This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 9-16-2020
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, TN
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
James Samuel Allen
6Gs1-2020-Cr-289
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James Samuel Allen
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 05/28/2020
Open Container
Violation: 05/28/2020
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Tn Bonding
James Samuel Allen
46Gs1-2020-Tr-242
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James Samuel Allen
Speeding Violation: 05/23/2020 Speed: 55 / 70
Caleb Issac Barker
46Gs1-2020-Tr-318
St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Issac Barker
Speeding Violation: 07/19/2020 Speed: 55 / 75
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1-2019-Cr-736
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1-2020-Cr-424
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Atty: T Craig Smith
Assault – Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/24/2020
Kenneth L Bennett
46Gs1-2020-Cr-543
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth L Bennett
Driving While License Suspended – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 09/11/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 09/11/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 09/11/2020
James Edward Bergman
46Gs1-2020-Tr-324
St. Of Tn Vs James Edward Bergman
Speeding Violation: 07/20/2020 Speed: 55 / 90
Jacob Brian Boyd
46Gs1-2020-Tr-319
St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Brian Boyd
Speeding Violation: 07/19/2020 Speed: 55 / 72
Peyton Lee,Anthon Brock
46Gs1-2020-Tr-339
St. Of Tn Vs Peyton Lee,Anthon Brock
Seat Belt – 18 And Older
Violation: 07/26/2020
Charles Edward Dears
46Gs1-2020-Cr-352
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Dears
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 06/24/2020
Charles Edward Dears
46Gs1-2020-Tr-304
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Dears
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 06/26/2020
Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
46Gs1-2020-Tr-269
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
Driving Without License Violation: 06/10/2020
Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
46Gs1-2020-Tr-337
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/25/2020
Speeding Violation: 07/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 90
Jancy Elaine Edwards
46Gs1-2020-Cr-403
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jancy Elaine Edwards
Criminal Impersonation
Violation: 07/17/2020
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 07/17/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Todd Ray Garland
46Gs1-2019-Cr-947
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Todd Ray Garland
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/23/2019
Todd Ray Garland
46Gs1-2019-Cr-948
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Todd Ray Garland
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 12/23/2019
Reckless Endangerment – Deadly Weapon Involved
Violation: 12/23/2019
Austin Gaylean
46Gs1-2019-Cr-500
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Austin Gaylean
Atty: Public Defender Domestic Assault
Violation: 06/15/2019
Nikkie Leigh Griffin
46Gs1-2020-Cr-518
Chris Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nikkie Leigh Griffin
Fugitive From Justice – Misd Violation: 09/01/2020
Harleah N Grogan
46Gs1-2019-Cr-210
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Harleah N Grogan
Atty: T Craig Smith Maintain Dwelling For Drug Use Violation: 03/06/2019
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 03/06/2019
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 03/06/2019
Cindy Michelle Hampton
46Gs1-2020-Tr-321
St. Of Tn Vs Cindy Michelle Hampton
Speeding Violation: 07/19/2020 Speed: 45 / 66
John Robert Isaacs
46Gs1-2020-Cr-470
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/27/2020
John Robert Isaacs
46Gs1-2020-Tr-345
St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway Violation: 07/27/2020
Seat Belt – 18 And Older
Violation: 07/27/2020
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 07/27/2020
Heather Dawn Johnson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-211
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson
Atty: Cameron Hyder
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 04/13/2020
Improper Lane Change
Violation: 04/13/2020
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00 Aaa Bonding
Heather Dawn Johnson
46Gs1-2020-Cr-217
Matt Mullins Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Heather Dawn Johnson
Atty: Cameron Hyder
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 04/14/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Chase Austin Kleine
46Gs1-2020-Cr-370
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chase Austin Kleine
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/03/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
A-Hood Bonding
Mary Shea Mckinnis
46Gs1-2020-Cr-412
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mary Shea Mckinnis
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card – Up To $1000 – Att
Violation: 07/09/2020
Johnny Ray Mclean
46Gs1-2020-Cr-447
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Johnny Ray Mclean
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/31/2020
Seat Belt – 18 And Older Violation: 07/31/2020
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Michael Frank Miller
46Gs1-2020-Cr-538
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller
Assault – Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/27/2020
Michael Frank Miller
46Gs1-2020-Cr-539
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 08/12/2020
Norman D Miller Jr.
46Gs1-2020-Cr-515
St. Of Tn Vs Norman D Miller Jr.
