This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 5-19-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Bradley Justin Arnold
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑264
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Bradley Justin Arnold
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 05/14/2021
Samuel Lee Arnold
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑226
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Lee Arnold
Domestic Assault
Violation: 04/22/2021
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Samuel Lee Arnold
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑227
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Lee Arnold
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 04/23/2021
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Derek Stephen Baird
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑174
St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 04/23/2021
Derek Stephen Baird
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑228
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird
Domestic Assault
Violation: 04/23/2021
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Derek Stephen Baird
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑249
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird
Atty: Public Defender
Evading Arrest
Violation: 05/06/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 05/06/2021
Violation Of Conditional Release
Violation: 05/06/2021
Joseph Paul Ballard
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑898
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Ballard
Probation Violation
Violation: 12/04/2019
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Tn Bonding
Terry Patton Brooks
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑23
St. Of Tn Vs Terry Patton Brooks
Bradley Sexton Off:
Reckless Driving
Violation: 01/14/2021
Donald Malaki Canter
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑122
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/14/2021
Donald Malaki Canter
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑70
St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter
Speeding Violation: 02/14/2021 Speed: 45 / 60
Charles Jarvis Carden
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑269
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Jarvis Carden
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 05/16/2021
Billy Lee Combs
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑176
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Billy Lee Combs
Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 03/25/2021
Aggravated Assault ‑ Domestic
Violation: 03/25/2021
David Allen Cooper
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑593
St. Of Tn Vs David Allen Cooper
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 10/14/2020
Sheryl Lynn Courtney
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑81
St. Of Tn Vs Sheryl Lynn Courtney
Speeding Violation: 02/24/2021 Speed: 45 / 50
Steven Endick Jr
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑188
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Steven Endick Jr
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 03/26/2021
Steven Endick Jr
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑136
St. Of Tn Vs Steven Endick Jr
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 03/26/2021
Angela Marie Fletcher
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑134
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Angela Marie Fletcher
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 10/21/2020
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 10/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Southeastern Bonding
Ronald D Foreman
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑267
St. Of Tn Vs Ronald D Foreman
Other (Petition,Motion,Writ)
Violation: 05/13/2021
Kristi Leann Forrester
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑154
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kristi Leann Forrester
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 03/11/2021
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Sandra Hamm Hipshire
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑106
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Sandra Hamm Hipshire
Speeding Violation: 03/05/2021 Speed: 45 / 70
Lindsey Beth Howell
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑270
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Lindsey Beth Howell
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 05/16/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/16/2021
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 05/16/2021
Oronda Westley Hughes
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑99
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Oronda Westley Hughes
Speeding Violation: 03/06/2021 Speed: 45 / 60
Peggy Fritts Blevins Humphrey
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑750
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Peggy Fritts Blevins Humphrey
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 11/13/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 11/13/2020
Jamie Earl Icenhour
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑600
St. Of Tn Vs Jamie Earl Icenhour
Bradley Sexton Off:
Speeding Violation: 12/10/2020 Speed: 45 / 70
Ricky D Jackson
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑263
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ricky D Jackson
Aggravated Assault ‑ Use Or Display Deadly Weapon
Violation: 05/13/2021
Domestic Assault ‑ Aggravated
Violation: 05/13/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 05/13/2021
Lois Nicole Jarrett
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑25
St. Of Tn Vs Lois Nicole Jarrett
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Domestic Assault
Violation: 10/02/2020
Joshua David Jewell
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑43
St. Of Tn Vs Joshua David Jewell
Harassment
Violation: 01/06/2021
Jimmy Dean Jordan
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑142
St. Of Tn Vs Jimmy Dean Jordan
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 04/02/2021
Joshua Ley King
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑116
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Ley King
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 03/15/2021
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 03/15/2021
Joel Raymond Koslicki
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑87
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joel Raymond Koslicki
Registration Expired
Violation: 02/27/2021
Speeding Violation: 02/27/2021 Speed: 55 / 73
Matthew Scott Lamarr
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑266
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Scott Lamarr
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 05/14/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/14/2021
Ashley E Laws
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑18
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ashley E Laws
Atty: Public Defender
Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle
Violation: 01/05/2021
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 01/05/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 01/05/2021
Mark Earl Lewis
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑168
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mark Earl Lewis
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 03/12/2021
Mark Earl Lewis
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑110
St. Of Tn Vs Mark Earl Lewis
Speeding Violation: 03/12/2021 Speed: 50 / 71
Joseph Paul Mains
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑112
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Mains
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 03/03/2021
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Danielle Shay Campbell Matherly
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑252
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Danielle Shay Campbell Matherly
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 05/08/2021
Jason Timothy Matheson
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑167
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Timothy Matheson
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 04/16/2021
Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle
Violation: 04/16/2021
Mary Shea Mckinnis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑690
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mary Shea Mckinnis
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 11/06/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 11/06/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 11/06/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 11/06/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 11/06/2020
Bond(S) Surety $8,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Pamela Mejia
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑353
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Mejia
Atty: Public Defender
Stalking ‑ Misd
Violation: 06/26/2020
Austin Paul Mills
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑546
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 09/09/2020
Austin Paul Mills
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑643
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/18/2020
Heather N Minks
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑757
St. Of Tn Vs Heather N Minks
Public Intoxication
Violation: 12/28/2020
Alfred Ross Moretz Jr.
