This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 9-2-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wed., Sept. 02, 2020
Thomas F Agent
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑479
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas F Agent
Atty: Public Defender
Driving Without License
Violation: 08/10/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/10/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 08/10/2020
Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000
Violation: 08/10/2020
Roger Lee Allen
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑456
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Roger Lee Allen
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 07/23/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Patricia Lee Barry
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑240
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Patricia Lee Barry
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 03/16/2019
Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage
Violation: 03/16/2019
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Tn Bonding
Dallas Easton Brown
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑220
St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Easton Brown
Dallas Easton Brown
Failure To Yield Right Of Way
Violation: 05/21/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/21/2020
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 05/21/2020
Howard Coote Cooper
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑390
St. Of Tn Vs Howard Coote Cooper
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Courtney Dunlap
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑246
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Courtney Dunlap
Speeding
Violation: 06/08/2020 Speed: 55 / 71
Wiley Dunn
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑517
St. Of Tn Vs Wiley Dunn
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Jason Earl Glover
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑475
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Earl Glover
Atty: T Craig Smith
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 07/11/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 07/11/2020
Tammy Jean Greene
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑374
Chris Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tammy Jean Greene
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 07/05/2020
Jerry David Grubb
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑263
St. Of Tn Vs Jerry David Grubb
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 03/31/2020
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Cora J Hayworth
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑514
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Cora J Hayworth
Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder
Violation: 07/26/2020
Assault ‑ Threat Of Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/26/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 07/26/2020
Matthew Dalton Helton
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑247
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 06/09/2020
Registration Certificate Must Be Carried
Violation: 06/09/2020
Speeding
Violation: 06/09/2020 Speed: 45 / 60
Katherine Annaliese Jacobsen
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑316
St. Of Tn Vs Katherine Annaliese Jacobsen
Speeding Violation: 07/18/2020 Speed: 55 / 73
Nicole Serban Joseph
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑501
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nicole Serban Joseph
Atty: T Craig Smith
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 08/25/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/25/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 08/25/2020
Nicole Serban Joseph
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑504
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nicole Serban Joseph
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 08/25/2020
Stillman Curtis Kellum IV
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑688
St. Of Tn Vs Stillman Curtis Kellum IV
Probation Violation
Violation: 09/25/2019
Stillman Curtis Kellum IV
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑367
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stillman Curtis Kellum Iv
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 07/01/2020
Tiffany Nichole Lawler
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑426
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler
Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation
Violation: 07/25/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 07/25/2020
Bond(S) Signature $6,500.00
David Glenn Lunceford
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑484
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David Glenn Lunceford
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 08/13/2020
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Lance James Mahala
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑404
St. Of Tn Vs Lance James Mahala
Probation Violation
Lance James Mahala
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑510
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Lance James Mahala
Aggravated Assault
Violation: 08/27/2020
Driving Without License
Violation: 08/27/2020
Evading Arrest
Violation: 08/27/2020
Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle
Violation: 08/27/2020
Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved
Violation: 08/27/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 08/27/2020
Kandice Hope Mccall
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑332
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kandice Hope Mccall
Driving While License Canceled
Violation: 07/16/2020
Dominick Mcfadden
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑183
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dominick Mcfadden
Atty: Public Defender
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 03/24/2020
Cody Allan Miller
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑39
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Cody Allan Miller
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 01/18/2020
Cody Allan Miller
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑511
Codty Newman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Cody Allan Miller
Criminal Impersonation
Violation: 08/27/2020
Anna Kelsy Morefield
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑458
Special Agent Misti Crain Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Anna Kelsy Morefield
Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors
Violation: 07/30/2020
Bobby Scott Morefield
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑463
Codty Newman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Scott Morefield
Burglary ‑ Auto
Violation: 07/30/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 07/30/2020
Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Anna R Murrell
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑326
Edward Tester Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Anna R Murrell
Driving Without License
Violation: 07/20/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 07/20/2020
Elizabeth Maye Ninaltowski
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑245
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Maye Ninaltowski
Tennessee License‑30 Day Residency
Violation: 06/08/2020
Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving
Violation: 06/08/2020
Kenneth Lee Oliver
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑151
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Lee Oliver
Domestic Assault
Violation: 03/03/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Gary Shane Perkins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑516
St. Of Tn Vs Gary Shane Perkins
Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder
Violation: 08/30/2020
Dale Edward Phillips II
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑657
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dale Edward Phillips Ii
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/11/2019
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 08/11/2019
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Tn Bonding
Natasha Lenaruth Roten
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑512
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Natasha Lenaruth Roten
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/27/2020
Vanesa R Sawyer
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑513
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Vanesa R Sawyer
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/27/2020
Richard Brent Snyder
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑417
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Richard Brent Snyder
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 07/21/2020
Brian Allen Swayne
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑445
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Allen Swayne
Domestic Assault ‑ Aggravated
Violation: 07/26/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 07/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety $20,000.00
Aaa Bonding
James Austin Taylor
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑273
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James Austin Taylor
Atty: Cameron Hyder
Domestic Assault ‑ Aggravated
Violation: 05/18/2020
Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Shane Wright Wilson
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑219
St. Of Tn Vs Shane Wright Wilson
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/21/2020
Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding
Thur., Sept. 3, 2020
Chadwick R Brooks
Pdl/Motions
Viol Probation 1St
$2,500- Tn Bonding
Fallin Viol Probation 2Nd No Bond-Jail 16-Cr-49/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Joyriding
New Charge Pdl/Motions
$8,000 Deed Of Trust
20-Cr-26/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault As Domestic Violence
Jeffrey Chance Byrd
Pdl/Motions
Viol Probation $3,000- JailStout
Judgment 12-11-17
17-Cr-124/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More Less
Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest
17-Cr-150/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
Frank Anthony Chiono/strong>
Motion To Reduce Fines Pd
18-Cr-114/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Manf Sch Vi
Thurman Shawn Dowell
Arraignment $25,000- Tn Bonding Spurrell
19-Cr-205/ Jcsd
Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para
Freddy Wayne Duncan Jr
Arraignment $10,000- Jail
20-Cr-73/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000
Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
John Kenneth Eisenhower III
Arraignment $25,000- Jail
20-Cr-75/ Jcsd
Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
James Walter Lingerfelt
Pdl/Motion Probation Viol
Capias No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 5-24-19
18-Cr-108/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Theft Under $1,000
18-Cr-141/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
New Charge Pdl/Motions
20-Cr-69/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
William Howard Phillips Jr.
