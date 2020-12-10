This Week’s Court, Sheriff, & 911 Reports
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020
Manuel Marcos Ambrecio
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑718
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Manuel Marcos Ambrecio
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/24/2020
Joseph Raymond Arrighi
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑730
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Raymond Arrighi
Public Intoxication
Violation: 12/04/2020
Hunter Dean Atwood
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑733
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Dean Atwood
Theft Of Merchandise ‑ Shoplifting
Violation: 12/06/2020
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑736
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑424
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Atty: T Craig Smith
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 07/24/2020
Pamela V. Blackburn
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑640
Johnny Roberts Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela V. Blackburn
Domestic Assault
Violation: 10/21/2020
Bond(S) Signature $7,500.00
Karen L Bokern
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑719
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Karen L Bokern
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 10/28/2020
Jeffry D. Brinker
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑698
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffry D. Brinker
Domestic Assault
Violation: 11/12/2020
Bond(S) Surety $15,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Kevin Mark Buchanan
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑584
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kevin Mark Buchanan
Aggravated Criminal Trespass
Violation: 09/17/2020
Burglary ‑ Auto ‑ Attempt
Violation: 09/17/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Volunteer Bonding Co
Rodolfo Valesquez Cano
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑489
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Rodolfo Valesquez Cano
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/21/2020
Speeding Violation: 10/21/2020 Speed: 40 / 55
Donald Malaki Canter
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑470
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donald Malaki Canter
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/16/2020
Open Container
Violation: 10/16/2020
John Clemens III
46Gs1‑2018‑Cr‑226
St. Of Tn Vs John Clemens III
Atty: T Craig Smith
Probation Violation
Violation: 11/27/2019
Nathan Donovan
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑565
St. Of Tn Vs Nathan Donovan
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/10/2019
Nathan Donovan
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑626
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nathan Donovan
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 10/16/2020
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/16/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 10/16/2020
Open Container
Violation: 10/16/2020
Bond(S) Surety $17,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Jerry Wayne Dugger
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑694
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jerry Wayne Dugger
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 11/12/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Angela Lucille Dutton
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑531
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Angela Lucille Dutton
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 11/05/2020
Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle
Violation: 11/05/2020
Elmer Eller
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑764
St. Of Tn Vs Elmer Eller
Atty: Public Defender
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 09/27/2019
Steven Endick Jr
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑359
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Steven Endick Jr
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 07/02/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Sanford & Sons Bail Bonds Inc
Charles Edward Forrester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑212
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Charles Edward Forrester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑212
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester
Charles Edward Forrester
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Charles Edward Forrester
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑728
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Forrester
Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order
Violation: 11/23/2020
Lisa Ann Fritts
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑529
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Lisa Ann Fritts
Speeding Violation: 11/05/2020 Speed: 45 / 75
Marty Brandon Greenwell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑581
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marty Brandon Greenwell
Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500
Violation: 09/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Volunteer Bonding Co
Amanda Jo Greer
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑607
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Jo Greer
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 10/06/2020
Dui: Third Offense
Violation: 10/06/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/06/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 10/06/2020
Dalton Jade Hall
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑731
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dalton Jade Hall
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 12/03/2020
Tommy Eugene Hartley
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑617
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Eugene Hartley
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 10/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Rebecca Danielle Hayworth
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑729
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Rebecca Danielle Hayworth
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 12/05/2020
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 12/05/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 12/05/2020
Peggy Fritts Humphrey
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑687
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Peggy Fritts Humphrey
Public Intoxication
Violation: 11/05/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Walter Bernard Jones
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑682
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Walter Bernard Jones
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/07/2020
James Aaron Leonard
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑474
St. Of Tn Vs James Aaron Leonard
Jason Arnold Off:
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 10/13/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 10/13/2020
Thomas Jackson Mast
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑504
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Jackson Mast
Display Of Registration Plates
Violation: 10/27/2020
Raphael T Mathis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑678
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis
Aggravated Burglary ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Aggravated Kidnapping ‑ Consp
Violation: 11/05/2020
Raphael T Mathis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑679
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/08/2020
Thomas Vincent Mclaughlin
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑592
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Vincent Mclaughlin
Thomas Vincent Mclaughlin Atty: Public Defender
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 10/02/2020
Bond(S) Signature $7,500.00
Bobby Scott Morefield
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑463
Codty Newman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Scott Morefield
Burglary ‑ Auto
Violation: 07/30/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 07/30/2020
Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑616
Tamara Bare Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacqueline Michelle Neatherly
Crossing Highway Divider
Violation: 09/24/2020
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 09/24/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 09/24/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 09/24/2020
Bond(S) Surety $11,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Alexandria Paige Norris
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑514
Edward Tester Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alexandria Paige Norris
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/31/2020
Speeding Violation: 10/31/2020 Speed: 55 / 69
Chelsea Shea Perkins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑628
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chelsea Shea Perkins
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 10/16/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/16/2020
Bond(S) Property $31,500.00
Brittany Danielle Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑471
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brittany Danielle Potter
Driving While License Canceled
Violation: 08/04/2020
Tabitha Ann Roark
46Gs1‑2017‑Cr‑513
St. Of Tn Vs Tabitha Ann Roark
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 05/16/2018
Carlos Antonio Sanchez
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑381
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Carlos Antonio Sanchez
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 08/22/2020
Speeding Violation: 08/22/2020 Speed: 45 / 59
Joseph Dean Shepherd
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑25
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Dean Shepherd
Domestic Assault
Violation: 01/06/2020
Victoria L Sproles
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑513
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Victoria L Sproles
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/03/2020
Obedience To Any Required Traffic Control Device
Violation: 11/03/2020
Robert Stacy Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑545
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stacy Stout
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 09/11/2020
Evading Arrest
Violation: 09/11/2020
Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle
Violation: 09/11/2020
Bond(S) Surety $10,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Robert Stacy Stout
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑417
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stacy Stout
Speeding Violation: 09/11/2020 Speed: 45 / 62
Jennifer Rebecca Walker
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑621
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jennifer Rebecca Walker
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 10/14/2020
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 10/14/2020
Caleb Seth Whaley
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑248
St. Of Tn Vs Caleb Seth Whaley
