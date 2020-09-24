This week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 9-23-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.



General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wed., Sept. 23, 2020

Arham Alrowmeim

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑502

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Arham Alrowmeim

Atty: Public Defender

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 08/25/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/25/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 08/25/2020

Arham Alrowmeim

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑505

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Arham Alrowmeim

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 08/25/2020

Rocky Allan Arthur

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑368

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Rocky Allan Arthur

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 07/04/2020

Jamie Dean Ashley

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑527

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jamie Dean Ashley

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/28/2020

Kenneth L Bennett

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑116

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth L Bennett

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 02/26/2020

Kenneth L Bennett

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑543

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth L Bennett

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 09/11/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 09/11/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 09/11/2020

Kenny Berduo

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑175

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kenny Berduo

Driving Without License

Violation: 03/16/2020

Alicia Renee Campbell

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑352

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alicia Renee Campbell

Reckless Driving

Violation: 07/25/2020

Registration Expired

Violation: 07/25/2020

Speeding Violation: 07/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 73

State Of Tennessee

Katelyn Grace Cannon

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑498

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Katelyn Grace Cannon

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 08/21/2020

Speeding Violation: 08/21/2020 Speed: 30 / 46

Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑553

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.

Evading Arrest

Violation: 07/11/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 07/11/2020

Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑554

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 09/17/2020

Chassidy Renee Deyton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑481

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chassidy Renee Deyton

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 08/10/2020

Daniel Lynn Deyton

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑466

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lynn Deyton

Atty: Public Defender

Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange

Violation: 06/05/2019

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/05/2019

Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony

Violation: 06/05/2019

Unlaw Possession Of Weapon

Violation: 06/05/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/19/2019

Daniel Lynn Deyton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑170

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Lynn Deyton

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 03/14/2020

Thurman S Dowell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑311

St. Of Tn Vs Thurman S Dowell

Bradley Sexton Off:

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 06/08/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/08/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 06/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $34,500.00

Tn Bonding

Alicia Cheyenne Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑439

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alicia Cheyenne Forrester

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange (Marj <1/2 Oz Or 14.175 Grams)

Violation: 07/27/2020

Kristen Garland

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑131

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kristen Garland

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/01/2020

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑346

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shevin Richard Greene

Shevin Richard Greene

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 06/16/2020

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑467

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Bonnie Lynn Gwinn

Bonnie Lynn Gwinn

Domestic Assault

Violation: 08/02/2020

Bond(S)

Surety

$7,500.00

A Bail Bonds

Robert Gwinn

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑466

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Gwinn

Domestic Assault

Violation: 08/02/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

A Bail Bonds

Stephen Tyler Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑455

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stephen Tyler Hampton

Public Intoxication

Violation: 07/27/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Wendy Hansen

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑559

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 09/20/2020

James W Hughes

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑520

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James W Hughes

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 08/31/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/31/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 08/31/2020

Chase Austin Kleine

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑489

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 08/19/2020

Chase Austin Kleine

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑374

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 08/19/2020

Tanya Gail Lewis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑556

J Gregory Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tanya Gail Lewis

Driving On The Right

Violation: 09/20/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 09/20/2020

Vehicular Assault

Violation: 09/20/2020

Bond(S) Surety $14,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Johnny Ray Mclean

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑447

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Johnny Ray Mclean

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/31/2020

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 07/31/2020

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑336

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/15/2020

Sabrina Allen Meadows

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑297

St. Of Tn Vs Sabrina Allen Meadows

Bradley Sexton Off:

Speeding Violation: 06/08/2020 Speed: 45 / 64

Stephen Dale Meredith

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑555

Harkleroad,Matthew Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stephen Dale Meredith

Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 01/15/2020

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 01/15/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 01/15/2020

Stephen Dale Meredith

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑426

Harkleroad,Matthew Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stephen Dale Meredith

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 01/15/2020

Driving On Rdwys Laned For Traffic

Violation: 01/15/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 01/15/2020

Violation Of Motor Vehicle Ignition Interlock Device

Violation: 01/15/2020

Homer Todd Morefield

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑321

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Homer Todd Morefield

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 06/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Kenneth Lee Oliver

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑151

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Lee Oliver

Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/03/2020

Gwendolyn Joann Robbins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑519

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gwendolyn Joann Robbins

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 08/30/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/30/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Brett N Schneider