Arraignment
$5,000- Property Bond
To Have Atty
19-Cr-237/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Vernon Austin Roark
Arraignment
$70,000- Jail
T. Craig Smith
20-Cr-57/ Jcsd
Ct-1-3/ Aggravated Rape
Ct-4/ Aggravated Kidnapping
Janie Danielle Sisk
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St
$3,000- Ann Marie Bonding Fallin
Probation Viol 2Nd
]$3,000- Ann Marie Bonding
18-Cr-88/ Jcsd
Judgment 2-25-19
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
Jeffrey W West
Pdl/Motions
$5,000- Or Bond Fallin
20-Cr-20/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Poss Meth With Intent To Resale
Jerry Lee Williams
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol
$5,000- Tn Bonding Fallin
Judgment 3-15-19
18-Cr-180/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2/ Theft Over $1,000
Tandy Cylde Williams
Arraignment
$15,000- Deed Of Trust To Have Atty
20-Cr-29/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-2/ Dorl 7th
8/28/2020
08/21/2020 Alvaro G Martinez, Doeville Rd, Aggravated Assault X 2, Stalking X 2
08/21/2020 David W Roark, Church St, Violation Of Order Of Protection
08/21/2020 Jamie A Dunn, Mtn City, Violation Of Probation
08/23/2020 Eugene G Canter, Rainbow Rd, Failure To Appear, Violation Of Probation
08/23/2020 Michael N Canter, Hubert Taylor Rd, Public Intoxication
08/23/2020 Freddy W Duncan, Rocky Knob Rd, Capias
08/23/2020 John K Eisenhower Iii, Roan St, Capias
08/23/2020 Nicholas J Gentile, Beech Mountain Nc, Possession Of Schedule V Drugs, Delivery Of Possession Of Methamphetamine
08/23/2020 Blu N Key, Red Brush Rd, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into Penal Facility, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation, Possession Of Legend Drugs, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
08/24/2020 Jonathan M Hampton, Hillside Rd, Aggravated Assault
08/24/2020 Angela J Hood, Antioch Rd, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication
08/24/2020 Brian C Snyder, Hwy 421 S, Possession Of Controlled Substances In Schedule Iii Drugs, Manufacture/Deliver/Sell A Controlled Substance, Fugitive Of Justice, Violation Of Probation, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
08/25/2020 Arham, Alrowmeim, Bristol Tn, Assault On A Correctional Officer X 2, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine
08/25/2020 Nicole S Joseph, Bristol Tn, Assault On A Correctional Officer, Felony Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs,
Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
08/25/2020 Gary S Perkins, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Capias
08/25/2020 James D Wallace, Rainbow Rd, Failure To Appear
08/26/2020 Butch A Bradford, Zionville Nc, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest By Foot, Felony Evading Arrest By Operating A Motor Vehicle, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Search, Arrest, Simple Possession Of Methamphetamine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
08/26/2020 Keith A Dunlap, Hwy 421 S, Assault As Domestic Violence
08/26/2020 Cora J Hayworth, Slabtown Rd, Assault On An Officer, Aggravated Assault On An Officer With Bodily Fluids, Resisting Arrest, Stop, Frisk, Search
08/26/2020 Christina M Isaacs, Fenner Ln, Public Intoxication
08/26/2020 Stillman C Kellum, Grindstaff Rd, Violation Of Probation
08/27/2020 William B Aschenback, Hancock Rd, Violation Of Probation
08/27/2020 Lance J Mahala, Boone Nc, Aggravated Assault On An Officer, Reckless Endangerment X 3, Evading Arrest By Foot, Felony Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Violation Of Probation, No Drivers License
08/27/2020 Cody A Miller, Mtn City, False Imprisonment, Capias
08/27/2020 Jacob D Norris, Mae Tester Ln, Violation Of Probation
08/27/2020 Natasha L Roten, Creston Nc, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
08/27/2020 Vanessa R Sawyer, Fleetwood Nc, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia