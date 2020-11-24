This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 11-25-2020
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
Jesus S Alvarez
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑701
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jesus S Alvarez
Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 11/14/2020
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/14/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 11/14/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 11/14/2020
Jesus S Alvarez
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑539
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jesus S Alvarez
Speeding Violation: 11/14/2020 Speed: 20 / 45
Garrett Michael Aurora
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑395
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Garrett Michael Aurora
Speeding Violation: 08/30/2020 Speed: 55 / 73
James R Barnwell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑707
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James R Barnwell
Public Intoxication
Violation: 11/19/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 11/19/2020
Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order
Violation: 11/19/2020
Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑554
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 09/17/2020
James Lee Cogar
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑708
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James Lee Cogar
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 11/22/2020
Allen Ray Courtner
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑738
St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 10/09/2019
Allen Ray Courtner
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑740
St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner
Probation Violation
Violation: 10/09/2019
Allen Ray Courtner
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑144
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 02/28/2020
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 02/28/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 02/28/2020
Ronnie Darrell Curd
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑706
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ronnie Darrell Curd
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 11/21/2020
Jeffrey Ray Denney
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑655
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Ray Denney
911 Calls In Non‑Emergency Situations Prohibited
Violation: 10/28/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Tn Bonding
Chassidy Renee Deyton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑603
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chassidy Renee Deyton
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 10/04/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Tn Bonding
Johnny R. Deyton
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑508
Clifton G. Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Johnny R. Deyton
Speeding Violation: 10/31/2020 Speed: 50 / 71
Steve Endick
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑359
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Steve Endick
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 07/02/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc
Kimberly Alma Epperly
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑464
Matthew Cress Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kimberly Alma Epperly
Atty: Public Defender
Aggravated Burglary
Violation: 07/13/2020
Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000
Violation: 07/13/2020
Marty Guy Greenwell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑117
Chris Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/30/2020
Probation Violation
Violation: 03/04/2020
Marty Guy Greenwell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑279
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell
Aggravated Burglary
Violation: 05/23/2020
Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 05/23/2020
Evading Arrest
Violation: 05/23/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 05/23/2020
Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000
Violation: 05/23/2020
Robert Stedman Greever
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑695
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stedman Greever
Atty: Joseph Matherly
Residential And Work Restrictions
Violation: 11/13/2020
Guyla Masey Hess
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑571
St. Of Tn Vs Guyla Masey Hess
Harassment
Violation: 09/17/2020
Guyla Masey Hess
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑572
St. Of Tn Vs Guyla Masey Hess
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 09/15/2020
Ronnie Dale Hess
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑573
St. Of Tn Vs Ronnie Dale Hess
Harassment
Violation: 09/17/2020
Brian Eugene Hicks
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑239
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Eugene Hicks
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 05/02/2020
Open Container
Violation: 05/02/2020
Walter Bernard Jones
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑682
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Walter Bernard Jones
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/07/2020
Christopher Kellis
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑135
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Kellis
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 02/07/2019
Bradley Allen Lipford
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑604
St. Of Tn Vs Bradley Allen Lipford
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 12/04/2019
Guillermo Arnoldo Castro Lopez
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑512
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Guillermo Arnoldo Castro Lopez
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/01/2020
Speeding Violation: 11/01/2020 Speed: 40 / 55
Raphael T Mathis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑679
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/08/2020
Amanda L Mireles
46Gs1‑2017‑Cr‑168
Matt Mullins Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda L Mireles
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 03/10/2017
Colin Moore
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑244
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Colin Moore
Atty: Julie Canter
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 03/18/2019
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 03/18/2019
Jordan Stephen Robertson
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑456
St. Of Tn Vs Jordan Stephen Robertson
Speeding Violation: 10/06/2020 Speed: 45 / 65
Mark C Triplett
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑503
St. Of Tn Vs Mark C Triplett
Jeff Norman Off:
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/28/2020
