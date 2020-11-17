This Week’s Court Report 11-18-2020

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40‐32‐101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

Freddie Joe Arnold

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐662

Thomas Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Freddie Joe Arnold

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 05/01/2020

Hunter Dean Atwood

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐448

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Dean Atwood

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 06/19/2020

Kenneth L Bennett

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐433

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth L Bennett

Speeding Violation: 09/21/2020 Speed: 40 / 55

Christopher Ray Berardi

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐577

Jacob Hill Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Ray Berardi

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/26/2020

Eden Montana Blevins

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐674

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Eden Montana Blevins

Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 11/04/2020

Keith D Brown

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐507

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Keith D Brown

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/22/2020

Speeding Violation: 10/22/2020 Speed: 25 / 41

Jeffery Chance Byrd

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐650

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Chance Byrd

Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 10/27/2020

Gary Edward Compton

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐428

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gary Edward Compton

Driving Without License

Violation: 09/19/2020

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 09/19/2020

Hdlghts On Mv Must Oper Dur Inclem Weather

Violation: 09/19/2020

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 09/19/2020

Micah Dana Crotts

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐683

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Micah Dana Crotts

Aggravated Burglary

Violation: 11/05/2020 Aggravated Burglary ‐ Consp Violation: 11/05/2020 Aggravated Kidnapping Violation: 11/05/2020 Aggravated Kidnapping ‐ Consp Violation: 11/05/2020 Robbery

Violation: 11/05/2020

Theft (Up To $1000)

Violation: 11/05/2020

Stacey E. Daley

46Gs1‐2019‐Cr‐936

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stacey E. Daley

Atty: Julie Canter Meth ‐ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 12/20/2019

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 12/20/2019

Stacey E. Daley

46Gs1‐2019‐Tr‐800

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stacey E. Daley

Muffler Law

Violation: 12/20/2019

Stephanie Wilson Davis

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐448

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Stephanie Wilson Davis

Speeding Violation: 09/26/2020 Speed: 55 / 70

Kristen R Dickens

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐533

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kristen R Dickens

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/05/2020

Leave Scene Of Accident ‐ Property Damage

Violation: 09/05/2020

Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐269

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

Driving Without License

Violation: 06/10/2020

Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐337

St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/25/2020

Speeding Violation: 07/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 90

Elizabeth Lee Donnelly

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐670

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Lee Donnelly

Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 11/03/2020

Christopher Roy Dugger

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐630

Mark Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Roy Dugger

Atty: Public Defender

Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment Violation: 10/16/2020

Brian Michael Duperry

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐523

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Michael Duperry

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/01/2020

Evading Arrest Violation: 09/01/2020

Evading Arrest Flight ‐ Vehicle Violation: 09/01/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 09/01/2020

Bond(S) Surety $11,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Brian Michael Duperry

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐412

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Brian Michael Duperry

Speeding Violation: 09/01/2020 Speed: 45 / 61

Bonnie Michelle Eckert

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐410

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Bonnie Michelle Eckert

Speeding Violation: 09/02/2020 Speed: 45 / 68

Randy Lynn Elmore

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐333

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore

Driving While License Revoked ‐ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 06/10/2020

Bonnie Michelle Eckert

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐251

St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore

Seat Belt ‐ 18 And Older Violation: 06/10/2020

Steven Endick Jr

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐681

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Steven Endick Jr

Drivers To Exercise Due Care

Violation: 07/11/2020

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road Violation: 07/11/2020

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/11/2020

Evading Arrest

Violation: 07/11/2020

Evading Arrest Flight ‐ Vehicle

Violation: 07/11/2020

Improper Passing(Overtake Vehicle On Left)

Violation: 07/11/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation: 07/11/2020

Reckless Endangerment ‐ Vehicle / Felony Violation: 07/11/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 07/11/2020

