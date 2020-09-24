This week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 9-23-2020
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wed., Sept. 23, 2020
Arham Alrowmeim
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑502
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Arham Alrowmeim
Atty: Public Defender
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 08/25/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/25/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 08/25/2020
Arham Alrowmeim
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑505
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Arham Alrowmeim
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 08/25/2020
Rocky Allan Arthur
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑368
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Rocky Allan Arthur
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 07/04/2020
Jamie Dean Ashley
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑527
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jamie Dean Ashley
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/28/2020
Kenneth L Bennett
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑116
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth L Bennett
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 02/26/2020
Kenneth L Bennett
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑543
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth L Bennett
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 09/11/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 09/11/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 09/11/2020
Kenny Berduo
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑175
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kenny Berduo
Driving Without License
Violation: 03/16/2020
Alicia Renee Campbell
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑352
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alicia Renee Campbell
Reckless Driving
Violation: 07/25/2020
Registration Expired
Violation: 07/25/2020
Speeding Violation: 07/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 73
State Of Tennessee
Katelyn Grace Cannon
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑498
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Katelyn Grace Cannon
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 08/21/2020
Speeding Violation: 08/21/2020 Speed: 30 / 46
Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑553
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.
Evading Arrest
Violation: 07/11/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 07/11/2020
Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑554
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 09/17/2020
Chassidy Renee Deyton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑481
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chassidy Renee Deyton
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 08/10/2020
Daniel Lynn Deyton
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑466
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lynn Deyton
Atty: Public Defender
Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange
Violation: 06/05/2019
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/05/2019
Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony
Violation: 06/05/2019
Unlaw Possession Of Weapon
Violation: 06/05/2019
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/19/2019
Daniel Lynn Deyton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑170
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lynn Deyton
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 03/14/2020
Thurman S Dowell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑311
St. Of Tn Vs Thurman S Dowell
Bradley Sexton Off:
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 06/08/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/08/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 06/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $34,500.00
Tn Bonding
Alicia Cheyenne Forrester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑439
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alicia Cheyenne Forrester
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange (Marj <1/2 Oz Or 14.175 Grams)
Violation: 07/27/2020
Kristen Garland
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑131
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kristen Garland
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/01/2020
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑346
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene
Shevin Richard Greene
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 06/16/2020
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑467
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Bonnie Lynn Gwinn
Bonnie Lynn Gwinn
Domestic Assault
Violation: 08/02/2020
Bond(S)
Surety
$7,500.00
A Bail Bonds
Robert Gwinn
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑466
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Gwinn
Domestic Assault
Violation: 08/02/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
A Bail Bonds
Stephen Tyler Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑455
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stephen Tyler Hampton
Public Intoxication
Violation: 07/27/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Wendy Hansen
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑559
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 09/20/2020
James W Hughes
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑520
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James W Hughes
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 08/31/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/31/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 08/31/2020
Chase Austin Kleine
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑489
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 08/19/2020
Chase Austin Kleine
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑374
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 08/19/2020
Tanya Gail Lewis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑556
J Gregory Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tanya Gail Lewis
Driving On The Right
Violation: 09/20/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 09/20/2020
