This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 2-10-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Wendy Hansen

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑80

Joe WoodardOff:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 02/07/2021

Ray Howard

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑65

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ray Howard

Atty: Public Defender

Casual Exchange ‑ Adult/Minor ‑ Schedule Vi ‑ Att

Violation: 01/31/2021

Contra In Penal Facility

Violation: 01/31/2021

Robert James Main

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑75

Bradley SextonOff:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert James Main

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/04/2021

Thomas Mccauley

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑76

Cody IngleOff:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Mccauley

Public Intoxication

Violation: 02/04/2021

Douglas Zachary Mcmillan

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑77

Evan Charles MartinOff:

St. Of Tn Vs Douglas Zachary Mcmillan

Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order

Violation: 02/05/2021

Raffeny E Pryor

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑64

Cody RoarkOff:

St. Of Tn Vs Raffeny E Pryor

Atty: Joseph Matherly

Contra In Penal Facility

Violation: 01/31/2021

Jamica S White

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑63

Cody RoarkOff:

St. Of Tn Vs Jamica S White

Atty: Julie Canter

Contra In Penal Facility

Violation: 01/31/2021

2/05/2021

01/29/2021 Jerry W Roberts, Hancock Rd, Assault On An Officer, Resisting Arrest, Driving Uner The Influence

01/29/2021 Dennis D Price, Muskat Ramble Rd, Driving Under The Influence

01/29/2021 Jimmy R Eggers, Trivette Rd, Vandalism

01/29/2021 David B Triplett, Pinecrest St, Resisting Arrest

01/31/2021 Caleb S Whaley, Spear Branch Rd, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Open Container Law, No Insurance

01/31/2021 Jamica White, Memphis, Criminal Conspiracy To Introduce Contraband Into A Penal Facility

01/31/2021 Raffeny Pryor, Memphis, Criminal Conspiracy To Introduce Contraband Into A Penal Facility, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

01/31/2021 Ray C Howard, Memphis, Introduction Of Drugs Or Contraband Into Penal Facility, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs

02/01/2021 Dustin R Miller, Bulldog Rd, Failure To Appear

02/01/2021 Ethan Woody, Locust Gap Rd, False Report To Authorities

02/03/2021 Billy E Dugger, Pandora Ln, Simple Possession, No Drivers License

02/04/2021 Robert J Main Jr, Lily Ln, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

02/04/2021 Asa T Main, Cold Springs Rd, Harassment