Speeding Violation: 07/11/2020 Speed: 55 / 78

Zion Eskridge

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐668

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Zion Eskridge

Criminal Trespass Violation: 10/23/2020

Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 10/23/2020

Dallas Todd Ferguson

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐696

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Todd Ferguson

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 11/15/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 11/15/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 11/15/2020

Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 11/15/2020

Unlaw Possession Of Weapon Violation: 11/15/2020

Lisa Renee Dishman Frazier

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐446

Evan Charles Martin Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Lisa Renee Dishman Frazier

Speeding

Violation: 09/26/2020 Speed: 45 / 60

Gracie Rose Gorsline

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐459

Chris Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Gracie Rose Gorsline

Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors Violation: 07/30/2020

Dale Grayson Jr

46Gs1‐2019‐Cr‐379

St. Of Tn Vs Franklin Dale Grayson Jr Franklin

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 11/06/2019

Robert Stedman Greever

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐695

Cole Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stedman Greever

Residential And Work Restrictions Violation: 11/13/2020

Harleah N Grogan

46Gs1‐2019‐Cr‐210

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Harleah N Grogan

Atty: T Craig Smith Maintain Dwelling For Drug Use Violation: 03/06/2019

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 03/06/2019

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 03/06/2019

Mark R Harrison

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐427

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Mark R Harrison

Driving On Wrong Side Of Road Violation: 09/18/2020

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 09/18/2020

Danny Ray Hopper

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐314

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Hopper

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 06/07/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 06/07/2020

Danny Ray Hopper

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐253

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Hopper

Speeding Violation: 06/07/2020 Speed: 40 / 63

James W Hughes

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐520

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James W Hughes

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 08/31/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 08/31/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 08/31/2020

Peggy Fritts Humphrey

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐687

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Peggy Fritts Humphrey

Public Intoxication

Violation: 11/05/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

John Robert Isaacs

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐470

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/27/2020

John Robert Isaacs

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐345

St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs

Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway Violation: 07/27/2020

Seat Belt ‐ 18 And Older

Violation: 07/27/2020

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 07/27/2020

Alton Jacobs

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐306

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alton Jacobs

Theft (Up To $1000) Violation: 05/27/2020

Joshua David Jewell

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐449

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Joshua David Jewell

SpeedingViolation: 09/26/2020 Speed: 55 / 82

James Andrew Johnson

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐487

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James Andrew Johnson

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 08/16/2020

Walter Bernard Jones

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐682

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Walter Bernard Jones

Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 11/07/2020

Walter Bernard Jones

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐686

J Gregory Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Walter Bernard Jones

Drivers To Exercise Due Care Violation: 11/07/2020

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 11/07/2020

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 11/07/2020

Implied Consent ‐ Misd

Violation: 11/07/2020

Tiffany Nichole Lawler

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐440

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 08/05/2020

Tiffany Nichole Lawler

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐441

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler

Probation Violation

Violation: 08/05/2020

Tiffany Nichole Lawler

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐680

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler

Disorderly Conduct

Violation: 10/25/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/25/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 10/25/2020

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 10/25/2020

David A. Lay

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐450

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David A. Lay

Speeding Violation: 09/26/2020 Speed: 55 / 73

James Aaron Leonard

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐474

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs James Aaron Leonard

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 10/13/2020

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 10/13/2020

Kenneth Warren Luckett Sr

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐439

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Warren Luckett Sr

Speeding Violation: 09/12/2020 Speed: 45 / 73

Clinton Edward Mahala

46Gs1‐2017‐Tr‐157

St. Of Tn Vs Clinton Edward Mahala

Probation Violation

Violation: 09/05/2018

Erica Suzanne Mann

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐644

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Erica Suzanne Mann

Atty: Public Defender

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 10/25/2020

Wendy Martin

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐457 Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Martin

Dui: First Offense Violation: 07/30/2020

Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Raphael T Mathis

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐679

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis

Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 11/08/2020

Kandice Hope Mccall

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐427

St. Of Tn Vs Kandice Hope Mccall

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 07/29/2020

Kandice Hope Mccall

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐673

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kandice Hope Mccall

Domestic Assault ‐ Aggravated Violation: 08/13/2020

Kandice Hope Mccall

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐332

Jeff Norman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kandice Hope Mccall

