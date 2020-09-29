This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 9-30-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

David Albright

46Gs1-2020-Cr-485

Shawn Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David Albright

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Abuse Of Corpse

Violation: 08/14/2020

Driving While License Revoked

Violation:08/14/2020

First Degree Murder

Violation: 08/14/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia – Attempt

Violation:08/14/2020

Possession Weapon – Convicted Felon

Violation:08/14/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation:08/14/2020

Tampering W/ Evidence

Violation:08/14/2020

Jamie Dean Ashley

46Gs1-2020-Cr-527

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jamie Dean Ashley

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/28/2020

Linda Louise Campbell

46Gs1-2020-Cr-460

Chris Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Linda Louise Campbell

Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors Violation:

07/30/2020

Thurman S Dowell

46Gs1-2020-Cr-311

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thurman S Dowell

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 06/08/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/08/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation:06/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $34,500.00

Tn Bonding

Wiley Dunn

46Gs1-2020-Cr-517

St. Of Tn Vs Wiley Dunn

Assault – Bodily Injury Violation:

05/01/2020

Jancy Elaine Edwards

46Gs1-2020-Cr-403

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jancy Elaine Edwards

Criminal Impersonation

Violation:07/17/2020

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 07/17/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Crystal Lynn Eggers

46Gs1-2020-Cr-461

Chris Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Crystal Lynn Eggers

Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors

Violation:07/30/2020

Kimberly Alma Epperly

46Gs1-2020-Cr-464

Matthew Cress Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kimberly Alma Epperly

Atty: Public Defender

Aggravated Burglary

Violation:07/13/2020

Theft Of Property – $10,000-$60,000

Violation: 07/13/2020

Gracie Rose Gorsline

46Gs1-2020-Cr-459

Chris Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gracie Rose Gorsline

Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors

Violation: 07/30/2020

Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.

46Gs1-2020-Cr-339

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.

Driving Without License

Violation:04/28/2020

Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle

Violation:04/28/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation:04/28/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation:04/28/2020

Bond(S) Surety $11,500.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Gregory Clinton Hayworth

46Gs1-2020-Cr-335

St. Of Tn Vs Gregory Clinton Hayworth

Atty: Public Defender

Assault – Bodily Injury

Violation:05/02/2020

Matthew Dalton Helton

46Gs1-2020-Cr-191

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton

Domestic Assault

Violation:03/26/2020

Chase Austin Kleine

46Gs1-2020-Cr-489

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine

Driving While License Suspended

Violation:08/19/2020

Chase Austin Kleine

46Gs1-2020-Tr-374

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation:08/19/2020

Chase Austin Kleine

46Gs1-2020-Tr-445

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 09/27/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation:09/27/2020

Speeding Violation:09/27/2020 Speed: 35 / 45

Jeffrey James Lemke

46Gs1-2020-Cr-500

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey James Lemke

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 08/07/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation:

08/07/2020

Kayla M. Lowe

46Gs1-2020-Cr-560

St. Of Tn Vs Kayla M. Lowe

Theft (Up To $1000) Violation:

04/17/2020

Terry Mark Mcewen

46Gs1-2020-Cr-381

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Terry Mark Mcewen

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/08/2020

Nancy Kay Mills

46Gs1-2020-Cr-574

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nancy Kay Mills

False Reports To Officer

Violation:09/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Michael Ray Rice

46Gs1-2020-Cr-100

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ray Rice

Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/15/2020

Charles Allen Slemp

46Gs1-2020-Cr-575

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Allen Slemp

Theft Of Merchandise – Up To $1,000

Violation:08/26/2020

Charles Allen Slemp

46Gs1-2020-Cr-576

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Allen Slemp

Public Intoxication

Violation:09/26/2020

Jason Edward Strimel

46Gs1-2020-Cr-226

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Edward Strimel

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Revoked Violation:

04/21/2020

David W Taylor

46Gs1-2020-Cr-476

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David W Taylor

Dui: First Offense

Violation:08/06/2020

Leave Scene Of Accident – Property Damage

Violation:08/06/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Vickie Lynn Turner

46Gs1-2020-Cr-303

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Vickie Lynn Turner

Atty: Public Defender

Cruelty To Animals

Violation:04/04/2020

09/18/2020 Jay H Parker, Church St, Driving Under The Influence

09/18/2020 Andrew R Whitaker, Bristol Tn, Reckless Driving

09/19/2020 Dennis D Price, Mtn City, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence

09/20/2020 Wendy L Hansen, Crackers Neck Rd, Criminal Trespassing

09/20/2020 Daniel Lester, Forrester Hollow Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

09/20/2020 Tanya G Lewis, Rabbit Hollow Rd, Failure To Drive In Lane, Vehicular Assault, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

09/20/2020 Stephen D Meredith, Dunn Ln, Driving On Revoked Drivers License, Simple Possession, Driving Under The Influence

09/21/2020 Kenneth L Bennett, Pleasant Valley Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

09/21/2020 Thomas F Conner, Bristol Va, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License