Vehicular Assault
Violation: 09/20/2020
Bond(S) Surety $14,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Johnny Ray Mclean
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑447
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Johnny Ray Mclean
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/31/2020
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 07/31/2020
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑336
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/15/2020
Sabrina Allen Meadows
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑297
St. Of Tn Vs Sabrina Allen Meadows
Bradley Sexton Off:
Speeding Violation: 06/08/2020 Speed: 45 / 64
Stephen Dale Meredith
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑555
Harkleroad,Matthew Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stephen Dale Meredith
Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 01/15/2020
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 01/15/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 01/15/2020
Stephen Dale Meredith
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑426
Harkleroad,Matthew Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stephen Dale Meredith
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 01/15/2020
Driving On Rdwys Laned For Traffic
Violation: 01/15/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 01/15/2020
Violation Of Motor Vehicle Ignition Interlock Device
Violation: 01/15/2020
Homer Todd Morefield
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑321
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Homer Todd Morefield
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 06/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Kenneth Lee Oliver
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑151
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Lee Oliver
Domestic Assault
Violation: 03/03/2020
Gwendolyn Joann Robbins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑519
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gwendolyn Joann Robbins
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 08/30/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/30/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/30/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Brett N Schneider
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑340
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brett N Schneider
Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage
Violation: 06/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
B & F Bonding
Jessica Ann Smith
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑295
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jessica Ann Smith
Speeding Violation: 06/08/2020 Speed: 45 / 63
Jason Mitchell Snyder
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑344
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Mitchell Snyder
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 06/22/2020
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 06/22/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/22/2020
Bond(S) Signature $34,000.00
Jason Mitchell Snyder
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑303
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Mitchell Snyder
Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle
Violation: 06/22/2020
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑411
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Billy Joe Syndergaard
Billy Joe Syndergaard
Speeding
Violation: 09/01/2020 Speed: 55 / 74
Deanie Lee Taylor Jr
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑31
St. Of Tn Vs Deanie Lee Taylor Jr
Probation Violation
Violation: 09/19/2018
Hunter Tester
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑353
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Tester
Failure To Yield Right Of Way Result Accident/Serious Bodily Inj
Violation: 07/26/2020
Robert Trivette
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑339
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Trivette
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 11/06/2019
Matthew Tucker
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑419
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Tucker
Michael Murphy Off:
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/22/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 07/22/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00
B & F Bonding
Daniel Benjamin Watson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑166
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/03/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Daniel Benjamin Watson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑373
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson
Domestic Assault
Violation: 07/04/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Johnathan Shane Watson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑163
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Johnathan Shane Watson
Atty: Public Defender
Driving Without License
Violation: 03/11/2020
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 03/11/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation: 03/11/2020
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑331
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 07/21/2020
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 07/21/2020
Toby Brandon Wilson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑452
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Toby Brandon Wilson
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/01/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 08/01/2020
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Anthony Wayne Wooten
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑305
St. Of Tn Vs Anthony Wayne Wooten
Michael Murphy Off:
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 07/06/2020
Registration Expired
Violation: 07/06/2020
Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding
Fri., Sept. 25, 2020
Dana Albert Buchanan Jr
Arraignment
Probation Viol
$2,000- Aaa Bonding
Judgment 2-22-19
18-Cr-160/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Jeffrey Chance Byrd
Pdl/Motions
Viol Probation
$3,000- Jail Stout
Judgment 12-11-17
17-Cr-124/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More Less
Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest
