson

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/16/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 09/16/2020

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Kathy Elizabeth Jordan

46Gs1-2020-Cr-537

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kathy Elizabeth Jordan

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 09/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Patrick L Kelly

46Gs1-2020-Cr-570

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Patrick L Kelly

Violation Of Order Of Protection/ Restraining Order

Violation: 09/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

Southeastern Bonding

Tanya Gail Lewis

46Gs1-2020-Cr-556

J Gregory Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tanya Gail Lewis

Driving On The Right Violation: 09/20/2020

Implied Consent – Misd Violation: 09/20/2020 Vehicular Assault

Violation: 09/20/2020 Bond(S) Surety $14,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Kayla M. Lowe

46Gs1-2020-Cr-560

St. Of Tn Vs Kayla M. Lowe

Theft (Up To $1000) Violation: 04/17/2020

Carmella Blanche Linnie Main

46Gs1-2020-Cr-169

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Carmella Blanche Linnie Main

Carmella Blanche Linnie Main Atty: Public Defender

Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 03/14/2020

Carmella Blanche Linnie Main

46Gs1-2020-Cr-625

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Carmella Blanche Linnie Main

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/16/2020

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 10/16/2020

Bond(S) Surety $21,500.00

Southeastern Bonding

Joseph Paul Mains

46Gs1-2020-Cr-645

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Mains

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/22/2020

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 10/22/2020

Erica Suzanne Mann

46Gs1-2020-Cr-644

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Erica Suzanne Mann

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 10/25/2020

Stephen Dale Meredith

46Gs1-2020-Cr-555

Harkleroad,Matthew Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stephen Dale Meredith

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 01/15/2020

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 01/15/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 01/15/2020

Michael Frank Miller

46Gs1-2020-Cr-538

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller

Atty: Misty Buck

Assault – Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/27/2020

Michael Frank Miller

46Gs1-2020-Cr-539

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 08/12/2020

Billy Crane Newsome

46Gs1-2012-Cr-1554 81827

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Crane Newsome

Converted Charge

Violation: 05/19/2012

Billy Crane Newsome

46Gs1-2012-Cr-1564 81829

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Crane Newsome

Converted Charge

Violation: 05/19/2012

Billy Crane Newsome

46Gs1-2020-Cr-639

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Crane Newsome

Failure To Appear

Violation: 08/20/2012

Matthew Jesse James Osborne

46Gs1-2020-Cr-641

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Jesse James Osborne

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 10/22/2020

Escape (Misd Or Civil Offense) – Att

Violation: 10/22/2020

Christy Dawn Potter

46Gs1-2020-Tr-476

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter

Driving Without License Violation: 10/12/2020

Christy Dawn Potter

46Gs1-2020-Tr-478

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 10/12/2020

Eddie Ray Rabon

46Gs1-2020-Cr-619

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Eddie Ray Rabon

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Possession Without Prescription Unlawful

Violation: 10/13/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 10/13/2020

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 10/13/2020

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 10/13/2020

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell,

Poss Violation: 10/13/2020

Charles Allen Slemp

46Gs1-2020-Cr-575

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Allen Slemp

Theft Of Merchandise – Up To $1,000 Violation: 08/26/2020

Jessica Smith

46Gs1-2020-Cr-634

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jessica Smith

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 10/12/2020

Ethan Nathaniel Snyder

46Gs1-2020-Tr-306

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Nathaniel Snyder

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/05/2020

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/05/2020

Roy Charles Stephens

46Gs1-2020-Cr-528

Codty Newman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Roy Charles Stephens

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 09/06/2020

Roy Charles Stephens

46Gs1-2020-Cr-530

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Roy Charles Stephens

Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder

Violation: 09/06/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 09/06/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 09/06/2020

James Allen Stout

46Gs1-2017-Cr-536

St. Of Tn Vs James Allen Stout

Probation Violation

Violation: 08/23/2017

Joshua M Stout

46Gs1-2020-Cr-646

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joshua M Stout

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 10/23/2020

Evading Arrest

Violation: 10/23/2020

Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle Violation: 10/23/2020

Improper Lane Change

Violation: 10/23/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/23/2020

Reckless Endangerment – No Weapon Involved

Violation: 10/23/2020

Brian Allen Swayne

46Gs1-2020-Cr-445

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Allen Swayne

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Domestic Assault – Aggravated Violation: 07/26/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 07/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety $20,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Tait Patrick Tracy

46Gs1-2020-Cr-636

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tait Patrick Tracy

Public Intoxication

Violation: 10/20/2020

Brandon Lee Tressler

46Gs1-2020-Cr-38

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brandon Lee Tressler

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 01/18/2020

Brandon Lee Tressler

46Gs1-2020-Tr-38

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brandon Lee Tressler

Registration Expired

Violation: 01/18/2020

Justin M Trivette

46Gs1-2020-Cr-624

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Justin M Trivette

Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/15/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/15/2020

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 10/15/2020

Caleb Seth Whaley

46Gs1-2020-Cr-248

St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Seth Whaley

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/08/2020

Toby Brandon Wilson

46Gs1-2020-Cr-452

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Toby Brandon Wilson

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/01/2020

Implied Consent -Misd

Violation: 08/01/2020

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

