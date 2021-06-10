This Week’s Court Report 6-9-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Joseph Paul Ballard

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑898

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Paul Ballard

Probation Violation

Violation: 12/04/2019

Bond(S) Surety

$5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Forrest Shane Barker

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑540

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Forrest Shane Barker

Speeding Violation: 11/17/2020 Speed: 55 / 80

John Sherwood Beard

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑217

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs John Sherwood Beard

Indecent Exposure

Violation: 04/20/2021

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Tn Bonding

Charles Edward Belcher

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑720

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Edward Belcher

Atty: Christopher Rogers

Dui: Third Offense

Violation: 11/27/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/27/2020

Bond(S) Surety

$10,000.00 AAA Bonding

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑303

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Justan Douglas Bennett

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/07/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 06/07/2021

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 06/07/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/07/2021

Registration Certificate Must Be Carried

Violation: 06/07/2021

Ericka Devin Blackburn

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑606

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ericka Devin Blackburn

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 12/15/2020

Light Law ‑ Motor Vehicle

Violation: 12/15/2020

Joseph M Bright

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑522

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph M Bright

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/01/2021

Joseph M Bright

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑622

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph M Bright

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/01/2021

David H. Bunten

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑103

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David H. Bunten

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 02/21/2021

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

American Bonding

Daymond Andrew Calvo

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑722

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daymond Andrew Calvo

Setting Fire At Certain Time W/O Permit

Violation: 11/25/2020

Morgan Church

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑245

Joey Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Morgan Church

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 05/01/2021

Bond(S) Surety

$1,500.00

Tn Bonding

Morgan Church

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑224

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Morgan Church

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 05/12/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/12/2021

Charlotte Renae Corum

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑497

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Charlotte Renae Corum

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 08/23/2020

Nathan Donovan

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑565

St. Of Tn Vs Nathan Donovan

Probation Violation

Violation: 12/10/2020

Bond(S) Signature

$5,000.00

Nathan Donovan

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑626

St. Of Tn Vs Nathan Donovan

Probation Violation

Violation: 12/09/2020

Jancy Elaine Edwards

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑726

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jancy Elaine Edwards

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 11/29/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Donna Mary Eisenhower

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑289

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Donna Mary Eisenhower

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 05/18/2021

Amanda Brooke Garland

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑752

Chris Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amanda Brooke Garland

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Contra In Penal Facility ‑ Consp

Violation: 12/19/2020

Bond(S) Surety

$15,000.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Pamela Nicole Graham

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑692

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Nicole Graham

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 11/10/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Southeastern Bonding

Marty Brandon Greenwell

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑602

St. Of Tn Vs Marty Brandon Greenwell

Probation Violation

Violation: 01/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Marty Brandon Greenwell

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑581

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marty Brandon Greenwell

Theft Of Property ‑ >$1,000 To < $2,500

Violation: 09/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Volunteer Bonding Co

Joey Danielle Guinn

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑736

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joey Danielle Guinn

Atty: Joseph Matherly

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Joey Danielle Guinn

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑60

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joey Danielle Guinn

Atty: Joseph Matherly

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 01/27/2021

Robert Christopher Gwinn

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑101

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Christopher Gwinn

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 02/13/2021

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑26

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑82

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Jonathan Mitchell Hampton

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Wendy Hansen

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑157

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Hansen

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 03/13/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 03/13/2021

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 03/13/2021

Bond(S) Signature

$6,500.00

Mark R Harrison

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑427

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mark R Harrison

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 09/18/2020

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 09/18/2020

Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑611

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley

Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 10/08/2020

Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 10/08/2020

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 10/08/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 10/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $14,000.00

AAA Bonding

Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑466

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffrey Lawrence Hartley

Failure To Use Turn Signal

Violation: 10/08/2020

Muffler Law

Violation: 10/08/2020

Christopher Allen Lunceford

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑472

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Allen Lunceford

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/14/2020

Clifford Allen Lunceford

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑219

St. Of Tn Vs Clifford Allen Lunceford

Probation Violation

Violation: 05/13/2020

Bond(S) Surety

$5,000.00 AAA Bonding

Clifford Allen Lunceford

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑220

St. Of Tn Vs Clifford Allen Lunceford

Probation Violation

Violation: 05/13/2020

Asa Tyler Main

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑74

St. Of Tn Vs Asa Tyler Main

Harassment Violation: 01/21/2021

Kristen Nicole Main

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑119

St. Of Tn Vs Kristen Nicole Main

Atty: Public Defender

Harassment

Violation: 02/19/2021

Eli Ofni Martinez Lopez

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑527

St. Of Tn Vs Eli Ofni Martinez Lopez

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 11/08/2020

Speeding Violation: 11/08/2020 Speed: 55 / 76

Megan Loretta Maze

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑67

St. Of Tn Vs Megan Loretta Maze

Probation Violation

Violation: 02/05/2020

Megan Loretta Maze

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑558

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Megan Loretta Maze

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 11/19/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 11/19/2020