Driving While License Canceled Violation: 07/16/2020

Anthony Joseph Mcdaniel

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐440

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Anthony Joseph Mcdaniel

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/07/2020

SpeedingViolation: 09/07/2020 Speed: 45 / 69

Dustin L. Mcelyea

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐372

St. Of Tn Vs Dustin L. Mcelyea

Driving Without License Violation: 08/19/2020

Ryan Alexander Miller

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐322

St. Of Tn Vs Ryan Alexander Miller Bradley Sexton Off:

Atty: Steve Finney Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 06/05/2020

Evading Arrest Flight ‐ Vehicle

Violation: 06/05/2020

Implied Consent ‐ Misd

Violation: 06/05/2020

Open Container

Violation: 06/05/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation: 06/05/2020

Bond(S) Surety$17,000.00

Tn Bonding

Austin Paul Mills

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐546

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills

Driving While License Suspended ‐ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 09/09/2020

Austin Paul Mills

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐643

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills

Driving While License Suspended ‐ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 10/18/2020

Danny Karl Mitchell

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐438

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Danny Karl Mitchell

Immediate Notice Of Accident Violation: 09/06/2020

Homer Todd Morefield

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐321

Zachary Austin Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Homer Todd Morefield

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 06/08/2020

Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00

A‐Hood Bonding

Charlie Barney Oaks

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐157

St. Of Tn Vs Charlie Barney Oaks

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/03/2020

Preston D. Orndorff

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐532

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Preston D. Orndorff

Driving While License Revoked Violation: 09/07/2020

Bond(S)Surety $1,500.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Matthew Jesse James Osborne

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐462

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Jesse James Osborne

Speeding Violation: 10/06/2020 Speed: 45 / 65

Jay Howard Parker

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐563

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jay Howard Parker

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 08/15/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Ann Maries Bail Bonding

Jay Howard Parker

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐422

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jay Howard Parker

Driving On Rdwys Laned For Traffic Violation: 08/08/2020

Tennessee License‐30 Day Residency Violation: 08/08/2020

Amber Alyse Payne

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐378

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Amber Alyse Payne

Speeding Violation: 08/24/2020 Speed: 45 / 62

Tennessee License‐30 Day Residency Violation: 08/24/2020

Matthew Vance Pennington

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐614

Caleb Lipford Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Vance Pennington

Criminal Trespass

Violation: 10/09/2020

Dui: Second Offense

Violation: 10/09/2020

Implied Consent ‐ Misd

Violation: 10/09/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 10/09/2020

Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 10/09/2020

Bond(S) Surety $11,000.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Roy Jay Phillips

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐420

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Roy Jay Phillips

Speeding Violation: 09/14/2020 Speed: 55 / 71

Jeffery Piatt Jr

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐667

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Piatt Jr

Criminal Trespass

Date: 11/17/2020 9:53Am

Johnson Co General Sessions Court ‐ Criminal Court Docket

Vandalism (Up To $1,000)

Violation: 10/23/2020

Jeffery Michael Piatt

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐666

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Michael Piatt

Criminal Conspiracy

Violation: 10/23/2020

Jacob Blake Potter

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐580

Adam Worley Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Blake Potter

Atty: Public Defender Domestic Assault

Violation: 09/26/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Sanford & Son Bonding

Randy Lee Potter Sr

46Gs1‐2019‐Cr‐768

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lee Potter Sr

Atty: Public Defender Domestic Assault

Violation: 10/07/2019

Angela Dawn Reece

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐434

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Angela Dawn Reece

Speeding Violation: 09/05/2020 Speed: 45 / 70

Marshall Anthony Rigole

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐199

Chris Roark Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Marshall Anthony Rigole

Driving While License Suspended ‐ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 05/02/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 05/02/2020

