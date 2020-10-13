This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Reports 10-14-2020
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, October 14,2020
Michael J. Accetta
46Gs1-2020-Cr-119
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael J. Accetta
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 02/20/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Tn Bonding
Joshua Aguero
46Gs1-2020-Tr-400
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Aguero
Speeding Violation: 08/21/2020 Speed: 45 / 65
Amanda Bays
46Gs1-2020-Cr-610
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Bays
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 10/11/2020
Darien Keith Bryant Jr.
46Gs1-2019-Cr-748
Raymond Mink Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Darien Keith Bryant Jr.
Atty: Public Defender
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 09/29/2019
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 09/29/2019
46Gs1-2020-Cr-261
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan M. Cook Jonathan M. Cook
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 05/11/2020
David Allen Cooper
46Gs1-2020-Cr-593
Brad Sutherland Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David Allen Cooper
Atty: Public Defender
Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 10/04/2020
Robbie Dewayne Cox
46Gs1-2020-Cr-229
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robbie Dewayne Cox
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 04/26/2020
Daniel Lynn Deyton
46Gs1-2019-Cr-466
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lynn Deyton
Atty: Public Defender
Meth – Possess Or Casual Exchange Violation: 06/05/2019
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/05/2019
Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed – Dangerous Felony
Violation: 06/05/2019
Unlaw Possession Of Weapon Violation: 06/05/2019
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/19/2019
Daniel Lynn Deyton
46Gs1-2020-Cr-170
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lynn Deyton
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) – Due To Conviction Of Dui Violation: 03/14/2020
Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
46Gs1-2020-Tr-269
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
Driving Without License
Violation: 06/10/2020
Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
46Gs1-2020-Tr-337
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/25/2020
Speeding Violation: 07/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 90
Derek Steven Eggers
46Gs1-2020-Cr-451
St. Of Tn Vs Derek Steven Eggers
Harassment
Violation: 07/26/2020
Alicia Cheyenne Forrester
46Gs1-2020-Cr-439
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alicia Cheyenne Forrester
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 07/27/2020
Nicholas James Gentile
46Gs1-2020-Cr-491
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nicholas James Gentile
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 08/22/2020
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 08/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $50,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Morris G Gillium
46Gs1-2020-Cr-608
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Morris G Gillium
Fugitive From Justice – Misd Violation: 10/06/2020
Jason Earl Glover
46Gs1-2020-Cr-475
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Earl Glover
Atty: T Craig Smith Criminal Trespass
Violation: 07/11/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 07/11/2020
Matthew Dalton Helton
46Gs1-2020-Cr-191
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton
Domestic Assault
Violation: 03/26/2020
Angela Johnson Hood
46Gs1-2020-Cr-496
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Angela Johnson Hood
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 08/24/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 08/24/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 08/24/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Alton Jacobs
46Gs1-2020-Cr-306
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alton Jacobs
Theft (Up To $1000) Violation: 05/27/2020
Deirdre Ann Kelley
46Gs1-2020-Tr-397
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Deirdre Ann Kelley
Speeding Violation: 08/27/2020 Speed: 40 / 63
Patrick L Kelly
46Gs1-2020-Cr-570
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Patrick L Kelly
Violation Of Order Of Protection/ Restraining Order
Violation: 09/22/2020
Bond(S)Surety $10,000.00
Southeastern Bonding
Charles Garret Mcmillan
46Gs1-2020-Cr-591
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Garret Mcmillan
Atty: Public Defender
Contra In Penal Facility
Violation: 10/01/2020
Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 10/01/2020
Sean Bennett Mcnatt
46Gs1-2020-Tr-216
Eddie Tester Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Sean Bennett Mcnatt
Driver License-Address Req Within 10 Days
Violation: 05/13/2020
Pamela Ann Meade
46Gs1-2020-Tr-398
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Ann Meade
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 08/26/2020
Michael Frank Miller
46Gs1-2020-Cr-538
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller
Assault – Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/27/2020
Michael Frank Miller
46Gs1-2020-Cr-539
