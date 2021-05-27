This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 5-26-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Arham Alrowmeim

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑502

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Arham Alrowmeim

Atty: Public Defender

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 08/25/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/25/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 08/25/2020

Arham Alrowmeim

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑505

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Arham Alrowmeim

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 08/25/2020

Bradley Justin Arnold

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑264

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Bradley Justin Arnold

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 05/14/2021

Justan Douglas

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑736

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Bennett Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S)Surety $1,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Justan Douglas

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑424

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Bennett Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/24/2020

Shatona L. Bennett

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑159

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shatona L. Bennett

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp

Violation: 03/13/2021

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Eric Joseph Blackburn

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑145

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Eric Joseph Blackburn

Speeding Violation: 04/04/2021

Speed: 55 / 78

Ethan Kyle Blackburn

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑72

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Kyle Blackburn

Speeding Violation: 02/15/2021

Speed: 45 / 55

Karen L Bokern

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑719

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Karen L Bokern

Atty: Julie Canter

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 10/28/2020

Bobby Edward Boone

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑275

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Edward Boone

Public Intoxication

Violation: 05/23/2021

Marissa E Burns

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑187

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marissa E Burns

Domestic Assault

Violation: 04/04/2021

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Summer Breeze Carroll

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑561

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Summer Breeze Carroll

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 11/23/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 11/23/2020

Registration Law

Violation: 11/23/2020

Crystal Renee Coffey

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑548

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Crystal Renee Coffey

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 09/15/2020

Billy Lee Combs

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑176

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Lee Combs

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 03/25/2021

Aggravated Assault ‑ Domestic

Violation: 03/25/2021

James William Crowe

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑576

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James William Crowe

Speeding Violation: 11/24/2020

Speed: 45 / 61

Juan Rodriguez Cruz

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑569

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Juan Rodriguez Cruz

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/24/2020

Speeding Violation: 11/24/2020

Speed: 40 / 55

Kristen R Dickens

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑533

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kristen R Dickens

Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage

Violation: 09/05/2020

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑90

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/08/2021

Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑68

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 02/08/2021

Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle

Violation: 02/08/2021

Obstruct To Driver’s View Of Drive Mechanism

Violation: 02/08/2021

Billy E Dugger

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑73

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billy E Dugger

Driving Without License

Violation: 02/03/2021

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 02/03/2021

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Billy E Dugger

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑209

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billy E Dugger

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 04/15/2021

Keith A Dunlap

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑508

St. Of Tn Vs Keith A Dunlap

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 08/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Brian Michael Duperry

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑160

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Michael Duperry

Aggravated Burglary ‑ Attempt

Violation: 03/13/2021

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Melissa Paige Eastridge

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑230

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Melissa Paige Eastridge

Driving Without License

Violation: 04/19/2021

Kimberly Alma Epperly

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑464

Matthew Cress Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kimberly Alma Epperly

Atty: Public Defender

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 07/13/2020

Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000

Violation: 07/13/2020

Ronald D Foreman

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑267

St. Of Tn Vs Ronald D Foreman

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Other(Petition,Motion,Writ)

Violation: 05/13/2021

Kristi Leann Forrester

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑154

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kristi Leann Forrester

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 03/11/2021

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Aaa Bonding

David J. Gibson

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑274

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David J. Gibson

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 05/19/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 05/19/2021

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 05/19/2021

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑287

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Atty: Julie Canter

Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 03/26/2019

Probation Violation

Violation: 09/04/2019

Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑806

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000 ‑ Consp

Violation: 10/21/2019

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑49

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 01/24/2020

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑745

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 12/14/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 12/14/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑746

Brad Sutherland Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 12/14/2020

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑203

Brad Sutherland Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Burglary ‑ Auto

Violation: 04/14/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 04/14/2021

Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon

Violation: 04/14/2021

Tampering W/ Evidence

Violation: 04/14/2021

Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000

Violation: 04/14/2021

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑204

Shawn Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Burglary ‑ Auto

Violation: 04/14/2021

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 04/14/2021

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑138

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 03/30/2021

Driving Without License

Violation: 03/30/2021

Motor Driven Cycles Helmet Required

Violation: 03/30/2021

Motor Driven Cycles Required Equipment

Violation: 03/30/2021

Rigoberto U Guerrero

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑577

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Rigoberto U Guerrero

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/30/2020

Jeremy Tyler Hall

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑658

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/29/2020

Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved

Violation: 10/29/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 10/29/2020