Madison Roark

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐336

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Madison Roark

Speeding Violation: 07/24/2020 Speed: 55 / 71

Elizabeth Rogers

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐652

Mark Gladden Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Rogers

Atty: Cameron Hyder

Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment

Violation: 10/28/2020

Ralph Edward Roop

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐403

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ralph Edward Roop

Speeding Violation: 08/26/2020 Speed: 40 / 56

Ricky Ray Shelton

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐437

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Ricky Ray Shelton

Speeding Violation: 09/24/2020 Speed: 45 / 68

Alexander H Skeens

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐425

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Alexander H Skeens

Seat Belt ‐ 18 And Older Violation: 09/19/2020

Linda Lee Smith

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐524

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Linda Lee Smith

Driving While License Suspended Violation: 08/30/2020

Linda Lee Smith

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐414 Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Linda Lee Smith

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 08/30/2020

Jason Mitchell Snyder

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐344

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Mitchell Snyder

Atty: Public Defender

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 06/22/2020

Meth ‐ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent

Violation: 06/22/2020

Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities

Violation: 06/22/2020

Bond(S) Signature $34,000.00

Jason Mitchell Snyder

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐303

Cody Ingle Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jason Mitchell Snyder

Light Law ‐ Motor Vehicle Violation: 06/22/2020

Roy Charles Stephens

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐528

Codty Newman Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Roy Charles Stephens

Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 09/06/2020

Roy Charles Stephens

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐530

Josh Fergeson Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Roy Charles Stephens

Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder

Violation: 09/06/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 09/06/2020

Public Intoxication

Violation: 09/06/2020

Terry Charles Taylor

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐525

Chris Dunn Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Terry Charles Taylor

Driving While License Suspended ‐ 2Nd Or Subsequent

Violation: 08/26/2020

Matthew Tucker

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐419

Michael Murphy Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Tucker

Atty: Steve Finney

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 07/22/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 07/22/2020

Reckless Driving

Violation: 07/22/2020

Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00

B & F Bonding

Matias Jose Saquitzal Vasquez

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐488

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Matias Jose Saquitzal Vasquez

Driving Without License

Violation: 10/17/2020

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 10/17/2020

Registration Expired

Violation: 10/17/2020

Speeding Violation: 10/17/2020 Speed: 40 / 57

Jesse Drew Wallace

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐676

Joe Woodard Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Jesse Drew Wallace

Domestic Assault

Violation: 11/06/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Tn Bonding

David Michael Watkins

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐671

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs David Michael Watkins

Atty: Public Defender

Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 11/03/2020

Daniel Benjamin Watson

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐166

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson

Atty: Public Defender

Probation Violation

Violation: 06/03/2020

Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00

Aaa Bonding

Daniel Benjamin Watson

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐373

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson

Domestic Assault

Violation: 07/04/2020

Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00

Aaa Bonding

Cornell J. Webster Jr.

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐436

Ricky Norris Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Cornell J. Webster Jr.

Speeding Violation: 09/24/2020 Speed: 45 / 68

Kenneth Chase Whitmore

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐388

Michael Brown Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Chase Whitmore

Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 08/29/2020

Speeding Violation: 08/29/2020 Speed: 55 / 71

Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag

Violation: 08/29/2020

Kenneth Ray Wilson

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐612

Jason Arnold Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Ray Wilson

Dui: First Offense

Violation: 10/09/2020

Implied Consent ‐ Misd

Violation: 10/09/2020

Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence

Violation: 10/09/2020

Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00

Tn Bonding

Miles Edward Wilson

46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐369

St. Of Tn Vs Miles Edward Wilson

Driving Without License

Violation: 08/11/2020

Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving

Violation: 08/11/2020

Anthony Wayne Wooten

46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐578

Zachary Reece Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Anthony Wayne Wooten

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 09/25/2020

Connar William Zimmerman

46Gs1‐2019‐Cr‐572

Bradley Sexton Off:

St. Of Tn Vs Connar William Zimmerman

Atty: Evan Meade

Evading Arrest

Violation: 07/04/2019