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 08/12/2020
Nancy Kay Mills
46Gs1-2020-Cr-574
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nancy Kay Mills
Atty: T Craig Smith False Reports To Officer
Violation: 09/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Matthew Jesse James Osborne
46Gs1-2020-Cr-408
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Jesse James Osborne
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Matthew Jesse James Osborne
46Gs1-2020-Cr-602
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Jesse James Osborne
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 09/22/2020
Jacob Blake Potter
46Gs1-2020-Cr-580
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Blake Potter
Domestic Assault
Violation: 09/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety
$7,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Alex Cole Roark
46Gs1-2020-Cr-318
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alex Cole Roark
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 05/24/2020
Alex Cole Roark
46Gs1-2020-Tr-114
St. Of Tn Vs Alex Cole Roark
Probation Violation Violation: 06/24/2020
Alex Cole Roark
46Gs1-2020-Tr-164
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alex Cole Roark
Display Of Registration Plates Violation: 03/14/2020
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 03/14/2020
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 03/14/2020
Speeding Violation: 03/14/2020 Speed: 40 / 60
David Wayne Roark
46Gs1-2020-Cr-499
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David Wayne Roark
Violation Of Order Of Protection/ Restraining Order
Violation: 08/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety
$10,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Marlena June Roark
46Gs1-2020-Cr-383
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marlena June Roark
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 07/09/2020
Michael Fredrick Jordan Robinson
46Gs1-2019-Cr-878
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Fredrick Jordan Robinson
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 01/15/2020
Carlos Antonio Sanchez
46Gs1-2020-Tr-381
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Carlos Antonio Sanchez
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 08/22/2020
Speeding Violation: 08/22/2020 Speed: 45 / 59
Nathaniel Blake Shepherd
46Gs1-2020-Tr-396
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nathaniel Blake Shepherd
Speeding Violation: 08/30/2020 Speed: 45 / 63
Ethan Nathaniel Snyder
46Gs1-2020-Tr-306
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Nathaniel Snyder
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/05/2020
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/05/2020
Richard Brent Snyder
46Gs1-2020-Cr-417
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Richard Brent Snyder
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 07/21/2020
Daniel Walter Volz
46Gs1-2020-Cr-462
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Walter Volz
Harassment
Violation: 07/31/2020
Stalking – Misd
Violation: 07/31/2020
Roy Gordon Walton
46Gs1-2020-Tr-402
St. Of Tn Vs Roy Gordon Walton
Driving Without License
Violation: 08/31/2020
Seat Belt – 18 And Older
Violation: 08/31/2020
Speeding Violation: 08/31/2020 Speed: 40 / 75
Hunter Wayne Ward
46Gs1-2020-Cr-551
Dennis Ward Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Wayne Ward
Operation Of Vessel By Person Born After 1-1-89 W/O License Violation: 09/07/2020
Andrew R Whitaker
46Gs1-2020-Cr-564
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Andrew R Whitaker
Reckless Driving
Violation: 09/18/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Shane Wright Wilson
46Gs1-2020-Tr-219
St. Of Tn Vs Shane Wright Wilson
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 05/21/2020
Brandi Rose Yates
46Gs1-2019-Cr-471
St. Of Tn Vs Brandi Rose Yates
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 10/16/2019
Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding
Friday, October 16, 2020
Jeffrey Chance Byrd
Pdl/Motions
Viol Probation $3,000- Jail
Stout Judgment 12-11-17
17-Cr-124/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More Less
Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest 17-Cr-150/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Shannon Kris Clark
Pdl/Motions $5,000- Bail Fast Bonding
Bowman 19-Cr-162/ Tdoc
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband 19-Cr-201/ Tdoc
$5,000- Tn Bonding
Ct-1/ Sexual Contact With Inmate 19-Cr-202/ Tdoc
Summons Only
Ct-1/ Official Misconduct
Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.
Arraignment
$2,500 Bond- Jail
20-Cr-44/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Agg Burglary
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-4/ Assault 20-Cr-113/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
David Allen Cooper
Arraignment
Capias No Bond- Jail 20-Cr-99/
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment Ct-3/ Theft Of Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500
Ct-4/ Leaving The Scene Of Accident More Than $500
Ct-5/ Resisting Arrest
Ct-6/ Reckless Driving
Ct-7/ Due Care Ct-8/ Seatbelt 20-Cr-100/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para Ct-3/ Evading Arrest Ct-4/ Resisting Arrest
Ct-5/ Poss Legend Drug
Thomas S. Cornett
Arraignment
$7,000- Tn Bonding
To Have Atty