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 05/08/2020
Don Daniel Williams
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑659
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Don Daniel Williams
Driving While License Suspended ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/29/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/29/2020
Courtney Sabrina Wilson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑653
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Courtney Sabrina Wilson
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 09/29/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Toby Brandon Wilson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑452
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Toby Brandon Wilson
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/01/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 08/01/2020
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Criminal Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding
Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020
Billy Reed Fletcher Arraignment $15,000 Or Bond
To Have Atty
20-Cr-45/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Aggravated Assault
Steven Harper
Disposition Probation Viol $5,000- Volunteer Bonding Pd
18-Cr-66/ Jcsd Probation Viol 2Nd No Bond
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-2-3/ Child Endangerment
Ct-4/ Dorl 6Th
Sean Mcglothlin
Probation Viol $1,000 Or Bond Fallin
Cc-16-Cr-196/ Thp Bolton Ct-1/ Dui 2Nd
Ct-2/ Viol Open Container Law
Ct-3/ Reg Viol
Daniel Joseph Morley
Pdl/Motions $5,000- Property Bond Fallin 20-Cr-87/ Jcsd
Ct-1-5/ Reckless Aggravated Assault
Durrell Marquis Price
Pdl/Motions $50,000 – Jail Pd
Transport Order Sent 11-04-2020
19-Cr-49 / Jcsd
Ct-1/ Attempted Second Degree Murder
Ct-2/ Aggravated Assault
William C Snyder
Pdl/Motions $14,000- Aaa Bonding Stout
20-Cr-5/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Hmo
Ct-2/ Dorl
Ct-3/ Felony Evading Arrest By Motor Vehicle
Ct-4/ Evading Arrest By Foot
Jeffery Scott Stanley
Pdl/Motions $10,000- Aaa Bonding Stout On Docket Since 2-14-20
19-Cr-195/ Mcpd
Ct-1/ Agg Kidnapping
Ct-2/ Agg Assault
Russell Frank Stout III
Plea $50,000- Ann Marie
Bonding Pd
20-Cr-9/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Sale Meth Over .5
Ct-2/ Maintaining Dwelling
Tandy Cylde Williams
Arraignment $15,000- Deed Of Trust
To Have Atty
20-Cr-29/ Jcsd
Ct-1/ Felony Evading Arrest
Ct-2/ Dorl 7Th
12/04/2020
11/27/2020 Randy A Ferguson, Sneedville Tn, Failure To Appear
11/27/2020 Charles Belcher, Shelby Nc, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law
11/28/2020 Dalton L Phillippi, Village Square Ln, Underage Driving While Impaired, Financial Responsibility
11/28/2020 Karen E Fletcher, Stout Branch Rd, Public Intoxication
11/28/2020 Jancy E Edwards, Mining Town Rd, Driving Under The Influence
11/30/2020 Dana D Woodard, J Shoun Ln, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order
11/30/2020 Tommy L Hutchinson, Quarry Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence
12/02/2020 Timmy B Potter, Hwy 91 N, Violation Of Probation
12/03/2020 Tabitha A Roark, Hwy 421s, Violation Of Probation
Johnson County SO
Null 6
10-81 180
911 13
Abdominal Pain 1
Alarm 22
Animal Bite-Attacks 2
Animal Deer 4
Animal Dog 10
Animal Horse 2
Animal Other 4
Assault 5
Bolo 13
Break In I.P. 10-27 6
Break In N.I.P. 10-27 7
Breathing Problems 2
Child Abuse 1
Convulsion-Seizure 1
Disorderly Person 10-26 2
Distrubing Peace 1
Doa 3
Domestic Disturbance 9
Driving With No License 10-51 1
Extra Patrol 3
Falls 2
Fight 10-59 3
Fire – Vehicle 1
Fire – Alarm 7
Fire – Brush 4
Fire – Other 3
Fire – Structure 6
Flooding/High Water 1
Hars 5
Hazard 14
Heart Problems 1
Law Related 48
Missing Person 2
Motor Vehicle Accident 4
Motorist 2
Poisoning-Overdose 2
Prowler 8
Psychiatric-Behavioral 3
Rape 1
Reckless D 18
Shooting 2
Shoplifting 1
Sick Person 1
Speak To An Officer 21
Stolen Vehicle 2
Stroke-Cva 1
Suicide Theats 1
Sus-Vehicle 9
Suspicious Package-Item 1
Suspicious Person-Vehicle 27
Theft 15
Threat 2
Transfer 1
Trespassing 9
Unconscious-Fainting 6
Unruly Juv 1
Unwanted Guest 1
Vand 6
Vilo Of Op 1
Well 32
Wreck Animal Related 8
Wreck No Injury 10-45 25
Wreck With Injury 10-46 8
Total: 614
Mountain City Police Dept.
Null 2
10-81 141
911 1
Alarm 13
Animal Bear 1
Animal Deer 1
Animal Dog 7
Animal Horse 1
Animal Other 1
Assault 2
Bolo 12
Break In I.P. 10-27 3
Break In N.I.P. 10-27 2
Breathing Problems 1
Convulsion-Seizure 1
Disorderly Person 10-26 5
Distrubing Peace 3
Doa 1
Domestic Disturbance 2
Driving With No License 10-51 1
Drug Related 1
Dui 10-49 1
Extra Patrol 1
Falls 1
Fight 10-59 5
Fire – Alarm 9
Fire – Other 1
Fire – Structure 1
Funeral Escort 5
Hars 2
Hazard 8
Law Related 6
Motor Vehicle Accident 1
Open 911 Line 1
Prowler 3
Public Drunk 1
Reckless D 8
Shooting 1
Smoke-Oder 1
Speak To An Officer 20
Stolen Vehicle 2
Stroke-Cva 1
Suicide Theats 4
Suspicious Person-Vehicle 12
Theft 11
Threat 1
Traumatic Injuries 1
Trespassing 3
Unconscious-Fainting 1
Unkown Medical Problem 1
Vand 1
Water Leak / Break 1
Well 11
Wreck Animal Related 1
Wreck No Injury 10-45 11
Wreck With Injury 10-46 3
Total: 343
Johnson County Rescue & EMS
Null 1
Abdominal Pain 9
Alarm 5
Animal Bite-Attacks 1
Assault 1
Back Pain 1
Bleeding-Lacerations 4
Breathing Problems 33
Chest Pain 8
Convulsion-Seizure 5
Diabetic Problems 1
Discharge 16
Disorderly Person 10-26 1
Doa 5
Falls 33
Fire – Structure 5
Heart Problems 2
Law Related 2
Mental Evaluation 1
Poisoning-Overdose 3
Psychiatric-Behavioral 3
Shooting 1
Sick Person 50
Speak To An Officer 1
Stroke-Cva 7
Transfer 58
Traumatic Injuries 4
Unconscious-Fainting 18
Unknown Medical Problem 3
Well 1
Wreck No Injury 10-45 2
Wreck With Injury 10-46 8
Total: 293