Underage Driving While Impaired (18‑20)

Violation: 10/29/2020

Bond(S)

Surety $13,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Jeremy Tyler Hall

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑737

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Jeremy Tyler Hall

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑94

Matt Mullins Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall

Atty: Public Defender

Driving Without License

Violation: 01/11/2020

Peggy Ann Hamilton

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑145

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Peggy Ann Hamilton

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 03/04/2021

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Cecilia Denise Hammons

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑26

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cecilia Denise Hammons

Display Of Registration Plates

Violation: 01/14/2021

Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle

Violation: 01/14/2021

Registration Expired

Violation: 01/14/2021

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Wendy Hansen

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑157

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 03/13/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 03/13/2021

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 03/13/2021

Bond(S) Signature

$6,500.00

Dawson Reiley Helming

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑684

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dawson Reliey Helming

Atty: Julie Canter

Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony

Violation: 08/25/2019

Schedule I Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 08/25/2019

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 08/25/2019

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 08/25/2019

Theft Of Services ‑ $1,000 Or Less

Violation: 08/25/2019

Bond(S) Surety $192,500.00

Tn Bonding

Matthew Dalton Helton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑191

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/26/2020

Pamela N Hicks

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑367

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela N Hicks

Driving Without License

Violation: 08/11/2020

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 08/11/2020

Pamela N Hicks

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑601

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela N Hicks

Driving Without License

Violation: 12/09/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 12/09/2020

Speeding Violation: 12/09/2020

Speed: 40 / 58

Antonio Holland

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑221

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Antonio Holland

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 04/23/2021

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 04/23/2021

Open Container

Violation: 04/23/2021

Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00

Tn Bonding

Angela Johnson Hood

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑661

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Angela Johnson Hood

Atty: Julie Canter

Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage

Violation: 11/02/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 11/02/2020

Bond(S)Surety $4,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Alyssa Evelyn May Icenhour

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑603

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alyssa Evelyn May Icenhour

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 12/08/2020

Lois Nicole Jarrett

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑25

St. Of Tn Vs Lois Nicole Jarrett

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Domestic Assault

Violation: 10/02/2020

Robert Dent Goodman Johnson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑8

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Dent Goodman Johnson

Atty: Public Defender

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 12/31/2019

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 12/31/2019

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 12/31/2019

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Robert Dent Goodman Johnson

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑1

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Dent Goodman Johnson

Open Container

Violation: 12/31/2019

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 12/31/2019

Donnelly M Lewis

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑276

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donnelly M Lewis

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 05/21/2021

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 05/21/2021

Open Container

Violation: 05/21/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/21/2021

Donnelly M Lewis

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑250

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donnelly M Lewis

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/21/2021

Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle

Violation: 05/21/2021

Miguel Esteban Marcos

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑740

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/12/2020

Miguel Esteban Marcos

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑598

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos

Speeding Violation: 12/12/2020

Speed: 40 / 58

Eli Ofni Martinez Lopez

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑19

St. Of Tn Vs Eli Ofni Martinez Lopez

Speeding Violation: 01/11/2021

Speed: 45 / 69

Benjamin M Masters

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑281

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Benjamin M Masters

Domestic Assault ‑ Aggravated

Violation: 05/23/2021

Dustin L. Mcelyea

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑372

St. Of Tn Vs Dustin L. Mcelyea

Driving Without License

Violation: 08/19/2020

Nancy Kay Mills

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑574

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nancy Kay Mills

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

False Reports To Officer

Violation: 09/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Cassie Renee Moody

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑549

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cassie Renee Moody

Atty: T Craig Smith

Domestic Assault

Violation: 09/15/2020

Homer Todd Morefield

46Gs1‑2014‑Cr‑542

St. Of Tn Vs Homer Todd Morefield

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 12/03/2014

Haley Danielle Myers

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑216

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Haley Danielle Myers

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Chavez C Nazaret

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑578

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chavez C Nazaret

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/30/2020

Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑183

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 04/03/2021

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Billy Crane Newsome

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑179

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Crane Newsome

Domestic Assault

Violation: 04/04/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 04/04/2021

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Alexandria Paige Norris

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑514

Edward Tester Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alexandria Paige Norris

