This Week’s Court Report 6-9-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Joseph Paul Ballard
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑898
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Ballard
Probation Violation
Violation: 12/04/2019
Bond(S) Surety
$5,000.00
Tn Bonding
Forrest Shane Barker
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑540
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Forrest Shane Barker
Speeding Violation: 11/17/2020 Speed: 55 / 80
John Sherwood Beard
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑217
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs John Sherwood Beard
Indecent Exposure
Violation: 04/20/2021
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Tn Bonding
Charles Edward Belcher
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑720
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Belcher
Atty: Christopher Rogers
Dui: Third Offense
Violation: 11/27/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/27/2020
Bond(S) Surety
$10,000.00 AAA Bonding
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑303
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Justan Douglas Bennett
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/07/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 06/07/2021
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 06/07/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/07/2021
Registration Certificate Must Be Carried
Violation: 06/07/2021
Ericka Devin Blackburn
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑606
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ericka Devin Blackburn
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 12/15/2020
Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle
Violation: 12/15/2020
Joseph M Bright
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑522
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph M Bright
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/01/2021
Joseph M Bright
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑622
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph M Bright
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/01/2021
David H. Bunten
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑103
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David H. Bunten
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 02/21/2021
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
American Bonding
Daymond Andrew Calvo
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑722
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daymond Andrew Calvo
Setting Fire At Certain Time W/O Permit
Violation: 11/25/2020
Morgan Church
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑245
Joey Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Morgan Church
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 05/01/2021
Bond(S) Surety
$1,500.00
Tn Bonding
Morgan Church
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑224
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Morgan Church
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 05/12/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/12/2021
Charlotte Renae Corum
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑497
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Charlotte Renae Corum
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 08/23/2020
Nathan Donovan
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑565
St. Of Tn Vs Nathan Donovan
Probation Violation
Violation: 12/10/2020
Bond(S) Signature
$5,000.00
Nathan Donovan
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑626
St. Of Tn Vs Nathan Donovan
Probation Violation
Violation: 12/09/2020
Jancy Elaine Edwards
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑726
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jancy Elaine Edwards
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 11/29/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Donna Mary Eisenhower
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑289
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Donna Mary Eisenhower
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 05/18/2021
Amanda Brooke Garland
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑752
Chris Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Brooke Garland
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Contra In Penal Facility ‑ Consp
Violation: 12/19/2020
Bond(S) Surety
$15,000.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Pamela Nicole Graham
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑692
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Nicole Graham
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 11/10/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Southeastern Bonding
Marty Brandon Greenwell
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑602
St. Of Tn Vs Marty Brandon Greenwell
Probation Violation
Violation: 01/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Marty Brandon Greenwell
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑581
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marty Brandon Greenwell
Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500
Violation: 09/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Volunteer Bonding Co
Joey Danielle Guinn
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑736
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joey Danielle Guinn
Atty: Joseph Matherly
Domestic Assault
Violation: 12/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Joey Danielle Guinn
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑60
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joey Danielle Guinn
Atty: Joseph Matherly
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 01/27/2021
Robert Christopher Gwinn
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑101
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Christopher Gwinn
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 02/13/2021
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Jonathan Mitchell Hampton
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Wendy Hansen
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑157
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 03/13/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 03/13/2021
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 03/13/2021
Bond(S) Signature
$6,500.00
Mark R Harrison
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑427
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mark R Harrison
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 09/18/2020
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 09/18/2020
Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑611
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley
Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 10/08/2020
Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 10/08/2020
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 10/08/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 10/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $14,000.00
AAA Bonding
Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑466
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley
Failure To Use Turn Signal
Violation: 10/08/2020
Muffler Law
Violation: 10/08/2020
Christopher Allen Lunceford
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑472
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Allen Lunceford
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/14/2020
Clifford Allen Lunceford
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑219
St. Of Tn Vs Clifford Allen Lunceford
Probation Violation
Violation: 05/13/2020
Bond(S) Surety
$5,000.00 AAA Bonding
Clifford Allen Lunceford
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑220
St. Of Tn Vs Clifford Allen Lunceford
Probation Violation
Violation: 05/13/2020
