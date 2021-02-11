This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 2-10-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
Wendy Hansen
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑80
Joe WoodardOff:
St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 02/07/2021
Ray Howard
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑65
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ray Howard
Atty: Public Defender
Casual Exchange ‑ Adult/Minor ‑ Schedule Vi ‑ Att
Violation: 01/31/2021
Contra In Penal Facility
Violation: 01/31/2021
Robert James Main
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑75
Bradley SextonOff:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert James Main
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/04/2021
Thomas Mccauley
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑76
Cody IngleOff:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Mccauley
Public Intoxication
Violation: 02/04/2021
Douglas Zachary Mcmillan
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑77
Evan Charles MartinOff:
St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Zachary Mcmillan
Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order
Violation: 02/05/2021
Raffeny E Pryor
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑64
Cody RoarkOff:
St. Of Tn Vs Raffeny E Pryor
Atty: Joseph Matherly
Contra In Penal Facility
Violation: 01/31/2021
Jamica S White
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑63
Cody RoarkOff:
St. Of Tn Vs Jamica S White
Atty: Julie Canter
Contra In Penal Facility
Violation: 01/31/2021
2/05/2021
01/29/2021 Jerry W Roberts, Hancock Rd, Assault On An Officer, Resisting Arrest, Driving Uner The Influence
01/29/2021 Dennis D Price, Muskat Ramble Rd, Driving Under The Influence
01/29/2021 Jimmy R Eggers, Trivette Rd, Vandalism
01/29/2021 David B Triplett, Pinecrest St, Resisting Arrest
01/31/2021 Caleb S Whaley, Spear Branch Rd, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Open Container Law, No Insurance
01/31/2021 Jamica White, Memphis, Criminal Conspiracy To Introduce Contraband Into A Penal Facility
01/31/2021 Raffeny Pryor, Memphis, Criminal Conspiracy To Introduce Contraband Into A Penal Facility, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
01/31/2021 Ray C Howard, Memphis, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into Penal Facility, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs
02/01/2021 Dustin R Miller, Bulldog Rd, Failure To Appear
02/01/2021 Ethan Woody, Locust Gap Rd, False Report To Authorities
02/03/2021 Billy E Dugger, Pandora Ln, Simple Possession, No Drivers License
02/04/2021 Robert J Main Jr, Lily Ln, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
02/04/2021 Asa T Main, Cold Springs Rd, Harassment