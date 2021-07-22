This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 7-21-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
Earl C Barnes
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑299
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Earl C Barnes
Evading Arrest
Violation: 06/01/2021
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 06/01/2021
Bond(S) Surety
$4,000.00
AAA Bonding
Christopher C Beesley
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑291
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher C Beesley
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 05/15/2021
Christopher C Beesley
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑231
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher C Beesley
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 05/15/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/15/2021
Speeding Violation: 05/15/2021 Speed: 50 / 72
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 05/15/2021
Gary Wayne Boyd
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑202
St. Of Tn Vs Gary Wayne Boyd
Speeding Violation: 04/23/2021 Speed: 55 / 72
Chadwick R. Brooks
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑388
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chadwick R. Brooks
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 07/17/2021
Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000
Violation: 07/17/2021
Dallas Easton Brown
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑258
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Easton Brown
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 05/07/2021
Dallas Easton Brown
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑192
St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Easton Brown
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 04/25/2021
Logan Ramsey Bryant
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑172
St. Of Tn Vs Logan Ramsey Bryant
Speeding Violation: 04/18/2021 Speed: 55 / 72
Richard Dwayne Bryant
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑24
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Richard Dwayne Bryant
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 12/30/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/30/2020
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Tn Bonding
Lisa Marie Bush
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑380
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Lisa Marie Bush
Atty: Public Defender
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 07/13/2021
Fletcher Mckinley Canter
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑223
St. Of Tn Vs Fletcher Mckinley Canter
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/13/2021
Vehicle Turning Left At Intersection
Violation: 05/13/2021
Samantha Leigh Carroll
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑189
St. Of Tn Vs Samantha Leigh Carroll
Speeding Violation: 04/24/2021 Speed: 45 / 65
Robert Shane Collins
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑268
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Shane Collins
Registration Law
Violation: 05/28/2021
Adam Ray Deyton
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑382
St. Of Tn Vs Adam Ray Deyton
Assault ‑ Threat Of Bodily Injury
Violation: 06/25/2021
Kristen R Dickens
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑243
St. Of Tn Vs Kristen R Dickens
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/21/2021
Speeding Violation: 05/21/2021 Speed: 55 / 76
Christopher Allen Farrow
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑194
Robert Wills Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Allen Farrow
Speeding Violation: 04/30/2021 Speed: 55 / 64
Harold Lee Ferguson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑759
St. Of Tn Vs Harold Lee Ferguson
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/04/2021
Kristi Leann Forrester
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑154
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kristi Leann Forrester
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 03/11/2021
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
AAA Bonding
Tracy Edward Gilley
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑157
St. Of Tn Vs Tracy Edward Gilley
Speeding Violation: 04/11/2021 Speed: 55 / 63
Becky Frances Goins
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑203
St. Of Tn Vs Becky Frances Goins
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 04/23/2021
Charles Anthony Goins
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑217
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Anthony Goins
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 04/23/2021
Shonae Rae Graybeal
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑67
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shonae Rae Graybeal
Atty: Bill Hampton
Domestic Assault
Violation: 12/13/2020
Christopher Lynn Guy
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑244
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Lynn Guy
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 05/21/2021
Franklin Robert Halsey
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑193
Robert Wills Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Franklin Robert Halsey
Speeding Violation: 04/30/2021 Speed: 25 / 34
Sonya Dawn Hammons
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑215
St. Of Tn Vs Sonya Dawn Hammons
Obedience To Required Traffic Control Device
Violation: 04/30/2021
Adam Scott Hershner
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑150
St. Of Tn Vs Adam Scott Hershner
Speeding Violation: 04/07/2021 Speed: 55 / 86
Stevie Nicole Holman
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑297
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stevie Nicole Holman
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 05/31/2021
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
AAA Bonding
Stevie Nicole Holman
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑263
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stevie Nicole Holman
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 05/31/2021
Driving Without License
Violation: 05/31/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/31/2021
Connor Everett Icenhour
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑212
St. Of Tn Vs Connor Everett Icenhour
Speeding
Violation: 04/29/2021 Speed: 55 / 74
Suzanne Katherine Johnson
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑158
St. Of Tn Vs Suzanne Katherine Johnson
Speeding Violation: 04/11/2021 Speed: 40 / 80
Taylor Dawn Jordan
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑292
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Taylor Dawn Jordan
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 05/21/2021
Taylor Dawn Jordan
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑246
St. Of Tn Vs Taylor Dawn Jordan
Taylor Dawn Jordan
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 05/21/2021
Robert Leroy Littleton III
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑178
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Leroy Littleton III
Atty: Nikki Himebaugh
Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee
Violation: 03/30/2021
Bradley Michael Livorski
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑307
Bethany Watson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Bradley Michael Livorski
Boat Registration Violation
Violation: 06/06/2021
Katherine Mccard
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑207
St. Of Tn Vs Katherine Mccard
Driving Without License
Violation: 05/02/2021
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 05/02/2021
Shawn P Mcelyea
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑156
St. Of Tn Vs Shawn P Mcelyea
Speeding Violation: 04/11/2021 Speed: 55 / 82
Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑153
St. Of Tn Vs Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 04/07/2021
Alfred Gilbert Miller
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑176