19-Cr-232/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Firearm As Convicted Felon
Ct-2/ Felony Poss Meth
Ct-3/ Poss Drug Para
Craig Leeton Cox
Motions
$10,000 Deed Of Trust Stout
20-Cr-40/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Att. Sexual Exploitation Of Minor
Tommie Michelle Dixon
Order For Recovery Court
15-Cr-159/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii With School Zone Enhancement
John Kenneth Eisenhower III
Arraignment
$25,000- Jail Pd
20-Cr-75/ Jcsd
Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Billy Reed Fletcher
Arraignment
$15,000 Or Bond
To Have Atty
20-Cr-45/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Aggravated Assault
Minnie Louise Griffith
Payment Status
Probation Viol $1,000 Or Bond Judgment 8-20-15
13-Cr-216/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dosl 3Rd Ct-2/ Viol Fin Resp Ct-3/ Viol Light Law
14-Cr-84/Jcsd
Ct-1-4/ Forgery Under $1,000
Ct-5/ Theft Under $500
15-Cr-69/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Tanya Gail Hicks
Arraignment
Probation Viol No Bond- Jail Judgment 10-30-15
15-Cr-65/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000
Ct-2-4/ Forgery
Ediith Huffstetler Hoelscher
Arraignment $15,000-Sanford +Sons Sears
18-Cr-79/ Jcsd Ct-1-6/ Identity Theft
Dylan Matthew Lunceford
Arraignment
2,500- Sanford & Son Bonding
To Have Atty
On Docket Since May 20-Cr-19/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500
Daniel Joseph Morley
Pdl/Motions $5,000- Property Bond Fallin
20-Cr-87/ Jcsd
Ct-1-5/ Reckless Aggravated Assault
Bobby Ray Mounts
Pdl/Motions
$20,000- Aaa Bonding Stout
19-Cr-161/ Jcsd
Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth
Jerry Franklin Owens
Pdl/Motions
Viol Comm Corrections No Bond-Jail
Judgment 3-23-15 Fallin
5493/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Sale Sch IV
Durrell Marquis Price
Motions & Schedule Jury Trial $50,000 – Jail Pd
Transport Order Sent 8-6-20 19-Cr-49 / Jcsd
Ct-1/ Attempted Second Degree Murder
Ct-2/ Aggravated Assault
Christopher Randall Prosise
Pdl/Motions $500.00 Property Bond Pd
20-Cr-30/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ct-2/ Domestic Assault
Justin Shane Seatz
Pdl/Motions $7,500 0R Bond
Stout 19-Cr-151/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Unlawful Poss Weapon- Convicted Felon
Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less 20-Cr-6/ Jcsd
$10,000 Blanket Bond- Tn Bonding Ct-1/ Felony Poss Of Meth With Intent To Resale Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para 20-Cr-85/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Meth .5 Or More With School Zone Enhancement
Ct-2/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Janie Danielle Sisk
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol 1St
$3,000- Ann Marie Bonding Fallin
Probation Viol 2Nd
$3,000- Ann Marie Bonding
18-Cr-88/ Jcsd
Judgment 2-25-19
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
William C Snyder
Pdl/Motions $14,000- Aaa Bonding Stout
20-Cr-5/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Hmo Ct-2/ Dorl
Ct-3/ Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle
Ct-4/ Evading Arrest By Foot
Jeffery Scott Stanley
Arraignment
$10,000- Aaa Bonding To Have Atty
On Docket Since 2-14-20 19-Cr-195/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Agg Kidnapping Ct-2/ Agg Assault
Jacqueline Elizabeth Vonronn Pdl/Motions Citation
Fallin 19-Cr-138/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Drug Para 19-Cr-139/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Criminal Trespassing 19-Cr-140/ Jcsd
$5,000- Aaa Bonding
Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Grams Or More Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More
Tandy Cylde Williams
Arraignment $15,000- Deed Of Trust To Have Atty
20-Cr-29/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-2/ Dorl 7th
10/09/2020
10/02/2020 Thomas V Mclaughlin, Possum Valley Rd, Vandalism
10/02/2020 Matthew J Osborne, Lily Ln, Disorderly Conduct
10/02/2020 Allison B Roark, Roan Creek Rd, Capias X 2
10/02/2020 Michael A Arnett, Hubert Taylor Rd, Possession Of Stolen
Property, Unlawful Carrying/Possession Of A Weapon By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of Schedule I Drugs For Resale
10/02/2020 James R Kelly, Mtn City, Assault As Domestic Violence X 2, Vandalism As Domestic Violence
10/02/2020 Edith L Hoelscher, Mtn City, Violation Of Order Of Protection, Capias, Obtaining Narcotics Prescription Fraud X 3
10/02/2020 Joseph P Mains, B Johnson Rd, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
10/04/2020 Chassidy R Deyton, Pleasant Valley Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
10/06/2020 Matthew J Osborne, Lily Ln, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
10/06/2020 Amy S Henley, Fox Hollow Rd, Violation Of Probation
10/06/2020 Jason A Feltner, Dogwood Ln, Failure To Appear
10/06/2020 Morris G Gillium, Melvin Ky, Fugitive From Justice
10/07/2020 Amanda Greer, Granite Falls Nc, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
10/07/2020 Bobby S Morefield, Cobb Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation
10/07/2020 Hunter D Atwood, Sugar Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation
10/07/2020 Charles A Slemp Bulldog Rd, Attachment – Contempt
10/08/2020 Jeffery L Hartley, Doe Mountain Private Ln, Possession Of A Handgun While Under The Influence, Driving Under The Influence, Child Endangerment, Driving On Revoked Drivers License