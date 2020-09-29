This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 9-30-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
David Albright
46Gs1-2020-Cr-485
Shawn Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David Albright
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Abuse Of Corpse
Violation: 08/14/2020
Driving While License Revoked
Violation:08/14/2020
First Degree Murder
Violation: 08/14/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia – Attempt
Violation:08/14/2020
Possession Weapon – Convicted Felon
Violation:08/14/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation:08/14/2020
Tampering W/ Evidence
Violation:08/14/2020
Jamie Dean Ashley
46Gs1-2020-Cr-527
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jamie Dean Ashley
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/28/2020
Linda Louise Campbell
46Gs1-2020-Cr-460
Chris Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Linda Louise Campbell
Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors Violation:
07/30/2020
Thurman S Dowell
46Gs1-2020-Cr-311
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thurman S Dowell
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 06/08/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/08/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation:06/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $34,500.00
Tn Bonding
Wiley Dunn
46Gs1-2020-Cr-517
St. Of Tn Vs Wiley Dunn
Assault – Bodily Injury Violation:
05/01/2020
Jancy Elaine Edwards
46Gs1-2020-Cr-403
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jancy Elaine Edwards
Criminal Impersonation
Violation:07/17/2020
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 07/17/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Crystal Lynn Eggers
46Gs1-2020-Cr-461
Chris Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Crystal Lynn Eggers
Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors
Violation:07/30/2020
Kimberly Alma Epperly
46Gs1-2020-Cr-464
Matthew Cress Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kimberly Alma Epperly
Atty: Public Defender
Aggravated Burglary
Violation:07/13/2020
Theft Of Property – $10,000-$60,000
Violation: 07/13/2020
Gracie Rose Gorsline
46Gs1-2020-Cr-459
Chris Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gracie Rose Gorsline
Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors
Violation: 07/30/2020
Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.
46Gs1-2020-Cr-339
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jackie Lynn Harless Jr.
Driving Without License
Violation:04/28/2020
Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle
Violation:04/28/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation:04/28/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation:04/28/2020
Bond(S) Surety $11,500.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Gregory Clinton Hayworth
46Gs1-2020-Cr-335
St. Of Tn Vs Gregory Clinton Hayworth
Atty: Public Defender
Assault – Bodily Injury
Violation:05/02/2020
Matthew Dalton Helton
46Gs1-2020-Cr-191
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton
Domestic Assault
Violation:03/26/2020
Chase Austin Kleine
46Gs1-2020-Cr-489
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine
Driving While License Suspended
Violation:08/19/2020
Chase Austin Kleine
46Gs1-2020-Tr-374
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation:08/19/2020
Chase Austin Kleine
46Gs1-2020-Tr-445
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 09/27/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation:09/27/2020
Speeding Violation:09/27/2020 Speed: 35 / 45
Jeffrey James Lemke
46Gs1-2020-Cr-500
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey James Lemke
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 08/07/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation:
08/07/2020
Kayla M. Lowe
46Gs1-2020-Cr-560
St. Of Tn Vs Kayla M. Lowe
Theft (Up To $1000) Violation:
04/17/2020
Terry Mark Mcewen
46Gs1-2020-Cr-381
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Terry Mark Mcewen
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/08/2020
Nancy Kay Mills
46Gs1-2020-Cr-574
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nancy Kay Mills
False Reports To Officer
Violation:09/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Michael Ray Rice
46Gs1-2020-Cr-100
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Ray Rice
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/15/2020
Charles Allen Slemp
46Gs1-2020-Cr-575
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Allen Slemp
Theft Of Merchandise – Up To $1,000
Violation:08/26/2020
Charles Allen Slemp
46Gs1-2020-Cr-576
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Allen Slemp
Public Intoxication
Violation:09/26/2020
Jason Edward Strimel
46Gs1-2020-Cr-226
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Edward Strimel
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Revoked Violation:
04/21/2020
David W Taylor
46Gs1-2020-Cr-476
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David W Taylor
Dui: First Offense
Violation:08/06/2020
Leave Scene Of Accident – Property Damage
Violation:08/06/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Vickie Lynn Turner
46Gs1-2020-Cr-303
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Vickie Lynn Turner
Atty: Public Defender
Cruelty To Animals
Violation:04/04/2020
09/18/2020 Jay H Parker, Church St, Driving Under The Influence
09/18/2020 Andrew R Whitaker, Bristol Tn, Reckless Driving
09/19/2020 Dennis D Price, Mtn City, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence
09/20/2020 Wendy L Hansen, Crackers Neck Rd, Criminal Trespassing
09/20/2020 Daniel Lester, Forrester Hollow Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
09/20/2020 Tanya G Lewis, Rabbit Hollow Rd, Failure To Drive In Lane, Vehicular Assault, Violation Of Implied Consent Law
09/20/2020 Stephen D Meredith, Dunn Ln, Driving On Revoked Drivers License, Simple Possession, Driving Under The Influence
09/21/2020 Kenneth L Bennett, Pleasant Valley Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
09/21/2020 Thomas F Conner, Bristol Va, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License