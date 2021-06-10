This Week’s Court and Sheriff’s Reports 6-16-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
General Sessions Court
Johnson County,Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Casey Ray Adkins
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑717
St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 05/26/2021
Casey Ray Adkins
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑240
St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins
Probation Violation
Violation: 05/26/2021
Casey Ray Adkins
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑241
St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins
Probation Violation
Violation: 05/26/2021
Casey Ray Adkins
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑314
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Casey Ray Adkins
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 06/13/2021
Driving On Rdwys Laned For Traffic
Violation: 06/13/2021
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 06/13/2021
Evading Arrest
Violation: 06/13/2021
Evading Arrest Flight ‑ Vehicle
Violation: 06/13/2021
Fail Drivr Stp Sce Acc Inv Injury
Violation: 06/13/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 06/13/2021
Reckless Driving
Violation: 06/13/2021
Reckless Endangerment ‑ No Weapon Involved
Violation: 06/13/2021
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 06/13/2021
Derek Stephen Baird
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑174
St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 04/23/2021
Probation Violation
Violation: 05/06/2021
Bond(S)Surety $1,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Derek Stephen Baird
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑228
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Derek Stephen Baird
Domestic Assault
Violation: 04/23/2021
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Mark Andrew Barnette
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑199
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mark Andrew Barnette
Speeding Violation: 05/01/2021 Speed: 55 / 75
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1‑2019‑Cr‑736
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Atty: Carl Roberts Jr
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/07/2021
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Justan Douglas Bennett
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑303
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Justan Douglas Bennett
Driving While License Revoked ‑ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/07/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 06/07/2021
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 06/07/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/07/2021
Registration Certificate Must Be Carried
Violation: 06/07/2021
Kevin Mark Buchanan
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑584
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kevin Mark Buchanan
Atty: Perry Stout
Aggravated Criminal Trespass
Violation: 09/17/2020
Burglary ‑ Auto ‑ Attempt
Violation: 09/17/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Volunteer Bonding Co
Alexander Kobe Burchette
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑183
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alexander Kobe Burchette
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 04/23/2021
Vehicle Entering Through Highway Or Stop Intersection
Violation: 04/23/2021
Bobby Joe Campbell
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑184
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Bobby Joe Campbell
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 04/01/2021
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 04/01/2021
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 04/01/2021
Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Morgan Church
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑688
Johnny Roberts Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Morgan Church
Atty: Perry Stout
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 11/06/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Southeastern Bonding
Morgan Church
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑115
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Morgan Church
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 03/13/2021
Speeding Violation: 03/13/2021 Speed: 55 / 75
Angela Marie Fletcher
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑134
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Angela Marie Fletcher
Atty: H Randolph Fallin
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 10/21/2020
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 10/21/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Southeastern Bonding
Octavio Ernesto Gonzalez
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑182
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Octavio Ernesto Gonzalez
Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving
Violation: 04/24/2021
Shonae Rae Graybeal
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑67
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Shonae Rae Graybeal
Atty: Bill Hampton
Domestic Assault
Violation: 12/13/2020
Michael Lee Greever
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑306
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Lee Greever
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 06/08/2021
Richard Travis Grindstaff
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑187
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Richard Travis Grindstaff
Classes Of Licenses
Violation: 04/28/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 04/28/2021
Reckless Driving
Violation: 04/28/2021
Registration Law
Violation: 04/28/2021
Tommy Hutchinson
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑727
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tommy Hutchinson
Atty: Public Defender
Domestic Assault
Violation: 11/30/2020
Matthew Scott Lamarr
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑266
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Scott Lamarr
Atty: Public Defender
Meth ‑ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 05/14/2021
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 05/14/2021
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Amy E Lashlee
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑120
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amy E Lashlee
Atty: Christopher Rogers
Domestic Assault
Violation: 02/26/2021
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Andrea Beverly Lunceford
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑137
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Andrea Beverly Lunceford
Speeding Violation: 03/27/2021 Speed: 55 / 75
Michael D Mains
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑26
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael D Mains
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 12/28/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Dominick Mcfadden
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑183
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dominick Mcfadden
Atty: Public Defender
Assault ‑ Bodily Injury
Violation: 03/24/2020
Mary Shea Mckinnis
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑690
St. Of Tn Vs Mary Shea Mckinnis
Ricky Norris Off:
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 11/06/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 11/06/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 11/06/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 11/06/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 11/06/2020
Bond(S) Surety $8,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Abigail M Miller
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑237
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Abigail M Miller
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 04/14/2021
Michael Frank Miller
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑712
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Michael Frank Miller
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 11/22/2020
Immediate Notice Of Accident
Violation: 11/22/2020
Implied Consent ‑ Misd
Violation: 11/22/2020
Leave Scene Of Accident ‑ Property Damage
Violation: 11/22/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap)
Violation: 11/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $11,500.00
Tn Bonding
Jason Richard Morsette
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑301
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Richard Morsette
Fugitive From Justice ‑ Misd
Violation: 06/04/2021
John King Nelson IV
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑715
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs John King Nelson IV
Driving While License Revoked
Violation: 11/18/2020
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 11/18/2020
Bond(S) Surety $3,000.00
Tn Bonding
Kevin Douglas Neville
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑280
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kevin Douglas Neville
Public Intoxication
Violation: 05/20/2021
Bond(S) Surety
Aaa Bonding
Joseph Gardy Norris
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑181
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joseph Gardy Norris
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 04/22/2021
Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving
Violation: 04/22/2021
Pamela Lacrossa Pardue
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑308
Caleb Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Lacrossa Pardue
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/09/2021
Possession Without Prescription Unlawful
Violation: 06/09/2021
Pamela Lacrossa Pardue
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑281
Cody Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Pamela Lacrossa Pardue
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 06/09/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 06/09/2021
Tim James Peresada
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑205
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tim James Peresada
Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving
Violation: 04/29/2021
Christy Dawn Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑476
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/12/2020
Christy Dawn Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Tr‑478
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christy Dawn Potter
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 10/12/2020
Timmy Blaine Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑194
St. Of Tn Vs Timmy Blaine Potter
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Timmy Blaine Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑195
St. Of Tn Vs Timmy Blaine Potter
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Timmy Blaine Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑286
St. Of Tn Vs Timmy Blaine Potter
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/15/2020
Timmy Blaine Potter
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑637
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Timmy Blaine Potter
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road
Violation: 10/19/2020
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway
Violation: 10/19/2020
Driving While License Revoked Due To Conviction Of Dui
Violation: 10/19/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 10/19/2020
Bond(S) Surety $6,000.00
Tn Bonding
James Michael Rhymer
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑94
St. Of Tn Vs James Michael Rhymer
Atty: J. Collins Landstreet
Harassment
Violation: 01/29/2021
Quincy Edward Roark
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑326
St. Of Tn Vs Quincy Edward Roark
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/17/2020
Kenneth Clark Sherman
46Gs1‑2021‑Cr‑244
Dillon Hicks Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Clark Sherman
Domestic Assault
Violation: 05/04/2021
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
William Thomas
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑294
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs William Thomas
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 05/30/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Jonathan Andrew Trivett
46Gs1‑2020‑Cr‑689
St. Of Tn Vs Jonathan Andrew Trivett
Cody Ingle Off:
Domestic Assault
Violation: 11/04/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Tn Bonding
Ethan Scott Woods
46Gs1‑2021‑Tr‑188
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ethan Scott Woods
Seat Belt ‑ 18 And Older ‑ Second Or Subsequent
Violation: 05/01/2021
6/11/2021
06/04/2021 Jason Morsette, Boone Nc, Fugitive From Justice
06/04/2021 Christina Nickles, Johnson City, Possession Of Schedule IV Drugs
06/04/2021 Jessica O Tugman, Erwin, Attachment – Failure To Pay Child Support
06/05/2021 Kellie Dolinger, Brushy Fork Rd, Driving On Suspended Drivers License
06/07/2021 Justan D Bennett, Chestnut Dr, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Registration, No Insurance, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
06/07/2021 Nicholas S Thompson, Gentry Creek Rd, Failure To Appear
06/07/2021 Bobby S Morefield, Dogwood Ln, Violation Of Probation
06/08/2021 Jonathan N Kite, Bristol Tn, Criminal Trespassing, Fale Report To Authorities
06/08/2021 Tina A Potter, Rainbow Rd, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Implied Consent Law
06/09/2021 Christina M Osborne, Claude Warren Rd, Assault, Assault As Domestic Violence
06/09/2021 Pamela L Pardue, Mcewen Rd, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Legend Drugs
06/10/2021 Riketta D Metcalf, Johnson City, Violation Of Probation