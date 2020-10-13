This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 10-14-2020

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, October 14,2020

Michael J. Accetta

46Gs1-2020-Cr-119

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael J. Accetta

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 02/20/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Tn Bonding

Joshua Aguero

46Gs1-2020-Tr-400

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Aguero

Speeding Violation: 08/21/2020 Speed: 45 / 65

Amanda Bays

46Gs1-2020-Cr-610

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Bays

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 10/11/2020

Darien Keith Bryant Jr.

46Gs1-2019-Cr-748

Raymond Mink Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Darien Keith Bryant Jr.

Atty: Public Defender

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 09/29/2019

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 09/29/2019

46Gs1-2020-Cr-261

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan M. Cook Jonathan M. Cook

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 05/11/2020

David Allen Cooper

46Gs1-2020-Cr-593

Brad Sutherland Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David Allen Cooper

Atty: Public Defender

Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 10/04/2020

Robbie Dewayne Cox

46Gs1-2020-Cr-229

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robbie Dewayne Cox

Atty: Public Defender

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 04/26/2020

Daniel Lynn Deyton

46Gs1-2019-Cr-466

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lynn Deyton

Atty: Public Defender

Meth – Possess Or Casual Exchange Violation: 06/05/2019

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/05/2019

Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed – Dangerous Felony

Violation: 06/05/2019

Unlaw Possession Of Weapon Violation: 06/05/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/19/2019

Daniel Lynn Deyton

46Gs1-2020-Cr-170

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lynn Deyton

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) – Due To Conviction Of Dui Violation: 03/14/2020

Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

46Gs1-2020-Tr-269

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

Driving Without License

Violation: 06/10/2020

Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

46Gs1-2020-Tr-337

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/25/2020

Speeding Violation: 07/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 90

Derek Steven Eggers

46Gs1-2020-Cr-451

St. Of Tn Vs Derek Steven Eggers

Harassment

Violation: 07/26/2020

Alicia Cheyenne Forrester

46Gs1-2020-Cr-439

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alicia Cheyenne Forrester

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 07/27/2020

Nicholas James Gentile

46Gs1-2020-Cr-491

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nicholas James Gentile

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 08/22/2020

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 08/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $50,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Morris G Gillium

46Gs1-2020-Cr-608

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Morris G Gillium

Fugitive From Justice – Misd Violation: 10/06/2020

Jason Earl Glover

46Gs1-2020-Cr-475

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Earl Glover

Atty: T Craig Smith Criminal Trespass

Violation: 07/11/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 07/11/2020

Matthew Dalton Helton

46Gs1-2020-Cr-191

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton

Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/26/2020

Angela Johnson Hood

46Gs1-2020-Cr-496

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Angela Johnson Hood

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 08/24/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 08/24/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 08/24/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Alton Jacobs

46Gs1-2020-Cr-306

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alton Jacobs

Theft (Up To $1000) Violation: 05/27/2020

Deirdre Ann Kelley

46Gs1-2020-Tr-397

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Deirdre Ann Kelley

Speeding Violation: 08/27/2020 Speed: 40 / 63

Patrick L Kelly

46Gs1-2020-Cr-570

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Patrick L Kelly

Violation Of Order Of Protection/ Restraining Order

Violation: 09/22/2020

Bond(S)Surety $10,000.00

Southeastern Bonding

Charles Garret Mcmillan

46Gs1-2020-Cr-591

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Garret Mcmillan

Atty: Public Defender

Contra In Penal Facility

Violation: 10/01/2020

Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 10/01/2020

Sean Bennett Mcnatt

46Gs1-2020-Tr-216

Eddie Tester Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Sean Bennett Mcnatt

Driver License-Address Req Within 10 Days

Violation: 05/13/2020

Pamela Ann Meade

46Gs1-2020-Tr-398

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Ann Meade

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 08/26/2020

Michael Frank Miller

46Gs1-2020-Cr-538

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller

Assault – Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/27/2020

Michael Frank Miller

46Gs1-2020-Cr-539

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 08/12/2020

Nancy Kay Mills

46Gs1-2020-Cr-574

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nancy Kay Mills

Atty: T Craig Smith False Reports To Officer

Violation: 09/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Matthew Jesse James Osborne

