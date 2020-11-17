This Week’s Court Report 11-18-2020
General Sessions Court
Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
Freddie Joe Arnold
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐662
Thomas Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Freddie Joe Arnold
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 05/01/2020
Hunter Dean Atwood
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐448
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Hunter Dean Atwood
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 06/19/2020
Kenneth L Bennett
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐433
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth L Bennett
Speeding Violation: 09/21/2020 Speed: 40 / 55
Christopher Ray Berardi
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐577
Jacob Hill Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Ray Berardi
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/26/2020
Eden Montana Blevins
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐674
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Eden Montana Blevins
Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 11/04/2020
Keith D Brown
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐507
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Keith D Brown
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/22/2020
Speeding Violation: 10/22/2020 Speed: 25 / 41
Jeffery Chance Byrd
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐650
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Chance Byrd
Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 10/27/2020
Gary Edward Compton
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐428
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gary Edward Compton
Driving Without License
Violation: 09/19/2020
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 09/19/2020
Hdlghts On Mv Must Oper Dur Inclem Weather
Violation: 09/19/2020
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 09/19/2020
Micah Dana Crotts
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐683
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Micah Dana Crotts
Aggravated Burglary
Violation: 11/05/2020 Aggravated Burglary ‐ Consp Violation: 11/05/2020 Aggravated Kidnapping Violation: 11/05/2020 Aggravated Kidnapping ‐ Consp Violation: 11/05/2020 Robbery
Violation: 11/05/2020
Theft (Up To $1000)
Violation: 11/05/2020
Stacey E. Daley
46Gs1‐2019‐Cr‐936
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stacey E. Daley
Atty: Julie Canter Meth ‐ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 12/20/2019
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 12/20/2019
Stacey E. Daley
46Gs1‐2019‐Tr‐800
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stacey E. Daley
Muffler Law
Violation: 12/20/2019
Stephanie Wilson Davis
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐448
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Stephanie Wilson Davis
Speeding Violation: 09/26/2020 Speed: 55 / 70
Kristen R Dickens
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐533
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kristen R Dickens
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/05/2020
Leave Scene Of Accident ‐ Property Damage
Violation: 09/05/2020
Bond(S) Surety $4,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐269
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
Driving Without License
Violation: 06/10/2020
Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐337
St. Of Tn Vs Tyler Nathaniel Dickens
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 07/25/2020
Speeding Violation: 07/25/2020 Speed: 55 / 90
Elizabeth Lee Donnelly
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐670
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Lee Donnelly
Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 11/03/2020
Christopher Roy Dugger
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐630
Mark Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Christopher Roy Dugger
Atty: Public Defender
Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment Violation: 10/16/2020
Brian Michael Duperry
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐523
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Michael Duperry
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/01/2020
Evading Arrest Violation: 09/01/2020
Evading Arrest Flight ‐ Vehicle Violation: 09/01/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 09/01/2020
Bond(S) Surety $11,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Brian Michael Duperry
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐412
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Brian Michael Duperry
Speeding Violation: 09/01/2020 Speed: 45 / 61
Bonnie Michelle Eckert
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐410
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Bonnie Michelle Eckert
Speeding Violation: 09/02/2020 Speed: 45 / 68
Randy Lynn Elmore
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐333
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore
Driving While License Revoked ‐ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 06/10/2020
Bonnie Michelle Eckert
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐251
St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lynn Elmore
Seat Belt ‐ 18 And Older Violation: 06/10/2020
Steven Endick Jr
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐681
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Steven Endick Jr
Drivers To Exercise Due Care
Violation: 07/11/2020
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road Violation: 07/11/2020
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/11/2020
Evading Arrest
Violation: 07/11/2020
Evading Arrest Flight ‐ Vehicle
Violation: 07/11/2020
Improper Passing(Overtake Vehicle On Left)
Violation: 07/11/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation: 07/11/2020
Reckless Endangerment ‐ Vehicle / Felony Violation: 07/11/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 07/11/2020
Speeding Violation: 07/11/2020 Speed: 55 / 78
Zion Eskridge
