This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 2-17-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021
Debra Trimble Dillard
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑92
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Debra Trimble Dillard
Aggravated 911 Calls In Non‑Emergency Situations Prohibited
Violation: 02/12/2021
Gary Lee Greer
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑91
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gary Lee Greer
Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation
Violation:11/11/2020
Matthew Jesse James Osborne
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑84
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Jesse James Osborne
Domestic Assault
Violation: 02/04/2021
Destiny Dawn Roark
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑510
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Destiny Dawn Roark
Driving Without License
Violation:11/03/2020
Improper Lane Change
Violation:11/03/2020
Destiny Dawn Roark
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑85
Bradley SextonOff:
St. Of Tn Vs Destiny Dawn Roark
Driving While License Suspended
Violation:02/10/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation:02/10/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 02/10/2021
Registration Law
Violation: 02/10/2021
Joshua Thomas Smith
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑93
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Thomas Smith
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/15/2021
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 02/15/2021
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation:02/15/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 02/15/2021
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 02/15/2021
2/12/2021
02/05/2021 Thomas H Mccauley Iii, Johnson City, Public Intoxication
02/05/2021 Douglas Z Mcmillan, Dry Stone Branch Rd, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order
02/05/2021 Jonathan M Cook, Deer Run Rd, Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle O/$2,500 – U/$10,000, Evading Arrest By Foot, Failure To Appear, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation
02/05/2021 Tiffany A Williams, Chestnut Dr, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs
02/07/2021 James A Adams, Bristol, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law
02/07/2021 Wendy L Hansen, Crackers Neck Rd, Criminal Trespassing
02/08/2021 Gregory R Snyder, Furnace Creek Rd, Theft Of Property U/$1,000
02/09/2021 Shonae Graybeal, Red Hill, Assault As Domestic Violence
02/09/2021 Frank A Dales, Crackers Neck Rd, Violation Of Probation
02/09/2021 Joseph E Phipps, Anis Greer Rd, Burglary, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
02/09/2021 Joseph Davis, Damascus Va, Burglary, Possession Of A Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Public Intoxication,
Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
02/10/2021 Destiny D Roark, Dry Branch Rd, Capias X 2
02/10/2021 Matthew J Osborne, Lily Ln, Vandalism As Domestic Violence
02/11/2021 Jackie S Wilson, Waters Rd, Violation Of Probation
02/11/2021 Tiffany A Williams, Chestnut Dr, Violation Of Probation
02/11/2021 Chelsea S Perkins, Sandy Rd, Attempted Theft