This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 9-2-2020

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wed., Sept. 02, 2020

Thomas F Agent

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑479

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas F Agent

Atty: Public Defender

Driving Without License

Violation: 08/10/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/10/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 08/10/2020

Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000

Violation: 08/10/2020

Roger Lee Allen

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑456

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Roger Lee Allen

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 07/23/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Patricia Lee Barry

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑240

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Patricia Lee Barry

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 03/16/2019

Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage

Violation: 03/16/2019

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Dallas Easton Brown

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑220

St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Easton Brown

Dallas Easton Brown

Failure To Yield Right Of Way

Violation: 05/21/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/21/2020

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 05/21/2020

Howard Coote Cooper

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑390

St. Of Tn Vs Howard Coote Cooper

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Courtney Dunlap

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑246

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Courtney Dunlap

Speeding

Violation: 06/08/2020 Speed: 55 / 71

Wiley Dunn

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑517

St. Of Tn Vs Wiley Dunn

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Jason Earl Glover

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑475

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Earl Glover

Atty: T Craig Smith

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 07/11/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 07/11/2020

Tammy Jean Greene

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑374

Chris Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tammy Jean Greene

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 07/05/2020

Jerry David Grubb

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑263

St. Of Tn Vs Jerry David Grubb

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 03/31/2020

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Cora J Hayworth

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑514

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cora J Hayworth

Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder

Violation: 07/26/2020

Assault ‑ Threat Of Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/26/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 07/26/2020

Matthew Dalton Helton

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑247

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 06/09/2020

Registration Certificate Must Be Carried

Violation: 06/09/2020

Speeding

Violation: 06/09/2020 Speed: 45 / 60

Katherine Annaliese Jacobsen

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑316

St. Of Tn Vs Katherine Annaliese Jacobsen

Speeding Violation: 07/18/2020 Speed: 55 / 73

Nicole Serban Joseph

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑501

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nicole Serban Joseph

Atty: T Craig Smith

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 08/25/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/25/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 08/25/2020

Nicole Serban Joseph

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑504

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nicole Serban Joseph

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 08/25/2020

Stillman Curtis Kellum IV

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑688

St. Of Tn Vs Stillman Curtis Kellum IV

Probation Violation

Violation: 09/25/2019

Stillman Curtis Kellum IV

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑367

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stillman Curtis Kellum Iv

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 07/01/2020

Tiffany Nichole Lawler

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑426

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation

Violation: 07/25/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 07/25/2020

Bond(S) Signature $6,500.00

David Glenn Lunceford

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑484

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David Glenn Lunceford

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 08/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Lance James Mahala

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑404

St. Of Tn Vs Lance James Mahala

Probation Violation

Lance James Mahala

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑510

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Lance James Mahala

Aggravated Assault

Violation: 08/27/2020

Driving Without License

Violation: 08/27/2020

Evading Arrest

Violation: 08/27/2020

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 08/27/2020

Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved

Violation: 08/27/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 08/27/2020

Kandice Hope Mccall

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑332

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kandice Hope Mccall

Driving While License Canceled

Violation: 07/16/2020

Dominick Mcfadden

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑183

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dominick Mcfadden

Atty: Public Defender

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 03/24/2020

Cody Allan Miller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑39

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cody Allan Miller

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 01/18/2020

Cody Allan Miller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑511

Codty Newman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cody Allan Miller

Criminal Impersonation

Violation: 08/27/2020

Anna Kelsy Morefield

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑458

Special Agent Misti Crain Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Anna Kelsy Morefield

Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors

Violation: 07/30/2020

Bobby Scott Morefield

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑463

Codty Newman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Scott Morefield

Burglary ‑ Auto

Violation: 07/30/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 07/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Anna R Murrell

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑326

Edward Tester Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Anna R Murrell

Driving Without License

Violation: 07/20/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 07/20/2020

Elizabeth Maye Ninaltowski

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑245

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Maye Ninaltowski

Tennessee License‑30 Day Residency

Violation: 06/08/2020

Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving

Violation: 06/08/2020

Kenneth Lee Oliver

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑151

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Lee Oliver

Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/03/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Gary Shane Perkins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑516

St. Of Tn Vs Gary Shane Perkins

Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder

Violation: 08/30/2020

Dale Edward Phillips II

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑657

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dale Edward Phillips Ii

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/11/2019

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 08/11/2019

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Natasha Lenaruth Roten

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑512

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Natasha Lenaruth Roten

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/27/2020

Vanesa R Sawyer

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑513

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Vanesa R Sawyer

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/27/2020

Richard Brent Snyder

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑417

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Richard Brent Snyder

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 07/21/2020

Brian Allen Swayne

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑445

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Allen Swayne

Domestic Assault ‑ Aggravated

Violation: 07/26/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 07/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety $20,000.00

Aaa Bonding

James Austin Taylor

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑273

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James Austin Taylor

Atty: Cameron Hyder

Domestic Assault ‑ Aggravated

Violation: 05/18/2020

Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Shane Wright Wilson

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑219

St. Of Tn Vs Shane Wright Wilson

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/21/2020

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding

Thur., Sept. 3, 2020

Chadwick R Brooks

Pdl/Motions

Viol Probation 1St

$2,500- Tn Bonding

Fallin Viol Probation 2Nd No Bond-Jail 16-Cr-49/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Joyriding

