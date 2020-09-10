This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report- 9-9-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wed., Sept. 09, 2020

Michael J. Accetta

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑119

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael J. Accetta

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/20/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Tn Bonding

Hunter Dean Atwood

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑448

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Dean Atwood

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 06/19/2020

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Jerrod Raynie Boyd

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑977

St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd

Probation Violation

Violation: 02/27/2019

Jerrod Raynie Boyd

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑171

St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd

Probation Violation

Violation: 02/27/2019

Jerrod Raynie Boyd

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑486

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jerrod Raynie Boyd

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 08/16/2020

Joseph Bright

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑522

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Bright

Domestic Assault

Violation: 09/02/2020

Michala B. Crestinger

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑377

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michala B. Crestinger

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 07/01/2020

Derek Steven Eggers

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑451

St. Of Tn Vs Derek Steven Eggers

Harassment

Violation: 07/26/2020

Douglas Preston Forrester Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑331

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Preston Forrester Jr

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/08/2020

Jason Earl Glover

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑475

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Earl Glover

Atty: T Craig Smith

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 07/11/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 07/11/2020

Hunter Greene

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑350

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Greene

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 07/27/2020

Vehicle Registration ‑ Improper Use

Violation: 07/27/2020

State Of Tennessee

Marty Guy Greenwell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑117

Chris Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 01/30/2020

Probation Violation

Violation: 03/04/2020

Marty Guy Greenwell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑279

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 05/23/2020

Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 05/23/2020

Evading Arrest

Violation: 05/23/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 05/23/2020

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 05/23/2020

Nikkie Leigh Griffin

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑518

Chris Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nikkie Leigh Griffin

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 09/01/2020

Christopher Lynn Guy

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑376

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Lynn Guy

Public Intoxication

Violation: 07/01/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Mark Shannon Halcomb

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑531

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mark Shannon Halcomb

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 09/05/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 09/05/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 09/05/2020

Jeremy Tyler Hall

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑94

Matt Mullins Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall

Driving Without License

Violation: 01/11/2020

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑507

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Atty: Public Defender

Aggravated Assault

Violation: 08/24/2020

Lorie Ann Handley

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑375

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Lorie Ann Handley

Allowing Dog To Run At Large

Violation: 07/01/2020

Wendy Hansen

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑258

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen

Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting

Violation: 05/06/2020

Wendy Hansen

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑259

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/06/2020

Nicole Serban Joseph

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑501

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nicole Serban Joseph

Atty: T Craig Smith

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 08/25/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/25/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 08/25/2020

Bond(S) Surety $35,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Nicole Serban Joseph

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑504

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nicole Serban Joseph

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 08/25/2020

Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑256

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Curtis Wayne Lassiter Jr

Atty: Public Defender

Criminal Impersonation

Violation: 05/07/2020

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 05/07/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/07/2020

Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony

Violation: 05/07/2020

Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon

Violation: 05/07/2020

Wendy Martin

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑457

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Martin

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Alvaro Gabriel Martinez

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑493

Carl Hatley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alvaro Gabriel Martinez

Atty: Public Defender

Aggravated Assault

Violation: 08/11/2020

Stalking ‑ Misd

Violation: 08/11/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Pamela Mejia

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑353

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Mejia

Atty: Public Defender

Stalking ‑ Misd

Violation: 06/26/2020

Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑707

J Gregory Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 08/19/2019

Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑790

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 10/19/2019

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 10/19/2019

Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

46Gs1‑2019‑Tr‑550

J Gregory Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 08/19/2019

Thomas Francis O’Connor

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑529

Codty Newman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Francis O’connor

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 09/07/2020

Brittany Danielle Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑471

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brittany Danielle Potter

Driving While License Canceled

Violation: 08/04/2020

Jeremy Rice

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑334

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Rice

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/14/2020

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑383

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marlena June Roark

Marlena June Roark

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 07/09/2020

Wiilis J Roark

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑413

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wiilis J Roark

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Isaiah Ross

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑893

St. Of Tn Vs Isiah Ross

Probation Violation

Violation: 04/22/2020

Isaiah Ross

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑906

St. Of Tn Vs Isiah Ross

Probation Violation

Violation: 04/22/2020

Isaiah Ross

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑118

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Isiah Ross

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 02/20/2020

Brandon R Salaices

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑454

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brandon R Salaices

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/25/2020

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 07/25/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 07/25/2020

Reckless Endangerment ‑ Vehicle / Felony

Violation: 07/25/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 07/25/2020

Bond(S) Surety $18,000.00

A Bail Bonds

Britini Lorrainne Sexton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑388

Chris Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Britini Lorrainne Sexton

Public Intoxication

Violation: 07/10/2020

Brian Christian Snyder

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑702

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 09/04/2019

Brian Christian Snyder

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑495

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder

Atty: Public Defender

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 08/24/2020

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 08/24/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/24/2020

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 08/24/2020

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑528

Codty Newman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Roy Charles Stephens

Roy Charles Stephens

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 09/06/2020

Danny Blaine Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑351

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Danny Blaine Stout

Obedience To Required Traffic Control Device

Violation: 07/27/2020

Dana Woodard

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑521

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dana Woodard

Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order

Violation: 09/02/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Volunteer Bonding Co

9/04/2020

08/28/2020 Kristopher D Eller, Red Peak Nc, Capias X2

08/28/2020 Norman Miller Jr, Hwy 67W, Trespassing

08/29/2020 Gwendolyn J Robbins, Damascus, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Influence, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

08/31/2020 Howard C Cooper, Crackers Neck Rd, Violation Of Probation

08/31/2020 Willey L Dunn, Waters Rd, Simple Assault

08/31/2020 James W Hughes, Elizabethton, Possession Of A Handgun While Under The Influence, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

08/31/2020 Autumn Jordan, Hamby Ln, Capais

08/31/2020 Clifford A Lunceford, Violation Of Probation

09/01/2020 John D Church, Main St, Violation Of Probation

09/01/2020 Jessica K Fritts, Pedro Shoun Ln, Violation Of Probation

09/01/2020 Tiffany N Lawler, Crackers Neck Rd, Failure To Appear

09/01/2020 Elizabeth C Norris, Dooley’s Ridge, Capias

09/02/2020 Joseph M Bright, Mill Creek Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

09/02/2020 Brian M Duperry, Hwy 91N, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest, And Search, Evading Arrest By Foot, Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

09/02/2020 Steven M Harper, Chestnut Dr, Violation Of Probation

09/02/2020 Dana D Woodard, J Shoun Rd, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order