This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 5-19-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Bradley Justin Arnold

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑264

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Bradley Justin Arnold

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 05/14/2021

Samuel Lee Arnold

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑226

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Lee Arnold

Domestic Assault

Violation: 04/22/2021

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Samuel Lee Arnold

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑227

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Lee Arnold

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 04/23/2021

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Derek Stephen Baird

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑174

St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 04/23/2021

Derek Stephen Baird

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑228

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird

Domestic Assault

Violation: 04/23/2021

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Derek Stephen Baird

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑249

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird

Atty: Public Defender

Evading Arrest

Violation: 05/06/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 05/06/2021

Violation Of Conditional Release

Violation: 05/06/2021

Joseph Paul Ballard

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑898

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Ballard

Probation Violation

Violation: 12/04/2019

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Terry Patton Brooks

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑23

St. Of Tn Vs Terry Patton Brooks

Bradley Sexton Off:

Reckless Driving

Violation: 01/14/2021

Donald Malaki Canter

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑122

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/14/2021

Donald Malaki Canter

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑70

St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter

Speeding Violation: 02/14/2021 Speed: 45 / 60

Charles Jarvis Carden

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑269

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Jarvis Carden

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 05/16/2021

Billy Lee Combs

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑176

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Lee Combs

Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 03/25/2021

Aggravated Assault ‑ Domestic

Violation: 03/25/2021

David Allen Cooper

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑593

St. Of Tn Vs David Allen Cooper

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 10/14/2020

Sheryl Lynn Courtney

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑81

St. Of Tn Vs Sheryl Lynn Courtney

Speeding Violation: 02/24/2021 Speed: 45 / 50

Steven Endick Jr

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑188

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Steven Endick Jr

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 03/26/2021

Steven Endick Jr

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑136

St. Of Tn Vs Steven Endick Jr

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 03/26/2021

Angela Marie Fletcher

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑134

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Angela Marie Fletcher

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 10/21/2020

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 10/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Southeastern Bonding

Ronald D Foreman

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑267

St. Of Tn Vs Ronald D Foreman

Other (Petition,Motion,Writ)

Violation: 05/13/2021

Kristi Leann Forrester

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑154

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kristi Leann Forrester

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 03/11/2021

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Sandra Hamm Hipshire

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑106

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Sandra Hamm Hipshire

Speeding Violation: 03/05/2021 Speed: 45 / 70

Lindsey Beth Howell

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑270

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Lindsey Beth Howell

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 05/16/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/16/2021

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 05/16/2021

Oronda Westley Hughes

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑99

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Oronda Westley Hughes

Speeding Violation: 03/06/2021 Speed: 45 / 60

Peggy Fritts Blevins Humphrey

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑750

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Peggy Fritts Blevins Humphrey

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 11/13/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 11/13/2020

Jamie Earl Icenhour

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑600

St. Of Tn Vs Jamie Earl Icenhour

Bradley Sexton Off:

Speeding Violation: 12/10/2020 Speed: 45 / 70

Ricky D Jackson

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑263

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ricky D Jackson

Aggravated Assault ‑ Use Or Display Deadly Weapon

Violation: 05/13/2021

Domestic Assault ‑ Aggravated

Violation: 05/13/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 05/13/2021

Lois Nicole Jarrett

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑25

St. Of Tn Vs Lois Nicole Jarrett

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Domestic Assault

Violation: 10/02/2020

Joshua David Jewell

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑43

St. Of Tn Vs Joshua David Jewell

Harassment

Violation: 01/06/2021

Jimmy Dean Jordan

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑142

St. Of Tn Vs Jimmy Dean Jordan

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 04/02/2021

Joshua Ley King

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑116

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Ley King

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 03/15/2021

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 03/15/2021

Joel Raymond Koslicki

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑87

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joel Raymond Koslicki

Registration Expired

Violation: 02/27/2021

Speeding Violation: 02/27/2021 Speed: 55 / 73

Matthew Scott Lamarr

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑266

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Scott Lamarr

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 05/14/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/14/2021

Ashley E Laws

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑18

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ashley E Laws

Atty: Public Defender

Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle

Violation: 01/05/2021

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 01/05/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 01/05/2021

Mark Earl Lewis

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑168

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mark Earl Lewis

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 03/12/2021

Mark Earl Lewis

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑110

St. Of Tn Vs Mark Earl Lewis

Speeding Violation: 03/12/2021 Speed: 50 / 71

Joseph Paul Mains

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑112

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Mains

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 03/03/2021

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Danielle Shay Campbell Matherly