New Charge Pdl/Motions

$8,000 Deed Of Trust

20-Cr-26/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault As Domestic Violence

Jeffrey Chance Byrd

Pdl/Motions

Viol Probation $3,000- JailStout

Judgment 12-11-17

17-Cr-124/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $2,500 Or More Less

Ct-2/ Felony Evading Arrest

17-Cr-150/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

Frank Anthony Chiono

Motion To Reduce Fines Pd

18-Cr-114/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Manf Sch Vi

Thurman Shawn Dowell

Arraignment $25,000- Tn Bonding Spurrell

19-Cr-205/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para

Freddy Wayne Duncan Jr

Arraignment $10,000- Jail

20-Cr-73/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Of Property $10,000 Or More Less Than $60,000

Ct-2/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

John Kenneth Eisenhower III

Arraignment $25,000- Jail

20-Cr-75/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

James Walter Lingerfelt

Pdl/Motion Probation Viol

Capias No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 5-24-19

18-Cr-108/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Theft Under $1,000

18-Cr-141/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

New Charge Pdl/Motions

20-Cr-69/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

William Howard Phillips Jr.

Arraignment

$5,000- Property Bond

To Have Atty

19-Cr-237/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Vernon Austin Roark

Arraignment

$70,000- Jail

T. Craig Smith

20-Cr-57/ Jcsd

Ct-1-3/ Aggravated Rape

Ct-4/ Aggravated Kidnapping

Janie Danielle Sisk

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St

$3,000- Ann Marie Bonding Fallin

Probation Viol 2Nd

]$3,000- Ann Marie Bonding

18-Cr-88/ Jcsd

Judgment 2-25-19

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

Jeffrey W West

Pdl/Motions

$5,000- Or Bond Fallin

20-Cr-20/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Poss Meth With Intent To Resale

Jerry Lee Williams

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol

$5,000- Tn Bonding Fallin

Judgment 3-15-19

18-Cr-180/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2/ Theft Over $1,000

Tandy Cylde Williams

Arraignment

$15,000- Deed Of Trust To Have Atty

20-Cr-29/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Dorl 7th

8/28/2020

08/21/2020 Alvaro G Martinez, Doeville Rd, Aggravated Assault X 2, Stalking X 2

08/21/2020 David W Roark, Church St, Violation Of Order Of Protection

08/21/2020 Jamie A Dunn, Mtn City, Violation Of Probation

08/23/2020 Eugene G Canter, Rainbow Rd, Failure To Appear, Violation Of Probation

08/23/2020 Michael N Canter, Hubert Taylor Rd, Public Intoxication

08/23/2020 Freddy W Duncan, Rocky Knob Rd, Capias

08/23/2020 John K Eisenhower Iii, Roan St, Capias

08/23/2020 Nicholas J Gentile, Beech Mountain Nc, Possession Of Schedule V Drugs, Delivery Of Possession Of Methamphetamine

08/23/2020 Blu N Key, Red Brush Rd, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into Penal Facility, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation, Possession Of Legend Drugs, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

08/24/2020 Jonathan M Hampton, Hillside Rd, Aggravated Assault

08/24/2020 Angela J Hood, Antioch Rd, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

08/24/2020 Brian C Snyder, Hwy 421 S, Possession Of Controlled Substances In Schedule Iii Drugs, Manufacture/Deliver/Sell A Controlled Substance, Fugitive Of Justice, Violation Of Probation, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

08/25/2020 Arham, Alrowmeim, Bristol Tn, Assault On A Correctional Officer X 2, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine

08/25/2020 Nicole S Joseph, Bristol Tn, Assault On A Correctional Officer, Felony Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs,

Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

08/25/2020 Gary S Perkins, Lumpkin Branch Rd, Capias

08/25/2020 James D Wallace, Rainbow Rd, Failure To Appear

08/26/2020 Butch A Bradford, Zionville Nc, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest By Foot, Felony Evading Arrest By Operating A Motor Vehicle, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Search, Arrest, Simple Possession Of Methamphetamine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

08/26/2020 Keith A Dunlap, Hwy 421 S, Assault As Domestic Violence

08/26/2020 Cora J Hayworth, Slabtown Rd, Assault On An Officer, Aggravated Assault On An Officer With Bodily Fluids, Resisting Arrest, Stop, Frisk, Search

08/26/2020 Christina M Isaacs, Fenner Ln, Public Intoxication

08/26/2020 Stillman C Kellum, Grindstaff Rd, Violation Of Probation

08/27/2020 William B Aschenback, Hancock Rd, Violation Of Probation

08/27/2020 Lance J Mahala, Boone Nc, Aggravated Assault On An Officer, Reckless Endangerment X 3, Evading Arrest By Foot, Felony Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Violation Of Probation, No Drivers License

08/27/2020 Cody A Miller, Mtn City, False Imprisonment, Capias

08/27/2020 Jacob D Norris, Mae Tester Ln, Violation Of Probation

08/27/2020 Natasha L Roten, Creston Nc, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

08/27/2020 Vanessa R Sawyer, Fleetwood Nc, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia