This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 5-26-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Arham Alrowmeim
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑502
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Arham Alrowmeim
Atty: Public Defender
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 08/25/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/25/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 08/25/2020
Arham Alrowmeim
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑505
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Arham Alrowmeim
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 08/25/2020
Bradley Justin Arnold
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑264
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Bradley Justin Arnold
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 05/14/2021
Justan Douglas
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑736
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Bennett Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S)Surety $1,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Justan Douglas
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑424
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Bennett Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/24/2020
Shatona L. Bennett
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑159
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shatona L. Bennett
Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp
Violation: 03/13/2021
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Eric Joseph Blackburn
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑145
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Eric Joseph Blackburn
Speeding Violation: 04/04/2021
Speed: 55 / 78
Ethan Kyle Blackburn
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑72
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Kyle Blackburn
Speeding Violation: 02/15/2021
Speed: 45 / 55
Karen L Bokern
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑719
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Karen L Bokern
Atty: Julie Canter
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 10/28/2020
Bobby Edward Boone
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑275
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Edward Boone
Public Intoxication
Violation: 05/23/2021
Marissa E Burns
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑187
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marissa E Burns
Domestic Assault
Violation: 04/04/2021
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Summer Breeze Carroll
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑561
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Summer Breeze Carroll
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 11/23/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 11/23/2020
Registration Law
Violation: 11/23/2020
Crystal Renee Coffey
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑548
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Crystal Renee Coffey
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 09/15/2020
Billy Lee Combs
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑176
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Billy Lee Combs
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 03/25/2021
Aggravated Assault ‑ Domestic
Violation: 03/25/2021
James William Crowe
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑576
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James William Crowe
Speeding Violation: 11/24/2020
Speed: 45 / 61
Juan Rodriguez Cruz
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑569
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Juan Rodriguez Cruz
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/24/2020
Speeding Violation: 11/24/2020
Speed: 40 / 55
Kristen R Dickens
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑533
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kristen R Dickens
Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage
Violation: 09/05/2020
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑90
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/08/2021
Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑68
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 02/08/2021
Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle
Violation: 02/08/2021
Obstruct To Driver’s View Of Drive Mechanism
Violation: 02/08/2021
Billy E Dugger
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑73
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Billy E Dugger
Driving Without License
Violation: 02/03/2021
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 02/03/2021
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Billy E Dugger
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑209
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Billy E Dugger
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 04/15/2021
Keith A Dunlap
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑508
St. Of Tn Vs Keith A Dunlap
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 08/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Brian Michael Duperry
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑160
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Michael Duperry
Aggravated Burglary ‑ Attempt
Violation: 03/13/2021
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Melissa Paige Eastridge
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑230
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Melissa Paige Eastridge
Driving Without License
Violation: 04/19/2021
Kimberly Alma Epperly
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑464
Matthew Cress Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kimberly Alma Epperly
Atty: Public Defender
Aggravated Burglary
Violation: 07/13/2020
Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000
Violation: 07/13/2020
Ronald D Foreman
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑267
St. Of Tn Vs Ronald D Foreman
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Other(Petition,Motion,Writ)
Violation: 05/13/2021
Kristi Leann Forrester
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑154
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kristi Leann Forrester
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 03/11/2021
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Aaa Bonding
David J. Gibson
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑274
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David J. Gibson
Aggravated Burglary
Violation: 05/19/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 05/19/2021
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 05/19/2021
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑287
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Atty: Julie Canter
Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 03/26/2019
Probation Violation
Violation: 09/04/2019
Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑806
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000 ‑ Consp
Violation: 10/21/2019
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑49
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 01/24/2020
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑745
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 12/14/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 12/14/2020
Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑746
Brad Sutherland Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 12/14/2020
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑203
Brad Sutherland Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Burglary ‑ Auto
Violation: 04/14/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 04/14/2021
Possession Weapon ‑ Convicted Felon
Violation: 04/14/2021
Tampering W/ Evidence
Violation: 04/14/2021
Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000
Violation: 04/14/2021
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑204
Shawn Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Burglary ‑ Auto
Violation: 04/14/2021
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 04/14/2021
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑138
