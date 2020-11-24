This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 11-25-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

Jesus S Alvarez

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑701

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jesus S Alvarez

Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 11/14/2020

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/14/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 11/14/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 11/14/2020

Jesus S Alvarez

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑539

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jesus S Alvarez

Speeding Violation: 11/14/2020 Speed: 20 / 45

Garrett Michael Aurora

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑395

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Garrett Michael Aurora

Speeding Violation: 08/30/2020 Speed: 55 / 73

James R Barnwell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑707

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James R Barnwell

Public Intoxication

Violation: 11/19/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 11/19/2020

Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order

Violation: 11/19/2020

Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑554

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Samuel Dewayne Click Jr.

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 09/17/2020

James Lee Cogar

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑708

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James Lee Cogar

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 11/22/2020

Allen Ray Courtner

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑738

St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 10/09/2019

Allen Ray Courtner

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑740

St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner

Probation Violation

Violation: 10/09/2019

Allen Ray Courtner

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑144

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Allen Ray Courtner

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 02/28/2020

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 02/28/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 02/28/2020

Ronnie Darrell Curd

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑706

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ronnie Darrell Curd

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 11/21/2020

Jeffrey Ray Denney

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑655

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Ray Denney

911 Calls In Non‑Emergency Situations Prohibited

Violation: 10/28/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Tn Bonding

Chassidy Renee Deyton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑603

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chassidy Renee Deyton

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 10/04/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Tn Bonding

Johnny R. Deyton

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑508

Clifton G. Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Johnny R. Deyton

Speeding Violation: 10/31/2020 Speed: 50 / 71

Steve Endick

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑359

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Steve Endick

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 07/02/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc

Kimberly Alma Epperly

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑464

Matthew Cress Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kimberly Alma Epperly

Atty: Public Defender

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 07/13/2020

Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000

Violation: 07/13/2020

Marty Guy Greenwell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑117

Chris Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 01/30/2020

Probation Violation

Violation: 03/04/2020

Marty Guy Greenwell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑279

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marty Guy Greenwell

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 05/23/2020

Driving While License Revoked (2Nd Or Sub) ‑ Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 05/23/2020

Evading Arrest

Violation: 05/23/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 05/23/2020

Theft Of Property ‑ $2,500 To < $10,000

Violation: 05/23/2020

Robert Stedman Greever

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑695

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stedman Greever

Atty: Joseph Matherly

Residential And Work Restrictions

Violation: 11/13/2020

Guyla Masey Hess

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑571

St. Of Tn Vs Guyla Masey Hess

Harassment

Violation: 09/17/2020

Guyla Masey Hess

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑572

St. Of Tn Vs Guyla Masey Hess

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 09/15/2020

Ronnie Dale Hess

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑573

St. Of Tn Vs Ronnie Dale Hess

Harassment

Violation: 09/17/2020

Brian Eugene Hicks

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑239

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Eugene Hicks

Atty: Public Defender

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/02/2020

Open Container

Violation: 05/02/2020

Walter Bernard Jones

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑682

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Walter Bernard Jones

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/07/2020

Christopher Kellis

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑135

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Kellis

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 02/07/2019

Bradley Allen Lipford

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑604

St. Of Tn Vs Bradley Allen Lipford

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 12/04/2019

Guillermo Arnoldo Castro Lopez

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑512

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Guillermo Arnoldo Castro Lopez

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/01/2020

Speeding Violation: 11/01/2020 Speed: 40 / 55

Raphael T Mathis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑679

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/08/2020

Amanda L Mireles

46Gs1‑2017‑Cr‑168

Matt Mullins Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda L Mireles

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 03/10/2017

Colin Moore

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑244

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Colin Moore

Atty: Julie Canter

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/18/2019

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 03/18/2019

Jordan Stephen Robertson

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑456

St. Of Tn Vs Jordan Stephen Robertson

Speeding Violation: 10/06/2020 Speed: 45 / 65

Mark C Triplett

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑503

St. Of Tn Vs Mark C Triplett

Jeff Norman Off:

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/28/2020

Jesse Drew Wallace

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑581

St. Of Tn Vs Jesse Drew Wallace

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 04/15/2020

Jesse Drew Wallace

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑64

St. Of Tn Vs Jesse Drew Wallace

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 04/15/2020

Jesse Drew Wallace

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑676

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jesse Drew Wallace

Domestic Assault

Violation: 11/06/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Tn Bonding

Jesse Drew Wallace

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑704

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jesse Drew Wallace

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 11/16/2020

Schedule Iii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 11/16/2020

Jerry Lee Williams

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑909

St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Lee Williams

Jerry Lee Williams

Probation Violation

Violation: 03/11/2020

Bond(S) Surety$4,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Jerry Lee Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑482

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Lee Williams

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 08/13/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/13/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 08/13/2020

Jerry Lee Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑714

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Lee Williams

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 11/20/2020

Criminal Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable Lisa N. Rice, Presiding

Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

Billy L Combs

Pdl/Motions $40,000- Or Bond Pd

20-Cr-107/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth For Resale

Kayla M Crowder

Pdl/Motions $5,000-

Ann Marie Bonding Buck

20-Cr-63/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Iv For Resale

Ct-2/ Poss Sch Iii For Resale

Ct-3/ Poss Firearm During Commission Of Felony

Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para

20-Cr-64/ Mcpd$5,000- Ann Marie Bonding

Ct-1/ Dui

Kristopher Dwight Eller

Pdl/Motions Capias- Jail Pd

17-Cr-145/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Meth With Intent To Sell Or Deliver .5 Or More

