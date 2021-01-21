This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s Report 1-20-2021

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Judge Judge William B Hawkins

Johnson Co Gen Sessions Court

Karen E Fletcher

46gs1‑2021‑Cr‑49

Off:Zachary Reece

St. Of Tn Vs Karen E Fletcher

Public Intoxication

Violation:

01/13/2021

Charles Mack Jones II

46gs1‑2021‑Cr‑44

Off:Evan Charles Martin

St. Of Tn Vs Charles Mack Jones II

Driving While License Suspended

Violation: 01/12/2021

Financial Responsibility Law

Violation: 01/12/2021

Prohibited Weapons ‑ Attempt

Violation: 01/12/2021

Schedule II Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss

Violation: 01/12/2021

Randy B White

46gs1‑2021‑Cr‑50

Off: Zachary Reece

St. Of Tn Vs Randy B White

Public Intoxication

Violation: 01/16/2021

Simple Poss/Casual Exchange

Violation: 01/16/2021



01/08/2021 Jerry W Dugger, Alvin Dugger Rd, Driving Under The Influence

01/08/2021 J Fritz M Milam, Moretz Rd, Public Intoxication

01/08/2021 Danny R Buchanan, Johnson Ln, Assault As Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest

01/08/2021 Misty D Woerner, Pine Orchard Rd, Public Intoxication

01/11/2021 Donald B Mitchell, Charlie N Rd, Assault As Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault X 2, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

01/11/2021 Thomas Agent, Bristol Tn, Capias

01/11/2021 Jacob L Chambers, Hwy 91N, Assault As Domestic Violence

01/11/2021 Josh Jewell, Village Square Ln, Harassment

01/11/2021 Steven M Pardue, Corner Rd, Unlawful Possession Of A Weapon By A Convicted Felon, Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident W/ Property Damage, Driving Under The Influence, Violation Of Open Container Law, No Insurance, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

01/12/2021 Freddy W Duncan, Butler St, Reckless Endangerment W/Weapon X 8, Tampering Or Fabricating Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Carrying Or Possession Of A Weapon, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Possession Of Schedule Iv Drugs

01/12/2021 Charles M Jones, Hwy 421N, Possession Of Prohibited Weapon, Possession Of Schedule Ii Drugs, Violation Of Order Of Protection Or Restraining Order, No Insurance, Driving On Revoked Drivers License

01/12/2021 Daniel B Watson, Fox Hollow Rd, Failure To Appear

01/13/2021 Angela E Dickens, Stout Branch Rd, Theft Of Property O/ $2500 But Less Than $10,000

01/13/2021 Karen E Fletcher, Stout Branch Rd, Public Intoxication Donnie E Hamton, Wilson Ave, Assault

01/13/2021 Donnie E Hamton, Wilson Ave, Assault