Asa Tyler Main
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑74
St. Of Tn Vs Asa Tyler Main
Harassment Violation: 01/21/2021
Kristen Nicole Main
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑119
St. Of Tn Vs Kristen Nicole Main
Atty: Public Defender
Harassment
Violation: 02/19/2021
Eli Ofni Martinez Lopez
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑527
St. Of Tn Vs Eli Ofni Martinez Lopez
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 11/08/2020
Speeding Violation: 11/08/2020 Speed: 55 / 76
Megan Loretta Maze
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑67
St. Of Tn Vs Megan Loretta Maze
Probation Violation
Violation: 02/05/2020
Megan Loretta Maze
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑558
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Megan Loretta Maze
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 11/19/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 11/19/2020
Registration Law
Violation: 11/19/2020
Thomas Mccauley
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑246
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Mccauley
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 05/01/2021
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Tn Bonding
Thomas Vincent Mclaughlin
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑592
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Vincent Mclaughlin
Atty: Public Defender
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 10/02/2020
Bond(S) Signature
$7,500.00
Austin Paul Mills
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑438
St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills
Probation Violation
Violation: 04/26/2021
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Tn Bonding
Austin Paul Mills
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑443
St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills
Probation Violation
Violation: 04/26/2021
Austin Paul Mills
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑689
St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 04/26/2021
Bobby Scott Morefield
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑198
St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Scott Morefield
Cody Roark Off:
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 04/10/2021
Vehicles/Streetcars Stop At All Stop Signs
Violation: 04/10/2021
Bond(S) Surety
$9,000.00
American Bonding
Jason Richard Morsette
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑301
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Richard Morsette
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 06/04/2021
Tristan Robert Morsette
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑165
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tristan Robert Morsette
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 04/15/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 04/15/2021
Registration Expired
Violation: 04/15/2021
Chavez C Nazaret
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑578
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Chavez C Nazaret
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/30/2020
Christina Dawn Nickles
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑154
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christina Dawn Nickles
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 03/04/2020
Probation Violation
Violation: 03/21/2021
Alexandria Paige Norris
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑612
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alexandria Paige Norris
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 12/20/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 12/20/2020
Timothy Ryan Osborne
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑284
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Timothy Ryan Osborne
Timothy Ryan Osborne Atty: Public Defender
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 05/26/2021
Bond(S) Signature $5,000.00
Timothy Ryan Osborne
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑285
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Timothy Ryan Osborne
Timothy Ryan Osborne Atty: Public Defender
Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order
Violation: 05/25/2021
Bond(S) Signature $5,000.00
Scott L Ozene
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑194
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Scott L Ozene
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 04/08/2021
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 04/08/2021
Steven Mitchell Phipps
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑202
Shawn Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Steven Mitchell Phipps
Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000
Violation: 04/12/2021
Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Brittany Danielle Potter
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑863
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brittany Danielle Potter
Atty: Public Defender
Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange
Violation: 11/15/2019
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 11/15/2019
Brittany Danielle Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑471
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brittany Danielle Potter
Atty: Public Defender
Driving While License Canceled
Violation: 08/04/2020
Jeffery Lane Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑555
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Lane Potter
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/20/2020
Jessica Ellen Robbins
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑516
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jessica Ellen Robbins
Speeding Violation: 11/03/2020 Speed: 55 / 73
Tammy S. Robbins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑738
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tammy S. Robbins
Domestic Assault
Violation: 12/07/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
John H. Shakula
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑59
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs John H. Shakula
Atty: Christopher Rogers
Domestic Assault
Violation: 01/24/2021
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Billy Lee Shelton Jr
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑267
St. Of Tn Vs Billy Lee Shelton Jr
Atty: Josh Hardin
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/03/2020
Nicholas Seth Thompson
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑131
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Nicholas Seth Thompson
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 03/01/2021
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Rebecca Ilene Wallace
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑744
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Rebecca Ilene Wallace
Public Intoxication
Violation: 12/14/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
A‑Hood Bonding
Charlotte Wilburn
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑528
St. Of Tn Vs Charlotte Wilburn
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 11/09/2020
Driving Without License
Violation: 11/09/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 11/09/2020
Toby Brandon Wilson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑452
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Toby Brandon Wilson
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/01/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 08/01/2020
Bond(S) Surety
$4,000.00 Sanford & Son Bonding
Ashley Nicole Wright
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑642
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ashley Nicole Wright
Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 10/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety
$10,000.00
A Angel Bonding Llc