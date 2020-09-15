This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 9-16-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, TN

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

James Samuel Allen

6Gs1-2020-Cr-289

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James Samuel Allen

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/28/2020

Open Container

Violation: 05/28/2020

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Tn Bonding

James Samuel Allen

46Gs1-2020-Tr-242

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James Samuel Allen

Speeding Violation: 05/23/2020 Speed: 55 / 70

Caleb Issac Barker

46Gs1-2020-Tr-318

St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Issac Barker

Speeding Violation: 07/19/2020 Speed: 55 / 75

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1-2019-Cr-736

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1-2020-Cr-424

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Atty: T Craig Smith

Assault – Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/24/2020

Kenneth L Bennett

46Gs1-2020-Cr-543

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth L Bennett

Driving While License Suspended – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 09/11/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 09/11/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 09/11/2020

James Edward Bergman

46Gs1-2020-Tr-324

St. Of Tn Vs James Edward Bergman

Speeding Violation: 07/20/2020 Speed: 55 / 90

Jacob Brian Boyd

46Gs1-2020-Tr-319

St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Brian Boyd

Speeding Violation: 07/19/2020 Speed: 55 / 72

Peyton Lee,Anthon Brock

46Gs1-2020-Tr-339

St. Of Tn Vs Peyton Lee,Anthon Brock

Seat Belt – 18 And Older

Violation: 07/26/2020

Charles Edward Dears

46Gs1-2020-Cr-352

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Dears

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 06/24/2020

Charles Edward Dears

46Gs1-2020-Tr-304

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Dears

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 06/26/2020

Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

46Gs1-2020-Tr-269

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

Driving Without License Violation: 06/10/2020

Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

46Gs1-2020-Tr-337

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/25/2020

Speeding Violation: 07/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 90

Jancy Elaine Edwards

46Gs1-2020-Cr-403

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jancy Elaine Edwards

Criminal Impersonation

Violation: 07/17/2020

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 07/17/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Todd Ray Garland

46Gs1-2019-Cr-947

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Todd Ray Garland

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/23/2019

Todd Ray Garland

46Gs1-2019-Cr-948

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Todd Ray Garland

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 12/23/2019

Reckless Endangerment – Deadly Weapon Involved

Violation: 12/23/2019

Austin Gaylean

46Gs1-2019-Cr-500

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Austin Gaylean

Atty: Public Defender Domestic Assault

Violation: 06/15/2019

Nikkie Leigh Griffin

46Gs1-2020-Cr-518

Chris Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nikkie Leigh Griffin

Fugitive From Justice – Misd Violation: 09/01/2020

Harleah N Grogan

46Gs1-2019-Cr-210

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Harleah N Grogan

Atty: T Craig Smith Maintain Dwelling For Drug Use Violation: 03/06/2019

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/06/2019

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 03/06/2019

Cindy Michelle Hampton

46Gs1-2020-Tr-321

St. Of Tn Vs Cindy Michelle Hampton

Speeding Violation: 07/19/2020 Speed: 45 / 66

John Robert Isaacs

46Gs1-2020-Cr-470

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/27/2020

John Robert Isaacs

46Gs1-2020-Tr-345

St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway Violation: 07/27/2020

Seat Belt – 18 And Older

Violation: 07/27/2020

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 07/27/2020

Heather Dawn Johnson

46Gs1-2020-Cr-211

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson

Atty: Cameron Hyder

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 04/13/2020

Improper Lane Change

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00 Aaa Bonding

Heather Dawn Johnson

46Gs1-2020-Cr-217

Matt Mullins Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson

Atty: Cameron Hyder

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 04/14/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Chase Austin Kleine

46Gs1-2020-Cr-370

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/03/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

A-Hood Bonding

Mary Shea Mckinnis

46Gs1-2020-Cr-412

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mary Shea Mckinnis

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card – Up To $1000 – Att

Violation: 07/09/2020

Johnny Ray Mclean

46Gs1-2020-Cr-447

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Johnny Ray Mclean

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/31/2020

Seat Belt – 18 And Older Violation: 07/31/2020

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Michael Frank Miller

46Gs1-2020-Cr-538

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller

Assault – Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/27/2020

Michael Frank Miller

46Gs1-2020-Cr-539

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 08/12/2020

Norman D Miller Jr.

46Gs1-2020-Cr-515

St. Of Tn Vs Norman D Miller Jr.

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 08/21/2020

Susan D. Morefield

46Gs1-2020-Cr-299

St. Of Tn Vs Susan D. Morefield

Livestock Running At Large Violation: 04/23/2020

Ronald Alan Morrison

46Gs1-2020-Cr-402

Dennis Ward Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ronald Alan Morrison

Reckless Interference Of Boat/Vessel Violation: 07/12/2020

William Joseph Orren

46Gs1-2020-Cr-404

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Joseph Orren

Domestic Assault

Violation: 07/16/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Leandra L. Potter

46Gs1-2020-Cr-490

Joey Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Leandra L. Potter

Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 08/18/2020

Leandra L. Potter

46Gs1-2020-Tr-375

Joey Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Leandra L. Potter

Leave Scene Of Accident – Property Damage

Violation: 08/18/2020

Jacob Ray Rash

46Gs1-2020-Cr-423

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Ray Rash

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr Assault – Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/24/2020

William Shane Roberts

46Gs1-2020-Tr-340

St. Of Tn Vs William Shane Roberts

SpeedingViolation: 07/26/2020 Speed: 55 / 73

Ann Patrice Schwarzkopf

46Gs1-2020-Cr-468

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ann Patrice Schwarzkopf

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/19/2020

Timothy Loyd Smith

46Gs1-2020-Cr-469

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Timothy Loyd Smith

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/25/2020

Brian Christian Snyder

46Gs1-2019-Cr-702

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 09/04/2019

Brian Christian Snyder

46Gs1-2020-Cr-495

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder

Atty: Public Defender

Fugitive From Justice – Misd

Violation: 08/24/2020

Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 08/24/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/24/2020

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 08/24/2020

Katie Loraine Speed

46Gs1-2020-Cr-542

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Katie Loraine Speed

Domestic Assault

Violation: 09/11/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 09/11/2020

Katie Loraine Speed

46Gs1-2020-Tr-358

St. Of Tn Vs Katie Loraine Speed

Reckless Driving

Violation: 07/31/2020

Speeding Violation: 07/31/2020 Speed: 40 / 66

Robert Trivette

46Gs1-2020-Cr-541

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Trivette

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 09/12/2020

Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 09/12/2020

Evading Arrest

Violation: 09/12/2020

Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle

Violation: 09/12/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 09/12/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation: 09/12/2020

Reckless Endangerment –

Vehicle / Felony

Violation: 09/12/2020

Resist Stop,

Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 09/12/2020

Seat Belt – 18 And Older

Violation: 09/12/2020

Speeding Violation: 09/12/2020 Speed: 45 / 66

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, presiding

Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Stacy S Clawson

Arraignment

$50,000- Jail

20-Cr-102/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault Ct-2/ Felony Evading Ct-3/ Felony Reckless Endangerment 20-Cr-103/ Thp Ct-1/ Dui 5Th

Ct-2/ Dorl 4Th 20-Cr-104/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Failure To Yield Right Of Way Ct-2/ Following Too Closely

Ct-3/ Due Care Ct-4/ Illegal Passing Ct-5/ Speeding Ct-6/ Left Of Center

Billy L Combs

Arraignment

$40,000- Or Bond

20-Cr-107/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Meth For Resale

David A Cooper

Arraignment

$75,000- Aaa Bonding 20-Cr-99/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-3/ Theft Over $1,000 Ct-4/ Leaving The Scene Ct-5/ Resisting Arrest

Ct-6/ Reckless Driving Ct-7/ Due Care Ct- 8/ Seat Belt 20-Cr-100/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Vi Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para Ct-3/ Evading Arrest Ct-4/ Resisting Arrest Ct-5/ Poss Legend Drug

Kayla M Crowder

Arraignment

$5,000- Ann Marie Bonding

20-Cr-63/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale

Ct-2/ Poss Sch Iii For Resale

Ct-3/ Poss Firearm During Commission Of Felony Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para

20-Cr-64/ Mcpd

$5,000- Ann Marie Bonding

Ct-1/ Dui

Gilda M Danner

Arraignment

$10,000- A Hood Bonding

20-Cr-105/

Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para 20-Cr-106/

Jcsd Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Joseph L Davis

Arraignment

$45,000- Jail

20-Cr-91/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Vandalism Over $10,000 Ct-2-8/ Auto Burglary

Ct-9/ Theft Over $1,000

20-Cr-92/ Jcsd

$5,000- Jail Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000 20-Cr-93/ Jcsd $32,500- Jail