17-Cr-150/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
John Dillon Church
Probation Viol
$3,000- A Angel Bonding
Judgment 5-28-20
18-Cr-193/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Under $1,000
Shannon Kris Clark
Pdl/Motions
$5,000- Bail Fast Bonding
Recall Bowman
19-Cr-162/ Tdoc
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband
19-Cr-201/ Tdoc
$5,000- Tn Bonding
Ct-1/ Sexual Contact With Inmate
19-Cr-202/ Tdoc
Summons Only
Ct-1/ Official Misconduct
Elizabeth Lee Donnelly
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
$1,000- Jail Pd
Judgment 6-19-20
19-Cr-72/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Intro Contraband
20-Cr-24/Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Under $1,000
20-Cr-25/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Introduce Contraband
Millie Sue Dugger
Pdl/Motions
$25,000 Deed Of Trust Hampton
20-Cr-3/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Financial Exploration Of Elderly Or Vulnerable Person
Ct-2/ Identity Theft
Jamie Alice Dunn
Arraignment
Viol Probation
$1,000 Or Bond
Judgment 8-27-19
18-Cr-167/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd
Ct-2/ Dorl
Jancy Elaine Edwards
Arraignment
$10,000- Ann Marie Bonding
20-Cr-72/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000
Wendy Lee Hanson
Arraignment
$7,500- Tn Bonding
To Have Atty
20-Cr-13/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dui
Steven Harper
Arraignment
Probation Viol
$5,000- Volunteer Bonding
Judgment
18-Cr-66/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-2-3/ Child Endangerment
Ct-4/ Dorl 6Th
Hollie Lynn Hurd
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
$2,000- B&F Bonding
Judgment 2/15/19 Pd
18-Cr-69/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Maintaining Dwelling Where Narcotics Are Sold
Jennifer Nicole Jennings
Pdl/Motions
$25,000 Deed Of Trust Hampton
20-Cr-4/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Fin Exploitation Of Elderly Or Vulnerable Person
Ct-2/ Identity Theft
Charles Mack Jones
Arraignment
$5,000 Tn Bonding
To Have Atty
19-Cr-235/ Mcpd
Ct-1-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
19-Cr-236/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Of Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Iii
Randy Ray Lee
Pdl/Motions
$10,000- Aaa Bonding
Scott
19-Cr-198/ Tdoc
Ct-1-3/ Tampering With Evidence
Ct-4-7/ Official Misconduct
Ct-8/ Conspiracy To Commit Tampering With Evidence
James Walter Lingerfelt
Pdl/Motions
Probation Viol
$1,000 -Ann Marie Bonding Pd
Judgment 5-24-19
18-Cr-108/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Under $1,000
18-Cr-141/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
New Charge
Pdl/Motions
20-Cr-69/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Dylan Matthew
Lunceford Arraignment
$2,500- Sanford & Son Bonding
To Have Atty
20-Cr-19/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500
Bobby Ray Mounts
Pdl/Motions
$20,000- Aaa Bonding
Stout
19-Cr-161/ Jcsd
Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth
Jerry Franklin Owens
Arraignment Viol Comm Corrections
No Bond-Jail
Judgment 3-23-15
5493/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Sale Sch Iv
Steven Daniel Perry
Pdl/Motions
Summons Only Pd
19-Cr-54/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Rape
Ct-2/ Agg Kidnapping
Christopher Randall Prosise
Pdl/Motions
$500.00 Property Bond Pd
20-Cr-30/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ct-2/ Domestic Assault
Neftalie Sanchez Rosario
Motion To Dismiss Viol Of Probation
5662/ Jc
sd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Vi
Ct-2/ Dosl 3Rd
Ct-3/ Speeding
Jason Mitchell Snyder
Pdl/Motions
$5,000- Tn Bonding Stout
20-Cr-22/ Jcsd
Motion To Revoke/Increase Bond
Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd
Filed 7-1-20
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Ct-3/ Dorl 3Rd
Ct-4/ Vicl
Russell Frank Stout III
Pdl/Motions
$50,000- Ann Marie Bonding Pd
20-Cr-9/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Sale Meth Over .5
Ct-2/ Maintaining Dwelling
Jacqueline Elizabeth Vonronn
Pdl/Motions Citation
Fallin
19-Cr-138/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Drug Para
19-Cr-139/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Criminal Trespassing
19-Cr-140/ Jcsd
$5,000- Aaa Bonding
Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Grams Or More
Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More
Thomas E Walker
Arraignment
Probation Viol 1St
No Bond-Jail
Probation Viol 2Nd
No Bond- Jail
5920/ Jcsd
Judgment 8-16-14
Ct-1/ Theft Under $500
Ct-2/ Burglary
5921/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
09/11/2020 Jerry D Bailey, Lincolnton Nc, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs
09/11/2020 Kenneth L Bennett, Pleasant Valley Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
09/11/2020 Nicholas R Coats, Oak Hill Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence, Vandalism
09/11/2020 Katie L Speed, North Church St, Assault As Domestic Violence, Vandalism
09/11/2020 Robert S Stout, Chestnut Dr, Evading Arrest By Foot, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
09/12/2020 Robert Trivette, Spear Branch Rd, Due Care, Evading Arrest By Foot, Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle, Financial Responsibility, Resisting Arrest, Stop, Frisk, Halt, Search, Reckless Endangerment, Violation Of Community Corrections, Speeding, Seat Belt Law Violation, Reckless Driving, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
09/14/2020 Crystal Coffey, Village Square Ln, Assault
09/14/2020 Cassie Moody, Village Square Ln, Assault
09/14/2020 Kevin B Potter, Little Dry Run Rd, Possession Of A Stolen Firearm, Carry/Possession Of A Weapon, Manufacture Of A Controlled Substance
09/14/2020 Jeffery Shelton, Johnson Hollow Rd, Violation Of Probation
09/14/2020 Andrew R Whitaker, Bristol Tn, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order
09/16/2020 Samuel D Click Jr, Grindstaff Rd, Capias, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Fugitive From Justice, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
09/16/2020 Christopher A Johnson, Fall Branch Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
09/16/2020 Johnny L Johnson, Hamby Ln, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication
09/16/2020 Kayla M Lowe, Village Square Ln, Theft Of Property, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
09/16/2020 William J Orren Hwy 421S, Violation Of Probation