46Gs1-2020-Cr-408

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Jesse James Osborne

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Matthew Jesse James Osborne

46Gs1-2020-Cr-602

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Jesse James Osborne

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 09/22/2020

Jacob Blake Potter

46Gs1-2020-Cr-580

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Blake Potter

Domestic Assault

Violation: 09/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety

$7,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Alex Cole Roark

46Gs1-2020-Cr-318

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alex Cole Roark

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 05/24/2020

Alex Cole Roark

46Gs1-2020-Tr-114

St. Of Tn Vs Alex Cole Roark

Probation Violation Violation: 06/24/2020

Alex Cole Roark

46Gs1-2020-Tr-164

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alex Cole Roark

Display Of Registration Plates Violation: 03/14/2020

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 03/14/2020

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 03/14/2020

Speeding Violation: 03/14/2020 Speed: 40 / 60

David Wayne Roark

46Gs1-2020-Cr-499

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David Wayne Roark

Violation Of Order Of Protection/ Restraining Order

Violation: 08/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety

$10,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Marlena June Roark

46Gs1-2020-Cr-383

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marlena June Roark

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 07/09/2020

Michael Fredrick Jordan Robinson

46Gs1-2019-Cr-878

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Fredrick Jordan Robinson

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/15/2020

Carlos Antonio Sanchez

46Gs1-2020-Tr-381

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Carlos Antonio Sanchez

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 08/22/2020

Speeding Violation: 08/22/2020 Speed: 45 / 59

Nathaniel Blake Shepherd

46Gs1-2020-Tr-396

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nathaniel Blake Shepherd

Speeding Violation: 08/30/2020 Speed: 45 / 63

Ethan Nathaniel Snyder

46Gs1-2020-Tr-306

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Nathaniel Snyder

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/05/2020

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/05/2020

Richard Brent Snyder

46Gs1-2020-Cr-417

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Richard Brent Snyder

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 07/21/2020

Daniel Walter Volz

46Gs1-2020-Cr-462

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Walter Volz

Harassment

Violation: 07/31/2020

Stalking – Misd

Violation: 07/31/2020

Roy Gordon Walton

46Gs1-2020-Tr-402

St. Of Tn Vs Roy Gordon Walton

Driving Without License

Violation: 08/31/2020

Seat Belt – 18 And Older

Violation: 08/31/2020

Speeding Violation: 08/31/2020 Speed: 40 / 75

Hunter Wayne Ward

46Gs1-2020-Cr-551

Dennis Ward Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Wayne Ward

Operation Of Vessel By Person Born After 1-1-89 W/O License Violation: 09/07/2020

Andrew R Whitaker

46Gs1-2020-Cr-564

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Andrew R Whitaker

Reckless Driving

Violation: 09/18/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Shane Wright Wilson

46Gs1-2020-Tr-219

St. Of Tn Vs Shane Wright Wilson

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 05/21/2020

Brandi Rose Yates

46Gs1-2019-Cr-471

St. Of Tn Vs Brandi Rose Yates

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 10/16/2019

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding

Friday, October 16, 2020

Jeffrey Chance Byrd

Pdl/Motions

Viol Probation $3,000- Jail

Stout Judgment 12-11-17

17-Cr-124/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More Less

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest 17-Cr-150/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Shannon Kris Clark

Pdl/Motions $5,000- Bail Fast Bonding

Bowman 19-Cr-162/ Tdoc

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband 19-Cr-201/ Tdoc

$5,000- Tn Bonding

Ct-1/ Sexual Contact With Inmate 19-Cr-202/ Tdoc

Summons Only

Ct-1/ Official Misconduct

Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.

Arraignment

$2,500 Bond- Jail

20-Cr-44/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Agg Burglary

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-4/ Assault 20-Cr-113/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

David Allen Cooper

Arraignment

Capias No Bond- Jail 20-Cr-99/

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment Ct-3/ Theft Of Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

Ct-4/ Leaving The Scene Of Accident More Than $500

Ct-5/ Resisting Arrest

Ct-6/ Reckless Driving

Ct-7/ Due Care Ct-8/ Seatbelt 20-Cr-100/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para Ct-3/ Evading Arrest Ct-4/ Resisting Arrest

Ct-5/ Poss Legend Drug

Thomas S. Cornett

Arraignment

$7,000- Tn Bonding

To Have Atty

19-Cr-232/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Firearm As Convicted Felon

Ct-2/ Felony Poss Meth

Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para

Craig Leeton Cox

Motions

$10,000 Deed Of Trust Stout

20-Cr-40/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Att. Sexual Exploitation Of Minor

Tommie Michelle Dixon

Order For Recovery Court

15-Cr-159/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhancement

John Kenneth Eisenhower III

Arraignment

$25,000- Jail Pd

20-Cr-75/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Billy Reed Fletcher

Arraignment

$15,000 Or Bond

To Have Atty

20-Cr-45/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Aggravated Assault

Minnie Louise Griffith

Payment Status

Probation Viol $1,000 Or Bond Judgment 8-20-15

13-Cr-216/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dosl 3Rd Ct-2/ Viol Fin Resp Ct-3/ Viol Light Law