Ct-1-2/ Agg Assault

Ct-3/ Vandalism Under $1,000

Kristen Renee Dickens

Arraignment

Summons Only

20-Cr-108/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Joyriding

Kristopher Dwight Eller

Arraignment

Capias- Jail

17-Cr-145/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver .5 Or More

Ct-2/ Dosl 2Nd

Ct-3/ Criminal Impersonation

Ct-4/ Reg Viol 18-Cr-75/ Jcsd

Arraignment

$50,000- Jail

Ct-1/ Jcsd Failure To Appear

Blu Namath Key

Arraignment

Probation Viol 1St

$2,500- Jail

Probation Viol 2Nd

No Bond- Jail

16-Cr-183/ Jcsd

Judgment 4-28-17 Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii

Stacy Ted Leonard

Pdl/Motions Probation

Viol No Bond-Jail Pd

Judgment 6-3-19

19-Cr-21/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Burglary

Ct-2-3/ Theft $10,000 Or More Less Thank $60,000

Ct-4/ Theft Under $1,000

Alexis Jewell Marshall

Arraignment

$54,000 Or Bond

20-Cr-50/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii For Resale

Ct-2/ Poss Firearm In Commission Of Felony

Ct-3/ False Report

Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para

Joshua Ray Morefield

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St No Bond

Stout

Probation Viol 2Nd

18-Cr-109/ Jcsd

Probation Viol 3Rd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault Probation Viol 4Th

Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon Judgement 04-29-2019

Jacob Daniel Norris

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St $5000.00 Or Bond Stout

Probation Viol 2Nd

No Bond- Jail

19-Cr-38/ Jcsd Judgment 6-11-20 Ct-1/ Sexual Battery

Ct-2/ False Imprisonment

Ct-3/Domestic Assault New Charge

Arraignment

$100,000 Or Bond 20-Cr-96/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Viol Sex Offender Registry Law

Amy E Owens

Arraignment

$15,000- Ann Marie Bonding

20-Cr-94/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Filing False Report

Ct-3/ Simple Poss Meth

Ct-4/ Simple Poss Sch Iii

Ct-5/ Poss Drug Para

Joshua M Stout

Arraignment

$50,000- Ann Marie Bonding

20-Cr-95/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Ct-2/Tampering With Evidence

Bryanna Lynessia Sullivan

Arraignment

$55,000- Ann Marie Bonding 20-Cr-101/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Intro Contraband

Ct-3/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-4/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver

Nicholas Seth Thompson

Arraignment

$9,000- Sanford &Son Bonding 20-Cr-61/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-2/ Vandalism

Bronson Randy Triplett

Pdl/Motions Viol Probation 1St

$2,000 Tn Bonding Pd

Viol Probation 2Nd $5,000 Aaa Bonding 17-Cr-163/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth For Resale Ct-2/ Dorl New Charge

Arraignment

$11,000- Tn Bonding 20-Cr-60/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-2/ Vandalism

Tiffany Amber Williams

Arraignment Summons Only

20-Cr-97/ Jcsd Ct-1-2/ Identity Theft

Ct-3-4/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

Dana M Woodard

Arraignment

$5,000- Ann Marie Bonding

20-Cr-98/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Agg Assault

Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

9/11/2020

09/02/2020 Kristen R Dickens, Hampton Tn, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident W/ Property Damage, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

09/05/2020 Mark Holcomb, Myrtle Beach Sc, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

09/05/2020 Jerry F Owens, Slemp Branch Rd, Violation Of Community Corrections

09/05/2020 Isaiah A Ross, Crackers Neck Rd, Capias, Violation Of Probation

09/07/2020 Thomas F O’conner, Bristol Va, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

09/07/2020 Preston Orndorff, Red Brush Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

09/07/2020 Roy C Stephens, Slabtown Rd, Aggravated Assault On A Police Officer With A Deadly Weapon X 3, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm While Under The Influence, Public Intoxication

09/08/2020 Walter L Canter, Williams Gap Rd, Violation Of Probation

09/08/2020 Kathy E Jordan, Adams Rd, Disorderly Conduct

09/08/2020 Michael F Miller, Sugar Creek Rd, Assault, Disorderly Conduct

09/08/2020 Sheila R Potter, Hwy 421S, Assault As Domestic Violence

09/09/2020 Tommy J Eller, Melvin Brown Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence

09/09/2020 Martin J Greenwell, Dewey Payne Rd, Driving Under The Influence

09/09/2020 Russell J Pritchard, Crossroads Dr, Public Intoxication