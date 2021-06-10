This Week’s Court and Sheriff’s Reports 6-16-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County,Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Casey Ray Adkins

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑717

St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 05/26/2021

Casey Ray Adkins

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑240

St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins

Probation Violation

Violation: 05/26/2021

Casey Ray Adkins

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑241

St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins

Probation Violation

Violation: 05/26/2021

Casey Ray Adkins

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑314

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 06/13/2021

Driving On Rdwys Laned For Traffic

Violation: 06/13/2021

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 06/13/2021

Evading Arrest

Violation: 06/13/2021

Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle

Violation: 06/13/2021

Fail Drivr Stp Sce Acc Inv Injury

Violation: 06/13/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 06/13/2021

Reckless Driving

Violation: 06/13/2021

Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved

Violation: 06/13/2021

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 06/13/2021

Derek Stephen Baird

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑174

St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 04/23/2021

Probation Violation

Violation: 05/06/2021

Bond(S)Surety $1,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Derek Stephen Baird

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑228

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird

Domestic Assault

Violation: 04/23/2021

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Mark Andrew Barnette

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑199

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mark Andrew Barnette

Speeding Violation: 05/01/2021 Speed: 55 / 75

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑736

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Atty: Carl Roberts Jr

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/07/2021

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Justan Douglas Bennett

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑303

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett

Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/07/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 06/07/2021

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 06/07/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/07/2021

Registration Certificate Must Be Carried

Violation: 06/07/2021

Kevin Mark Buchanan

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑584

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kevin Mark Buchanan

Atty: Perry Stout

Aggravated Criminal Trespass

Violation: 09/17/2020

Burglary ‑ Auto ‑ Attempt

Violation: 09/17/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Volunteer Bonding Co

Alexander Kobe Burchette

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑183

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alexander Kobe Burchette

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 04/23/2021

Vehicle Entering Through Highway Or Stop Intersection

Violation: 04/23/2021

Bobby Joe Campbell

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑184

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Joe Campbell

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 04/01/2021

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 04/01/2021

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 04/01/2021

Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Morgan Church

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑688

Johnny Roberts Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Morgan Church

Atty: Perry Stout

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 11/06/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Southeastern Bonding

Morgan Church

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑115

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Morgan Church

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 03/13/2021

Speeding Violation: 03/13/2021 Speed: 55 / 75

Angela Marie Fletcher

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑134

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Angela Marie Fletcher

Atty: H Randolph Fallin

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 10/21/2020

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 10/21/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Southeastern Bonding

Octavio Ernesto Gonzalez

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑182

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Octavio Ernesto Gonzalez

Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving

Violation: 04/24/2021

Shonae Rae Graybeal

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑67

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Shonae Rae Graybeal

Atty: Bill Hampton

Domestic Assault

Violation: 12/13/2020

Michael Lee Greever

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑306

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 06/08/2021

Richard Travis Grindstaff

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑187

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Richard Travis Grindstaff

Classes Of Licenses

Violation: 04/28/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 04/28/2021

Reckless Driving

Violation: 04/28/2021

Registration Law

Violation: 04/28/2021

Tommy Hutchinson

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑727

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Hutchinson

Atty: Public Defender

Domestic Assault

Violation: 11/30/2020

Matthew Scott Lamarr

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑266

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Scott Lamarr

Atty: Public Defender

Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 05/14/2021

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 05/14/2021

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Amy E Lashlee

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑120

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amy E Lashlee

Atty: Christopher Rogers

Domestic Assault

Violation: 02/26/2021

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Andrea Beverly Lunceford

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑137

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Andrea Beverly Lunceford

Speeding Violation: 03/27/2021 Speed: 55 / 75

Michael D Mains

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑26

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael D Mains

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 12/28/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Dominick Mcfadden

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑183

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dominick Mcfadden

Atty: Public Defender

Assault ‑ Bodily Injury

Violation: 03/24/2020

Mary Shea Mckinnis

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑690

St. Of Tn Vs Mary Shea Mckinnis

Ricky Norris Off:

