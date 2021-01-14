This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 1-13-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021
Thomas F Agent
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑479
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas F Agent
Atty: Public Defender
Driving Without License
Violation: 08/10/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/10/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 08/10/2020
Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000
Violation: 08/10/2020
Danny Ray Buchanan
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑37
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Buchanan
Domestic Assault
Violation: 01/08/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 01/08/2021
Jacob Logan Chambers
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑42
Caleb Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Logan Chambers
Domestic Assault
Violation: 01/11/2021
Joyriding ‑ Unauth Use Auto/Other Vehicles
Violation: 01/11/2021
Fritz Michael Milam
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑36
Codty Newman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Fritz Michael Milam
Public Intoxication
Violation: 01/08/2021
Donald Burton Mitchell
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑40
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donald Burton Mitchell
Aggravated Assault
Violation: 01/10/2021
Donald Burton Mitchell
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑41
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donald Burton Mitchell
Domestic Assault
Violation: 01/10/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 01/10/2021
Rimgaudas Songaila
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑3
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Rimgaudas Songaila
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 01/04/2021
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 01/04/2021
Open Container
Violation: 01/04/2021
Teri Lee Wade
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑715
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Teri Lee Wade
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 09/10/2019
Jackie Scott Wilson
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑32
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jackie Scott Wilson
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 01/06/2021
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 01/06/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 01/06/2021
Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange
Violation: 01/06/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 01/06/2021
Vehicle Registration ‑ Improper Use
Violation: 01/06/2021
01/08/2021
01/01/2021 Roy G Walton, Dunn Ln, Driving Under The Influence, Open Container Law, No Drivers License
01/01/2021 Shannon W Norman, Elizabethton, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
01/01/2021 Jordan D Ward, Bulldog Rd, Simple Assault
01/02/2021 Bradley A Lipford, Forge Creek Rd, Failure To Appear
01/02/2021 Alexandra B Irick, Handcock Rd, Aggravated Statutory Rape
01/02/2021 Allen R Courtner, Cotton Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence, Theft Of Property O/$1,000.00 < $2,500.00, Vandalism
01/03/2021 Jonathan M Cook, Deer Run Rd, Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle O/$2,500.00 < $10,000.00, Evading Arrest By Foot, Failure To Appear, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation
01/03/2021 Tiffany N Lawler, Crackers Neck Rd, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Probation
01/03/2021 Allen Woods, Creston Nc, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs
01/03/2021 Jennifer K Walton, West Jefferson, Violation Of Probation, Financial Responsibility, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
01/03/2021 Stephen D Long, Mountain Site Dr, Aggravated Assault On A Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment W/Weapon, Public Intoxication, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
01/04/2021 Robbie Cox, Main St, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
01/04/2021 Michael L Dunn, Pine St, Criminal Conspiracy To Sell Schedule I Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Schedule Iii Drugs For Resale, Possession Of Schdeule Iv Drugs For Resale, Simple Possession Of Schedule Vi Drugs
01/04/2021 Rimgaudas Songaila, Johnson City, Left Of Center, Driving Under The Influence, Open Containter Law
01/04/2021 Jason A Davis, Rainbow Rd, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs With Intent For Resale, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under The Influence
01/05/2021 Ashley E Laws, Cumpler Nc, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Light Law
01/05/2021 Matthew L Widner, Forge Rd, Fale Report/Statement, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident W/ Property Damage, Driving On Recoked Drivers License
01/06/2021 Jackie S Wilson, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Methampethamine, Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Altering License and/Or Plates, No Insurance, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
01/07/2021 Hunter R Greene, Mountain Ciew Dr, Theft
01/07/2021 Amber L May, Furnace Creek Rd, Theft
01/07/2021 Terri L Wade, Timothy Branch Rd, Failure To Appear, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support