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑252

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Danielle Shay Campbell Matherly

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 05/08/2021

Jason Timothy Matheson

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑167

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Timothy Matheson

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 04/16/2021

Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle

Violation: 04/16/2021

Mary Shea Mckinnis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑690

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mary Shea Mckinnis

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 11/06/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 11/06/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 11/06/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 11/06/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 11/06/2020

Bond(S) Surety $8,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Pamela Mejia

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑353

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Mejia

Atty: Public Defender

Stalking ‑ Misd

Violation: 06/26/2020

Austin Paul Mills

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑546

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 09/09/2020

Austin Paul Mills

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑643

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/18/2020

Heather N Minks

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑757

St. Of Tn Vs Heather N Minks

Public Intoxication

Violation: 12/28/2020

Alfred Ross Moretz Jr.

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑57

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alfred Ross Moretz Jr.

Atty: Joseph Matherly

Domestic Assault

Violation: 01/24/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 01/24/2021

Bond(S)

Surety

$10,000.00

Tn Bonding

Ashley N Neatherly

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑141

St. Of Tn Vs Ashley N Neatherly

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older

Violation: 04/02/2021

Alexandria Paige Norris

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑238

St. Of Tn Vs Alexandria Paige Norris

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 02/28/2021

William Joseph Orren

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑219

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Joseph Orren

Atty: Public Defender

Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation

Violation: 04/21/2021

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

William Joseph Orren

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑36

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Joseph Orren

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 01/13/2021

Speeding Violation: 01/13/2021 Speed: 30 / 53

Jeffrey Scott Patterson

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑9

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Scott Patterson

Reckless Driving

Violation: 12/28/2020

Brittany Danielle Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑471

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brittany Danielle Potter

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Canceled

Violation: 08/04/2020

Gwendolyn Joann Robbins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑519

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gwendolyn Joann Robbins

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 08/30/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/30/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 08/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Tyler Daniel Shell

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑140

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Daniel Shell

Speeding Violation: 03/31/2021 Speed: 45 / 66

Ginger Faye Shoemaker

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑274

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ginger Faye Shoemaker

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 05/18/2020

Bond(S) Surety $30,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Paul David Snyder

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑132

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Paul David Snyder

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 03/22/2021

Paul Emery Stafford

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑20

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Paul Emery Stafford

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 12/30/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 12/30/2020

Michael R. Stanley

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑268

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael R. Stanley

Domestic Assault

Violation: 05/05/2021

Rachel Lynn Stevans

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑741

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Rachel Lynn Stevans

Atty: Perry Stout

Fraud Use Credit/Debit Card ‑ Up To $1000

Violation: 11/15/2020

Identity Theft

Violation: 11/15/2020

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 11/15/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

A Angel Bonding Llc

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑328

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑392

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Tiffany Amber Williams

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑78

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Amber Williams

Atty: Public Defender

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 02/05/2021

Bond(S) Surety $30,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Criminal Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice,Presiding

Monday, May 24, 2020

Brittany Michelle Arnold

Pdl/Motions $10,000- Jail Day

20-Cr-145/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Meth

Ct-2/ Conspiracy To Sell Or Deliver Sch Iv

Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Introduce Contraband

5/14/2021

05/07/2021 Johnny R Johnson Jr, Crackers Neck Rd, Aggravated Assault As Domestic Violence

05/07/2021 Antonio Alvarez, Doeville Rd, Violation Of Probation

05/08/2021 Danielle Matherly, Shingletown Rd, Fugitive From Justice

05/08/2021 Johnny R Mclean, Dotson Ln, Violation Of Probation, Violation Of Sex Offender Registry

05/08/2021 Richard D Bryant, Fall Branch Rd, Public Intoxication

05/09/2021 Matthew J Osborne, Lilly Ln, Public Intoxication

05/10/2021 Jason E Strimel, Stout Branch Rd, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation

05/11/2021 Stephanie L Eller, Pedro Shoun Ln, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Search Or Arrest

05/11/2021 Daniel K Frederick, Grover Reece Rd, Violation Of Probation

05/11/2021 Norman Miller Jr, Hwy 67W, Statutory Rape

05/11/2021 Pamela V Blackburn, Spear Branch Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

05/13/2021 Ricky Jackson, Mack Branch Rd, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Wepaon, Resisting Arrest

05/13/2021 Bradley J Arnold, Bristol Tn, Nonsupport, Fugitive From Justice, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

05/14/2021 Jason P Johnson, Moretz Rd, Violation Of Probation

05/14/2021 Austin Mills, D Curd Ln, Violation Of Probation