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐668
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Zion Eskridge
Criminal Trespass Violation: 10/23/2020
Vandalism (Up To $1,000) Violation: 10/23/2020
Dallas Todd Ferguson
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐696
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Dallas Todd Ferguson
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 11/15/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 11/15/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 11/15/2020
Schedule Ii Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 11/15/2020
Unlaw Possession Of Weapon Violation: 11/15/2020
Lisa Renee Dishman Frazier
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐446
Evan Charles Martin Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Lisa Renee Dishman Frazier
Speeding
Violation: 09/26/2020 Speed: 45 / 60
Gracie Rose Gorsline
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐459
Chris Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Gracie Rose Gorsline
Retailer Sale Of Alcohol To Minors Violation: 07/30/2020
Dale Grayson Jr
46Gs1‐2019‐Cr‐379
St. Of Tn Vs Franklin Dale Grayson Jr Franklin
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 11/06/2019
Robert Stedman Greever
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐695
Cole Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Robert Stedman Greever
Residential And Work Restrictions Violation: 11/13/2020
Harleah N Grogan
46Gs1‐2019‐Cr‐210
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Harleah N Grogan
Atty: T Craig Smith Maintain Dwelling For Drug Use Violation: 03/06/2019
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 03/06/2019
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 03/06/2019
Mark R Harrison
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐427
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Mark R Harrison
Driving On Wrong Side Of Road Violation: 09/18/2020
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 09/18/2020
Danny Ray Hopper
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐314
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Hopper
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 06/07/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 06/07/2020
Danny Ray Hopper
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐253
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Danny Ray Hopper
Speeding Violation: 06/07/2020 Speed: 40 / 63
James W Hughes
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐520
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James W Hughes
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 08/31/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 08/31/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 08/31/2020
Peggy Fritts Humphrey
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐687
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Peggy Fritts Humphrey
Public Intoxication
Violation: 11/05/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
John Robert Isaacs
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐470
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 07/27/2020
John Robert Isaacs
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐345
St. Of Tn Vs John Robert Isaacs
Driving Unregistered Vehicle On Highway Violation: 07/27/2020
Seat Belt ‐ 18 And Older
Violation: 07/27/2020
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 07/27/2020
Alton Jacobs
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐306
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alton Jacobs
Theft (Up To $1000) Violation: 05/27/2020
Joshua David Jewell
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐449
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Joshua David Jewell
SpeedingViolation: 09/26/2020 Speed: 55 / 82
James Andrew Johnson
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐487
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James Andrew Johnson
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 08/16/2020
Walter Bernard Jones
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐682
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Walter Bernard Jones
Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 11/07/2020
Walter Bernard Jones
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐686
J Gregory Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Walter Bernard Jones
Drivers To Exercise Due Care Violation: 11/07/2020
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 11/07/2020
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 11/07/2020
Implied Consent ‐ Misd
Violation: 11/07/2020
Tiffany Nichole Lawler
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐440
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 08/05/2020
Tiffany Nichole Lawler
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐441
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler
Probation Violation
Violation: 08/05/2020
Tiffany Nichole Lawler
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐680
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Tiffany Nichole Lawler
Disorderly Conduct
Violation: 10/25/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/25/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 10/25/2020
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 10/25/2020
David A. Lay
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐450
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David A. Lay
Speeding Violation: 09/26/2020 Speed: 55 / 73
James Aaron Leonard
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐474
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs James Aaron Leonard
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 10/13/2020
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 10/13/2020
Kenneth Warren Luckett Sr
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐439
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Warren Luckett Sr
Speeding Violation: 09/12/2020 Speed: 45 / 73
Clinton Edward Mahala
46Gs1‐2017‐Tr‐157
St. Of Tn Vs Clinton Edward Mahala
Probation Violation
Violation: 09/05/2018
Erica Suzanne Mann
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐644
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Erica Suzanne Mann
