This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 1-20-2021
The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.
Judge Judge William B Hawkins
Johnson Co Gen Sessions Court
Karen E Fletcher
46gs1‑2021‑Cr‑49
Off:Zachary Reece
St. Of Tn Vs Karen E Fletcher
Public Intoxication
Violation:
01/13/2021
Charles Mack Jones II
46gs1‑2021‑Cr‑44
Off:Evan Charles Martin
St. Of Tn Vs Charles Mack Jones II
Driving While License Suspended
Violation: 01/12/2021
Financial Responsibility Law
Violation: 01/12/2021
Prohibited Weapons ‑ Attempt
Violation: 01/12/2021
Schedule II Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss
Violation: 01/12/2021
Randy B White
46gs1‑2021‑Cr‑50
Off: Zachary Reece
St. Of Tn Vs Randy B White
Public Intoxication
Violation: 01/16/2021
Simple Poss/Casual Exchange
Violation: 01/16/2021
01/08/2021 Jerry W Dugger, Alvin Dugger Rd, Driving Under The Influence
01/08/2021 J Fritz M Milam, Moretz Rd, Public Intoxication
01/08/2021 Danny R Buchanan, Johnson Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest
01/08/2021 Misty D Woerner, Pine Orchard Rd, Public Intoxication
01/11/2021 Donald B Mitchell, Charlie N Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault X 2, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
01/11/2021 Thomas Agent, Bristol Tn, Capias
01/11/2021 Jacob L Chambers, Hwy 91N, Assault As Domestic Violence
01/11/2021 Josh Jewell, Village Square Ln, Harassment
01/11/2021 Steven M Pardue, Corner Rd, Unlawful Possession Of A Weapon By A Convicted Felon, Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident W/ Property Damage, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Open Container Law, No Insurance, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
01/12/2021 Freddy W Duncan, Butler St, Reckless Endangerment W/Weapon X 8, Tampering Or Fabricating Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Carrying Or Possession Of A Weapon, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs
01/12/2021 Charles M Jones, Hwy 421N, Possession Of Prohibited Weapon, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order, No Insurance, Driving On Revoked Drivers License
01/12/2021 Daniel B Watson, Fox Hollow Rd, Failure To Appear
01/13/2021 Angela E Dickens, Stout Branch Rd, Theft Of Property O/ $2500 But Less Than $10,000
01/13/2021 Karen E Fletcher, Stout Branch Rd, Public Intoxication Donnie E Hamton, Wilson Ave, Assault
01/13/2021 Donnie E Hamton, Wilson Ave, Assault