Ct-2/ Dosl 2Nd

Ct-3/ Criminal Impersonation

Ct-4/ Reg Viol

18-Cr-75/ Jcsd Pdl/Motions $50,000- Jail

Ct-1/ Jcsd Failure To Appear

Amy Sue Henley

Arraignment Probation Viol $1,000 Or Bond Judgment 8-12-19

17-Cr-78/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Dui

Ct-2/ Simple Poss Meth

Blu Namath Key

Pdl/Motions Probation Viol 1St $2,500- Jail

Probation Viol 2Nd No Bond- Jail

16-Cr-183/ Jcsd Judgment 4-28-17 Pd

Ct-1/ Sale Sch Ii

Robert Leroy Littleton III

Pdl/Motions $500,000 Bond-Jail Himebaugh

18-Cr-80/Jcsd

Ct-1/ First Degree Murder

Ct-2/ Especially Aggravated Kidnapping

Ct-3/ Conspiracy To Commit Especially Aggravated Kidnapping

Ct-4/ Aggravated Assault

Ct-5/ Extortion

18-Cr-130/ Jcsd $1,000 Bond-Jail

Ct-1/ Simple Poss Meth

Ct-2/ Poss Drug Para

19-Cr-234/ Jcsd $15,000- Jail

Ct-1/ Introduction Contraband

Lexis Jewell Marshall

Pdl/Motions $54,000 Or Bond Pd

20-Cr-50/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Sch Ii For Resale

Ct-2/ Poss Firearm In Commission Of Felony

Ct-3/ False Report

Ct-4/ Poss Drug Para

Kandice Hope Mccall

Arraignment Probation Viol $3,000

Jail Judgment 12-14-2015

15-Cr-117/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Initiation Of Process To Manf Meth

Ct-2/ Promotion To Manf Meth

Ct-3/ Maintaining Dwelling

Sonya Diane Osborne

Arraignment Probation Viol $500 Or Bond

Judgment 11-14-19

18-Cr-205/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Poss Drug Para

Joshua William Price

Arraignment $50,000

Aaa Bonding To Have Atty

20-Cr-82/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Sale Meth .5 Or More

Ct-3/ Sale Meth .5 Or More With School Zone Enhancement

Robert Stacy Stout

Arraignment Probation Viol $10,000

Aaa Bonding To Have Atty

Judgment 4-29-19

19-Cr-28/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Agg Assault

Ct-2/ Intro Contraband

Ct-3/ Felony Evading

Ct-4/ Poss Sch Iv

Bronson Randy Triplett

Pdl/Motions Viol Probation 1St $2,000 Tn Bonding Pd

Viol Probation 2Nd $5,000 Aaa Bonding

17-Cr-163/ Jcsd Viol Probation 3Rd No Bond – Jail

Ct-1/ Poss Meth For Resale Ct-2/ Dorl

New Charge $11,000- Tn Bonding

20-Cr-60/ Jcsd Ct-1/ Felony Reckless Endangerment

Ct-2/ Vandalism

Tiffany Amber Williams

Summons Only

20-Cr-97/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Identity Theft

Ct-3-4/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

Tiffany Amber Williams

Pdl/Motions Summons Only Fallin

20-Cr-97/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Identity Theft

Ct-3-4/ Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

Dana M Woodard Pdl/Motions $5,000

Ann Marie Bonding Fallin

20-Cr-98/ Jcsd

Ct-1-2/ Agg Assault

Ct-3/ Resisting Arrest

Daniel Robert Yeager

Arraignment Capias No Bond- Jail Fallin

19-Cr-79/ Jcsd Motion To Be Relieved From Bond Filed 11-12-20

Ct-1/ Theft Property $10,000 Or More, Less Than $60,000

Ct-2/ Att. Theft Of Property $1,000 Or Less

New Charge

20-Cr-86/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Failure To Appear

11/20/2020

11/13/2020 Robert S Greever, Butler Street, Violation Of Sex Offender Registry

11/14/2020 Jesus S Alvarez, Fairground Ln, Destruction Of City Property, Child Endangerment, Driving Under The Influence, No Drivers License

11/14/2020 Charlie B Oaks, Crestwood Dr, Violation Of Probation

11/14/2020 Jeffery D Brinker, Moretz Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

11/15/2020 Clinton E Mahala, Creston Nc, Driving Left Of Center, Aggravated Assault On A Police Officer With A Motor Vehicle X 2, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest While Operating A Motor Vehicle, Violation Of Probation, Reckless Driving, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

11/15/2020 Dallas T Ferguson, Trout Run Rd, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Carrying/Possession A Weapon, Possession Of A Handgun While Under The Influence, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

11/17/2020 Sonya D Osborne, Anderson Dr, Violation Of Probation

11/18/2020 Johnny H Church, Hwy 67W, Attempted Aggravated Burglary

11/18/2020 Danny R Burton, Hwy 321, Assault As Domestic Violence

11/18/2020 Jesse D Wallace, J Shoun Ln, Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs, Violation Of Probation

11/18/2020 Deborah Deyton, Hwy 91N, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

11/18/2020 Thomas E Brewer, Little Dry Run Rd, Capias

11/19/2020 John K Nelson, Slabtown Rd, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

11/19/2020 Megan L Maze, Mill Creek Rd, Violation Of Probation