Atty: Public Defender
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 10/25/2020
Wendy Martin
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐457 Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Wendy Martin
Dui: First Offense Violation: 07/30/2020
Bond(S) Surety $2,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Raphael T Mathis
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐679
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Raphael T Mathis
Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 11/08/2020
Kandice Hope Mccall
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐427
St. Of Tn Vs Kandice Hope Mccall
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 07/29/2020
Kandice Hope Mccall
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐673
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kandice Hope Mccall
Domestic Assault ‐ Aggravated Violation: 08/13/2020
Kandice Hope Mccall
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐332
Jeff Norman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kandice Hope Mccall
Driving While License Canceled Violation: 07/16/2020
Anthony Joseph Mcdaniel
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐440
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Anthony Joseph Mcdaniel
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 09/07/2020
SpeedingViolation: 09/07/2020 Speed: 45 / 69
Dustin L. Mcelyea
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐372
St. Of Tn Vs Dustin L. Mcelyea
Driving Without License Violation: 08/19/2020
Ryan Alexander Miller
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐322
St. Of Tn Vs Ryan Alexander Miller Bradley Sexton Off:
Atty: Steve Finney Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 06/05/2020
Evading Arrest Flight ‐ Vehicle
Violation: 06/05/2020
Implied Consent ‐ Misd
Violation: 06/05/2020
Open Container
Violation: 06/05/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation: 06/05/2020
Bond(S) Surety$17,000.00
Tn Bonding
Austin Paul Mills
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐546
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills
Driving While License Suspended ‐ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 09/09/2020
Austin Paul Mills
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐643
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Austin Paul Mills
Driving While License Suspended ‐ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 10/18/2020
Danny Karl Mitchell
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐438
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Danny Karl Mitchell
Immediate Notice Of Accident Violation: 09/06/2020
Homer Todd Morefield
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐321
Zachary Austin Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Homer Todd Morefield
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 06/08/2020
Bond(S) Surety $1,500.00
A‐Hood Bonding
Charlie Barney Oaks
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐157
St. Of Tn Vs Charlie Barney Oaks
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/03/2020
Preston D. Orndorff
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐532
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Preston D. Orndorff
Driving While License Revoked Violation: 09/07/2020
Bond(S)Surety $1,500.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Matthew Jesse James Osborne
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐462
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Jesse James Osborne
Speeding Violation: 10/06/2020 Speed: 45 / 65
Jay Howard Parker
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐563
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jay Howard Parker
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 08/15/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Ann Maries Bail Bonding
Jay Howard Parker
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐422
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jay Howard Parker
Driving On Rdwys Laned For Traffic Violation: 08/08/2020
Tennessee License‐30 Day Residency Violation: 08/08/2020
Amber Alyse Payne
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐378
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Amber Alyse Payne
Speeding Violation: 08/24/2020 Speed: 45 / 62
Tennessee License‐30 Day Residency Violation: 08/24/2020
Matthew Vance Pennington
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐614
Caleb Lipford Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Vance Pennington
Criminal Trespass
Violation: 10/09/2020
Dui: Second Offense
Violation: 10/09/2020
Implied Consent ‐ Misd
Violation: 10/09/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 10/09/2020
Schedule Vi Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss Violation: 10/09/2020
Bond(S) Surety $11,000.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Roy Jay Phillips
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐420
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Roy Jay Phillips
Speeding Violation: 09/14/2020 Speed: 55 / 71
Jeffery Piatt Jr
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐667
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Piatt Jr
Criminal Trespass
Vandalism (Up To $1,000)
Violation: 10/23/2020
Jeffery Michael Piatt
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐666
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jeffery Michael Piatt
Criminal Conspiracy
Violation: 10/23/2020
Jacob Blake Potter
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐580
Adam Worley Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jacob Blake Potter
Atty: Public Defender Domestic Assault
Violation: 09/26/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Sanford & Son Bonding
Randy Lee Potter Sr
46Gs1‐2019‐Cr‐768
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Randy Lee Potter Sr
Atty: Public Defender Domestic Assault
Violation: 10/07/2019
Angela Dawn Reece
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐434
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Angela Dawn Reece
Speeding Violation: 09/05/2020 Speed: 45 / 70
Marshall Anthony Rigole
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐199
