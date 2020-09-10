This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report- 9-9-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wed., Sept. 09, 2020
Michael J. Accetta
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑119
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael J. Accetta
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/20/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Tn Bonding
Hunter Dean Atwood
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑448
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Dean Atwood
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 06/19/2020
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Jerrod Raynie Boyd
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑977
St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd
Probation Violation
Violation: 02/27/2019
Jerrod Raynie Boyd
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑171
St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd
Probation Violation
Violation: 02/27/2019
Jerrod Raynie Boyd
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑486
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 08/16/2020
Joseph Bright
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑522
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Bright
Domestic Assault
Violation: 09/02/2020
Michala B. Crestinger
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑377
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michala B. Crestinger
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 07/01/2020
Derek Steven Eggers
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑451
St. Of Tn Vs Derek Steven Eggers
Harassment
Violation: 07/26/2020
Douglas Preston Forrester Jr
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑331
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Preston Forrester Jr
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/08/2020
Jason Earl Glover
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑475
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Earl Glover
Atty: T Craig Smith
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 07/11/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 07/11/2020
Hunter Greene
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑350
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Greene
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 07/27/2020
Vehicle Registration ‑ Improper Use
Violation: 07/27/2020
State Of Tennessee
Marty Guy Greenwell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑117
Chris Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/30/2020
Probation Violation
Violation: 03/04/2020
Marty Guy Greenwell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑279
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell
Aggravated Burglary
Violation: 05/23/2020
Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 05/23/2020
Evading Arrest
Violation: 05/23/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 05/23/2020
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 05/23/2020
Nikkie Leigh Griffin
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑518
Chris Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nikkie Leigh Griffin
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 09/01/2020
Christopher Lynn Guy
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑376
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Lynn Guy
Public Intoxication
Violation: 07/01/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Mark Shannon Halcomb
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑531
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mark Shannon Halcomb
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 09/05/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 09/05/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 09/05/2020
Jeremy Tyler Hall
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑94
Matt Mullins Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall
Driving Without License
Violation: 01/11/2020
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑507
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Atty: Public Defender
Aggravated Assault
Violation: 08/24/2020
Lorie Ann Handley
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑375
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Lorie Ann Handley
Allowing Dog To Run At Large
Violation: 07/01/2020
Wendy Hansen
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑258
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen
Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting
Violation: 05/06/2020
Wendy Hansen
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑259
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/06/2020
Nicole Serban Joseph
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑501
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nicole Serban Joseph
Atty: T Craig Smith
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 08/25/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/25/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 08/25/2020
Bond(S) Surety $35,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Nicole Serban Joseph
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑504
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nicole Serban Joseph
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 08/25/2020
Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑256
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr
Atty: Public Defender
Criminal Impersonation
Violation: 05/07/2020
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 05/07/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/07/2020
Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony
Violation: 05/07/2020
Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon
Violation: 05/07/2020
Wendy Martin
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑457
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Martin
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/30/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Alvaro Gabriel Martinez
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑493
Carl Hatley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alvaro Gabriel Martinez
Atty: Public Defender
Aggravated Assault
Violation: 08/11/2020
Stalking ‑ Misd
Violation: 08/11/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Pamela Mejia
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑353
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Mejia
Atty: Public Defender
Stalking ‑ Misd
Violation: 06/26/2020
Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑707
J Gregory Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 08/19/2019
Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑790
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 10/19/2019
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 10/19/2019
Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly
46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑550
J Gregory Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 08/19/2019
Thomas Francis O’Connor
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑529
Codty Newman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Francis O’connor
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 09/07/2020
Brittany Danielle Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑471
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brittany Danielle Potter
Driving While License Canceled
Violation: 08/04/2020
Jeremy Rice
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑334
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Rice
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/14/2020
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑383
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marlena June Roark
Marlena June Roark
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 07/09/2020
Wiilis J Roark
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑413
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Wiilis J Roark
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Isaiah Ross
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑893
St. Of Tn Vs Isiah Ross
Probation Violation
Violation: 04/22/2020
Isaiah Ross
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑906
St. Of Tn Vs Isiah Ross
Probation Violation
Violation: 04/22/2020
Isaiah Ross
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑118
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Isiah Ross
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 02/20/2020
Brandon R Salaices
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑454
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brandon R Salaices
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/25/2020
Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle
Violation: 07/25/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 07/25/2020
Reckless Endangerment ‑ Vehicle / Felony
Violation: 07/25/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 07/25/2020
Bond(S) Surety $18,000.00
A Bail Bonds
Britini Lorrainne Sexton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑388
Chris Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Britini Lorrainne Sexton
Public Intoxication
Violation: 07/10/2020
Brian Christian Snyder
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑702
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 09/04/2019
Brian Christian Snyder
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑495
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder
Atty: Public Defender
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 08/24/2020
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 08/24/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/24/2020
Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 08/24/2020
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑528
Codty Newman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Roy Charles Stephens
Roy Charles Stephens
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 09/06/2020
Danny Blaine Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑351
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Danny Blaine Stout
Obedience To Required Traffic Control Device
Violation: 07/27/2020
Dana Woodard
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑521
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dana Woodard
Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order
Violation: 09/02/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Volunteer Bonding Co
9/04/2020
08/28/2020 Kristopher D Eller, Red Peak Nc, Capias X2
08/28/2020 Norman Miller Jr, Hwy 67W, Trespassing
08/29/2020 Gwendolyn J Robbins, Damascus, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Influence, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
08/31/2020 Howard C Cooper, Crackers Neck Rd, Violation Of Probation
08/31/2020 Willey L Dunn, Waters Rd, Simple Assault
08/31/2020 James W Hughes, Elizabethton, Possession Of A Handgun While Under The Influence, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
08/31/2020 Autumn Jordan, Hamby Ln, Capais
08/31/2020 Clifford A Lunceford, Violation Of Probation
09/01/2020 John D Church, Main St, Violation Of Probation
09/01/2020 Jessica K Fritts, Pedro Shoun Ln, Violation Of Probation
09/01/2020 Tiffany N Lawler, Crackers Neck Rd, Failure To Appear
09/01/2020 Elizabeth C Norris, Dooley’s Ridge, Capias
09/02/2020 Joseph M Bright, Mill Creek Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
09/02/2020 Brian M Duperry, Hwy 91N, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest, And Search, Evading Arrest By Foot, Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
09/02/2020 Steven M Harper, Chestnut Dr, Violation Of Probation
09/02/2020 Dana D Woodard, J Shoun Rd, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order