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑57
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alfred Ross Moretz Jr.
Atty: Joseph Matherly
Domestic Assault
Violation: 01/24/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 01/24/2021
Bond(S)
Surety
$10,000.00
Tn Bonding
Ashley N Neatherly
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑141
St. Of Tn Vs Ashley N Neatherly
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older
Violation: 04/02/2021
Alexandria Paige Norris
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑238
St. Of Tn Vs Alexandria Paige Norris
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 02/28/2021
William Joseph Orren
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑219
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs William Joseph Orren
Atty: Public Defender
Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation
Violation: 04/21/2021
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
William Joseph Orren
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑36
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs William Joseph Orren
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 01/13/2021
Speeding Violation: 01/13/2021 Speed: 30 / 53
Jeffrey Scott Patterson
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑9
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Scott Patterson
Reckless Driving
Violation: 12/28/2020
Brittany Danielle Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑471
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brittany Danielle Potter
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Canceled
Violation: 08/04/2020
Gwendolyn Joann Robbins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑519
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gwendolyn Joann Robbins
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 08/30/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/30/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 08/30/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Tyler Daniel Shell
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑140
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Daniel Shell
Speeding Violation: 03/31/2021 Speed: 45 / 66
Ginger Faye Shoemaker
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑274
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ginger Faye Shoemaker
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 05/18/2020
Bond(S) Surety $30,000.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Paul David Snyder
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑132
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Paul David Snyder
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 03/22/2021
Paul Emery Stafford
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑20
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Paul Emery Stafford
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 12/30/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 12/30/2020
Michael R. Stanley
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑268
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael R. Stanley
Domestic Assault
Violation: 05/05/2021
Rachel Lynn Stevans
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑741
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Rachel Lynn Stevans
Atty: Perry Stout
Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Up To $1000
Violation: 11/15/2020
Identity Theft
Violation: 11/15/2020
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 11/15/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
A Angel Bonding Llc
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑328
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑392
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Tiffany Amber Williams
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑78
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams
Atty: Public Defender
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 02/05/2021
Bond(S) Surety $30,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Criminal Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable Lisa N. Rice,Presiding
Monday, May 24, 2020
Brittany Michelle Arnold
Pdl/Motions $10,000- Jail Day
20-Cr-145/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth
Ct-2/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Sch Iv
Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Introduce Contraband
5/14/2021
05/07/2021 Johnny R Johnson Jr, Crackers Neck Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence
05/07/2021 Antonio Alvarez, Doeville Rd, Violation Of Probation
05/08/2021 Danielle Matherly, Shingletown Rd, Fugitive From Justice
05/08/2021 Johnny R Mclean, Dotson Ln, Violation Of Probation, Violation Of Sex Offender Registry
05/08/2021 Richard D Bryant, Fall Branch Rd, Public Intoxication
05/09/2021 Matthew J Osborne, Lilly Ln, Public Intoxication
05/10/2021 Jason E Strimel, Stout Branch Rd, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation
05/11/2021 Stephanie L Eller, Pedro Shoun Ln, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Search Or Arrest
05/11/2021 Daniel K Frederick, Grover Reece Rd, Violation Of Probation
05/11/2021 Norman Miller Jr, Hwy 67W, Statutory Rape
05/11/2021 Pamela V Blackburn, Spear Branch Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
05/13/2021 Ricky Jackson, Mack Branch Rd, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Wepaon, Resisting Arrest
05/13/2021 Bradley J Arnold, Bristol Tn, Nonsupport, Fugitive From Justice, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
05/14/2021 Jason P Johnson, Moretz Rd, Violation Of Probation
05/14/2021 Austin Mills, D Curd Ln, Violation Of Probation