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑340

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brett N Schneider

Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage

Violation: 06/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

B & F Bonding

Jessica Ann Smith

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑295

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jessica Ann Smith

Speeding Violation: 06/08/2020 Speed: 45 / 63

Jason Mitchell Snyder

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑344

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Mitchell Snyder

Atty: Public Defender

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 06/22/2020

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 06/22/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/22/2020

Bond(S) Signature $34,000.00

Jason Mitchell Snyder

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑303

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Mitchell Snyder

Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle

Violation: 06/22/2020

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑411

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Joe Syndergaard

Billy Joe Syndergaard

Speeding

Violation: 09/01/2020 Speed: 55 / 74

Deanie Lee Taylor Jr

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑31

St. Of Tn Vs Deanie Lee Taylor Jr

Probation Violation

Violation: 09/19/2018

Hunter Tester

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑353

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Tester

Failure To Yield Right Of Way Result Accident/Serious Bodily Inj

Violation: 07/26/2020

Robert Trivette

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑339

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Trivette

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 11/06/2019

Matthew Tucker

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑419

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Tucker

Michael Murphy Off:

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/22/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 07/22/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00

B & F Bonding

Daniel Benjamin Watson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑166

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/03/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Daniel Benjamin Watson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑373

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson

Domestic Assault

Violation: 07/04/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Johnathan Shane Watson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑163

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Johnathan Shane Watson

Atty: Public Defender

Driving Without License

Violation: 03/11/2020

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 03/11/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation: 03/11/2020

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑331

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 07/21/2020

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 07/21/2020

Toby Brandon Wilson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑452

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Toby Brandon Wilson

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/01/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 08/01/2020

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Anthony Wayne Wooten

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑305

St. Of Tn Vs Anthony Wayne Wooten

Michael Murphy Off:

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 07/06/2020

Registration Expired

Violation: 07/06/2020

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding

Fri., Sept. 25, 2020

Dana Albert Buchanan Jr

Arraignment

Probation Viol

$2,000- Aaa Bonding

Judgment 2-22-19

18-Cr-160/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Jeffrey Chance Byrd

Pdl/Motions

Viol Probation

$3,000- Jail Stout

Judgment 12-11-17

17-Cr-124/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More Less

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest

17-Cr-150/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

John Dillon Church

Probation Viol

$3,000- A Angel Bonding

Judgment 5-28-20

18-Cr-193/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Under $1,000

Shannon Kris Clark

Pdl/Motions

$5,000- Bail Fast Bonding

Recall Bowman

19-Cr-162/ Tdoc

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

19-Cr-201/ Tdoc

$5,000- Tn Bonding

Ct-1/ Sexual Contact With Inmate

19-Cr-202/ Tdoc

Summons Only

Ct-1/ Official Misconduct

Elizabeth Lee Donnelly

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol

$1,000- Jail Pd

Judgment 6-19-20

19-Cr-72/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Intro Contraband

20-Cr-24/Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Under $1,000

20-Cr-25/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Introduce Contraband

Millie Sue Dugger

Pdl/Motions

$25,000 Deed Of Trust Hampton

20-Cr-3/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Financial Exploration Of Elderly Or Vulnerable Person

Ct-2/ Identity Theft

Jamie Alice Dunn

Arraignment

Viol Probation

$1,000 Or Bond

Judgment 8-27-19

18-Cr-167/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd

Ct-2/ Dorl

Jancy Elaine Edwards

Arraignment

$10,000- Ann Marie Bonding

20-Cr-72/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000

Wendy Lee Hanson

Arraignment

$7,500- Tn Bonding

To Have Atty

20-Cr-13/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dui

Steven Harper

Arraignment

Probation Viol

$5,000- Volunteer Bonding

Judgment

18-Cr-66/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2-3/ Child Endangerment

Ct-4/ Dorl 6Th

Hollie Lynn Hurd

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol

$2,000- B&F Bonding

Judgment 2/15/19 Pd

18-Cr-69/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Maintaining Dwelling Where Narcotics Are Sold

Jennifer Nicole Jennings

Pdl/Motions

$25,000 Deed Of Trust Hampton

20-Cr-4/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Fin Exploitation Of Elderly Or Vulnerable Person

Ct-2/ Identity Theft

Charles Mack Jones

Arraignment

$5,000 Tn Bonding

To Have Atty

19-Cr-235/ Mcpd

Ct-1-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

19-Cr-236/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Of Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