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 03/30/2021
Driving Without License
Violation: 03/30/2021
Motor Driven Cycles Helmet Required
Violation: 03/30/2021
Motor Driven Cycles Required Equipment
Violation: 03/30/2021
Rigoberto U Guerrero
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑577
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Rigoberto U Guerrero
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/30/2020
Jeremy Tyler Hall
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑658
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/29/2020
Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved
Violation: 10/29/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 10/29/2020
Underage Driving While Impaired (18‑20)
Violation: 10/29/2020
Bond(S)
Surety $13,000.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Jeremy Tyler Hall
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑737
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall
Domestic Assault
Violation: 12/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Jeremy Tyler Hall
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑94
Matt Mullins Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeremy Tyler Hall
Atty: Public Defender
Driving Without License
Violation: 01/11/2020
Peggy Ann Hamilton
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑145
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Peggy Ann Hamilton
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 03/04/2021
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Cecilia Denise Hammons
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑26
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Cecilia Denise Hammons
Display Of Registration Plates
Violation: 01/14/2021
Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle
Violation: 01/14/2021
Registration Expired
Violation: 01/14/2021
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Wendy Hansen
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑157
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 03/13/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 03/13/2021
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 03/13/2021
Bond(S) Signature
$6,500.00
Dawson Reiley Helming
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑684
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dawson Reliey Helming
Atty: Julie Canter
Possess Firearm Intent To Go Armed ‑ Dangerous Felony
Violation: 08/25/2019
Schedule I Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 08/25/2019
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 08/25/2019
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 08/25/2019
Theft Of Services ‑ $1,000 Or Less
Violation: 08/25/2019
Bond(S) Surety $192,500.00
Tn Bonding
Matthew Dalton Helton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑191
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Dalton Helton
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 03/26/2020
Pamela N Hicks
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑367
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela N Hicks
Driving Without License
Violation: 08/11/2020
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 08/11/2020
Pamela N Hicks
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑601
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela N Hicks
Driving Without License
Violation: 12/09/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 12/09/2020
Speeding Violation: 12/09/2020
Speed: 40 / 58
Antonio Holland
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑221
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Antonio Holland
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 04/23/2021
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 04/23/2021
Open Container
Violation: 04/23/2021
Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00
Tn Bonding
Angela Johnson Hood
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑661
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Angela Johnson Hood
Atty: Julie Canter
Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage
Violation: 11/02/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 11/02/2020
Bond(S)Surety $4,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Alyssa Evelyn May Icenhour
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑603
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alyssa Evelyn May Icenhour
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 12/08/2020
Lois Nicole Jarrett
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑25
St. Of Tn Vs Lois Nicole Jarrett
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Domestic Assault
Violation: 10/02/2020
Robert Dent Goodman Johnson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑8
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Dent Goodman Johnson
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 12/31/2019
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 12/31/2019
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 12/31/2019
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Robert Dent Goodman Johnson
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑1
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Dent Goodman Johnson
Open Container
Violation: 12/31/2019
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 12/31/2019
Donnelly M Lewis
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑276
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donnelly M Lewis
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 05/21/2021
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 05/21/2021
Open Container
Violation: 05/21/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/21/2021
Donnelly M Lewis
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑250
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donnelly M Lewis
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/21/2021
Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle
Violation: 05/21/2021
Miguel Esteban Marcos
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑740
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/12/2020
Miguel Esteban Marcos
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑598
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Miguel Esteban Marcos
Speeding Violation: 12/12/2020
Speed: 40 / 58
Eli Ofni Martinez Lopez
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑19
St. Of Tn Vs Eli Ofni Martinez Lopez
Speeding Violation: 01/11/2021
Speed: 45 / 69
Benjamin M Masters
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑281
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Benjamin M Masters
Domestic Assault ‑ Aggravated
Violation: 05/23/2021
Dustin L. Mcelyea
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑372
St. Of Tn Vs Dustin L. Mcelyea
Driving Without License
Violation: 08/19/2020
Nancy Kay Mills
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑574
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nancy Kay Mills
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
False Reports To Officer
Violation: 09/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Cassie Renee Moody
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑549
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Cassie Renee Moody
Atty: T Craig Smith
Domestic Assault
Violation: 09/15/2020
Homer Todd Morefield
46Gs1‑2014‑Cr‑542
St. Of Tn Vs Homer Todd Morefield
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 12/03/2014
Haley Danielle Myers
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑216
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Haley Danielle Myers
Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation
Violation: 04/13/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Tn Bonding
Chavez C Nazaret
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑578
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chavez C Nazaret
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/30/2020
Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑183
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly
Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 04/03/2021
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Billy Crane Newsome
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑179