Jesse Drew Wallace
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑581
St. Of Tn Vs Jesse Drew Wallace
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 04/15/2020
Jesse Drew Wallace
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑64
St. Of Tn Vs Jesse Drew Wallace
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 04/15/2020
Jesse Drew Wallace
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑676
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jesse Drew Wallace
Domestic Assault
Violation: 11/06/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Tn Bonding
Jesse Drew Wallace
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑704
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jesse Drew Wallace
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 11/16/2020
Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 11/16/2020
Jerry Lee Williams
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑909
St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Lee Williams
Jerry Lee Williams
Probation Violation
Violation: 03/11/2020
Bond(S) Surety$4,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Jerry Lee Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑482
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Lee Williams
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 08/13/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/13/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 08/13/2020
Jerry Lee Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑714
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Lee Williams
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 11/20/2020
Criminal Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
Billy L Combs
Pdl/Motions $40,000- Or Bond Pd
20-Cr-107/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth For Resale
Kayla M Crowder
Pdl/Motions $5,000-
Ann Marie Bonding Buck
20-Cr-63/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale
Ct-2/ Poss Sch Iii For Resale
Ct-3/ Poss Firearm During Commission Of Felony
Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para
20-Cr-64/ Mcpd$5,000- Ann Marie Bonding
Ct-1/ Dui
Kristopher Dwight Eller
Pdl/Motions Capias- Jail Pd
17-Cr-145/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver .5 Or More
Ct-2/ Dosl 2Nd
Ct-3/ Criminal Impersonation
Ct-4/ Reg Viol
18-Cr-75/ Jcsd Pdl/Motions $50,000- Jail
Ct-1/ Jcsd Failure To Appear
Amy Sue Henley
Arraignment Probation Viol $1,000 Or Bond Judgment 8-12-19
17-Cr-78/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Dui
Ct-2/ Simple Poss Meth
Blu Namath Key
Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St $2,500- Jail
Probation Viol 2Nd No Bond- Jail
16-Cr-183/ Jcsd Judgment 4-28-17 Pd
Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii
Robert Leroy Littleton III
Pdl/Motions $500,000 Bond-Jail Himebaugh
18-Cr-80/Jcsd
Ct-1/ First Degree Murder
Ct-2/ Especially Aggravated Kidnapping
Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Commit Especially Aggravated Kidnapping
Ct-4/ Aggravated Assault
Ct-5/ Extortion
18-Cr-130/ Jcsd $1,000 Bond-Jail
Ct-1/ Simple Poss Meth
Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para
19-Cr-234/ Jcsd $15,000- Jail
Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband
Lexis Jewell Marshall
Pdl/Motions $54,000 Or Bond Pd
20-Cr-50/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii For Resale
Ct-2/ Poss Firearm In Commission Of Felony
Ct-3/ False Report
Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para
Kandice Hope Mccall
Arraignment Probation Viol $3,000
Jail Judgment 12-14-2015
15-Cr-117/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Initiation Of Process To Manf Meth
Ct-2/ Promotion To Manf Meth
Ct-3/ Maintaining Dwelling
Sonya Diane Osborne
Arraignment Probation Viol $500 Or Bond
Judgment 11-14-19
18-Cr-205/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Poss Drug Para
Joshua William Price
Arraignment $50,000
Aaa Bonding To Have Atty
20-Cr-82/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Sale Meth .5 Or More
Ct-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More With School Zone Enhancement
Robert Stacy Stout
Arraignment Probation Viol $10,000
Aaa Bonding To Have Atty
Judgment 4-29-19
19-Cr-28/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Agg Assault
Ct-2/ Intro Contraband
Ct-3/ Felony Evading
Ct-4/ Poss Sch Iv
Bronson Randy Triplett
Pdl/Motions Viol Probation 1St $2,000 Tn Bonding Pd
Viol Probation 2Nd $5,000 Aaa Bonding
17-Cr-163/ Jcsd Viol Probation 3Rd No Bond – Jail
Ct-1/ Poss Meth For Resale Ct-2/ Dorl
New Charge $11,000- Tn Bonding
20-Cr-60/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Felony Reckless Endangerment
Ct-2/ Vandalism
Tiffany Amber Williams
Summons Only
20-Cr-97/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Identity Theft
Ct-3-4/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
Tiffany Amber Williams
Pdl/Motions Summons Only Fallin
20-Cr-97/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Identity Theft
Ct-3-4/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
Dana M Woodard Pdl/Motions $5,000
Ann Marie Bonding Fallin
20-Cr-98/ Jcsd
Ct-1-2/ Agg Assault
Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest
Daniel Robert Yeager
Arraignment Capias No Bond- Jail Fallin
19-Cr-79/ Jcsd Motion To Be Relieved From Bond Filed 11-12-20
Ct-1/ Theft Property $10,000 Or More, Less Than $60,000
Ct-2/ Att. Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less
New Charge
20-Cr-86/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Failure To Appear
11/20/2020
11/13/2020 Robert S Greever, Butler Street, Violation Of Sex Offender Registry
11/14/2020 Jesus S Alvarez, Fairground Ln, Destruction Of City Property, Child Endangerment, Driving Under The Influence, No Drivers License
11/14/2020 Charlie B Oaks, Crestwood Dr, Violation Of Probation
11/14/2020 Jeffery D Brinker, Moretz Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
11/15/2020 Clinton E Mahala, Creston Nc, Driving Left Of Center, Aggravated Assault On A Police Officer With A Motor Vehicle X 2, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Violation Of Probation, Reckless Driving, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
11/15/2020 Dallas T Ferguson, Trout Run Rd, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Carrying/Possession A Weapon, Possession Of A Handgun While Under The Influence, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
11/17/2020 Sonya D Osborne, Anderson Dr, Violation Of Probation
11/18/2020 Johnny H Church, Hwy 67W, Attempted Aggravated Burglary
11/18/2020 Danny R Burton, Hwy 321, Assault As Domestic Violence
11/18/2020 Jesse D Wallace, J Shoun Ln, Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Violation Of Probation
11/18/2020 Deborah Deyton, Hwy 91N, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
11/18/2020 Thomas E Brewer, Little Dry Run Rd, Capias
11/19/2020 John K Nelson, Slabtown Rd, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
11/19/2020 Megan L Maze, Mill Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation