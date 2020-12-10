This Week’s Court, Sheriff, & 911 Reports

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020

Manuel Marcos Ambrecio

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑718

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Manuel Marcos Ambrecio

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/24/2020

Joseph Raymond Arrighi

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑730

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Raymond Arrighi

Public Intoxication

Violation: 12/04/2020

Hunter Dean Atwood

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑733

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Dean Atwood

Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting

Violation: 12/06/2020

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑736

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑424

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Atty: T Craig Smith

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 07/24/2020

Pamela V. Blackburn

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑640

Johnny Roberts Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela V. Blackburn

Domestic Assault

Violation: 10/21/2020

Bond(S) Signature $7,500.00

Karen L Bokern

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑719

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Karen L Bokern

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 10/28/2020

Jeffry D. Brinker

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑698

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffry D. Brinker

Domestic Assault

Violation: 11/12/2020

Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Kevin Mark Buchanan

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑584

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kevin Mark Buchanan

Aggravated Criminal Trespass

Violation: 09/17/2020

Burglary ‑ Auto ‑ Attempt

Violation: 09/17/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Volunteer Bonding Co

Rodolfo Valesquez Cano

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑489

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Rodolfo Valesquez Cano

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/21/2020

Speeding Violation: 10/21/2020 Speed: 40 / 55

Donald Malaki Canter

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑470

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/16/2020

Open Container

Violation: 10/16/2020

John Clemens III

46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑226

St. Of Tn Vs John Clemens III

Atty: T Craig Smith

Probation Violation

Violation: 11/27/2019

Nathan Donovan

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑565

St. Of Tn Vs Nathan Donovan

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/10/2019

Nathan Donovan

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑626

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nathan Donovan

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 10/16/2020

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/16/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 10/16/2020

Open Container

Violation: 10/16/2020

Bond(S) Surety $17,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Jerry Wayne Dugger

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑694

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Wayne Dugger

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 11/12/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Angela Lucille Dutton

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑531

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Angela Lucille Dutton

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 11/05/2020

Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle

Violation: 11/05/2020

Elmer Eller

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑764

St. Of Tn Vs Elmer Eller

Atty: Public Defender

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 09/27/2019

Steven Endick Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑359

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Steven Endick Jr

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 07/02/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc

Charles Edward Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑212

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Charles Edward Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑212

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester

Charles Edward Forrester

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Charles Edward Forrester

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑728

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester

Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order

Violation: 11/23/2020

Lisa Ann Fritts

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑529

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Lisa Ann Fritts

Speeding Violation: 11/05/2020 Speed: 45 / 75

Marty Brandon Greenwell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑581

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marty Brandon Greenwell

Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500

Violation: 09/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Volunteer Bonding Co

Amanda Jo Greer

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑607

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Jo Greer

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 10/06/2020

Dui: Third Offense

Violation: 10/06/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/06/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 10/06/2020

Dalton Jade Hall

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑731

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dalton Jade Hall

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 12/03/2020

Tommy Eugene Hartley

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑617

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Eugene Hartley

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 10/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Rebecca Danielle Hayworth

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑729

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Rebecca Danielle Hayworth

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 12/05/2020

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 12/05/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 12/05/2020

Peggy Fritts Humphrey

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑687

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Peggy Fritts Humphrey

Public Intoxication

Violation: 11/05/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Walter Bernard Jones

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑682

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Walter Bernard Jones

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/07/2020

James Aaron Leonard

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑474

St. Of Tn Vs James Aaron Leonard

Jason Arnold Off:

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 10/13/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 10/13/2020

Thomas Jackson Mast

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑504

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Jackson Mast

Display Of Registration Plates

Violation: 10/27/2020

Raphael T Mathis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑678

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis

Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp

Violation: 11/05/2020

Raphael T Mathis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑679

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/08/2020

Thomas Vincent Mclaughlin

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑592

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Vincent Mclaughlin

Thomas Vincent Mclaughlin Atty: Public Defender

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 10/02/2020

Bond(S) Signature $7,500.00

Bobby Scott Morefield

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑463

Codty Newman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Scott Morefield

Burglary ‑ Auto

Violation: 07/30/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 07/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑616

Tamara Bare Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly

Crossing Highway Divider

Violation: 09/24/2020

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 09/24/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 09/24/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 09/24/2020

Bond(S) Surety $11,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Alexandria Paige Norris

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑514

Edward Tester Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alexandria Paige Norris

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/31/2020

Speeding Violation: 10/31/2020 Speed: 55 / 69

Chelsea Shea Perkins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑628

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chelsea Shea Perkins

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 10/16/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/16/2020

Bond(S) Property $31,500.00

Brittany Danielle Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑471

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brittany Danielle Potter

Driving While License Canceled

Violation: 08/04/2020

Tabitha Ann Roark

46Gs1‑2017‑Cr‑513

St. Of Tn Vs Tabitha Ann Roark

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 05/16/2018

Carlos Antonio Sanchez

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑381

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Carlos Antonio Sanchez

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 08/22/2020

Speeding Violation: 08/22/2020 Speed: 45 / 59

Joseph Dean Shepherd

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑25

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Dean Shepherd

Domestic Assault

Violation: 01/06/2020

Victoria L Sproles

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑513

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Victoria L Sproles

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/03/2020

Obedience To Any Required Traffic Control Device

Violation: 11/03/2020

Robert Stacy Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑545

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stacy Stout

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 09/11/2020

Evading Arrest

Violation: 09/11/2020

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 09/11/2020

Bond(S) Surety $10,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Robert Stacy Stout

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑417

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stacy Stout

Speeding Violation: 09/11/2020 Speed: 45 / 62

Jennifer Rebecca Walker

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑621

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jennifer Rebecca Walker

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 10/14/2020

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 10/14/2020

Caleb Seth Whaley

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑248

St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Seth Whaley

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 05/08/2020

Don Daniel Williams

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑659

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Don Daniel Williams

Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/29/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/29/2020

Courtney Sabrina Wilson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑653

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Courtney Sabrina Wilson

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 09/29/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Toby Brandon Wilson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑452

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Toby Brandon Wilson

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/01/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 08/01/2020

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Criminal Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

Billy Reed Fletcher Arraignment $15,000 Or Bond

To Have Atty

20-Cr-45/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Aggravated Assault

Steven Harper

Disposition Probation Viol $5,000- Volunteer Bonding Pd

18-Cr-66/ Jcsd Probation Viol 2Nd No Bond

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2-3/ Child Endangerment

Ct-4/ Dorl 6Th

Sean Mcglothlin

Probation Viol $1,000 Or Bond Fallin

Cc-16-Cr-196/ Thp Bolton Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd

Ct-2/ Viol Open Container Law

Ct-3/ Reg Viol

Daniel Joseph Morley

Pdl/Motions $5,000- Property Bond Fallin 20-Cr-87/ Jcsd

Ct-1-5/ Reckless Aggravated Assault

Durrell Marquis Price

Pdl/Motions $50,000 – Jail Pd

Transport Order Sent 11-04-2020

19-Cr-49 / Jcsd

Ct-1/ Attempted Second Degree Murder

Ct-2/ Aggravated Assault

William C Snyder

Pdl/Motions $14,000- Aaa Bonding Stout

20-Cr-5/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Hmo

Ct-2/ Dorl

Ct-3/ Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle

Ct-4/ Evading Arrest By Foot

Jeffery Scott Stanley

Pdl/Motions $10,000- Aaa Bonding Stout On Docket Since 2-14-20

19-Cr-195/ Mcpd

Ct-1/ Agg Kidnapping

Ct-2/ Agg Assault

Russell Frank Stout III

Plea $50,000- Ann Marie

Bonding Pd

20-Cr-9/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Sale Meth Over .5

Ct-2/ Maintaining Dwelling

Tandy Cylde Williams

Arraignment $15,000- Deed Of Trust

To Have Atty

20-Cr-29/ Jcsd

Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest

Ct-2/ Dorl 7Th

12/04/2020

11/27/2020 Randy A Ferguson, Sneedville Tn, Failure To Appear

11/27/2020 Charles Belcher, Shelby Nc, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

11/28/2020 Dalton L Phillippi, Village Square Ln, Underage Driving While Impaired, Financial Responsibility

11/28/2020 Karen E Fletcher, Stout Branch Rd, Public Intoxication

11/28/2020 Jancy E Edwards, Mining Town Rd, Driving Under The Influence

11/30/2020 Dana D Woodard, J Shoun Ln, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order

11/30/2020 Tommy L Hutchinson, Quarry Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence

12/02/2020 Timmy B Potter, Hwy 91 N, Violation Of Probation

12/03/2020 Tabitha A Roark, Hwy 421s, Violation Of Probation

Johnson County SO

Null 6

10-81 180

911 13

Abdominal Pain 1

Alarm 22

Animal Bite-Attacks 2

Animal Deer 4

Animal Dog 10

Animal Horse 2

Animal Other 4

Assault 5

Bolo 13

Break In I.P. 10-27 6

Break In N.I.P. 10-27 7

Breathing Problems 2

Child Abuse 1

Convulsion-Seizure 1

Disorderly Person 10-26 2

Distrubing Peace 1

Doa 3

Domestic Disturbance 9

Driving With No License 10-51 1

Extra Patrol 3

Falls 2

Fight 10-59 3

Fire – Vehicle 1

Fire – Alarm 7

Fire – Brush 4

Fire – Other 3

Fire – Structure 6

Flooding/High Water 1

Hars 5

Hazard 14

Heart Problems 1

Law Related 48

Missing Person 2

Motor Vehicle Accident 4

Motorist 2

Poisoning-Overdose 2

Prowler 8

Psychiatric-Behavioral 3

Rape 1

Reckless D 18

Shooting 2

Shoplifting 1

Sick Person 1

Speak To An Officer 21

Stolen Vehicle 2

Stroke-Cva 1

Suicide Theats 1

Sus-Vehicle 9

Suspicious Package-Item 1

Suspicious Person-Vehicle 27

Theft 15

Threat 2

Transfer 1

Trespassing 9

Unconscious-Fainting 6

Unruly Juv 1

Unwanted Guest 1

Vand 6

Vilo Of Op 1

Well 32

Wreck Animal Related 8

Wreck No Injury 10-45 25

Wreck With Injury 10-46 8

Total: 614

Mountain City Police Dept.

Null 2

10-81 141

911 1

Alarm 13

Animal Bear 1

Animal Deer 1

Animal Dog 7

Animal Horse 1

Animal Other 1

Assault 2

Bolo 12

Break In I.P. 10-27 3

Break In N.I.P. 10-27 2

Breathing Problems 1

Convulsion-Seizure 1

Disorderly Person 10-26 5

Distrubing Peace 3

Doa 1

Domestic Disturbance 2

Driving With No License 10-51 1

Drug Related 1

Dui 10-49 1

Extra Patrol 1

Falls 1

Fight 10-59 5

Fire – Alarm 9

Fire – Other 1

Fire – Structure 1

Funeral Escort 5

Hars 2

Hazard 8

Law Related 6

Motor Vehicle Accident 1

Open 911 Line 1

Prowler 3

Public Drunk 1

Reckless D 8

Shooting 1

Smoke-Oder 1

Speak To An Officer 20

Stolen Vehicle 2

Stroke-Cva 1

Suicide Theats 4

Suspicious Person-Vehicle 12

Theft 11

Threat 1

Traumatic Injuries 1

Trespassing 3

Unconscious-Fainting 1

Unkown Medical Problem 1

Vand 1

Water Leak / Break 1

Well 11

Wreck Animal Related 1

Wreck No Injury 10-45 11

Wreck With Injury 10-46 3

Total: 343

Johnson County Rescue & EMS

Null 1

Abdominal Pain 9

Alarm 5

Animal Bite-Attacks 1

Assault 1

Back Pain 1

Bleeding-Lacerations 4

Breathing Problems 33

Chest Pain 8

Convulsion-Seizure 5

Diabetic Problems 1

Discharge 16

Disorderly Person 10-26 1

Doa 5

Falls 33

Fire – Structure 5

Heart Problems 2

Law Related 2

Mental Evaluation 1

Poisoning-Overdose 3

Psychiatric-Behavioral 3

Shooting 1

Sick Person 50

Speak To An Officer 1

Stroke-Cva 7

Transfer 58

Traumatic Injuries 4

Unconscious-Fainting 18

Unknown Medical Problem 3

Well 1

Wreck No Injury 10-45 2

Wreck With Injury 10-46 8

Total: 293