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alfred Gilbert Miller
Safety Rules And Regulations
Violation: 04/18/2021
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 04/18/2021
Michael Frank Miller
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑712
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 11/22/2020
Immediate Notice Of Accident
Violation: 11/22/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/22/2020
Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage
Violation: 11/22/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 11/22/2020 Bond(S) Surety
$11,500.00 Tn Bonding
Norman David Miller
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑198
St. Of Tn Vs Norman David Miller
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 04/30/2021
Speeding Violation: 04/30/2021 Speed: 45 / 68
Susan Renae Moore
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑257
St. Of Tn Vs Susan Renae Moore
Speeding Violation: 05/26/2021 Speed: 55 / 73
Winfred D Mullins Jr
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑385
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Winfred D Mullins Jr
Aggravated Assault ‑ Attempt
Violation: 07/14/2021
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 07/14/2021
Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle
Violation: 07/14/2021
Reckless Endangerment ‑ Vehicle / Felony
Violation: 07/14/2021
Amanda Greer Neaves
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑214
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Greer Neaves
Speeding Violation: 04/23/2021 Speed: 55 / 71
Alexandria Paige Norris
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑238
St. Of Tn Vs Alexandria Paige Norris
Atty: Public Defender
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 02/28/2021
Joby Allen Norris‑2021‑Tr‑204
St. Of Tn Vs Joby Allen Norris
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 04/30/2021
Speeding Violation: 04/30/2021 Speed: 45 / 60
Robert Alan Olen Jr
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑331
Faith Poteet Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Alan Olen Jr
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 06/18/2021
Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 06/18/2021
Interference With Emergency Calls
Violation: 06/18/2021
Tequilla Ann Osborne
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑270
Caleb Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tequilla Ann Osborne
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 05/28/2021
Dalton Cole Peters
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑236
St. Of Tn Vs Dalton Cole Peters
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 05/21/2021
Georgia D Potter
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑278
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Georgia D Potter
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 05/22/2021
Travis Jeffery Potter
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑248
St. Of Tn Vs Travis Jeffery Potter
Speeding Violation: 05/22/2021 Speed: 45 / 66
Jonathan Boyd Richards
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑277
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Boyd Richards
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 05/22/2021
Public Intoxication
Violation: 05/22/2021
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 05/22/2021
Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00
AAA Bonding
Jerry Wayne Roberts
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑70
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Wayne Roberts
Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee
Violation: 01/29/2021
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 01/29/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 01/29/2021
Bond(S) Surety$7,500.00
Tn Bonding
Megan Lynn Sedgwick
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑257
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Megan Lynn Sedgwick
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 05/07/2021
Kayla Lynn Sexton
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑152
St. Of Tn Vs Kayla Lynn Sexton
Speeding Violation: 04/07/2021 Speed: 55 / 72
Gregory Reeves Snyder
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑81
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gregory Reeves Snyder
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 01/08/2021
Ivan D Snyder
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑151
St. Of Tn Vs Ivan D Snyder
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 04/07/2021
Michael R. Stanley
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑268
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael R. Stanley
Domestic Assault
Violation: 05/05/2021
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
AAA Bonding
Tait Patrick Tracy
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑152
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tait Patrick Tracy
Atty: Public Defender
Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee
Violation: 03/09/2021
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 03/09/2021
Domestic Assault
Violation: 03/09/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 03/09/2021
Bond(S) Signature
$2,500.00
James Daniel Wallace
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑272
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James Daniel Wallace
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 05/18/2021
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
AAA Bonding
Tommy Len Ward Jr
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑389
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Len Ward Jr
Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle
Violation: 07/18/2021
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 07/18/2021
Karen Leann Watson
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑191
St. Of Tn Vs Karen Leann Watson
Speeding Violation: 04/25/2021 Speed: 55 / 74
7/16/2021
07/09/2021 Jorge C Arreola, Bristol Va, Driving Under The Influence
07/09/2021 Adam R Deyton, Gentry Creek Rd, Assault
07/09/2021 Amanda D Thymer, Georgia St, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into A Penal Facility, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Legend Drugs
07/10/2021 Peggy F Humphrey, Hwy 421 N, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
07/11/2021 Sandra M Kent, Copley Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation
07/12/2021 James D Wallace, Rainbow Rd, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
07/12/2021 Billy R Fletcher, Piercetown Rd, Capias
07/12/2021 Matthew J Osborne, Lilly Ln, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order
07/12/2021 Donald M Canter, Hwy 67W, Failure To Appear
07/12/2021 Morgan M Church, Hancock Rd, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Failure To Appear, Simple Possession, Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Reckless Driving, No Insurance
07/12/2021 Timothy R Cameron, Brickyard Branch Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence
07/13/2021 Emily D Church, Grindstaff, Rd, Capias
07/13/2021 Timothy D Campbell, Grindstaff Rd, Capias
07/13/2021 Asa T Main, Cold Spring Rd, Capias
07/13/2021 Lakota S Price, Bulldog Rd, False Report, Violation Of Probation
07/13/2021 Benjamin Masters, Doeville Rd, Violation Of Order Of Protection
07/13/2021 Kenneth L Bennett, Pleasant Valley Rd, Attachment, Violation Of Probation
07/14/2021 Tandy C Williams, Red Brush Rd, Failure To Appear, Violation Of Probation
07/14/2021 Dylan M Lunceford, B Johnson Rd, Failure To Appear
07/14/2021 Winfred D Mullins Jr, Abingdon Va, Aggravated Assault On A Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
07/14/2021 Jason M Snyder, Divide Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
07/15/2021 Jacob E Penick, Vilas North Carolina, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Violation Of Open Container Law
07/15/2021 Charlotte R Corum, Anderson Dr, Assault As Domestic Violence
07/15/2021 Kenneth W Brown, Zionville Nc, Violation Of Probation
07/15/2021 John D Church, Main St, Failure To Appear, Violation Of Probation
07/15/2021 Harold L Ferguson Jr, Hillside Rd, Violation Of Probation