14-Cr-84/Jcsd

Ct-1-4/ Forgery Under $1,000

Ct-5/ Theft Under $500

15-Cr-69/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Tanya Gail Hicks

Arraignment

Probation Viol No Bond- Jail Judgment 10-30-15

15-Cr-65/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000

Ct-2-4/ Forgery

Ediith Huffstetler Hoelscher

Arraignment $15,000-Sanford +Sons Sears

18-Cr-79/ Jcsd Ct-1-6/ Identity Theft

Dylan Matthew Lunceford

Arraignment

2,500- Sanford & Son Bonding

To Have Atty

On Docket Since May 20-Cr-19/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

Daniel Joseph Morley

Pdl/Motions $5,000- Property Bond Fallin

20-Cr-87/ Jcsd

Ct-1-5/ Reckless Aggravated Assault

Bobby Ray Mounts

Pdl/Motions

$20,000- Aaa Bonding Stout

19-Cr-161/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth

Jerry Franklin Owens

Pdl/Motions

Viol Comm Corrections No Bond-Jail

Judgment 3-23-15 Fallin

5493/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Sale Sch IV

Durrell Marquis Price

Motions & Schedule Jury Trial $50,000 – Jail Pd

Transport Order Sent 8-6-20 19-Cr-49 / Jcsd

Ct-1/ Attempted Second Degree Murder

Ct-2/ Aggravated Assault

Christopher Randall Prosise

Pdl/Motions $500.00 Property Bond Pd

20-Cr-30/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Domestic Assault

Justin Shane Seatz

Pdl/Motions $7,500 0R Bond

Stout 19-Cr-151/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon- Convicted Felon

Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less 20-Cr-6/ Jcsd

$10,000 Blanket Bond- Tn Bonding Ct-1/ Felony Poss Of Meth With Intent To Resale Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para 20-Cr-85/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Meth .5 Or More With School Zone Enhancement

Ct-2/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Janie Danielle Sisk

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol 1St

$3,000- Ann Marie Bonding Fallin

Probation Viol 2Nd

$3,000- Ann Marie Bonding

18-Cr-88/ Jcsd

Judgment 2-25-19

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

William C Snyder

Pdl/Motions $14,000- Aaa Bonding Stout

20-Cr-5/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Hmo Ct-2/ Dorl

Ct-3/ Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle

Ct-4/ Evading Arrest By Foot

Jeffery Scott Stanley

Arraignment

$10,000- Aaa Bonding To Have Atty

On Docket Since 2-14-20 19-Cr-195/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Agg Kidnapping Ct-2/ Agg Assault

Jacqueline Elizabeth Vonronn Pdl/Motions Citation

Fallin 19-Cr-138/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Drug Para 19-Cr-139/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Criminal Trespassing 19-Cr-140/ Jcsd

$5,000- Aaa Bonding

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Grams Or More Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More

Tandy Cylde Williams

Arraignment $15,000- Deed Of Trust To Have Atty

20-Cr-29/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Dorl 7th

10/09/2020

10/02/2020 Thomas V Mclaughlin, Possum Valley Rd, Vandalism

10/02/2020 Matthew J Osborne, Lily Ln, Disorderly Conduct

10/02/2020 Allison B Roark, Roan Creek Rd, Capias X 2

10/02/2020 Michael A Arnett, Hubert Taylor Rd, Possession Of Stolen

Property, Unlawful Carrying/Possession Of A Weapon By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of Schedule I Drugs For Resale

10/02/2020 James R Kelly, Mtn City, Assault As Domestic Violence X 2, Vandalism As Domestic Violence

10/02/2020 Edith L Hoelscher, Mtn City, Violation Of Order Of Protection, Capias, Obtaining Narcotics Prescription Fraud X 3

10/02/2020 Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

10/04/2020 Chassidy R Deyton, Pleasant Valley Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

10/06/2020 Matthew J Osborne, Lily Ln, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

10/06/2020 Amy S Henley, Fox Hollow Rd, Violation Of Probation

10/06/2020 Jason A Feltner, Dogwood Ln, Failure To Appear

10/06/2020 Morris G Gillium, Melvin Ky, Fugitive From Justice

10/07/2020 Amanda Greer, Granite Falls Nc, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

10/07/2020 Bobby S Morefield, Cobb Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation

10/07/2020 Hunter D Atwood, Sugar Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation

10/07/2020 Charles A Slemp Bulldog Rd, Attachment – Contempt

10/08/2020 Jeffery L Hartley, Doe Mountain Private Ln, Possession Of A Handgun While Under The Influence, Driving Under The Influence, Child Endangerment, Driving On Revoked Drivers License