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Billy Crane Newsome
Domestic Assault
Violation: 04/04/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 04/04/2021
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Alexandria Paige Norris
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑514
Edward Tester Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alexandria Paige Norris
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/31/2020
Speeding
Violation: 10/31/2020 Speed: 55 / 69
Megan Nicole Osborne
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑214
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Megan Nicole Osborne
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Burglary ‑ Other Than Habitation ‑ Consp
Violation: 04/13/2020
Bond(S)Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Chelsea Shea Perkins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑628
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chelsea Shea Perkins
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 10/16/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/16/2020
Bond(S) Property $31,500.00
Christy Dawn Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑476
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/12/2020
Christy Dawn Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑478
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 10/12/2020
Jonathan Boyd Richards
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑277
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Boyd Richards
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 05/22/2021
Public Intoxication
Violation: 05/22/2021
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 05/22/2021
Tammy S. Robbins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑343
Chris Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tammy S. Robbins
Atty: Julie Canter
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 06/22/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $31,500.00
Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc
Edgar William Smith
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑46
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Edgar William Smith
Speeding Violation: 01/25/2021 Speed: 55 / 60
Joshua Thomas Smith
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑93
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Thomas Smith
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/15/2021
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 02/15/2021
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 02/15/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 02/15/2021
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 02/15/2021
Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00
Tn Bonding
Paul Emery Stafford
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑20
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Paul Emery Stafford
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/30/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 12/30/2020
Robert Stacy Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑545
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stacy Stout
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 09/11/2020
Evading Arrest
Violation: 09/11/2020
Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle
Violation: 09/11/2020
Bond(S)Surety $10,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Robert Stacy Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑417
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stacy Stout
Speeding Violation: 09/11/2020
Speed: 45 / 62
Trinity Isabella Tester
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑102
St. Of Tn Vs Trinity Isabella Tester
Stalking ‑ Misd
Violation: 02/19/2021
Douglas Paul Tittle
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑73
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Paul Tittle
Speeding Violation: 02/15/2021
Speed: 30 / 45
Tait Patrick Tracy
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑152
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tait Patrick Tracy
Atty: Public Defender
Assaulting Or Interfering With Agency Employee
Violation: 03/09/2021
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 03/09/2021
Domestic Assault
Violation: 03/09/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 03/09/2021
Bond(S) Signature $2,500.00
Sandra Larae Washington
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑279
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Sandra Larae Washington
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 05/19/2021
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 05/19/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/19/2021
Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 05/19/2021
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 05/19/2021
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑111
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/25/2021
Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage
Violation: 02/25/2021
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑89
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 02/25/2021
Jerri Brianna Wilson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑723
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jerri Brianna Wilson
Domestic Assault
Violation: 11/24/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Kenneth Ray Wilson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑612
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Ray Wilson
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 10/09/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 10/09/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 10/09/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 10/09/2020
Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00
Tn Bonding
Dana Woodard
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑521
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dana Woodard
Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order
Violation: 09/02/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Volunteer Bonding Co
Dana Woodard
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑725
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dana Woodard
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order
Violation: 11/07/2020
Bond(S) Signature $2,500.00
Nanzetta Michelle Young
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑703
Joey Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nanzetta Michelle Young
Nanzetta Michelle Young
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 11/12/2020
Nanzetta Michelle Young
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑542
Joey Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nanzetta Michelle Young
Speeding Violation: 11/12/2020
Speed: 40 / 59
5/21/2021
05/14/2021 Matthew S Lamarr, Pedro Shoun Ln, Possession Of Schedule II Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
05/14/2021 Daniel L Deyton, Hancock Rd, Aggravated Criminal Trespassing
05/15/2021 James D Wallace, Rainbow Rd, Attachment
05/15/2021 David A Cooper, Cooper Fork Rd, Violation Of Probation
05/16/2021 Billy J Moretz, Grindstaff Rd, Contempt
05/16/2021 Lindsey B Howell, Hospital Rd, Possession Of Schedule II Drugs, Simple Possession, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
05/17/2021 Charles J Carden, Hampton Tn, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
05/17/2021 Shea L Freeman, Daisy Dr, Violation Of Probation
05/17/2021 Elizabeth L Donnelly, Hwy 91N, Violation Of Community Corrections
05/17/2021 Michael R Stanley, Bart Stanley Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence
05/19/2021 James D Wallace, Rainbow Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
05/19/2021 Casey R Adkins, Stout Rd, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
05/19/2021 David J Gibson, Hwy 91N, Theft Of Property, Aggravated Burglary, Resisting Arrest
05/19/2021 Sandrea L Washington, Newland Nc, Possession Of Schedule III Drugs, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
05/19/2021 Clark Becker, Pedro Shoun Ln, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
05/20/2021 Kevin D Neville, Boone NC, Public Intoxication