Registration Law

Violation: 11/19/2020

Thomas Mccauley

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑246

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Mccauley

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 05/01/2021

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Tn Bonding

Thomas Vincent Mclaughlin

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑592

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Thomas Vincent Mclaughlin

Atty: Public Defender

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 10/02/2020

Bond(S) Signature

$7,500.00

Austin Paul Mills

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑438

St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills

Probation Violation

Violation: 04/26/2021

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Tn Bonding

Austin Paul Mills

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑443

St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills

Probation Violation

Violation: 04/26/2021

Austin Paul Mills

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑689

St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 04/26/2021

Bobby Scott Morefield

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑198

St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Scott Morefield

Cody Roark Off:

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 04/10/2021

Vehicles/Streetcars Stop At All Stop Signs

Violation: 04/10/2021

Bond(S) Surety

$9,000.00

American Bonding

Jason Richard Morsette

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑301

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Richard Morsette

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 06/04/2021

Tristan Robert Morsette

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑165

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tristan Robert Morsette

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 04/15/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 04/15/2021

Registration Expired

Violation: 04/15/2021

Chavez C Nazaret

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑578

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Chavez C Nazaret

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/30/2020

Christina Dawn Nickles

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑154

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christina Dawn Nickles

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 03/04/2020

Probation Violation

Violation: 03/21/2021

Alexandria Paige Norris

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑612

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alexandria Paige Norris

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 12/20/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 12/20/2020

Timothy Ryan Osborne

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑284

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Timothy Ryan Osborne

Timothy Ryan Osborne Atty: Public Defender

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 05/26/2021

Bond(S) Signature $5,000.00

Timothy Ryan Osborne

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑285

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Timothy Ryan Osborne

Timothy Ryan Osborne Atty: Public Defender

Violation Of Order Of Protection/Restraining Order

Violation: 05/25/2021

Bond(S) Signature $5,000.00

Scott L Ozene

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑194

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Scott L Ozene

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 04/08/2021

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 04/08/2021

Steven Mitchell Phipps

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑202

Shawn Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Steven Mitchell Phipps

Theft Of Property ‑ $10,000‑$60,000

Violation: 04/12/2021

Bond(S) Surety $10,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Brittany Danielle Potter

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑863

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brittany Danielle Potter

Atty: Public Defender

Meth ‑ Possess Or Casual Exchange

Violation: 11/15/2019

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 11/15/2019

Brittany Danielle Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑471

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brittany Danielle Potter

Atty: Public Defender

Driving While License Canceled

Violation: 08/04/2020

Jeffery Lane Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑555

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Lane Potter

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/20/2020

Jessica Ellen Robbins

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑516

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jessica Ellen Robbins

Speeding Violation: 11/03/2020 Speed: 55 / 73

Tammy S. Robbins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑738

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tammy S. Robbins

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/07/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

John H. Shakula

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑59

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs John H. Shakula

Atty: Christopher Rogers

Domestic Assault

Violation: 01/24/2021

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Billy Lee Shelton Jr

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑267

St. Of Tn Vs Billy Lee Shelton Jr

Atty: Josh Hardin

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/03/2020

Nicholas Seth Thompson

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑131

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Nicholas Seth Thompson

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 03/01/2021

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Rebecca Ilene Wallace

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑744

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Rebecca Ilene Wallace

Public Intoxication

Violation: 12/14/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

A‑Hood Bonding

Charlotte Wilburn

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑528

St. Of Tn Vs Charlotte Wilburn

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 11/09/2020

Driving Without License

Violation: 11/09/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 11/09/2020

Toby Brandon Wilson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑452

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Toby Brandon Wilson

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/01/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 08/01/2020

Bond(S) Surety

$4,000.00 Sanford & Son Bonding

Ashley Nicole Wright

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑642

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ashley Nicole Wright

Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 10/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety

$10,000.00

A Angel Bonding Llc