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/31/2020

Speeding

Violation: 10/31/2020 Speed: 55 / 69

Megan Nicole Osborne

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑214

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Megan Nicole Osborne

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp

Violation: 04/13/2020

Bond(S)Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Chelsea Shea Perkins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑628

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chelsea Shea Perkins

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 10/16/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/16/2020

Bond(S) Property $31,500.00

Christy Dawn Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑476

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/12/2020

Christy Dawn Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑478

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 10/12/2020

Jonathan Boyd Richards

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑277

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Boyd Richards

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 05/22/2021

Public Intoxication

Violation: 05/22/2021

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 05/22/2021

Tammy S. Robbins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑343

Chris Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tammy S. Robbins

Atty: Julie Canter

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 06/22/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $31,500.00

Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc

Edgar William Smith

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑46

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Edgar William Smith

Speeding Violation: 01/25/2021 Speed: 55 / 60

Joshua Thomas Smith

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑93

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Thomas Smith

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/15/2021

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 02/15/2021

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 02/15/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 02/15/2021

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 02/15/2021

Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00

Tn Bonding

Paul Emery Stafford

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑20

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Paul Emery Stafford

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/30/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 12/30/2020

Robert Stacy Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑545

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stacy Stout

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 09/11/2020

Evading Arrest

Violation: 09/11/2020

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 09/11/2020

Bond(S)Surety $10,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Robert Stacy Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑417

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stacy Stout

Speeding Violation: 09/11/2020

Speed: 45 / 62

Trinity Isabella Tester

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑102

St. Of Tn Vs Trinity Isabella Tester

Stalking ‑ Misd

Violation: 02/19/2021

Douglas Paul Tittle

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑73

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Paul Tittle

Speeding Violation: 02/15/2021

Speed: 30 / 45

Tait Patrick Tracy

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑152

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tait Patrick Tracy

Atty: Public Defender

Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee

Violation: 03/09/2021

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 03/09/2021

Domestic Assault

Violation: 03/09/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 03/09/2021

Bond(S) Signature $2,500.00

Sandra Larae Washington

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑279

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Sandra Larae Washington

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 05/19/2021

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/19/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/19/2021

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 05/19/2021

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 05/19/2021

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑111

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/25/2021

Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage

Violation: 02/25/2021

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑89

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 02/25/2021

Jerri Brianna Wilson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑723

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jerri Brianna Wilson

Domestic Assault

Violation: 11/24/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Kenneth Ray Wilson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑612

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Ray Wilson

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 10/09/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 10/09/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 10/09/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 10/09/2020

Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00

Tn Bonding

Dana Woodard

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑521

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dana Woodard

Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order

Violation: 09/02/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Volunteer Bonding Co

Dana Woodard

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑725

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dana Woodard

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order

Violation: 11/07/2020

Bond(S) Signature $2,500.00

Nanzetta Michelle Young

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑703

Joey Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nanzetta Michelle Young

Nanzetta Michelle Young

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 11/12/2020

Nanzetta Michelle Young

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑542

Joey Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nanzetta Michelle Young

Speeding Violation: 11/12/2020

Speed: 40 / 59

5/21/2021

05/14/2021 Matthew S Lamarr, Pedro Shoun Ln, Possession Of Schedule II Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

05/14/2021 Daniel L Deyton, Hancock Rd, Aggravated Criminal Trespassing

05/15/2021 James D Wallace, Rainbow Rd, Attachment

05/15/2021 David A Cooper, Cooper Fork Rd, Violation Of Probation

05/16/2021 Billy J Moretz, Grindstaff Rd, Contempt

05/16/2021 Lindsey B Howell, Hospital Rd, Possession Of Schedule II Drugs, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

05/17/2021 Charles J Carden, Hampton Tn, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

05/17/2021 Shea L Freeman, Daisy Dr, Violation Of Probation

05/17/2021 Elizabeth L Donnelly, Hwy 91N, Violation Of Community Corrections

05/17/2021 Michael R Stanley, Bart Stanley Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence

05/19/2021 James D Wallace, Rainbow Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

05/19/2021 Casey R Adkins, Stout Rd, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

05/19/2021 David J Gibson, Hwy 91N, Theft Of Property, Aggravated Burglary, Resisting Arrest

05/19/2021 Sandrea L Washington, Newland Nc, Possession Of Schedule III Drugs, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

05/19/2021 Clark Becker, Pedro Shoun Ln, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

05/20/2021 Kevin D Neville, Boone NC, Public Intoxication