This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 1-13-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021

Thomas F Agent

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑479

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas F Agent

Atty: Public Defender

Driving Without License

Violation: 08/10/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/10/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 08/10/2020

Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000

Violation: 08/10/2020

Danny Ray Buchanan

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑37

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Buchanan

Domestic Assault

Violation: 01/08/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 01/08/2021

Jacob Logan Chambers

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑42

Caleb Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Logan Chambers

Domestic Assault

Violation: 01/11/2021

Joyriding ‑ Unauth Use Auto/Other Vehicles

Violation: 01/11/2021

Fritz Michael Milam

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑36

Codty Newman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Fritz Michael Milam

Public Intoxication

Violation: 01/08/2021

Donald Burton Mitchell

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑40

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donald Burton Mitchell

Aggravated Assault

Violation: 01/10/2021

Donald Burton Mitchell

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑41

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donald Burton Mitchell

Domestic Assault

Violation: 01/10/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 01/10/2021

Rimgaudas Songaila

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑3

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Rimgaudas Songaila

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 01/04/2021

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 01/04/2021

Open Container

Violation: 01/04/2021

Teri Lee Wade

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑715

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Teri Lee Wade

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 09/10/2019

Jackie Scott Wilson

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑32

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jackie Scott Wilson

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 01/06/2021

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 01/06/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 01/06/2021

Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange

Violation: 01/06/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 01/06/2021

Vehicle Registration ‑ Improper Use

Violation: 01/06/2021

01/08/2021

01/01/2021 Roy G Walton, Dunn Ln, Driving Under The Influence, Open Container Law, No Drivers License



01/01/2021 Shannon W Norman, Elizabethton, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

01/01/2021 Jordan D Ward, Bulldog Rd, Simple Assault

01/02/2021 Bradley A Lipford, Forge Creek Rd, Failure To Appear

01/02/2021 Alexandra B Irick, Handcock Rd, Aggravated Statutory Rape

01/02/2021 Allen R Courtner, Cotton Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence, Theft Of Property O/$1,000.00 < $2,500.00, Vandalism

01/03/2021 Jonathan M Cook, Deer Run Rd, Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle O/$2,500.00 < $10,000.00, Evading Arrest By Foot, Failure To Appear, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation

01/03/2021 Tiffany N Lawler, Crackers Neck Rd, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation

01/03/2021 Allen Woods, Creston Nc, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs

01/03/2021 Jennifer K Walton, West Jefferson, Violation Of Probation, Financial Responsibility, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

01/03/2021 Stephen D Long, Mountain Site Dr, Aggravated Assault On A Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment W/Weapon, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

01/04/2021 Robbie Cox, Main St, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

01/04/2021 Michael L Dunn, Pine St, Criminal Conspiracy To Sell Schedule I Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Schdeule Iv Drugs For Resale, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs

01/04/2021 Rimgaudas Songaila, Johnson City, Left Of Center, Driving Under The Influence, Open Containter Law

01/04/2021 Jason A Davis, Rainbow Rd, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs With Intent For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence

01/05/2021 Ashley E Laws, Cumpler Nc, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Light Law

01/05/2021 Matthew L Widner, Forge Rd, Fale Report/Statement, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident W/ Property Damage, Driving On Recoked Drivers License

01/06/2021 Jackie S Wilson, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Methampethamine, Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Altering License and/Or Plates, No Insurance, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

01/07/2021 Hunter R Greene, Mountain Ciew Dr, Theft

01/07/2021 Amber L May, Furnace Creek Rd, Theft

01/07/2021 Terri L Wade, Timothy Branch Rd, Failure To Appear, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support