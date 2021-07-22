This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 7-21-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

Earl C Barnes

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑299

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Earl C Barnes

Evading Arrest

Violation: 06/01/2021

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 06/01/2021

Bond(S) Surety

$4,000.00

AAA Bonding

Christopher C Beesley

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑291

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher C Beesley

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 05/15/2021

Christopher C Beesley

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑231

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher C Beesley

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 05/15/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/15/2021

Speeding Violation: 05/15/2021 Speed: 50 / 72

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 05/15/2021

Gary Wayne Boyd

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑202

St. Of Tn Vs Gary Wayne Boyd

Speeding Violation: 04/23/2021 Speed: 55 / 72

Chadwick R. Brooks

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑388

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chadwick R. Brooks

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 07/17/2021

Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000

Violation: 07/17/2021

Dallas Easton Brown

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑258

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Easton Brown

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 05/07/2021

Dallas Easton Brown

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑192

St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Easton Brown

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 04/25/2021

Logan Ramsey Bryant

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑172

St. Of Tn Vs Logan Ramsey Bryant

Speeding Violation: 04/18/2021 Speed: 55 / 72

Richard Dwayne Bryant

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑24

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Richard Dwayne Bryant

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 12/30/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Tn Bonding

Lisa Marie Bush

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑380

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Lisa Marie Bush

Atty: Public Defender

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 07/13/2021

Fletcher Mckinley Canter

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑223

St. Of Tn Vs Fletcher Mckinley Canter

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/13/2021

Vehicle Turning Left At Intersection

Violation: 05/13/2021

Samantha Leigh Carroll

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑189

St. Of Tn Vs Samantha Leigh Carroll

Speeding Violation: 04/24/2021 Speed: 45 / 65

Robert Shane Collins

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑268

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Shane Collins

Registration Law

Violation: 05/28/2021

Adam Ray Deyton

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑382

St. Of Tn Vs Adam Ray Deyton

Assault ‑ Threat Of Bodily Injury

Violation: 06/25/2021

Kristen R Dickens

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑243

St. Of Tn Vs Kristen R Dickens

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/21/2021

Speeding Violation: 05/21/2021 Speed: 55 / 76

Christopher Allen Farrow

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑194

Robert Wills Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Allen Farrow

Speeding Violation: 04/30/2021 Speed: 55 / 64

Harold Lee Ferguson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑759

St. Of Tn Vs Harold Lee Ferguson

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/04/2021

Kristi Leann Forrester

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑154

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kristi Leann Forrester

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 03/11/2021

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

AAA Bonding

Tracy Edward Gilley

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑157

St. Of Tn Vs Tracy Edward Gilley

Speeding Violation: 04/11/2021 Speed: 55 / 63

Becky Frances Goins

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑203

St. Of Tn Vs Becky Frances Goins

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 04/23/2021

Charles Anthony Goins

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑217

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Anthony Goins

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 04/23/2021

Shonae Rae Graybeal

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑67

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shonae Rae Graybeal

Atty: Bill Hampton

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/13/2020

Christopher Lynn Guy

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑244

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Lynn Guy

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 05/21/2021

Franklin Robert Halsey

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑193

Robert Wills Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Franklin Robert Halsey

Speeding Violation: 04/30/2021 Speed: 25 / 34

Sonya Dawn Hammons

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑215

St. Of Tn Vs Sonya Dawn Hammons

Obedience To Required Traffic Control Device

Violation: 04/30/2021

Adam Scott Hershner

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑150

St. Of Tn Vs Adam Scott Hershner

Speeding Violation: 04/07/2021 Speed: 55 / 86

Stevie Nicole Holman

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑297

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stevie Nicole Holman

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/31/2021

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

AAA Bonding

Stevie Nicole Holman

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑263

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stevie Nicole Holman

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 05/31/2021

Driving Without License

Violation: 05/31/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/31/2021

Connor Everett Icenhour

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑212

St. Of Tn Vs Connor Everett Icenhour

Speeding

Violation: 04/29/2021 Speed: 55 / 74

Suzanne Katherine Johnson

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑158

St. Of Tn Vs Suzanne Katherine Johnson

Speeding Violation: 04/11/2021 Speed: 40 / 80

Taylor Dawn Jordan

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑292

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Taylor Dawn Jordan

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 05/21/2021

Taylor Dawn Jordan

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑246

St. Of Tn Vs Taylor Dawn Jordan

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 05/21/2021

Robert Leroy Littleton III

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑178

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Leroy Littleton III

Atty: Nikki Himebaugh

Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee

Violation: 03/30/2021

Bradley Michael Livorski

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑307

Bethany Watson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Bradley Michael Livorski

Boat Registration Violation

Violation: 06/06/2021

Katherine Mccard

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑207

St. Of Tn Vs Katherine Mccard

Driving Without License

Violation: 05/02/2021

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 05/02/2021

Shawn P Mcelyea

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑156

St. Of Tn Vs Shawn P Mcelyea

Speeding Violation: 04/11/2021 Speed: 55 / 82

Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑153

St. Of Tn Vs Kaleb Nicholas Mcwhorter

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 04/07/2021

Alfred Gilbert Miller

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑176

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alfred Gilbert Miller

Safety Rules And Regulations

Violation: 04/18/2021

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 04/18/2021

Michael Frank Miller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑712

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 11/22/2020

Immediate Notice Of Accident

Violation: 11/22/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/22/2020

Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage

Violation: 11/22/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 11/22/2020 Bond(S) Surety