Chris Roark Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Marshall Anthony Rigole
Driving While License Suspended ‐ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 05/02/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 05/02/2020
Madison Roark
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐336
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Madison Roark
Speeding Violation: 07/24/2020 Speed: 55 / 71
Elizabeth Rogers
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐652
Mark Gladden Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Elizabeth Rogers
Atty: Cameron Hyder
Agg Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment
Violation: 10/28/2020
Ralph Edward Roop
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐403
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ralph Edward Roop
Speeding Violation: 08/26/2020 Speed: 40 / 56
Ricky Ray Shelton
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐437
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Ricky Ray Shelton
Speeding Violation: 09/24/2020 Speed: 45 / 68
Alexander H Skeens
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐425
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Alexander H Skeens
Seat Belt ‐ 18 And Older Violation: 09/19/2020
Linda Lee Smith
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐524
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Linda Lee Smith
Driving While License Suspended Violation: 08/30/2020
Linda Lee Smith
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐414 Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Linda Lee Smith
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 08/30/2020
Jason Mitchell Snyder
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐344
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Mitchell Snyder
Atty: Public Defender
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 06/22/2020
Meth ‐ Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Poss With Intent
Violation: 06/22/2020
Poss Unlaw Drug Paraphernalia Uses & Activities
Violation: 06/22/2020
Bond(S) Signature $34,000.00
Jason Mitchell Snyder
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐303
Cody Ingle Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jason Mitchell Snyder
Light Law ‐ Motor Vehicle Violation: 06/22/2020
Roy Charles Stephens
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐528
Codty Newman Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Roy Charles Stephens
Resist Stop,Arrest,Search (No Weap) Violation: 09/06/2020
Roy Charles Stephens
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐530
Josh Fergeson Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Roy Charles Stephens
Aggravated Assault Upon Officer Or Any First Responder
Violation: 09/06/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 09/06/2020
Public Intoxication
Violation: 09/06/2020
Terry Charles Taylor
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐525
Chris Dunn Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Terry Charles Taylor
Driving While License Suspended ‐ 2Nd Or Subsequent
Violation: 08/26/2020
Matthew Tucker
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐419
Michael Murphy Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matthew Tucker
Atty: Steve Finney
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 07/22/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 07/22/2020
Reckless Driving
Violation: 07/22/2020
Bond(S) Surety $6,500.00
B & F Bonding
Matias Jose Saquitzal Vasquez
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐488
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Matias Jose Saquitzal Vasquez
Driving Without License
Violation: 10/17/2020
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 10/17/2020
Registration Expired
Violation: 10/17/2020
Speeding Violation: 10/17/2020 Speed: 40 / 57
Jesse Drew Wallace
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐676
Joe Woodard Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Jesse Drew Wallace
Domestic Assault
Violation: 11/06/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Tn Bonding
David Michael Watkins
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐671
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs David Michael Watkins
Atty: Public Defender
Fugitive From Justice ‐ Misd Violation: 11/03/2020
Daniel Benjamin Watson
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐166
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson
Atty: Public Defender
Probation Violation
Violation: 06/03/2020
Bond(S) Surety $5,000.00
Aaa Bonding
Daniel Benjamin Watson
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐373
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Daniel Benjamin Watson
Domestic Assault
Violation: 07/04/2020
Bond(S) Surety $7,500.00
Aaa Bonding
Cornell J. Webster Jr.
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐436
Ricky Norris Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Cornell J. Webster Jr.
Speeding Violation: 09/24/2020 Speed: 45 / 68
Kenneth Chase Whitmore
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐388
Michael Brown Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Chase Whitmore
Financial Responsibility Law Violation: 08/29/2020
Speeding Violation: 08/29/2020 Speed: 55 / 71
Unlawful Removal/Alteration Of Registration Tag
Violation: 08/29/2020
Kenneth Ray Wilson
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐612
Jason Arnold Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Kenneth Ray Wilson
Dui: First Offense
Violation: 10/09/2020
Implied Consent ‐ Misd
Violation: 10/09/2020
Possession Of Handgun While Under Influence
Violation: 10/09/2020
Bond(S) Surety $8,000.00
Tn Bonding
Miles Edward Wilson
46Gs1‐2020‐Tr‐369
St. Of Tn Vs Miles Edward Wilson
Driving Without License
Violation: 08/11/2020
Unlawful Use Of Telecommunication Device While Driving
Violation: 08/11/2020
Anthony Wayne Wooten
46Gs1‐2020‐Cr‐578
Zachary Reece Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Anthony Wayne Wooten
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange Violation: 09/25/2020
Connar William Zimmerman
46Gs1‐2019‐Cr‐572
Bradley Sexton Off:
St. Of Tn Vs Connar William Zimmerman
Atty: Evan Meade
Evading Arrest
Violation: 07/04/2019