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 08/21/2020
Susan D. Morefield
46Gs1-2020-Cr-299
St. Of Tn Vs Susan D. Morefield
Livestock Running At Large Violation: 04/23/2020
Ronald Alan Morrison
46Gs1-2020-Cr-402
Dennis Ward Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ronald Alan Morrison
Reckless Interference Of Boat/Vessel Violation: 07/12/2020
William Joseph Orren
46Gs1-2020-Cr-404
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs William Joseph Orren
Domestic Assault
Violation: 07/16/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Leandra L. Potter
46Gs1-2020-Cr-490
Joey Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Leandra L. Potter
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 08/18/2020
Leandra L. Potter
46Gs1-2020-Tr-375
Joey Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Leandra L. Potter
Leave Scene Of Accident – Property Damage
Violation: 08/18/2020
Jacob Ray Rash
46Gs1-2020-Cr-423
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Ray Rash
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr Assault – Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/24/2020
William Shane Roberts
46Gs1-2020-Tr-340
St. Of Tn Vs William Shane Roberts
SpeedingViolation: 07/26/2020 Speed: 55 / 73
Ann Patrice Schwarzkopf
46Gs1-2020-Cr-468
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ann Patrice Schwarzkopf
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/19/2020
Timothy Loyd Smith
46Gs1-2020-Cr-469
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Timothy Loyd Smith
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/25/2020
Brian Christian Snyder
46Gs1-2019-Cr-702
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 09/04/2019
Brian Christian Snyder
46Gs1-2020-Cr-495
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Christian Snyder
Atty: Public Defender
Fugitive From Justice – Misd
Violation: 08/24/2020
Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 08/24/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/24/2020
Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 08/24/2020
Katie Loraine Speed
46Gs1-2020-Cr-542
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Katie Loraine Speed
Domestic Assault
Violation: 09/11/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 09/11/2020
Katie Loraine Speed
46Gs1-2020-Tr-358
St. Of Tn Vs Katie Loraine Speed
Reckless Driving
Violation: 07/31/2020
Speeding Violation: 07/31/2020 Speed: 40 / 66
Robert Trivette
46Gs1-2020-Cr-541
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Trivette
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 09/12/2020
Driving While License Revoked – 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 09/12/2020
Evading Arrest
Violation: 09/12/2020
Evading Arrest Flight – Vehicle
Violation: 09/12/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 09/12/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation: 09/12/2020
Reckless Endangerment –
Vehicle / Felony
Violation: 09/12/2020
Resist Stop,
Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 09/12/2020
Seat Belt – 18 And Older
Violation: 09/12/2020
Speeding Violation: 09/12/2020 Speed: 45 / 66
Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, presiding
Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
Stacy S Clawson
Arraignment
$50,000- Jail
20-Cr-102/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault Ct-2/ Felony Evading Ct-3/ Felony Reckless Endangerment 20-Cr-103/ Thp Ct-1/ Dui 5Th
Ct-2/ Dorl 4Th 20-Cr-104/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Failure To Yield Right Of Way Ct-2/ Following Too Closely
Ct-3/ Due Care Ct-4/ Illegal Passing Ct-5/ Speeding Ct-6/ Left Of Center
Billy L Combs
Arraignment
$40,000- Or Bond
20-Cr-107/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Meth For Resale
David A Cooper
Arraignment
$75,000- Aaa Bonding 20-Cr-99/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-2/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-3/ Theft Over $1,000 Ct-4/ Leaving The Scene Ct-5/ Resisting Arrest
Ct-6/ Reckless Driving Ct-7/ Due Care Ct- 8/ Seat Belt 20-Cr-100/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Simple Poss Sch Vi Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para Ct-3/ Evading Arrest Ct-4/ Resisting Arrest Ct-5/ Poss Legend Drug
Kayla M Crowder
Arraignment
$5,000- Ann Marie Bonding
20-Cr-63/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale
Ct-2/ Poss Sch Iii For Resale
Ct-3/ Poss Firearm During Commission Of Felony Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para
20-Cr-64/ Mcpd
$5,000- Ann Marie Bonding
Ct-1/ Dui
Gilda M Danner
Arraignment
$10,000- A Hood Bonding
20-Cr-105/
Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para 20-Cr-106/
