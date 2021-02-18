This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 2-17-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

Debra Trimble Dillard

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑92

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Debra Trimble Dillard

Aggravated 911 Calls In Non‑Emergency Situations Prohibited

Violation: 02/12/2021

Gary Lee Greer

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑91

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gary Lee Greer

Sexual Offender Registration Form Violation

Violation:11/11/2020

Matthew Jesse James Osborne

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑84

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Jesse James Osborne

Domestic Assault

Violation: 02/04/2021

Destiny Dawn Roark

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑510

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Destiny Dawn Roark

Driving Without License

Violation:11/03/2020

Improper Lane Change

Violation:11/03/2020

Destiny Dawn Roark

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑85

Bradley SextonOff:

St. Of Tn Vs Destiny Dawn Roark

Driving While License Suspended

Violation:02/10/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation:02/10/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 02/10/2021

Registration Law

Violation: 02/10/2021

Joshua Thomas Smith

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑93

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joshua Thomas Smith

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/15/2021

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 02/15/2021

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation:02/15/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 02/15/2021

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 02/15/2021

2/12/2021

02/05/2021 Thomas H Mccauley Iii, Johnson City, Public Intoxication

02/05/2021 Douglas Z Mcmillan, Dry Stone Branch Rd, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order

02/05/2021 Jonathan M Cook, Deer Run Rd, Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle O/$2,500 – U/$10,000, Evading Arrest By Foot, Failure To Appear, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation

02/05/2021 Tiffany A Williams, Chestnut Dr, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs

02/07/2021 James A Adams, Bristol, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

02/07/2021 Wendy L Hansen, Crackers Neck Rd, Criminal Trespassing

02/08/2021 Gregory R Snyder, Furnace Creek Rd, Theft Of Property U/$1,000

02/09/2021 Shonae Graybeal, Red Hill, Assault As Domestic Violence

02/09/2021 Frank A Dales, Crackers Neck Rd, Violation Of Probation

02/09/2021 Joseph E Phipps, Anis Greer Rd, Burglary, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

02/09/2021 Joseph Davis, Damascus Va, Burglary, Possession Of A Firearm While In Commission Of A Felony, Public Intoxication,

Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

02/10/2021 Destiny D Roark, Dry Branch Rd, Capias X 2

02/10/2021 Matthew J Osborne, Lily Ln, Vandalism As Domestic Violence

02/11/2021 Jackie S Wilson, Waters Rd, Violation Of Probation

02/11/2021 Tiffany A Williams, Chestnut Dr, Violation Of Probation

02/11/2021 Chelsea S Perkins, Sandy Rd, Attempted Theft