Ct-3/ Simple Poss Sch Iii

Randy Ray Lee

Pdl/Motions

$10,000- Aaa Bonding

Scott

19-Cr-198/ Tdoc

Ct-1-3/ Tampering With Evidence

Ct-4-7/ Official Misconduct

Ct-8/ Conspiracy To Commit Tampering With Evidence

James Walter Lingerfelt

Pdl/Motions

Probation Viol

$1,000 -Ann Marie Bonding Pd

Judgment 5-24-19

18-Cr-108/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Under $1,000

18-Cr-141/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

New Charge

Pdl/Motions

20-Cr-69/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Dylan Matthew

Lunceford Arraignment

$2,500- Sanford & Son Bonding

To Have Atty

20-Cr-19/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Property More Than $1,000 Less Than $2,500

Bobby Ray Mounts

Pdl/Motions

$20,000- Aaa Bonding

Stout

19-Cr-161/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth

Jerry Franklin Owens

Arraignment Viol Comm Corrections

No Bond-Jail

Judgment 3-23-15

5493/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Sale Sch Iv

Steven Daniel Perry

Pdl/Motions

Summons Only Pd

19-Cr-54/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Rape

Ct-2/ Agg Kidnapping

Christopher Randall Prosise

Pdl/Motions

$500.00 Property Bond Pd

20-Cr-30/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Domestic Assault

Neftalie Sanchez Rosario

Motion To Dismiss Viol Of Probation

5662/ Jc

sd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Vi

Ct-2/ Dosl 3Rd

Ct-3/ Speeding

Jason Mitchell Snyder

Pdl/Motions

$5,000- Tn Bonding Stout

20-Cr-22/ Jcsd

Motion To Revoke/Increase Bond

Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd

Filed 7-1-20

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Ct-3/ Dorl 3Rd

Ct-4/ Vicl

Russell Frank Stout III

Pdl/Motions

$50,000- Ann Marie Bonding Pd

20-Cr-9/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Sale Meth Over .5

Ct-2/ Maintaining Dwelling

Jacqueline Elizabeth Vonronn

Pdl/Motions Citation

Fallin

19-Cr-138/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Drug Para

19-Cr-139/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Criminal Trespassing

19-Cr-140/ Jcsd

$5,000- Aaa Bonding

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Grams Or More

Ct-4-6/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth .5 Or More

Thomas E Walker

Arraignment

Probation Viol 1St

No Bond-Jail

Probation Viol 2Nd

No Bond- Jail

5920/ Jcsd

Judgment 8-16-14

Ct-1/ Theft Under $500

Ct-2/ Burglary

5921/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

09/11/2020 Jerry D Bailey, Lincolnton Nc, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs

09/11/2020 Kenneth L Bennett, Pleasant Valley Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

09/11/2020 Nicholas R Coats, Oak Hill Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence, Vandalism

09/11/2020 Katie L Speed, North Church St, Assault As Domestic Violence, Vandalism

09/11/2020 Robert S Stout, Chestnut Dr, Evading Arrest By Foot, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

09/12/2020 Robert Trivette, Spear Branch Rd, Due Care, Evading Arrest By Foot, Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle, Financial Responsibility, Resisting Arrest, Stop, Frisk, Halt, Search, Reckless Endangerment, Violation Of Community Corrections, Speeding, Seat Belt Law Violation, Reckless Driving, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

09/14/2020 Crystal Coffey, Village Square Ln, Assault

09/14/2020 Cassie Moody, Village Square Ln, Assault

09/14/2020 Kevin B Potter, Little Dry Run Rd, Possession Of A Stolen Firearm, Carry/Possession Of A Weapon, Manufacture Of A Controlled Substance

09/14/2020 Jeffery Shelton, Johnson Hollow Rd, Violation Of Probation

09/14/2020 Andrew R Whitaker, Bristol Tn, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order

09/16/2020 Samuel D Click Jr, Grindstaff Rd, Capias, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Fugitive From Justice, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

09/16/2020 Christopher A Johnson, Fall Branch Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

09/16/2020 Johnny L Johnson, Hamby Ln, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

09/16/2020 Kayla M Lowe, Village Square Ln, Theft Of Property, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

09/16/2020 William J Orren Hwy 421S, Violation Of Probation