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 11/06/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 11/06/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 11/06/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 11/06/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 11/06/2020

Bond(S) Surety $8,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Abigail M Miller

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑237

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Abigail M Miller

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 04/14/2021

Michael Frank Miller

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑712

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 11/22/2020

Immediate Notice Of Accident

Violation: 11/22/2020

Implied Consent ‑ Misd

Violation: 11/22/2020

Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage

Violation: 11/22/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)

Violation: 11/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $11,500.00

Tn Bonding

Jason Richard Morsette

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑301

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Richard Morsette

Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd

Violation: 06/04/2021

John King Nelson IV

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑715

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs John King Nelson IV

Driving While License Revoked

Violation: 11/18/2020

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 11/18/2020

Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00

Tn Bonding

Kevin Douglas Neville

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑280

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kevin Douglas Neville

Public Intoxication

Violation: 05/20/2021

Bond(S) Surety

Aaa Bonding

Joseph Gardy Norris

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑181

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Gardy Norris

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 04/22/2021

Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving

Violation: 04/22/2021

Pamela Lacrossa Pardue

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑308

Caleb Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Lacrossa Pardue

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/09/2021

Possession Without Prescription Unlawful

Violation: 06/09/2021

Pamela Lacrossa Pardue

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑281

Cody Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Lacrossa Pardue

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 06/09/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 06/09/2021

Tim James Peresada

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑205

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tim James Peresada

Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving

Violation: 04/29/2021

Christy Dawn Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑476

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/12/2020

Christy Dawn Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑478

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 10/12/2020

Timmy Blaine Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑194

St. Of Tn Vs Timmy Blaine Potter

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Timmy Blaine Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑195

St. Of Tn Vs Timmy Blaine Potter

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Timmy Blaine Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑286

St. Of Tn Vs Timmy Blaine Potter

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/15/2020

Timmy Blaine Potter

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑637

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Timmy Blaine Potter

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road

Violation: 10/19/2020

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway

Violation: 10/19/2020

Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui

Violation: 10/19/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 10/19/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00

Tn Bonding

James Michael Rhymer

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑94

St. Of Tn Vs James Michael Rhymer

Atty: J. Collins Landstreet

Harassment

Violation: 01/29/2021

Quincy Edward Roark

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑326

St. Of Tn Vs Quincy Edward Roark

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/17/2020

Kenneth Clark Sherman

46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑244

Dillon Hicks Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Clark Sherman

Domestic Assault

Violation: 05/04/2021

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

William Thomas

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑294

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs William Thomas

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 05/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Jonathan Andrew Trivett

46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑689

St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Andrew Trivett

Cody Ingle Off:

Domestic Assault

Violation: 11/04/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Tn Bonding

Ethan Scott Woods

46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑188

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Scott Woods

Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older ‑ Second Or Subsequent

Violation: 05/01/2021

6/11/2021

06/04/2021 Jason Morsette, Boone Nc, Fugitive From Justice

06/04/2021 Christina Nickles, Johnson City, Possession Of Schedule IV Drugs

06/04/2021 Jessica O Tugman, Erwin, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support

06/05/2021 Kellie Dolinger, Brushy Fork Rd, Driving On Suspended Drivers License

06/07/2021 Justan D Bennett, Chestnut Dr, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Registration, No Insurance, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

06/07/2021 Nicholas S Thompson, Gentry Creek Rd, Failure To Appear

06/07/2021 Bobby S Morefield, Dogwood Ln, Violation Of Probation

06/08/2021 Jonathan N Kite, Bristol Tn, Criminal Trespassing, Fale Report To Authorities

06/08/2021 Tina A Potter, Rainbow Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law

06/09/2021 Christina M Osborne, Claude Warren Rd, Assault, Assault As Domestic Violence

06/09/2021 Pamela L Pardue, Mcewen Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Legend Drugs

06/10/2021 Riketta D Metcalf, Johnson City, Violation Of Probation