$11,500.00 Tn Bonding

Norman David Miller

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑198

St. Of Tn Vs Norman David Miller

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 04/30/2021

Speeding Violation: 04/30/2021 Speed: 45 / 68

Susan Renae Moore

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑257

St. Of Tn Vs Susan Renae Moore

Speeding Violation: 05/26/2021 Speed: 55 / 73

Winfred D Mullins Jr

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑385

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Winfred D Mullins Jr

Aggravated Assault ‑ Attempt

Violation: 07/14/2021

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 07/14/2021

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 07/14/2021

Reckless Endangerment ‑ Vehicle / Felony

Violation: 07/14/2021

Amanda Greer Neaves

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑214

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Greer Neaves

Speeding Violation: 04/23/2021 Speed: 55 / 71

Alexandria Paige Norris

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑238

St. Of Tn Vs Alexandria Paige Norris

Atty: Public Defender

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 02/28/2021

Joby Allen Norris‑2021‑Tr‑204

St. Of Tn Vs Joby Allen Norris

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 04/30/2021

Speeding Violation: 04/30/2021 Speed: 45 / 60

Robert Alan Olen Jr

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑331

Faith Poteet Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Alan Olen Jr

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 06/18/2021

Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 06/18/2021

Interference With Emergency Calls

Violation: 06/18/2021

Tequilla Ann Osborne

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑270

Caleb Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tequilla Ann Osborne

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 05/28/2021

Dalton Cole Peters

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑236

St. Of Tn Vs Dalton Cole Peters

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 05/21/2021

Georgia D Potter

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑278

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Georgia D Potter

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 05/22/2021

Travis Jeffery Potter

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑248

St. Of Tn Vs Travis Jeffery Potter

Speeding Violation: 05/22/2021 Speed: 45 / 66

Jonathan Boyd Richards

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑277

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Boyd Richards

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 05/22/2021

Public Intoxication

Violation: 05/22/2021

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 05/22/2021

Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00

AAA Bonding

Jerry Wayne Roberts

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑70

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Wayne Roberts

Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee

Violation: 01/29/2021

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 01/29/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 01/29/2021

Bond(S) Surety$7,500.00

Tn Bonding

Megan Lynn Sedgwick

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑257

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Megan Lynn Sedgwick

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 05/07/2021

Kayla Lynn Sexton

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑152

St. Of Tn Vs Kayla Lynn Sexton

Speeding Violation: 04/07/2021 Speed: 55 / 72

Gregory Reeves Snyder

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑81

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gregory Reeves Snyder

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 01/08/2021

Ivan D Snyder

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑151

St. Of Tn Vs Ivan D Snyder

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 04/07/2021

Michael R. Stanley

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑268

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael R. Stanley

Domestic Assault

Violation: 05/05/2021

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

AAA Bonding

Tait Patrick Tracy

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑152

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tait Patrick Tracy

Atty: Public Defender

Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee

Violation: 03/09/2021

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 03/09/2021

Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/09/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 03/09/2021

Bond(S) Signature

$2,500.00

James Daniel Wallace

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑272

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James Daniel Wallace

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 05/18/2021

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

AAA Bonding

Tommy Len Ward Jr

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑389

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Len Ward Jr

Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle

Violation: 07/18/2021

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 07/18/2021

Karen Leann Watson

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑191

St. Of Tn Vs Karen Leann Watson

Speeding Violation: 04/25/2021 Speed: 55 / 74

7/16/2021

07/09/2021 Jorge C Arreola, Bristol Va, Driving Under The Influence

07/09/2021 Adam R Deyton, Gentry Creek Rd, Assault

07/09/2021 Amanda D Thymer, Georgia St, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into A Penal Facility, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Legend Drugs

07/10/2021 Peggy F Humphrey, Hwy 421 N, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

07/11/2021 Sandra M Kent, Copley Branch Rd, Violation Of Probation

07/12/2021 James D Wallace, Rainbow Rd, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

07/12/2021 Billy R Fletcher, Piercetown Rd, Capias

07/12/2021 Matthew J Osborne, Lilly Ln, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order

07/12/2021 Donald M Canter, Hwy 67W, Failure To Appear

07/12/2021 Morgan M Church, Hancock Rd, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Failure To Appear, Simple Possession, Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Reckless Driving, No Insurance

07/12/2021 Timothy R Cameron, Brickyard Branch Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence

07/13/2021 Emily D Church, Grindstaff, Rd, Capias

07/13/2021 Timothy D Campbell, Grindstaff Rd, Capias

07/13/2021 Asa T Main, Cold Spring Rd, Capias

07/13/2021 Lakota S Price, Bulldog Rd, False Report, Violation Of Probation

07/13/2021 Benjamin Masters, Doeville Rd, Violation Of Order Of Protection

07/13/2021 Kenneth L Bennett, Pleasant Valley Rd, Attachment, Violation Of Probation

07/14/2021 Tandy C Williams, Red Brush Rd, Failure To Appear, Violation Of Probation

07/14/2021 Dylan M Lunceford, B Johnson Rd, Failure To Appear

07/14/2021 Winfred D Mullins Jr, Abingdon Va, Aggravated Assault On A Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

07/14/2021 Jason M Snyder, Divide Rd, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

07/15/2021 Jacob E Penick, Vilas North Carolina, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law, Violation Of Open Container Law

07/15/2021 Charlotte R Corum, Anderson Dr, Assault As Domestic Violence

07/15/2021 Kenneth W Brown, Zionville Nc, Violation Of Probation

07/15/2021 John D Church, Main St, Failure To Appear, Violation Of Probation

07/15/2021 Harold L Ferguson Jr, Hillside Rd, Violation Of Probation