Jcsd Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Joseph L Davis
Arraignment
$45,000- Jail
20-Cr-91/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Vandalism Over $10,000 Ct-2-8/ Auto Burglary
Ct-9/ Theft Over $1,000
20-Cr-92/ Jcsd
$5,000- Jail Ct-1/ Theft Over $1,000 20-Cr-93/ Jcsd $32,500- Jail
Ct-1-2/ Agg Assault
Ct-3/ Vandalism Under $1,000
Kristen Renee Dickens
Arraignment
Summons Only
20-Cr-108/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Joyriding
Kristopher Dwight Eller
Arraignment
Capias- Jail
17-Cr-145/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver .5 Or More
Ct-2/ Dosl 2Nd
Ct-3/ Criminal Impersonation
Ct-4/ Reg Viol 18-Cr-75/ Jcsd
Arraignment
$50,000- Jail
Ct-1/ Jcsd Failure To Appear
Blu Namath Key
Arraignment
Probation Viol 1St
$2,500- Jail
Probation Viol 2Nd
No Bond- Jail
16-Cr-183/ Jcsd
Judgment 4-28-17 Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii
Stacy Ted Leonard
Pdl/Motions Probation
Viol No Bond-Jail Pd
Judgment 6-3-19
19-Cr-21/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Agg Burglary
Ct-2-3/ Theft $10,000 Or More Less Thank $60,000
Ct-4/ Theft Under $1,000
Alexis Jewell Marshall
Arraignment
$54,000 Or Bond
20-Cr-50/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii For Resale
Ct-2/ Poss Firearm In Commission Of Felony
Ct-3/ False Report
Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para
Joshua Ray Morefield
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St No Bond
Stout
Probation Viol 2Nd
18-Cr-109/ Jcsd
Probation Viol 3Rd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault Probation Viol 4Th
Ct-2/ Poss Weapon By Convicted Felon Judgement 04-29-2019
Jacob Daniel Norris
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St $5000.00 Or Bond Stout
Probation Viol 2Nd
No Bond- Jail
19-Cr-38/ Jcsd Judgment 6-11-20 Ct-1/ Sexual Battery
Ct-2/ False Imprisonment
Ct-3/Domestic Assault New Charge
Arraignment
$100,000 Or Bond 20-Cr-96/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Viol Sex Offender Registry Law
Amy E Owens
Arraignment
$15,000- Ann Marie Bonding
20-Cr-94/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ct-2/ Filing False Report
Ct-3/ Simple Poss Meth
Ct-4/ Simple Poss Sch Iii
Ct-5/ Poss Drug Para
Joshua M Stout
Arraignment
$50,000- Ann Marie Bonding
20-Cr-95/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Ct-2/Tampering With Evidence
Bryanna Lynessia Sullivan
Arraignment
$55,000- Ann Marie Bonding 20-Cr-101/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-2/ Intro Contraband
Ct-3/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-4/ Poss Sch Vi With Intent To Sell Or Deliver
Nicholas Seth Thompson
Arraignment
$9,000- Sanford &Son Bonding 20-Cr-61/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-2/ Vandalism
Bronson Randy Triplett
Pdl/Motions Viol Probation 1St
$2,000 Tn Bonding Pd
Viol Probation 2Nd $5,000 Aaa Bonding 17-Cr-163/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth For Resale Ct-2/ Dorl New Charge
Arraignment
$11,000- Tn Bonding 20-Cr-60/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-2/ Vandalism
Tiffany Amber Williams
Arraignment Summons Only
20-Cr-97/ Jcsd Ct-1-2/ Identity Theft
Ct-3-4/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
Dana M Woodard
Arraignment
$5,000- Ann Marie Bonding
20-Cr-98/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Agg Assault
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest
9/11/2020
09/02/2020 Kristen R Dickens, Hampton Tn, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident W/ Property Damage, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
09/05/2020 Mark Holcomb, Myrtle Beach Sc, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law
09/05/2020 Jerry F Owens, Slemp Branch Rd, Violation Of Community Corrections
09/05/2020 Isaiah A Ross, Crackers Neck Rd, Capias, Violation Of Probation
09/07/2020 Thomas F O’conner, Bristol Va, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
09/07/2020 Preston Orndorff, Red Brush Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
09/07/2020 Roy C Stephens, Slabtown Rd, Aggravated Assault On A Police Officer With A Deadly Weapon X 3, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm While Under The Influence, Public Intoxication
09/08/2020 Walter L Canter, Williams Gap Rd, Violation Of Probation
09/08/2020 Kathy E Jordan, Adams Rd, Disorderly Conduct
09/08/2020 Michael F Miller, Sugar Creek Rd, Assault, Disorderly Conduct
09/08/2020 Sheila R Potter, Hwy 421S, Assault As Domestic Violence
09/09/2020 Tommy J Eller, Melvin Brown Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence
09/09/2020 Martin J Greenwell, Dewey Payne Rd, Driving Under The Influence
09/09/2020 Russell J Pritchard, Crossroads Dr, Public Intoxication